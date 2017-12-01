₦airaland Forum

#EndSARSBrutality: Ebuka Obi-Uchendu Narrates How He Was "Chased & Shot At" by Daminaj1(f): 12:29am
If Nigerian Police had their way, Ebuka would never host Big Brother or rock that Agbada.

According to the media personality. Sometime in 2005, him & two of his friends were allegedly chased and shot at just because they officers they encountered thought they were robbers.

He has now lend his voice to the #EndSars Campaign.

http://www.daminaj.com/2017/12/big-brother-nigeria-host-ebuka-narrates.html

Re: #EndSARSBrutality: Ebuka Obi-Uchendu Narrates How He Was "Chased & Shot At" by BlessedSpirit: 12:50am
Their cup has run over...
#EndSARS

Up Next?

Re: #EndSARSBrutality: Ebuka Obi-Uchendu Narrates How He Was "Chased & Shot At" by KehnnyCares(m): 1:18am
Where's NwaAmaikpe sef

Re: #EndSARSBrutality: Ebuka Obi-Uchendu Narrates How He Was "Chased & Shot At" by Daminaj1(f): 8:22am
BlessedSpirit:
Their cup has run over...
#EndSARS

Up Next?

The police official twitter page seems to think otherwise about their men.

Re: #EndSARSBrutality: Ebuka Obi-Uchendu Narrates How He Was "Chased & Shot At" by Favourkings: 9:07am
sars brutality is getting out of hand

Re: #EndSARSBrutality: Ebuka Obi-Uchendu Narrates How He Was "Chased & Shot At" by johnstar(m): 10:04am
Re: #EndSARSBrutality: Ebuka Obi-Uchendu Narrates How He Was "Chased & Shot At" by AHCB: 10:05am
Wow! So much hate and story telling from nigerians about SARS brutality. I'm not surprise anyway.
Re: #EndSARSBrutality: Ebuka Obi-Uchendu Narrates How He Was "Chased & Shot At" by grtboy51(m): 10:05am
Lemme wait for lala b4 I talk wettin dey my mind
Re: #EndSARSBrutality: Ebuka Obi-Uchendu Narrates How He Was "Chased & Shot At" by Kingdolo(m): 10:05am
Re: #EndSARSBrutality: Ebuka Obi-Uchendu Narrates How He Was "Chased & Shot At" by hollamanng(m): 10:05am
Re: #EndSARSBrutality: Ebuka Obi-Uchendu Narrates How He Was "Chased & Shot At" by ORIJIN201(m): 10:05am
Re: #EndSARSBrutality: Ebuka Obi-Uchendu Narrates How He Was "Chased & Shot At" by Day11(m): 10:05am
Typing

Re: #EndSARSBrutality: Ebuka Obi-Uchendu Narrates How He Was "Chased & Shot At" by konkonbilo(m): 10:05am
Re: #EndSARSBrutality: Ebuka Obi-Uchendu Narrates How He Was "Chased & Shot At" by jashar(f): 10:05am
Re: #EndSARSBrutality: Ebuka Obi-Uchendu Narrates How He Was "Chased & Shot At" by CrEaToRmalden(m): 10:05am
Idiot, is it today that your brain made you remember your encounter with them ?
since 2005. As for the chase, I'm sure you tried running with your friends and that made them suspicious.
they prolly thought it was a stolen vehicle.
The ish is that Nigerians don't have respect for their own forces, when a force man says stop, just stop because they may get angry and become suspicious of you.


#SarsStands

Re: #EndSARSBrutality: Ebuka Obi-Uchendu Narrates How He Was "Chased & Shot At" by zadok60: 10:06am
Lie go follow

Re: #EndSARSBrutality: Ebuka Obi-Uchendu Narrates How He Was "Chased & Shot At" by sixhours: 10:06am
These yeyebrities should not let this campaign become a joke. There was no SARS as at 2005.

Re: #EndSARSBrutality: Ebuka Obi-Uchendu Narrates How He Was "Chased & Shot At" by holluphemydavid(m): 10:06am
i support d movement #EndSARS

3 Likes

Re: #EndSARSBrutality: Ebuka Obi-Uchendu Narrates How He Was "Chased & Shot At" by Olawalesadiq(m): 10:06am
SARS na virus for naija

Re: #EndSARSBrutality: Ebuka Obi-Uchendu Narrates How He Was "Chased & Shot At" by Macgreat(m): 10:06am
Re: #EndSARSBrutality: Ebuka Obi-Uchendu Narrates How He Was "Chased & Shot At" by donstan18(m): 10:06am
BlessedSpirit:
Their cup has run over...
#EndSARS

Up Next?
crazydude1:
#EndSARS ....Special Anti Robbery Squad now turned to Special Robbery Squad. Useless people!
step1:
you don't understand, these people are robbers in uniform





I foresee a similar regret of GADDAFI and Libya.... Just like SARS and NIGERIA!
Re: #EndSARSBrutality: Ebuka Obi-Uchendu Narrates How He Was "Chased & Shot At" by Timileyin008: 10:06am
Re: #EndSARSBrutality: Ebuka Obi-Uchendu Narrates How He Was "Chased & Shot At" by Ikmontana1: 10:07am
#EndSARS
Re: #EndSARSBrutality: Ebuka Obi-Uchendu Narrates How He Was "Chased & Shot At" by crazydude1: 10:07am
#EndSARS ....Special Anti Robbery Squad now turned to Special Robbery Squad. Useless people!

Re: #EndSARSBrutality: Ebuka Obi-Uchendu Narrates How He Was "Chased & Shot At" by simplemach(m): 10:07am
Re: #EndSARSBrutality: Ebuka Obi-Uchendu Narrates How He Was "Chased & Shot At" by OrestesDante(m): 10:07am
Re: #EndSARSBrutality: Ebuka Obi-Uchendu Narrates How He Was "Chased & Shot At" by step1: 10:07am
AHCB:
Wow! So much hate and story telling from nigerians about SARS brutality. I'm not surprise anyway.
you don't understand, these people are robbers in uniform

Re: #EndSARSBrutality: Ebuka Obi-Uchendu Narrates How He Was "Chased & Shot At" by tibass(m): 10:08am
#endsarsbrutallity
Re: #EndSARSBrutality: Ebuka Obi-Uchendu Narrates How He Was "Chased & Shot At" by Akinz0126(m): 10:08am
sad My own prayer na make Buhari do quick sign that PC bill make we rest.


But like seriously those SERS or whatever name 9ja police give them dem worst pass criminals cause 1 of my friend once narrated one of his ordeal with them@ kwara state I felt for him walai even Yanbanga wey no dey here english for this northern nigeria better pass those mofos.


Awon alaso dudu.


fear people wey dey wear black uniform most of them no go make heaven dats if actually heaven exist has we've been taught to believe.
Re: #EndSARSBrutality: Ebuka Obi-Uchendu Narrates How He Was "Chased & Shot At" by olusledge: 10:08am
Re: #EndSARSBrutality: Ebuka Obi-Uchendu Narrates How He Was "Chased & Shot At" by maxiuc(m): 10:09am
cheesy

