Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / #EndSARSBrutality: Ebuka Obi-Uchendu Narrates How He Was "Chased & Shot At" (15229 Views)

#EndSARSBrutality: Wizkid Calls For Youth Empowerment / #EndSARSBrutality: Olamide Reacts "Guide The People, Not Make Life Miserable" / Ebuka Obi-Uchendu & His Wife, Cynthia Obianodo At Banky W, Adesua White Wedding (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (Reply) (Go Down)





According to the media personality. Sometime in 2005, him & two of his friends were allegedly chased and shot at just because they officers they encountered thought they were robbers.



He has now lend his voice to the #EndSars Campaign.



http://www.daminaj.com/2017/12/big-brother-nigeria-host-ebuka-narrates.html If Nigerian Police had their way, Ebuka would never host Big Brother or rock that Agbada.According to the media personality. Sometime in 2005, him & two of his friends were allegedly chased and shot at just because they officers they encountered thought they were robbers.He has now lend his voice to the #EndSars Campaign. 2 Likes 3 Shares

Their cup has run over...

#EndSARS



Up Next? 16 Likes

Where's NwaAmaikpe sef 20 Likes 1 Share

BlessedSpirit:

Their cup has run over...

#EndSARS



Up Next?

The police official twitter page seems to think otherwise about their men. The police official twitter page seems to think otherwise about their men. 2 Likes

sars brutality is getting out of hand 2 Likes

K

Wow! So much hate and story telling from nigerians about SARS brutality. I'm not surprise anyway.

Lemme wait for lala b4 I talk wettin dey my mind

K

.

Typing 1 Like

hm...

Idiot, is it today that your brain made you remember your encounter with them ?

since 2005. As for the chase, I'm sure you tried running with your friends and that made them suspicious.

they prolly thought it was a stolen vehicle.

The ish is that Nigerians don't have respect for their own forces, when a force man says stop, just stop because they may get angry and become suspicious of you.





#SarsStands 3 Likes 1 Share

Lie go follow 1 Like

These yeyebrities should not let this campaign become a joke. There was no SARS as at 2005. 6 Likes

i support d movement #EndSARS 3 Likes

SARS na virus for naija 1 Like

BlessedSpirit:

Their cup has run over...

#EndSARS



Up Next? crazydude1:

#EndSARS ....Special Anti Robbery Squad now turned to Special Robbery Squad. Useless people! step1:

you don't understand, these people are robbers in uniform









I foresee a similar regret of GADDAFI and Libya.... Just like SARS and NIGERIA! I foresee a similar regret of GADDAFI and Libya.... Just like SARS and NIGERIA!

Usud

#EndSARS

#EndSARS ....Special Anti Robbery Squad now turned to Special Robbery Squad. Useless people! 1 Like

Ok

AHCB:

Wow! So much hate and story telling from nigerians about SARS brutality. I'm not surprise anyway. you don't understand, these people are robbers in uniform you don't understand, these people are robbers in uniform 3 Likes

#endsarsbrutallity

My own prayer na make Buhari do quick sign that PC bill make we rest.





But like seriously those SERS or whatever name 9ja police give them dem worst pass criminals cause 1 of my friend once narrated one of his ordeal with them@ kwara state I felt for him walai even Yanbanga wey no dey here english for this northern nigeria better pass those mofos.





Awon alaso dudu.





fear people wey dey wear black uniform most of them no go make heaven dats if actually heaven exist has we've been taught to believe. My own prayer na make Buhari do quick sign that PC bill make we rest.But like seriously those SERS or whatever name 9ja police give them dem worst pass criminals cause 1 of my friend once narrated one of his ordeal with them@ kwara state I felt for him walai even Yanbanga wey no dey here english for this northern nigeria better pass those mofos.Awon alaso dudu.fear people wey dey wear black uniform most of them no go make heaven dats if actually heaven exist has we've been taught to believe.