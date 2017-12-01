Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Runtown Debuts ‘Girls Follow Me’ Hairstyle (Photo) (6958 Views)

According to Runtown, his new hairstyle is called ‘Girls follow me’ hairstyle.



I just like this nigga 3 Likes

Girls follow me

Funny people everywhere. Hehehe...Girls follow me

Hahaha which one is girls follow me hairstyle huh.





All these celebrities and thier way .



.anyway anything that rock you boat runtown. 1 Like



Girls follow me and not awards follow me?

lol

This guy isn't handsome...but he has this appeal that turns me on

cherr:

This guy isn't handsome...but he has this appeal that turns me on











olosho laveda. olosho laveda. 2 Likes

Runtown.



Ladies man 1 Like

someone should please remind me what is a runtown again? 1 Like

Runtown looks a lot like a certain American celebrity called

idiat 1 Like





FINE BOYS LIKE ME DONT NEED SOME 'GIRLS FOLLOW ME' SELF-HYPE TO BE NOTICED. 2 Likes

"Girls follow me" ke??

Wonderful news for we Nigerians today.

What else could be better than reading that Runtown changed his Hair. 2 Likes

Afrok:

Girls follow me and not awards follow me?

Isokay



How many awards have you gotten?? Talk more being a celebrity you're just being jealous



booked

NewsWorthy247:

thought runtown is a Ghanaian Singer? thought runtown is a Ghanaian Singer?

Looking nice

cherr:

This guy isn't handsome...but he has this appeal that turns me on









Runtown isn't handsome? You have terrible eyesight. Runtown isn't handsome? You have terrible eyesight.

cherr:

This guy isn't handsome...but he has this appeal that turns me on





yeah, some guys are like that ,even ladies too

earthsync:

someone should please remind me what is a runtown again?

Issa somebody that's more famous and richer than you.

cherr:

This guy isn't handsome...but he has this appeal that turns me on





olosho omo olosho omo