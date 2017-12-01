₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Runtown Debuts ‘Girls Follow Me’ Hairstyle (Photo) by NewsWorthy247(f): 2:26am
Nigerian superstar singer, Runtown, who shared a photo of his new look ha an interesting exchange with a follower over his hairstyle.
According to Runtown, his new hairstyle is called ‘Girls follow me’ hairstyle.
|Re: Runtown Debuts ‘Girls Follow Me’ Hairstyle (Photo) by Khd95(m): 2:49am
I just like this nigga
|Re: Runtown Debuts ‘Girls Follow Me’ Hairstyle (Photo) by ibkkk(f): 5:34am
Hehehe... Girls follow me
Funny people everywhere.
|Re: Runtown Debuts ‘Girls Follow Me’ Hairstyle (Photo) by chriskosherbal(m): 5:43am
Hahaha which one is girls follow me hairstyle huh.
All these celebrities and thier way .
.anyway anything that rock you boat runtown.
|Re: Runtown Debuts ‘Girls Follow Me’ Hairstyle (Photo) by Afrok(m): 7:09am
Girls follow me and not awards follow me?
Isokay
|Re: Runtown Debuts ‘Girls Follow Me’ Hairstyle (Photo) by itspzpics(m): 7:58am
lol
|Re: Runtown Debuts ‘Girls Follow Me’ Hairstyle (Photo) by cherr(f): 8:10am
This guy isn't handsome...but he has this appeal that turns me on
|Re: Runtown Debuts ‘Girls Follow Me’ Hairstyle (Photo) by ashewoboy(m): 10:47am
cherr:
olosho laveda.
|Re: Runtown Debuts ‘Girls Follow Me’ Hairstyle (Photo) by Readonee35L(m): 11:07am
Runtown.
Ladies man
|Re: Runtown Debuts ‘Girls Follow Me’ Hairstyle (Photo) by earthsync(f): 11:07am
someone should please remind me what is a runtown again?
|Re: Runtown Debuts ‘Girls Follow Me’ Hairstyle (Photo) by KingTom(m): 11:07am
Runtown looks a lot like a certain American celebrity called CHARLIE MAC if you know, you know
|Re: Runtown Debuts ‘Girls Follow Me’ Hairstyle (Photo) by goodyvin02(m): 11:08am
idiat
|Re: Runtown Debuts ‘Girls Follow Me’ Hairstyle (Photo) by Jh0wsef(m): 11:08am
FINE BOYS LIKE ME DONT NEED SOME 'GIRLS FOLLOW ME' SELF-HYPE TO BE NOTICED.
|Re: Runtown Debuts ‘Girls Follow Me’ Hairstyle (Photo) by LordPOSEIDON: 11:08am
"Girls follow me" ke??
|Re: Runtown Debuts ‘Girls Follow Me’ Hairstyle (Photo) by ZUBY77(m): 11:08am
Wonderful news for we Nigerians today.
What else could be better than reading that Runtown changed his Hair.
|Re: Runtown Debuts ‘Girls Follow Me’ Hairstyle (Photo) by dreamworld: 11:09am
|Re: Runtown Debuts ‘Girls Follow Me’ Hairstyle (Photo) by summerky: 11:09am
Afrok:
How many awards have you gotten?? Talk more being a celebrity you're just being jealous
|Re: Runtown Debuts ‘Girls Follow Me’ Hairstyle (Photo) by eddieguru(m): 11:10am
booked
|Re: Runtown Debuts ‘Girls Follow Me’ Hairstyle (Photo) by bughead: 11:11am
NewsWorthy247:thought runtown is a Ghanaian Singer?
|Re: Runtown Debuts ‘Girls Follow Me’ Hairstyle (Photo) by Diznie(f): 11:11am
Looking nice
|Re: Runtown Debuts ‘Girls Follow Me’ Hairstyle (Photo) by Bankyb10(m): 11:11am
|Re: Runtown Debuts ‘Girls Follow Me’ Hairstyle (Photo) by chijoike3036: 11:11am
|Re: Runtown Debuts ‘Girls Follow Me’ Hairstyle (Photo) by Malefactor: 11:12am
cherr:
Runtown isn't handsome? You have terrible eyesight.
|Re: Runtown Debuts ‘Girls Follow Me’ Hairstyle (Photo) by Larrey(f): 11:13am
cherr:yeah, some guys are like that ,even ladies too
|Re: Runtown Debuts ‘Girls Follow Me’ Hairstyle (Photo) by Malefactor: 11:13am
earthsync:
Issa somebody that's more famous and richer than you.
|Re: Runtown Debuts ‘Girls Follow Me’ Hairstyle (Photo) by GeoOla25(m): 11:14am
cherr:olosho omo
|Re: Runtown Debuts ‘Girls Follow Me’ Hairstyle (Photo) by Cauhlins(m): 11:14am
Christmas money don land ooo.. Awoof 80k to 'chopulate'.
