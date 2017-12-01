₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|See What These Two IMSU First Class Graduates Received At Their Induction. by dainformant(m): 6:20am
According to reports, two First Class graduates from Medical Laboratory Science department in Imo State University (IMSU) received handshake and no cash reward from the institution. IMSU on Thursday held a twin induction ceremony for its Medical Laboratory Science and Optometry graduates.
According to journalist Obi Bright Chinweuba, Medical Laboratory Science produced two first class graduates and surprisingly they only received just hand shakes and paper piece award.
The two students, Mbionwu Ugochukwu and Ononuju Ugochukwu Alozie reportedly both made a cumulative CGPA of 4.62, the best ever in the department.
Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/12/checkout-imsu-first-class-graduates-rewarded-induction.html
|Re: See What These Two IMSU First Class Graduates Received At Their Induction. by dainformant(m): 6:20am
|Re: See What These Two IMSU First Class Graduates Received At Their Induction. by anuma1(m): 6:22am
|Re: See What These Two IMSU First Class Graduates Received At Their Induction. by BeeBeeOoh(m): 6:27am
anuma1:It's now N45m.
Naija a country where education is not regarded as anything
|Re: See What These Two IMSU First Class Graduates Received At Their Induction. by bigtt76(f): 6:30am
No mind dem.... Na Wizkid and Davido the politicians are now famzing
|Re: See What These Two IMSU First Class Graduates Received At Their Induction. by bonechamberlain(m): 6:32am
may God help this country.
|Re: See What These Two IMSU First Class Graduates Received At Their Induction. by philcz(m): 6:33am
Our youths are not properly motivated. I can't recall the last time scholarships were given out to encourage students but Christmas is at the corner and our politician will spend an awful lot on musicians. Naija which way?
|Re: See What These Two IMSU First Class Graduates Received At Their Induction. by Modelqwen(f): 6:36am
Hope say the guy collect am shaa...
Anyone who depends on this country is doing so on his/her own peril excluding d politicians o bkus they depend on nig revenues & got nothing to offer
|Re: See What These Two IMSU First Class Graduates Received At Their Induction. by izzou(m): 6:39am
Wetin una want make dem give them before?
Yes, they made first class. But you don't expect every single organisation to bow at their feet just because of that.
After all,the grade was there for someone to make. No be record to make 4.99 sef
And for those comparing BBN winner to this.
Every company is there to make profit. Efe got 25million but maybe you should find out how much the organisers made.
Congrats to them both. It indeed isn't easy but let's not make it news because no one offered them gifts
|Re: See What These Two IMSU First Class Graduates Received At Their Induction. by zinachidi(m): 6:43am
so they should pay you because you made first class? whose name will be on the certificate? nor be your own? if u like get first class if u like get third class.
|Re: See What These Two IMSU First Class Graduates Received At Their Induction. by MhizzAJ(f): 6:54am
This isn't encouraging at all
After all the hard work and sleepless night
Wizkid,Davido and Co sing rubbish yet they get several recognitions after they will say education is the best legacy
|Re: See What These Two IMSU First Class Graduates Received At Their Induction. by maxiuc(m): 7:00am
|Re: See What These Two IMSU First Class Graduates Received At Their Induction. by donlucabrazi(m): 7:01am
To be sincere, it is not the school's duty to reward them with cash prizes if it is not part of the school's policy. At best, it could be discretionary. Issuing them a certificate of recognition is enough testament of their academic excellence
That said, it is good to give monetary prizes to encourage others, but it is not compulsory. I would have been troubled if no form of recognition was accorded them. Since they were officially recognised, I am good....
The normal practice elsewhere is that rich Alumni of that Dept, Faculty or School, normally sponsor such awards or prizes. I can understand our consternation though....this recession is not smiling
|Re: See What These Two IMSU First Class Graduates Received At Their Induction. by BruncleZuma: 7:01am
izzou:
Wow! I'm touched
|Re: See What These Two IMSU First Class Graduates Received At Their Induction. by ben4ever: 7:05am
Was there any contract for money with first class?
|Re: See What These Two IMSU First Class Graduates Received At Their Induction. by moyinoluwabun(m): 7:05am
Okorocha go erect statue for them. Idiot leaders we've got out here.
|Re: See What These Two IMSU First Class Graduates Received At Their Induction. by jairusben(m): 7:07am
B.mls alone is way better than any side token you will get for your hardwork..congrats MLS
|Re: See What These Two IMSU First Class Graduates Received At Their Induction. by Aremu01(m): 7:09am
So pissed off as m reading this thread.... What a country!
|Re: See What These Two IMSU First Class Graduates Received At Their Induction. by ButterFrost212(f): 7:10am
All that should matter is that they are the best in their graduating class, and if they're not content with the award they should work hard and make a change. Come together in the near future and present something to graduates who win these awards. Life is not that hard, if people won't do for us, we can and should do for ourselves.
|Re: See What These Two IMSU First Class Graduates Received At Their Induction. by Onyenna(m): 7:11am
ben4ever:
The answer is NO!....
Congrats to them....
|Re: See What These Two IMSU First Class Graduates Received At Their Induction. by Sapiosexuality(m): 7:11am
People should stop comparing this to BBN and other shows. These guys have done nothing for anybody. No one owes them anything. They only did well for themselves. When they begin to impact the society or its members then this argument can suffice.
http://www.mortalpoet.com/6-places-nigerians-black-people-and-africans-display-inferiority-complex-that-should-be-stopped/
|Re: See What These Two IMSU First Class Graduates Received At Their Induction. by chloroform: 7:12am
What else are they expecting?
A range rover?
one thing ruining Nigeria is sense of entitlement. Were they promised material gifts when they were offered admission.
let's not confuse Academics with entertainment industry.
Go to anywhere in the world,entertainment pays higher than academics and that is not going to change anytime soon.
|Re: See What These Two IMSU First Class Graduates Received At Their Induction. by ButterFrost212(f): 7:14am
MhizzAJ:They don't sing rubbish, they entertain people. That's something. Graduating first class should be your personal feat. You don't have to wait for someone to present you with anything.
|Re: See What These Two IMSU First Class Graduates Received At Their Induction. by GreatMahmud: 7:14am
First class holders have benefits to themselves not to the institution or lecturer..So they are on their own. It is now left for them to be creative so as to be recognized and earn well..
|Re: See What These Two IMSU First Class Graduates Received At Their Induction. by lexy2014: 7:15am
ButterFrost212:u mean they should take after u
|Re: See What These Two IMSU First Class Graduates Received At Their Induction. by Onyenna(m): 7:15am
izzou:
Well said bro....
#Scholarships could serve as an encouragement to others though... Just that the country is in a massive mess....
...Well, they owe it to themselves to keep working hard and attain greater heights no matter what....
|Re: See What These Two IMSU First Class Graduates Received At Their Induction. by flyca: 7:17am
And Okoroawusa is building status upandan in Imo
Then a whole VP Professor will travel all the way from Abuja to inspect it
|Re: See What These Two IMSU First Class Graduates Received At Their Induction. by bumheit(m): 7:18am
And those beauty queen wey paint their face go dey receive Car
