Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Education / See What These Two IMSU First Class Graduates Received At Their Induction. (7720 Views)

Where Are Our First-class Graduates And Professors? / The Two Main Types Of First Class Graduates / How We Attained Academic Excellence - By 10 First Class Graduates (pics) (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)





According to journalist Obi Bright Chinweuba, Medical Laboratory Science produced two first class graduates and surprisingly they only received just hand shakes and paper piece award.



The two students, Mbionwu Ugochukwu and Ononuju Ugochukwu Alozie reportedly both made a cumulative CGPA of 4.62, the best ever in the department.



Source; According to reports, two First Class graduates from Medical Laboratory Science department in Imo State University (IMSU) received handshake and no cash reward from the institution. IMSU on Thursday held a twin induction ceremony for its Medical Laboratory Science and Optometry graduates.According to journalist Obi Bright Chinweuba, Medical Laboratory Science produced two first class graduates and surprisingly they only received just hand shakes and paper piece award.The two students, Mbionwu Ugochukwu and Ononuju Ugochukwu Alozie reportedly both made a cumulative CGPA of 4.62, the best ever in the department.Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/12/checkout-imsu-first-class-graduates-rewarded-induction.html

cc; lalasticlala

Ftc. Bb naija 25M. 6 Likes

anuma1:

Ftc. Bb naija 25M. It's now N45m.









Naija a country where education is not regarded as anything It's now N45m.Naija a country where education is not regarded as anything 20 Likes

No mind dem.... Na Wizkid and Davido the politicians are now famzing 9 Likes

may God help this country.

Our youths are not properly motivated. I can't recall the last time scholarships were given out to encourage students but Christmas is at the corner and our politician will spend an awful lot on musicians. Naija which way? 9 Likes









Hope say the guy collect am shaa...

Anyone who depends on this country is doing so on his/her own peril excluding d politicians o bkus they depend on nig revenues & got nothing to offer Hope say the guy collect am shaa...Anyone who depends on this country is doing so on his/her own peril excluding d politicians o bkus they depend on nig revenues & got nothing to offer 3 Likes 1 Share

Wetin una want make dem give them before?



Yes, they made first class. But you don't expect every single organisation to bow at their feet just because of that.

After all,the grade was there for someone to make. No be record to make 4.99 sef



And for those comparing BBN winner to this.



Every company is there to make profit. Efe got 25million but maybe you should find out how much the organisers made.



Congrats to them both. It indeed isn't easy but let's not make it news because no one offered them gifts 11 Likes

so they should pay you because you made first class? whose name will be on the certificate? nor be your own? if u like get first class if u like get third class. 3 Likes

This isn't encouraging at all

After all the hard work and sleepless night



Wizkid,Davido and Co sing rubbish yet they get several recognitions after they will say education is the best legacy 4 Likes

I

To be sincere, it is not the school's duty to reward them with cash prizes if it is not part of the school's policy. At best, it could be discretionary. Issuing them a certificate of recognition is enough testament of their academic excellence



That said, it is good to give monetary prizes to encourage others, but it is not compulsory. I would have been troubled if no form of recognition was accorded them. Since they were officially recognised, I am good....



The normal practice elsewhere is that rich Alumni of that Dept, Faculty or School, normally sponsor such awards or prizes. I can understand our consternation though....this recession is not smiling



. 6 Likes

Ok

Ok

izzou:

Wetin una want make dem give them before?



Yes, they made first class. But you don't every single organisation to bow at their feet just because of that.

After all,the grade was there for someone to make. No be record to make 4.99 sef



And for those comparing BBN winner to this.



Every company is there to make profit. Efe got 25million but maybe you should find out how much the organisers made.



Congrats to them both. It indeed isn't easy but let's note make it news because no one offered them gifts

Wow! I'm touched Wow! I'm touched

Was there any contract for money with first class? 4 Likes

Okorocha go erect statue for them. Idiot leaders we've got out here. 1 Like

B.mls alone is way better than any side token you will get for your hardwork..congrats MLS 1 Like

So pissed off as m reading this thread.... What a country!

All that should matter is that they are the best in their graduating class, and if they're not content with the award they should work hard and make a change. Come together in the near future and present something to graduates who win these awards. Life is not that hard, if people won't do for us, we can and should do for ourselves.

ben4ever:

Was there any contract for money with first class?

The answer is NO!....



Congrats to them.... The answer is NO!....Congrats to them.... 2 Likes





http://www.mortalpoet.com/6-places-nigerians-black-people-and-africans-display-inferiority-complex-that-should-be-stopped/ People should stop comparing this to BBN and other shows. These guys have done nothing for anybody. No one owes them anything. They only did well for themselves. When they begin to impact the society or its members then this argument can suffice. 1 Like

What else are they expecting?

A range rover?

one thing ruining Nigeria is sense of entitlement. Were they promised material gifts when they were offered admission.

let's not confuse Academics with entertainment industry.

Go to anywhere in the world,entertainment pays higher than academics and that is not going to change anytime soon. 1 Like

MhizzAJ:

This isn't encouraging at all

After all the hard work and sleepless night



Wizkid,Davido and Co sing rubbish yet they get several recognitions after they will say education is the best legacy They don't sing rubbish, they entertain people. That's something. Graduating first class should be your personal feat. You don't have to wait for someone to present you with anything. They don't sing rubbish, they entertain people. That's something. Graduating first class should be your personal feat. You don't have to wait for someone to present you with anything. 2 Likes 1 Share

First class holders have benefits to themselves not to the institution or lecturer..So they are on their own. It is now left for them to be creative so as to be recognized and earn well.. 1 Like

ButterFrost212:

All that should matter is that they are the best in their graduating class, and if they're not content with the award[b] they should work hard and make a change. [/b]Come together in the near future and present something to graduates who win these awards. Life is not that hard, if people won't do for us, we can and should do for ourselves. u mean they should take after u u mean they should take after u

izzou:

Wetin una want make dem give them before?



Yes, they made first class. But you don't expect every single organisation to bow at their feet just because of that.

After all,the grade was there for someone to make. No be record to make 4.99 sef



And for those comparing BBN winner to this.



Every company is there to make profit. Efe got 25million but maybe you should find out how much the organisers made.



Congrats to them both. It indeed isn't easy but let's not make it news because no one offered them gifts

Well said bro....





#Scholarships could serve as an encouragement to others though... Just that the country is in a massive mess....



...Well, they owe it to themselves to keep working hard and attain greater heights no matter what.... Well said bro....#Scholarships could serve as an encouragement to others though... Just that the country is in a massive mess.......Well, they owe it to themselves to keep working hard and attain greater heights no matter what.... 1 Like





Then a whole VP Professor will travel all the way from Abuja to inspect it And Okoroawusa is building status upandan in ImoThen a whole VP Professor will travel all the way from Abuja to inspect it