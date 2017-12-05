Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Education / Please Help Stop Exploitation Of Ekiti State University Students (3849 Views)

I just came across the screenshot below. I dont understand why a state University should charge over 100k.. What for? Majority of the so called leaders benefitted from free education and the best they can give back is neck breaking tuition fees which parents that have not received salary cannot afford.. Too bad..



You were making sense,until you said education should be free



Go to the developed countries. Their best tertiary institutions are freaking expensive



Knowledge is never cheap. Yes, the government can make it cheap,but lets not insist it should be that way



Trust me I know this because i was a student of that God forsaken, no future school. The only good thing about that school is the every Friday concerts and runz girls in town.



I paid money for excursion I never attended one



I paid money for library, them still request for another 2k for ID card



I paid money for School ID card, I never got one until I did myself (when SARS operatives in town almost drained my account)



Sports whey no dey functional, them dey collect money



I don't even live in the school hostel, yet them collect HEALTH CENTER money for my hand.



When I was offering ICT course back in 200lvl, we never for once did any practical. Na so so theory. (Thank God for yahoo guys )



Upon all, we still stay in substandard classes with old fans and faded walls.



E no go better for that school!



They use students as a source of income. The lecturers sell handouts at expensive prices and will fail you automatically if you don't get one.



Me don collect my Paper already the school admin go blow lass lass ni.



Quality Education is not cheap anywhere! Go check the cost of obtaining a Degree in an Ivy League School



Ekiti State University, is a state University that is struggling with issues of funding. besides, what's the value of the Naira in the present economy? Put all these factors together and you will realise those fees are not unreasonable



The pressure should rather be on Federal Universities who receive huge subventions from the Federal government including a robust IGR, yet have low standards. Most State owned Universities in Nigeria are barely surviving.... 5 Likes 1 Share

If they dont "exploit you" who will?







But wait 171k ke?

If it was like this during my time by now I for be mechanic or shoemaker...and they are noble professions.

Na 8k be my last school fees.....and I still grumbled.



171 go last me two years plus housing feeding beer and oshos. 3 Likes

The funniest part of the school fee breakdown, the students will repay the breakdown of the school fee to the various departments after including it to their fees e.g GST, Portal fees and so on.



Fayose really need money to campaign for his presidential ambition and his deputy ambition(Governorship).



They are owing their workers six months salaries and expect them to pay that exorbitant fee.

Education is never free, however we should create schools that will take care of the 'not well off' people, people who desire to go to school but have no money.



There are few people thinking abt this, people doing something abt this, example is Rochas foundation.

I hope they have stomach infrastructure there. Let there be education infrastructure too.

Reminds me of when I wanted to do Pre-Degree In this same OSUA, UNAD now EKSU, which was 10k then...



Education should not be free but the quality of service delivery should be commensurate to the tuition. 1 Like

You were making sense,until you said education should be free



Go to the developed countries. Their best tertiary institutions are freaking expensive



Knowledge is never cheap. Yes, the government can make cheap,but lets not insist it should be that way



Nigerians like free things in general. It's like they think Nigeria has all the money in the world.

EKSU, the highest amount I paid in eksu was 47250, but everything seems to be changing.



They still run the school like an advanced secondary school

just come to KWASU to see their fee

@ OP should have given more informations abt d post because d price above was the lowest from by the freshers. If u were given admission into my Faculty(law) u will pay more than this. Acceptance : 105k, School fees : 200k+ and u will still pay faculty due, dpt due etc

Yet he gvs bread n kpomo to the residents

how many pipu dey use library, engage in sports. etc?do dey return caution fee?Instead, dey'll still collect alumni association due b4 u exit.Is it nit Ekiti kete uni i knw inside out?Tufia! how many pipu dey use library, engage in sports. etc?do dey return caution fee?Instead, dey'll still collect alumni association due b4 u exit.Is it nit Ekiti kete uni i knw inside out?Tufia!

My problem is not the money, it's their standard. Freaking poor standard with high fee. A sch where 50k buys higher CGPA. Wit 50k a third becomes 2:2 and 2:2 becomes 2:1

Nigerian educational system is in shambles.

Where are SARS now? Daylight rubbery

Nothing is free my brother. Government was making the money available. Few people were in university compared to present day.



Stop clamoring for 20k education per annum, so you don't get a certificate worth 20k.



u can upgrade dat in faculty of management sci like d crowded. Acc,Bus adm not science/ Arts.

The earlier we realize that quality education is not cheap, the better for us.



If you cannot afford the fees, learn a vocational skill or trade and be useful to the society. We are churning out unemployable graduates in their millions every year and I ask, to what benefit?? What good is a piece of paper in this modern times with an empty brain.





The era when education was the best escape route out of poverty is gone. We need highly skilled artisans and entrepreneurs to move forward, not university graduates.

@ OP should have given more informations abt d post because d price above was the lowest from by the freshers. If u were given admission into my Faculty(law) u will pay more than this. Acceptance : 105k, School fees : 200k+ and u will still pay faculty due, dpt due etc liar liar

Is there even constant electricity in the school sef

how many were they then? Was it not only awolowo and akintola that were in a whole class then?(exaggeration of course) There is nothing like cheap education... What you will get is poor education.