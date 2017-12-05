₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Atiku: 8 Commissioners Dump APC In Adamawa by Beress(m): 10:17am
— 5th December 2017
Eight commissioners in the Senator Mohammed Umaru Jibrilla Bindow-led All Progressives Congress controlled state government have dumped the party, in support of former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar.
The serving commissioners , who belong to Atiku’s camp, include Dr. Fatima Atiku Abubakar, commissioner of health, Commissioner of Works and Housing, Lilian Stephen, Commissioner of Land and Survey, Yayaji Mijinyawa and Commissioner of Youths and Sports, Mr Augustine Ayuba.
Others are Alhaji Daware, Commerce and Trade and Ahmadu Waziri, Agriculture.
The decision of the commissioners to move out of the APC, with their principal, Atiku Abubakar, has totally crippled activities of the state government, in the last three weeks.
With that movement out of the APC, it means over half of the cabinet might have effectively pulled out of the state government.
What is not yet known is whether Bindow and his deputy, Martins Babale, would also eventually move out of the party.
Atiku, who is also called Waziri Adamama, reportedly funded the governor’s 2015 governorship election.
This pitted most APCstakeholders against the governor as they accused him of being loyal to Atiku.
State Chairman of the APC, Alhaji Ibrahim Bilal, had, while endorsing President Muhammadu Buhari for the 2019 presidential race asked party members not comfortable with the decision to align themselves with the majority or opt out as the APC is interested in keeping a united front.
The call to shape-up or ship-out by Bilal has reportedly not gone down well with most state government officials, who allegedly belonged to Atiku’s platform.
Commissioner of Land and Survey, Alhaji Yayaji Mijinyawa, confirmed the movement out of the party, yesterday.
Mijinyawa said his loyalty and others, as well, is to the former vice president.
“Waziri Atiku is our leader. Our associations with him dates back a long while. It would be childish for anybody to think we would go against him.
“Even if some of us are deserting the Waziri now, due to the pressure of office, definitely, you don’t expect his own daughter, Dr. Fatima, to desert him and remember, Waziri funded the campaign of this party in 2015, his funds brought this government to power.”
Adamawa state chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, Abba T. Shehu, confirmed arrangements to receive the defectors.
Shehu said Atiku’s pulling out of the APC will ground the party in the North East.
http://sunnewsonline.com/atiku-8-commissioners-dump-apc-in-adamawa/
|Re: Atiku: 8 Commissioners Dump APC In Adamawa by Beress(m): 10:18am
Lalasticlala this is very hot and fresh!
To send the dullard out of Aso Rock is a task for all of us
|Re: Atiku: 8 Commissioners Dump APC In Adamawa by LudaChriz(m): 10:19am
Go Atiku go!
|Re: Atiku: 8 Commissioners Dump APC In Adamawa by Oluwabusobomi(f): 10:23am
Atikulation
Obviously no one can be worst than Buhari, not even a dead object!
The zombie below please find a lagoon near bye to end your sorrowful life
|Re: Atiku: 8 Commissioners Dump APC In Adamawa by seunmsg(m): 10:27am
The initial news was that five governors, seven ministers and over twenty senators will follow Atiku to PDP. Now, it is just some unknown 'mere' commissioners in Adamawa state alone. So much for the mass defection that ipobs envisaged!
In as much as the governor remains in APC, the commissioners are irrelevant and can be easily replaced. Atiku can even win Adamawa for all i care, he will still lose at the end of the day.
|Re: Atiku: 8 Commissioners Dump APC In Adamawa by LudaChriz(m): 10:30am
seunmsg:
Lol... I can see the thing de pain u wella
Keep calm, is a gradual process
|Re: Atiku: 8 Commissioners Dump APC In Adamawa by NigeriaB(m): 10:31am
seunmsg:
The time may not yet be ripe!!
|Re: Atiku: 8 Commissioners Dump APC In Adamawa by seunmsg(m): 10:32am
NigeriaB:
Keep consoling yourself.
|Re: Atiku: 8 Commissioners Dump APC In Adamawa by ovadozes(m): 10:35am
Useless politicians, these people do not have the interest of the masses at heart.
But Buhari is the worst ever, any other person will be better than him.
#kickthedullardout
|Re: Atiku: 8 Commissioners Dump APC In Adamawa by princechurchill(m): 10:35am
seunmsg:Wetin concern u with their defection
|Re: Atiku: 8 Commissioners Dump APC In Adamawa by Oluwabusobomi(f): 10:37am
seunmsg:
Don't you think you need more consolation as your 30k stipend will soon stop
|Re: Atiku: 8 Commissioners Dump APC In Adamawa by Booby88(m): 10:49am
Gradually the dullard is being deserted
APC gone too soon
|Re: Atiku: 8 Commissioners Dump APC In Adamawa by PeterObi2019(m): 10:54am
Buhari is not intelligent to lead this country.
We need a smart, intelligent and above all a nationalist to lead us....all these qualities can never be found in the dullard of Daura!
Atiku am in for you!
|Re: Atiku: 8 Commissioners Dump APC In Adamawa by ChangetheChange: 10:55am
It is over for Buhari
It is over for APC
Kwankwaso is headed back to PDP three weeks from now---Quote me
|Re: Atiku: 8 Commissioners Dump APC In Adamawa by ChangetheChange: 10:57am
seunmsg:
E pain am well well
|Re: Atiku: 8 Commissioners Dump APC In Adamawa by senier007(m): 10:58am
Good move
With Atiku as a strong opposition, APC will definitely sit up and we will all enjoy the dividend of democrazy in an atmosphere of deceit and propaganda.
|Re: Atiku: 8 Commissioners Dump APC In Adamawa by id911: 11:00am
ATIKULATE wind blowing everywhere!
I can see some BMC agents consoling themselves up there
Below is the Jagaban showing Atiku the way to Aso Rock
|Re: Atiku: 8 Commissioners Dump APC In Adamawa by ayarandy: 11:06am
seunmsg:ur concern should on how placate the scores of disgruntled members from jumping ship. Remember the exodus of Ameachi and 4ors from PDP..it didn't go without tale tale signs wsame hovering over APC now
|Re: Atiku: 8 Commissioners Dump APC In Adamawa by Paperwhite(m): 11:07am
Both APC & PDP are undesirable political parties but what is so annoying with the APC is its hypocrisy with corruption.
|Re: Atiku: 8 Commissioners Dump APC In Adamawa by Jombojombo(f): 11:12am
My name is Jombojombo and I'm in for Atiku2019!
What about you Lalasticlala?
|Re: Atiku: 8 Commissioners Dump APC In Adamawa by dodelight(m): 11:17am
Ghen gen! It's happening! and some unlearned professor just said Atiku has no clout.
|Re: Atiku: 8 Commissioners Dump APC In Adamawa by LasGidiOwner: 11:19am
#ATIKU is the next president of Nigeria. It is getting clearer day in, day out.
|Re: Atiku: 8 Commissioners Dump APC In Adamawa by zakim(m): 11:24am
Up PDP...
|Re: Atiku: 8 Commissioners Dump APC In Adamawa by Jesusloveyou(m): 11:36am
Beress:hahahahaha.
Atiku is the president of Biafra
|Re: Atiku: 8 Commissioners Dump APC In Adamawa by onlyAtikucan: 11:37am
All hail our incoming presidio....let us all Articulate to bring true and responsible leadership to our beloved country
|Re: Atiku: 8 Commissioners Dump APC In Adamawa by Atiku2019: 11:46am
|Re: Atiku: 8 Commissioners Dump APC In Adamawa by ajawara(m): 11:47am
seunmsg:Hold your peace. It is stage by stage; batch by batch. Watch out for actions in 2018
|Re: Atiku: 8 Commissioners Dump APC In Adamawa by yaki84: 11:47am
feedeefee..........fawa
feedeefee........fawa to za fipul.
Issa done deal......
Atikulate.......... Atikucircumvate...... Atikola.....
|Re: Atiku: 8 Commissioners Dump APC In Adamawa by iluvdonjazzy: 12:00pm
wao, thats great
|Re: Atiku: 8 Commissioners Dump APC In Adamawa by anigbajumo(m): 12:05pm
Trust Nigerians, they will scam this guy in the name of "You are going to be the next president" Atiku should ask GEJ....
FFK nd d likes waiting to use bulldozer to siphon his money.
|Re: Atiku: 8 Commissioners Dump APC In Adamawa by cozyfbaby: 12:06pm
|Re: Atiku: 8 Commissioners Dump APC In Adamawa by LudaChriz(m): 12:08pm
Jesusloveyou:
You mumu die
