Eight commissioners in the Senator Mohammed Umaru Jibrilla Bindow-led All Progressives Congress controlled state government have dumped the party, in support of former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar.



The serving commissioners , who belong to Atiku’s camp, include Dr. Fatima Atiku Abubakar, commissioner of health, Commissioner of Works and Housing, Lilian Stephen, Commissioner of Land and Survey, Yayaji Mijinyawa and Commissioner of Youths and Sports, Mr Augustine Ayuba.



Others are Alhaji Daware, Commerce and Trade and Ahmadu Waziri, Agriculture.

The decision of the commissioners to move out of the APC, with their principal, Atiku Abubakar, has totally crippled activities of the state government, in the last three weeks.

With that movement out of the APC, it means over half of the cabinet might have effectively pulled out of the state government.



What is not yet known is whether Bindow and his deputy, Martins Babale, would also eventually move out of the party.

Atiku, who is also called Waziri Adamama, reportedly funded the governor’s 2015 governorship election.

This pitted most APCstakeholders against the governor as they accused him of being loyal to Atiku.



State Chairman of the APC, Alhaji Ibrahim Bilal, had, while endorsing President Muhammadu Buhari for the 2019 presidential race asked party members not comfortable with the decision to align themselves with the majority or opt out as the APC is interested in keeping a united front.



The call to shape-up or ship-out by Bilal has reportedly not gone down well with most state government officials, who allegedly belonged to Atiku’s platform.

Commissioner of Land and Survey, Alhaji Yayaji Mijinyawa, confirmed the movement out of the party, yesterday.

Mijinyawa said his loyalty and others, as well, is to the former vice president.

“Waziri Atiku is our leader. Our associations with him dates back a long while. It would be childish for anybody to think we would go against him.



“Even if some of us are deserting the Waziri now, due to the pressure of office, definitely, you don’t expect his own daughter, Dr. Fatima, to desert him and remember, Waziri funded the campaign of this party in 2015, his funds brought this government to power.”

Adamawa state chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, Abba T. Shehu, confirmed arrangements to receive the defectors.

Shehu said Atiku’s pulling out of the APC will ground the party in the North East.



Lalasticlala this is very hot and fresh!



To send the dullard out of Aso Rock is a task for all of us

Go Atiku go!





Obviously no one can be worst than Buhari, not even a dead object!



Obviously no one can be worst than Buhari, not even a dead object!

The zombie below please find a lagoon near bye to end your sorrowful life

The initial news was that five governors, seven ministers and over twenty senators will follow Atiku to PDP. Now, it is just some unknown 'mere' commissioners in Adamawa state alone. So much for the mass defection that ipobs envisaged!



In as much as the governor remains in APC, the commissioners are irrelevant and can be easily replaced. Atiku can even win Adamawa for all i care, he will still lose at the end of the day. 16 Likes 3 Shares

seunmsg:

The initial news was that five governors, seven ministers and over twenty senators will follow Atiku to PDP. Now, it is just some unknown mere commissioners in Adamawa state alone.

Lol... I can see the thing de pain u wella



Lol... I can see the thing de pain u wella

Keep calm, is a gradual process

seunmsg:

The initial news was that five governors, seven ministers and over twenty senators will follow Atiku to PDP. Now, it is just some unknown mere commissioners in Adamawa state alone.

The time may not yet be ripe!!

NigeriaB:





The time may not yet be ripe!!



Keep consoling yourself.

Useless politicians, these people do not have the interest of the masses at heart.

But Buhari is the worst ever, any other person will be better than him.

#kickthedullardout 12 Likes

seunmsg:

The initial news was that five governors, seven ministers and over twenty senators will follow Atiku to PDP. Now, it is just some unknown 'mere' commissioners in Adamawa state alone. So much for the mass defection that ipobs envisaged!



Wetin concern u with their defection

seunmsg:







Keep consoling yourself.

Don't you think you need more consolation as your 30k stipend will soon stop

Gradually the dullard is being deserted



APC gone too soon 17 Likes

Buhari is not intelligent to lead this country.

We need a smart, intelligent and above all a nationalist to lead us....all these qualities can never be found in the dullard of Daura!



Atiku am in for you! 19 Likes





It is over for Buhari



It is over for APC



It is over for Buhari

It is over for APC

Kwankwaso is headed back to PDP three weeks from now---Quote me

seunmsg:

The initial news was that five governors, seven ministers and over twenty senators will follow Atiku to PDP. Now, it is just some unknown 'mere' commissioners in Adamawa state alone. So much for the mass defection that ipobs envisaged!



In as much as the governor remains in APC, the commissioners are irrelevant and can be easily replaced. Atiku can even win Adamawa for all i care, he will still lose at the end of the day.







E pain am well well

Good move

Good move

With Atiku as a strong opposition, APC will definitely sit up and we will all enjoy the dividend of democrazy in an atmosphere of deceit and propaganda.

ATIKULATE wind blowing everywhere!



I can see some BMC agents consoling themselves up there











Below is the Jagaban showing Atiku the way to Aso Rock 21 Likes 1 Share

seunmsg:

The initial news was that five governors, seven ministers and over twenty senators will follow Atiku to PDP. Now, it is just some unknown 'mere' commissioners in Adamawa state alone. So much for the mass defection that ipobs envisaged!



ur concern should on how placate the scores of disgruntled members from jumping ship. Remember the exodus of Ameachi and 4ors from PDP..it didn't go without tale tale signs wsame hovering over APC now

Both APC & PDP are undesirable political parties but what is so annoying with the APC is its hypocrisy with corruption. 4 Likes

My name is Jombojombo and I'm in for Atiku2019!



What about you Lalasticlala? 13 Likes

Ghen gen! It's happening! and some unlearned professor just said Atiku has no clout. 3 Likes

#ATIKU is the next president of Nigeria. It is getting clearer day in, day out. 5 Likes

Up PDP...

Beress:

Lalasticlala this is very hot and fresh!



To send the dullard out of Aso Rock is a task for all of us hahahahaha.

hahahahaha.

Atiku is the president of Biafra

All hail our incoming presidio....let us all Articulate to bring true and responsible leadership to our beloved country 6 Likes

3 Likes 1 Share

seunmsg:

The initial news was that five governors, seven ministers and over twenty senators will follow Atiku to PDP. Now, it is just some unknown 'mere' commissioners in Adamawa state alone. So much for the mass defection that ipobs envisaged!



Hold your peace. It is stage by stage; batch by batch. Watch out for actions in 2018

feedeefee..........fawa



feedeefee........fawa to za fipul.



Issa done deal......





Atikulate.......... Atikucircumvate...... Atikola..... 2 Likes

wao, thats great

Trust Nigerians, they will scam this guy in the name of "You are going to be the next president" Atiku should ask GEJ....



FFK nd d likes waiting to use bulldozer to siphon his money.

