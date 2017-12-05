Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / I Almost Fled Nigeria In 2016 – Buhari (5674 Views)

President Muhammadu Buhari has said he nearly abandoned his plum office in the early days of his administration as a result of the parlous state of the economy that was bequeathed to him by the Jonathan-led administration.



He said the situation was so bad that he considered abdicating not just the office, which he got after three previous failed attempt, but thought of fleeing the country.



“When I came, what I found out is terrible. It is absolutely terribly,” he declared.



President Buhari made the revelation in Abidjan, Cote d’ Ivoire, last week during an interactive session with Nigerian community, ahead of his participation at the just concluded fifth African Union-European Union (AU-EU) Summit.



He regretted that during the oil boom era no meaningful infrastructure was built hence his administration is struggling to keep its campaign promises with the fall of oil price to as low as $28 per barrel from an average of $100 between 1999 and 2014.



But he maintained that in the last two years, the All Progressives Congress (APC) administration has not only succeeded in pulling the country out of economic brink but also stabilised the polity and restored peace.



“We are lucky in Nigeria that we have been able to survive 2016. Honestly, I told some people close to me that I was thinking of which country to run to if things got out of hand.



“Between 1999 and 2014, I have said it several times in Nigeria, Nigeria had never got so much revenue like it did at that time. But then, when we came, the price of oil went down to $28 per barrel from an average of $100 per barrel at the production rate of 2.1 million barrel per day. So, multiply 2.1 million by $100, that is what Nigeria was getting from 1999 to 2014. But when we came, the price came down to $28. I went to Central Bank (of Nigeria) to look for money and they said there was no money, only debts.



“And the infrastructure – roads, rail, power- that you have been talking about, nothing was absolutely done. So, really, God hears the prayers of His servants and the last three raining seasons were good. We were very lucky I would have absconded.



“I mean how could we have faced Nigerians and tell them this is what you have been earning from 2.1 million barrels per day from 1999-2014 multiplied by $100. In fact, it even went up to $143; and then came down to about $70-$80. But when we came, it fell to $28, then to $37 and then oscillating between $30 and $50. So it was amazing but God came with His help.”



Buhari scored his administration high in the anti-corruption fight.



However, he noted that in the fight against corruption, one can never satisfy Nigerians.



Buhari’s administration has been accused of being selective and political in its anti-corruption war with some Nigerians suggesting that for it to succeed, there is need for some fundamental reforms in the system and the way the anti-graft agencies are being run. The reform, they argued, would make the agencies more effective and efficient.



The president recalled how ruthless he was as a military head of state in 1983-84 when he locked those suspected to have stolen public funds in prison until they proved they were innocent. But he said the democratic dispensation did not allow him such liberty.



He said compared to his first coming in the 80s, now everyone is seen to be innocent until proven guilty and yet Nigerians are accusing his government of being slow in the fight against corruption.



But he told Nigerians in Cote d’Ivoire: “I’m assuring you that the good news you hear from home is the same that you hear from all over the world that we are not doing too badly in trying to secure the country, in trying to improve the economy, to get jobs for people and in trying to deal with corruption.



“I have said it that this is my second time like Gen. Obasanjo. When I came as a young man and in uniform, I arrested former ministers and governors and put them in Kirikiri. All of you know Kirikiri. I told them that they are guilty until they can prove themselves innocent and it didn’t bother me because I was a youth and in uniform. So, I didn’t care about anybody.



“But now that I am back, everybody is innocent until I can prove them guilty. And at the same time, the same Nigerians are saying we are too slow. So what can you do really? You can only try but I am telling you that you can never satisfy our people back home.



“You know, when I was young and ruthless as a soldier I did what I did, somebody came, locked me up and gave them back their money and their houses. I went back into politics and after trying three times and ending up in Supreme Court, the fourth time God agreed and here I am.



“But when I came, what I found out is terrible. It is absolutely terribly but I’ll keep on doing my best because I volunteered to come, I have come, I have met what was on the ground and I hope I will make an impression.”

Dont worry you must flee in 2019 66 Likes 3 Shares

Is this guy not a most unserious fellow.



Shame no even gree am to hide dis statement, e travel go Abidjan to talk am.



E for no better make you abdicate?



You've been planning how to ride a bicycle for 12 years, dem give you d bicycle make you ride, you no know where brake and pedal dey, are you not a conscientious misfit!?





12 whole years!!!



Very selfish and narrow minded somebori, 6 whole months you no appoint Minister say dem be noise maker, this is economic terrorism to one's own country!



Somebody is struggling desperately to become the SI unit of Failure and reckless ignoble incompetence.



The post below is for those who voted him in, are struggling to complain and still defend their position. 41 Likes 1 Share

For real? No wonder u kept travelling. 9 Likes





Blame game, three years no tangible development.





So the first time you Bubu plunged Nigeria into recession it was Jonathan that caused it.





During campaign, you told us you and APC lead government will create 3 million jobs every year, make N1 = $1, We will defeat Boko Haram etc





For the past three years, you have been in power, you have been busy wasting taxpayers money travelling all over the world meeting leaders that don't know you exist. The big question is how many have visited you in Aso rock since you became the president of our great country.





Technically defeated Boko Haram 2015, 1100 people have technically died from 2015 to date. So its Jonathan that made you fail on that.





Blame game, three years no tangible development.

So the first time you Bubu plunged Nigeria into recession it was Jonathan that caused it.

During campaign, you told us you and APC lead government will create 3 million jobs every year, make N1 = $1, We will defeat Boko Haram etc

For the past three years, you have been in power, you have been busy wasting taxpayers money travelling all over the world meeting leaders that don't know you exist. The big question is how many have visited you in Aso rock since you became the president of our great country.

Technically defeated Boko Haram 2015, 1100 people have technically died from 2015 to date. So its Jonathan that made you fail on that.

Continue to technically blame Jonathan, come 2019 we the masses will technically vote you out of office

Sorry Sarrki, Myd44, Madridguy am confused here please.



Wetin goatluck and his fellow thieves do dis con3 eh, it will take more than a century to even see am before we start thinking of how to solve it. Yet some flatheaded animals will not just stop grunting to our hearings. 4 Likes 1 Share

You have not achieved one single thingof your own There is still time to fleeYou have not achieved one single thingof your own 4 Likes

You should have just fled we would've been better of 5 Likes

Please Mr Buhari, how much will your fleeing fair cost?? 7 Likes

Wetin goatluck and his fellow thieves do dis con3 eh, it will take more than a century to even see am before we start thinking of how to solve it. Yet some flatheaded animals will not just stop grunting to our hearings. . 5 Likes

Operation kick out the dullard.

Our president breaks logic and peace whenever he speaks. So in the 80's you were throwing innocent people in prison.

No conviction in 1984, 2015 no conviction still and someone wants to convince me that there is fight against corruption.

Two times our economy went into recession, the dullard was in charge. Is it just a mere coincidence. 6 Likes

For real? No wonder u kept travelling. was about saying the same.... Ajala the traveler, thats all he did in 2016 was about saying the same.... Ajala the traveler, thats all he did in 2016 2 Likes

was about saying the same.... Ajala the traveler, thats all he did in 2016 haha haha 1 Like



And he thinks he made sense.Useless president.You'll be kicked out soon. After desiring and attaining the presidency at the expense of bloodshed but turned around to inflict more hardshipAnd he thinks he made sense.Useless president.You'll be kicked out soon. 2 Likes

There is still time to flee



You have not achieved one single thingof your own Buhaha, Keneking calm down, take your nice Nnewi snuff, eat African salad and drink nice Ohafia palmwine, wetin Buhari do you, anyway, I concur Buhari and his bunch of useless satanic agent will flee Nigeria in 2019 because the masses will flog them out of power and many of his useless cabinet ministers will be arrested, flogged and stoned out of Nigeria, where is my cane to start the deliverance on this useless Apc led federal criminals Buhaha, Keneking calm down, take your nice Nnewi snuff, eat African salad and drink nice Ohafia palmwine, wetin Buhari do you, anyway, I concur Buhari and his bunch of useless satanic agent will flee Nigeria in 2019 because the masses will flog them out of power and many of his useless cabinet ministers will be arrested, flogged and stoned out of Nigeria, where is my cane to start the deliverance on this useless Apc led federal criminals 2 Likes

Whether Una like am or not, PMB says the truth without batting an eye.



GEJ finished Nigeria and we shall remind you of what they did at the right time. 2 Likes

Dont worry you must flee in 2019 Hahaha, I agree with you and Keneking, Apc led federal criminals and Buhari will be flogged and stoned out of office, useless politicians feeding fat while the masses are suffering and dying daily Hahaha, I agree with you and Keneking, Apc led federal criminals and Buhari will be flogged and stoned out of office, useless politicians feeding fat while the masses are suffering and dying daily 4 Likes

Operation kick out the dullard.

Our president breaks logic and peace whenever he speaks. So in the 80's you were throwing innocent people in prison.

No conviction in 1984, 2015 no conviction still and someone wants to convince me that their is fight against corruption.

Two times our economy went into recession, the dullard was in charge. Is it just a mere coincidence.

I'm telling you dear.Buhari is a national and international disgrace. I'm telling you dear.Buhari is a national and international disgrace. 3 Likes

Who will cure Buhari of his brainless reasonings? He messes up goodwill, and still blame someone else for his self inflicted misfortunes. 2 Likes

Liar. . In 2016, you were travelling up and down.. 1 Like

Kai God will punish that thing that made you not to resign and flee.



Although,i know you're lying but continue. Kai God will punish that thing that made you not to resign and flee.Although,i know you're lying but continue. 1 Like