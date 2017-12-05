₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,923,017 members, 3,952,001 topics. Date: Tuesday, 05 December 2017 at 02:36 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / I Almost Fled Nigeria In 2016 – Buhari (5674 Views)
Ben Bruce Poses With Plane Ojukwu Left Nigeria With & Fled To Ivory Coast / "Jibrin Fled Nigeria To Avoid Prosecution" - Hembe, Lawmaker Said / EDO 2016: Buhari Will Not Rig Election For APC (1) (2) (3) (4)
|I Almost Fled Nigeria In 2016 – Buhari by engineerboat(m): 10:19am
President Muhammadu Buhari has said he nearly abandoned his plum office in the early days of his administration as a result of the parlous state of the economy that was bequeathed to him by the Jonathan-led administration.
https://www.google.com.ng/amp/sunnewsonline.com/i-almost-fled-nigeria-in-2016-buhari/amp/
3 Likes
|Re: I Almost Fled Nigeria In 2016 – Buhari by engineerboat(m): 10:21am
Guilty
4 Likes
|Re: I Almost Fled Nigeria In 2016 – Buhari by engineerboat(m): 10:22am
Conscience
5 Likes
|Re: I Almost Fled Nigeria In 2016 – Buhari by engineerboat(m): 10:22am
BMC crew
1 Like
|Re: I Almost Fled Nigeria In 2016 – Buhari by SalamRushdie: 10:23am
Dont worry you must flee in 2019
66 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: I Almost Fled Nigeria In 2016 – Buhari by three: 10:23am
Is this guy not a most unserious fellow.
Shame no even gree am to hide dis statement, e travel go Abidjan to talk am.
E for no better make you abdicate?
You've been planning how to ride a bicycle for 12 years, dem give you d bicycle make you ride, you no know where brake and pedal dey, are you not a conscientious misfit!?
12 whole years!!!
Very selfish and narrow minded somebori, 6 whole months you no appoint Minister say dem be noise maker, this is economic terrorism to one's own country!
Wow
Somebody is struggling desperately to become the SI unit of Failure and reckless ignoble incompetence.
The post below is for those who voted him in, are struggling to complain and still defend their position.
41 Likes 1 Share
|Re: I Almost Fled Nigeria In 2016 – Buhari by Jochabed(f): 10:23am
For real? No wonder u kept travelling.
9 Likes
|Re: I Almost Fled Nigeria In 2016 – Buhari by crackerspub: 10:24am
President Muhammadu Buhari has said he nearly abandoned his plum office in the early days of his administration as a result of the parlous state of the economy that was bequeathed to him by the Jonathan-led administration.
Blame game, three years no tangible development.
So the first time you Bubu plunged Nigeria into recession it was Jonathan that caused it.
During campaign, you told us you and APC lead government will create 3 million jobs every year, make N1 = $1, We will defeat Boko Haram etc
For the past three years, you have been in power, you have been busy wasting taxpayers money travelling all over the world meeting leaders that don't know you exist. The big question is how many have visited you in Aso rock since you became the president of our great country.
Technically defeated Boko Haram 2015, 1100 people have technically died from 2015 to date. So its Jonathan that made you fail on that.
Continue to technically blame Jonathan, come 2019 we the masses will technically vote you out of office
44 Likes 4 Shares
|Re: I Almost Fled Nigeria In 2016 – Buhari by engineerboat(m): 10:24am
The president recalled how ruthless he was as a military head of state in 1983-84 when he locked those suspected to have stolen public funds in prison until they proved they were innocent. But he said the democratic dispensation did not allow him such liberty.
He said compared to his first coming in the 80s, now everyone is seen to be innocent until proven guilty and yet Nigerians are accusing his government of being slow in the fight against corruption.
Baba chaiiiiiiiiiii at the bolded
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: I Almost Fled Nigeria In 2016 – Buhari by engineerboat(m): 10:25am
Sorry Sarrki, Myd44, Madridguy am confused here please.
The president recalled how ruthless he was as a military head of state in 1983-84 when he locked those suspected to have stolen public funds in prison until they proved they were innocent. But he said the democratic dispensation did not allow him such liberty.
He said compared to his first coming in the 80s, now everyone is seen to be innocent until proven guilty and yet Nigerians are accusing his government of being slow in the fight against corruption.
8 Likes
|Re: I Almost Fled Nigeria In 2016 – Buhari by Running204(m): 10:26am
Let's all spit on this idiot, in Aso rock. The idiot don't know,that Nigerians feel like strangling him right now....U feel like running away?why u no die away...make thunder fire ur yansh there
3 Likes
|Re: I Almost Fled Nigeria In 2016 – Buhari by Cajal(m): 10:26am
Hmmmmm......see...
|Re: I Almost Fled Nigeria In 2016 – Buhari by python1: 10:27am
Wetin goatluck and his fellow thieves do dis con3 eh, it will take more than a century to even see am before we start thinking of how to solve it. Yet some flatheaded animals will not just stop grunting to our hearings.
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: I Almost Fled Nigeria In 2016 – Buhari by madridguy(m): 10:27am
Brb
|Re: I Almost Fled Nigeria In 2016 – Buhari by Keneking: 10:28am
There is still time to flee
You have not achieved one single thingof your own
4 Likes
|Re: I Almost Fled Nigeria In 2016 – Buhari by spartan117(m): 10:32am
You should have just fled we would've been better of
5 Likes
|Re: I Almost Fled Nigeria In 2016 – Buhari by BeeBeeOoh(m): 10:32am
Please Mr Buhari, how much will your fleeing fair cost??
7 Likes
|Re: I Almost Fled Nigeria In 2016 – Buhari by spartan117(m): 10:33am
python1:.
5 Likes
|Re: I Almost Fled Nigeria In 2016 – Buhari by ovadozes(m): 10:40am
Operation kick out the dullard.
Our president breaks logic and peace whenever he speaks. So in the 80's you were throwing innocent people in prison.
No conviction in 1984, 2015 no conviction still and someone wants to convince me that there is fight against corruption.
Two times our economy went into recession, the dullard was in charge. Is it just a mere coincidence.
6 Likes
|Re: I Almost Fled Nigeria In 2016 – Buhari by Boleyndynasty2(f): 10:47am
Jochabed:was about saying the same.... Ajala the traveler, thats all he did in 2016
2 Likes
|Re: I Almost Fled Nigeria In 2016 – Buhari by Jochabed(f): 10:49am
Boleyndynasty2:haha
1 Like
|Re: I Almost Fled Nigeria In 2016 – Buhari by Paperwhite(m): 10:51am
After desiring and attaining the presidency at the expense of bloodshed but turned around to inflict more hardship
And he thinks he made sense.Useless president.You'll be kicked out soon.
2 Likes
|Re: I Almost Fled Nigeria In 2016 – Buhari by AngelicBeing: 10:53am
Keneking:Buhaha, Keneking calm down, take your nice Nnewi snuff, eat African salad and drink nice Ohafia palmwine, wetin Buhari do you, anyway, I concur Buhari and his bunch of useless satanic agent will flee Nigeria in 2019 because the masses will flog them out of power and many of his useless cabinet ministers will be arrested, flogged and stoned out of Nigeria, where is my cane to start the deliverance on this useless Apc led federal criminals
2 Likes
|Re: I Almost Fled Nigeria In 2016 – Buhari by SillyMods: 10:53am
Whether Una like am or not, PMB says the truth without batting an eye.
GEJ finished Nigeria and we shall remind you of what they did at the right time.
2 Likes
|Re: I Almost Fled Nigeria In 2016 – Buhari by AngelicBeing: 10:55am
SalamRushdie:Hahaha, I agree with you and Keneking, Apc led federal criminals and Buhari will be flogged and stoned out of office, useless politicians feeding fat while the masses are suffering and dying daily
4 Likes
|Re: I Almost Fled Nigeria In 2016 – Buhari by Paperwhite(m): 10:57am
ovadozes:I'm telling you dear.Buhari is a national and international disgrace.
3 Likes
|Re: I Almost Fled Nigeria In 2016 – Buhari by dodelight(m): 11:21am
Who will cure Buhari of his brainless reasonings? He messes up goodwill, and still blame someone else for his self inflicted misfortunes.
2 Likes
|Re: I Almost Fled Nigeria In 2016 – Buhari by DLondonboiy: 11:23am
Liar. . In 2016, you were travelling up and down..
1 Like
|Re: I Almost Fled Nigeria In 2016 – Buhari by Running204(m): 11:23am
python1:
|Re: I Almost Fled Nigeria In 2016 – Buhari by python1: 11:48am
[quote author=Running204 post=62998184][/quote]
Is that so? Oboy, your case no be here o. Sorry eh, what you need now is just prayers. Don't worry, e go better.
|Re: I Almost Fled Nigeria In 2016 – Buhari by Evablizin(f): 12:28pm
Kai God will punish that thing that made you not to resign and flee.
Although,i know you're lying but continue.
1 Like
|Re: I Almost Fled Nigeria In 2016 – Buhari by Evablizin(f): 12:31pm
BeeBeeOoh:Please don't kill me with laugh.
So you want to help his ministry of fleeing?
2 Likes
Mrs. Udoamaka Okoronkwo-james Ibori's Concubine's New Address / OMG!!! Woman’s Butt Implant Explodes While She'd Doing Squats At The Gym / Buhari Makes U-turn, Says 250,000 Barrels Of Crude Oil Was Stolen Daily
Viewing this topic: Adedeji013(m), OlaSammie, famagro, Harbyhourdune(m), Edu3Again, neo18, Angelyna(f), Mcowubaba, extyme, erimmy(m), Jaysoft87, Omooniya1, obivick, Charleynmuo, akojay, ChopDeMoney(m), olahero(m), tobtap, Ablan(m), mrim, damariox(m), baconline(m), talk2riel, fanex, ZKOSOSO(m), boneruns(m), Durchmann(m), Khutie, Kereokwu(f), bolakem01, Mynd44, localboy, Fatherly, mbasharon(m), Kjo2017, Airfoce1(m), LessNoise(m), Kingvince(m), Mentorkaryhm(m), Adeagbo77, igahdavid(m), Jboogie912, Emperormartin(m), Fixed, jumper524(m), Godfirst2014, hizick14(m), Metalamin(m), Nonybb, yomtek(m), lesson44, Micheezy7(m), Jamesewan12, safarigirl(f), Tomjazzy2, ElsonMorali, ironprocs(m), nerdymufasa(m), Psoul(m), MrPresident1, teechedah, solamyson(m), babayor, kakacoke01, Davidatita, DavidEsq(m), Lomprico2, wizjaybee(m), donlucabrazi(m), BeeBeeOoh(m), adeshevy, Limitless72(m), maxtum(m), WorkSmartEdu, Ayesco15, nathanomochi(m), ebucha, xcolanto(m), muri4mig, Elzends(m), kawkab, python1, franxalive(m), bettercreature(m), elfmann, merit455(m), emmateejay(m) and 138 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 6