|Edo/ijaw Crisis : Ijaw Leaders Beg Buhari To Intervene!! by AxeLord: 10:24am
The Ijaws of Olodiama in Edo State has called on President Muhammadu Buhari to intervene in crisis associated with the installation of the Pere of Olodiame, noting that the Olodiama Kingdom is not a newly-created Kingdom.
https://www.vanguardngr.com/2017/12/olodiama-kingship-crisis-ijaw-leaders-urge-buhari-restore-peace
|Re: Edo/ijaw Crisis : Ijaw Leaders Beg Buhari To Intervene!! by AxeLord: 10:24am
.....Fisherman Who told u all those people u mentioned r kings in Edo state. For ur notice they r chiefs. Moreover those people are Edo's and as you rightly said you ijaws are not Edo's with zero Edo Heritage !! We have just one oba in Edo state and that's d oba of Benin.
You want to have a king in a place you do not own. Go and install him in London. Tell queen Elizabeth that he will be controlling the ijaws in London. My niggaa the time for begging is past, you pple should just be ready
3 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Edo/ijaw Crisis : Ijaw Leaders Beg Buhari To Intervene!! by erunz(m): 10:56am
these Monarch Ilawere of Usen, Auchi, Esan, Akoko Edos are all subjects of the Oba of Benin, as in they all report to the Oba of Benin. if the Pere will do same no problem but if he won't, Benin is Benin and there is only One king in Benin and he is Omo n’Oba n’Edo Uku Akpolokpolo, Oba Ewuare II
3 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Edo/ijaw Crisis : Ijaw Leaders Beg Buhari To Intervene!! by EdoNation(f): 11:01am
My brothers above I greet una @Axelord @erunz
You both spoke my mind!
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Edo/ijaw Crisis : Ijaw Leaders Beg Buhari To Intervene!! by deedeedee1: 11:35am
Nigerians are not united. They only like to deceive themselves
1 Like
|Re: Edo/ijaw Crisis : Ijaw Leaders Beg Buhari To Intervene!! by Diiet: 11:51am
deedeedee1:Yoruba too should do this.
Royal stools of other tribes should be abolished in our region including lagos. I'm partially in support of what the Edo is doing by saying no to ijaw king on its territory, it's when you allow them install kings that they would have the boldness to call your region a no man's land.
Yoruba should also learn from this. Some people only understand strong hand.
4 Likes
|Re: Edo/ijaw Crisis : Ijaw Leaders Beg Buhari To Intervene!! by Alexus23: 11:52am
deedeedee1:How far Happy Yuletide in advane.
1 Like
|Re: Edo/ijaw Crisis : Ijaw Leaders Beg Buhari To Intervene!! by Alexus23: 11:55am
only idiots resort to fighting in solving crisis this 21st century. Kudos to the Ijaw leaders for towing the part of civil solution.
|Re: Edo/ijaw Crisis : Ijaw Leaders Beg Buhari To Intervene!! by Duru1(m): 11:57am
deedeedee1:
Until the cesspit called Nigeria is disintegrated, certain goons would not know where they belong.
1 Like
|Re: Edo/ijaw Crisis : Ijaw Leaders Beg Buhari To Intervene!! by deedeedee1: 11:59am
Alexus23:Same bro
|Re: Edo/ijaw Crisis : Ijaw Leaders Beg Buhari To Intervene!! by beamtopola: 12:12pm
AxeLord:yea, I am proud to b a fisherman than sending my daughters to Italy for prostitution.
Naw that the ijaws are begging you guys, you wouldn't give heed, when we start na una go cry foul.
we are watching you Edo over year in bayelsa and any love-vendor or trying to attack the ijaw, we ijaw in the south south will retaliate.
|Re: Edo/ijaw Crisis : Ijaw Leaders Beg Buhari To Intervene!! by Jesusloveyou(m): 12:20pm
This is the reason our oba met with buhari few days ago.
To ensure this stupid izon people leave Benin before they will turn to herdsmen in Edo state
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Edo/ijaw Crisis : Ijaw Leaders Beg Buhari To Intervene!! by AxeLord: 12:50pm
beamtopola:
You will retialiate and get buried in the sea with your fishes TENANTS
|Re: Edo/ijaw Crisis : Ijaw Leaders Beg Buhari To Intervene!! by beamtopola: 1:13pm
AxeLord:that land belongs to the ijaws, for peace , that land and the people therein should just be repatriated to delta state.
|Re: Edo/ijaw Crisis : Ijaw Leaders Beg Buhari To Intervene!! by AxeLord: 1:15pm
beamtopola:
That land is going no where but I cant promise the same for the fishermen ...... Bayelsa is where they belong and they shall remain on that tiny hectare of land
|Re: Edo/ijaw Crisis : Ijaw Leaders Beg Buhari To Intervene!! by beamtopola: 1:19pm
AxeLord:then get ready to beat the drum of war, with your parasite behaviour. we will repatriate you guys to Libya so you can go and die in the desert.
|Re: Edo/ijaw Crisis : Ijaw Leaders Beg Buhari To Intervene!! by AxeLord: 1:21pm
beamtopola:
I pity una, honestly you small ijaws running your mouths online won't bode well for the innocent ones among you..... You think say na hit and run we dey do for here? ... Abi our hitmen resemble coward tompolo or fatboy asiri tokunbo the obese fool....
|Re: Edo/ijaw Crisis : Ijaw Leaders Beg Buhari To Intervene!! by beamtopola: 1:27pm
AxeLord:who are your hitman? the ones that they turned to slaves in Libya or the aneni , or the ones in Italy? name them. our hit men only fight with oil company and not some dubious robbers on the street like the ones you have in Edo.
|Re: Edo/ijaw Crisis : Ijaw Leaders Beg Buhari To Intervene!! by Keneking: 2:33pm
Under the cover of restructuring, only Atiku's government can resolve this issue
|Re: Edo/ijaw Crisis : Ijaw Leaders Beg Buhari To Intervene!! by xxx53332: 2:35pm
|Re: Edo/ijaw Crisis : Ijaw Leaders Beg Buhari To Intervene!! by twentyk(m): 2:36pm
|Re: Edo/ijaw Crisis : Ijaw Leaders Beg Buhari To Intervene!! by Kingdolo(m): 2:36pm
|Re: Edo/ijaw Crisis : Ijaw Leaders Beg Buhari To Intervene!! by Playz: 2:36pm
I on n
