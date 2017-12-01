Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Edo/ijaw Crisis : Ijaw Leaders Beg Buhari To Intervene!! (689 Views)

The Ijaws of Olodiama in Edo State has called on President Muhammadu Buhari to intervene in crisis associated with the installation of the Pere of Olodiame, noting that the Olodiama Kingdom is not a newly-created Kingdom.



Alleged Descendants of past Pere Okome, Etsofaghan, Disemoh, Ogunoyibo and Perezia title holder, Iyoro family, in a statement signed by Mr. Victor Egwauliyemi Igbiaye said, the Olodiama Kingdom, had been in existence for time immemorial, noting that “the Ijaws of Olodiama are not Edo-speaking people, which gives them the right to their own traditional ruler.”



Victor Egwauliyemi Igbiaye According to Igbiaye, Olodiama was a great warrior in the late 1550th during the reign of Oba Orhogbua, who helped the Benins in the Coastal wars.



“The president should please intervene in issue so that the Oba of Benin can recognise Pere of Olodiama in the traditional rulers council, so that the Pere of Olodiama can control the Ijaws of Edo State, so as to maintain peace in Edo State riverine areas.



“ The Edo State governor should quickly recognise the Pere of Olodiama without any delay. There are lots of other monarchs in Edo State, such as the Ilawere of Usen, Auchi, Esan, Akoko Edos, e.t.c, so, why should the Olodiama king be an issue” he added.







https://www.vanguardngr.com/2017/12/olodiama-kingship-crisis-ijaw-leaders-urge-buhari-restore-peace

.....Fisherman Who told u all those people u mentioned r kings in Edo state. For ur notice they r chiefs. Moreover those people are Edo's and as you rightly said you ijaws are not Edo's with zero Edo Heritage !! We have just one oba in Edo state and that's d oba of Benin.



You want to have a king in a place you do not own. Go and install him in London. Tell queen Elizabeth that he will be controlling the ijaws in London. My niggaa the time for begging is past, you pple should just be ready 3 Likes 2 Shares

these Monarch Ilawere of Usen, Auchi, Esan, Akoko Edos are all subjects of the Oba of Benin, as in they all report to the Oba of Benin. if the Pere will do same no problem but if he won't, Benin is Benin and there is only One king in Benin and he is Omo n’Oba n’Edo Uku Akpolokpolo, Oba Ewuare II 3 Likes 2 Shares

My brothers above I greet una @Axelord @erunz



You both spoke my mind! 3 Likes 1 Share

Nigerians are not united. They only like to deceive themselves 1 Like

deedeedee1:

Nigerians are not united. They only like to deceive themselves Yoruba too should do this.

Royal stools of other tribes should be abolished in our region including lagos. I'm partially in support of what the Edo is doing by saying no to ijaw king on its territory, it's when you allow them install kings that they would have the boldness to call your region a no man's land.

Yoruba too should do this.Royal stools of other tribes should be abolished in our region including lagos. I'm partially in support of what the Edo is doing by saying no to ijaw king on its territory, it's when you allow them install kings that they would have the boldness to call your region a no man's land.Yoruba should also learn from this. Some people only understand strong hand.

deedeedee1:

How far Happy Yuletide in advane.

only idiots resort to fighting in solving crisis this 21st century. Kudos to the Ijaw leaders for towing the part of civil solution.

deedeedee1:

Nigerians are not united. They only like to deceive themselves

Until the cesspit called Nigeria is disintegrated, certain goons would not know where they belong.

Alexus23:



Same bro

AxeLord:

.....Fisherman Who told u all those people u mentioned r kings in Edo state. For ur notice they r chiefs. Moreover those people are Edo's and as you rightly said you ijaws are not Edo's with zero Edo Heritage !! We have just one oba in Edo state and that's d oba of Benin.



yea, I am proud to b a fisherman than sending my daughters to Italy for prostitution.

Naw that the ijaws are begging you guys, you wouldn't give heed, when we start na una go cry foul.

we are watching you Edo over year in bayelsa and any love-vendor or trying to attack the ijaw, we ijaw in the south south will retaliate.

Naw that the ijaws are begging you guys, you wouldn't give heed, when we start na una go cry foul.

yea, I am proud to b a fisherman than sending my daughters to Italy for prostitution.Naw that the ijaws are begging you guys, you wouldn't give heed, when we start na una go cry foul.we are watching you Edo over year in bayelsa and any love-vendor or trying to attack the ijaw, we ijaw in the south south will retaliate.

This is the reason our oba met with buhari few days ago.

To ensure this stupid izon people leave Benin before they will turn to herdsmen in Edo state 1 Like 1 Share

beamtopola:



yea, I am proud to b a fisherman than sending my daughters to Italy for prostitution.

Naw that the ijaws are begging you guys, you wouldn't give heed, when we start na una go cry foul.

we are watching you Edo over year in bayelsa and any love-vendor or trying to attack the ijaw, we ijaw in the south south will retaliate.

You will retialiate and get buried in the sea with your fishes TENANTS

AxeLord:





that land belongs to the ijaws, for peace , that land and the people therein should just be repatriated to delta state.

beamtopola:



that land belongs to the ijaws, for peace , that land and the people therein should just be repatriated to delta state.

That land is going no where but I cant promise the same for the fishermen ...... Bayelsa is where they belong and they shall remain on that tiny hectare of land

AxeLord:





then get ready to beat the drum of war, with your parasite behaviour. we will repatriate you guys to Libya so you can go and die in the desert.

beamtopola:



then get ready to beat the drum of war, with your parasite behaviour. we will repatriate you guys to Libya so you can go and die in the desert.

I pity una, honestly you small ijaws running your mouths online won't bode well for the innocent ones among you..... You think say na hit and run we dey do for here? ... Abi our hitmen resemble coward tompolo or fatboy asiri tokunbo the obese fool....

AxeLord:





who are your hitman? the ones that they turned to slaves in Libya or the aneni , or the ones in Italy? name them. our hit men only fight with oil company and not some dubious robbers on the street like the ones you have in Edo.

Under the cover of restructuring, only Atiku's government can resolve this issue

