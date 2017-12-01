Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Girl Who "Had 50 Surgery To Look Like Angelina Jolie" Clears The Air (16076 Views)

@InsideOutBlog



This is Photoshop and makeup. My fans know that this is not my real face. -Tabar.







Some days back, Iranian teen Sahar Tabar went viral because of her ghoulish look while attempting to look like Angelina Jolie. She has now claimed in a new interview that her look was achieved with the help of skillful makeup and Photoshop. She admits she's done cosmetic surgery, but nothing as drastic as the look that went viral.



When Sahar's photos went viral, the followership on her Instagram account - which is filled with photos of her looking like a zombie-like version of Angelina Jolie - increased. People were left in shock as they wondered what could lead someone to do such to themselves. A lot of people called her out on Instagram and even gave her unflattering nicknames.



No matter what u say ma! ur still ugly.. 4 Likes

But according to recent report, Russia's state-sponsored international news agency is featuring a supposedly "real" interview with Sahar. In the piece, which is only available in Russian, the Iranian teen claims she never said anything about wanting to look like Angelina Jolie and she also hasn't had 50 surgeries. She said the photos were really posted by her but that isn't how she really looks.



"Of course not. [referring to the surgeries] This is Photoshop and makeup. Every time I post a photo, I make my face all the funnier and funnier. It is such a way of self-expression, a kind of art. My fans know that this is not my real face." said Tabar.



She does confirm she got a nose job, pumped up her lips, and had a liposuction. But nothing remotely close to the claims published by the media.



She added: "I do not see anything terrible in operations: many people are doing this kind of procedure on the planet. Here, in Tehran, one operation costs 10 million Iranian rials ($300 US)"

whoever did those photoshop is damm evil. She looks cute . whoever did those photoshop is damm evil. She looks cute . 2 Likes

Now that I'm ready to comment on SARS topic non is found...Its alrigh let me just Reserve d comment.

She looks like a Halloween costume.. 2 Likes

Oyinbo ppl sef

Still looks like a zombie.

Even your original face still looks horrible 1 Like

10million Iranian Rials = $300?!

Dan buru`ba! 6 Likes

noxy1962:

Still looks like a zombie. inspired by bobrisky inspired by bobrisky

Gullible Nigerians...they all fell for the Angelina Jolie scam

Better. I was wondering why anyone would do that to themself.

If that one is photoshop, what can we call this?

8 Likes

nice one

She's irritating me.. can't even swallow my eba

omo dada

Hmmmm 1 Like

The people who were born to condemn each actually had one or two things to say to her.

Zone-b model

speechless speechless

little Emmanuella was right after all! These is not my real face o! little Emmanuella was right after all! These is not my real face o!

See as she be like wax.

1,2,3,4....50 surgeries

princechurchill:

She looks like a Halloween costume.. Kaywaz:

She's irritating me.. can't even swallow my eba Bonapart:

Even your original face still looks horrible noxy1962:

Still looks like a zombie.





THIS IS HATE SPEECH!!! 2 Likes 1 Share





When I said this was a publicity stunt plenty mentioners jump on my case both good and funny.



Publicity stunt oooo When I said this was a publicity stunt plenty mentioners jump on my case both good and funny.Publicity stunt oooo

Well done Ma!

Truth at last!

Whatever u say....u still dont look like jolie......

This is why Islamic fighters like ISIL are planning to bomb Iran. They believe they are no longer good muslims and defy and deviated from the teaching of their "prophet" Mohammed