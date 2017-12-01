₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Girl Who "Had 50 Surgery To Look Like Angelina Jolie" Clears The Air by MrValentineIF: 11:42am
This is Photoshop and makeup. My fans know that this is not my real face. -Tabar.
Some days back, Iranian teen Sahar Tabar went viral because of her ghoulish look while attempting to look like Angelina Jolie. She has now claimed in a new interview that her look was achieved with the help of skillful makeup and Photoshop. She admits she's done cosmetic surgery, but nothing as drastic as the look that went viral.
When Sahar's photos went viral, the followership on her Instagram account - which is filled with photos of her looking like a zombie-like version of Angelina Jolie - increased. People were left in shock as they wondered what could lead someone to do such to themselves. A lot of people called her out on Instagram and even gave her unflattering nicknames.
|Re: Girl Who "Had 50 Surgery To Look Like Angelina Jolie" Clears The Air by Jochabed(f): 11:44am
No matter what u say ma! ur still ugly..
4 Likes
|Re: Girl Who "Had 50 Surgery To Look Like Angelina Jolie" Clears The Air by MrValentineIF: 11:48am
But according to recent report, Russia's state-sponsored international news agency is featuring a supposedly "real" interview with Sahar. In the piece, which is only available in Russian, the Iranian teen claims she never said anything about wanting to look like Angelina Jolie and she also hasn't had 50 surgeries. She said the photos were really posted by her but that isn't how she really looks.
"Of course not. [referring to the surgeries] This is Photoshop and makeup. Every time I post a photo, I make my face all the funnier and funnier. It is such a way of self-expression, a kind of art. My fans know that this is not my real face." said Tabar.
She does confirm she got a nose job, pumped up her lips, and had a liposuction. But nothing remotely close to the claims published by the media.
She added: "I do not see anything terrible in operations: many people are doing this kind of procedure on the planet. Here, in Tehran, one operation costs 10 million Iranian rials ($300 US)"
|Re: Girl Who "Had 50 Surgery To Look Like Angelina Jolie" Clears The Air by Marcofranz(m): 11:56am
whoever did those photoshop is damm evil. She looks cute .
2 Likes
|Re: Girl Who "Had 50 Surgery To Look Like Angelina Jolie" Clears The Air by internationalman(m): 12:05pm
Now that I'm ready to comment on SARS topic non is found...Its alrigh let me just Reserve d comment.
|Re: Girl Who "Had 50 Surgery To Look Like Angelina Jolie" Clears The Air by princechurchill(m): 12:11pm
She looks like a Halloween costume..
2 Likes
|Re: Girl Who "Had 50 Surgery To Look Like Angelina Jolie" Clears The Air by Theyveedo(m): 12:19pm
Oyinbo ppl sef
|Re: Girl Who "Had 50 Surgery To Look Like Angelina Jolie" Clears The Air by noxy1962(m): 1:20pm
Still looks like a zombie.
|Re: Girl Who "Had 50 Surgery To Look Like Angelina Jolie" Clears The Air by Bonapart(m): 3:53pm
Even your original face still looks horrible
1 Like
|Re: Girl Who "Had 50 Surgery To Look Like Angelina Jolie" Clears The Air by Nawteemaxie(m): 3:53pm
10million Iranian Rials = $300?!
Dan buru`ba!
6 Likes
|Re: Girl Who "Had 50 Surgery To Look Like Angelina Jolie" Clears The Air by 9jatatafo(m): 3:53pm
noxy1962:inspired by bobrisky
|Re: Girl Who "Had 50 Surgery To Look Like Angelina Jolie" Clears The Air by nairavsdollars: 3:53pm
Gullible Nigerians...they all fell for the Angelina Jolie scam
|Re: Girl Who "Had 50 Surgery To Look Like Angelina Jolie" Clears The Air by kay29000(m): 3:53pm
Better. I was wondering why anyone would do that to themself.
|Re: Girl Who "Had 50 Surgery To Look Like Angelina Jolie" Clears The Air by iamleumas: 3:54pm
If that one is photoshop, what can we call this?
8 Likes
|Re: Girl Who "Had 50 Surgery To Look Like Angelina Jolie" Clears The Air by banom(m): 3:54pm
nice one
|Re: Girl Who "Had 50 Surgery To Look Like Angelina Jolie" Clears The Air by Kaywaz(m): 3:54pm
She's irritating me.. can't even swallow my eba
|Re: Girl Who "Had 50 Surgery To Look Like Angelina Jolie" Clears The Air by Dutchey(m): 3:54pm
omo dada
|Re: Girl Who "Had 50 Surgery To Look Like Angelina Jolie" Clears The Air by rasazee(m): 3:54pm
Hmmmm
1 Like
|Re: Girl Who "Had 50 Surgery To Look Like Angelina Jolie" Clears The Air by Akin1212(m): 3:55pm
The people who were born to condemn each actually had one or two things to say to her.
|Re: Girl Who "Had 50 Surgery To Look Like Angelina Jolie" Clears The Air by careytommy7(m): 3:56pm
Zone-b model
|Re: Girl Who "Had 50 Surgery To Look Like Angelina Jolie" Clears The Air by pretty16(f): 3:56pm
speechless
|Re: Girl Who "Had 50 Surgery To Look Like Angelina Jolie" Clears The Air by ikemesit4477: 3:57pm
MrValentineIF:little Emmanuella was right after all! These is not my real face o!
|Re: Girl Who "Had 50 Surgery To Look Like Angelina Jolie" Clears The Air by BarakOkenny(m): 3:57pm
See as she be like wax.
|Re: Girl Who "Had 50 Surgery To Look Like Angelina Jolie" Clears The Air by ebothom(m): 3:58pm
1,2,3,4....50 surgeries
|Re: Girl Who "Had 50 Surgery To Look Like Angelina Jolie" Clears The Air by iamleumas: 3:58pm
princechurchill:
Kaywaz:
Bonapart:
noxy1962:
THIS IS HATE SPEECH!!!
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Girl Who "Had 50 Surgery To Look Like Angelina Jolie" Clears The Air by BruncleZuma: 3:58pm
When I said this was a publicity stunt plenty mentioners jump on my case both good and funny.
Publicity stunt oooo
|Re: Girl Who "Had 50 Surgery To Look Like Angelina Jolie" Clears The Air by Playz: 3:58pm
Well done Ma!
|Re: Girl Who "Had 50 Surgery To Look Like Angelina Jolie" Clears The Air by DIKEnaWAR: 3:59pm
Truth at last!
|Re: Girl Who "Had 50 Surgery To Look Like Angelina Jolie" Clears The Air by mofedamijo: 4:00pm
Whatever u say....u still dont look like jolie......
|Re: Girl Who "Had 50 Surgery To Look Like Angelina Jolie" Clears The Air by INTERMAN: 4:00pm
This is why Islamic fighters like ISIL are planning to bomb Iran. They believe they are no longer good muslims and defy and deviated from the teaching of their "prophet" Mohammed
|Re: Girl Who "Had 50 Surgery To Look Like Angelina Jolie" Clears The Air by oshe111(m): 4:00pm
This is plain stupidity at best
She looks like a Zombie Version of Angelina Jolie
PS: Ain't Referring to the APC kinda Zombie tho
