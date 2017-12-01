₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
William Masvinu Wins Mr Ugliest Man In Zimbabwe 2017 (Photos) by MrValentineIF: 12:07pm
William Masvinu, a 43-year-old unemployed man has won his fourth title for being the ugliest man in Zimbabwe.
Masvinu from Epworth, who had missed out on last year's title earned 98 points to reclaim the title on Sunday night in Harare, beating Fanuel Musekiwa, 61, into second place. Musekiwa had scored four points than Mazvinu.
The latest Mr. Ugly, walked away with $500 plus a cow for winning the title. Fanuel Musekiwa, the second runner-up pocketed $200 while Maison Sere got $100 for coming up third.
In Masvinu’s words, "No one can dispute that I am the ugliest person in Zimbabwe,' he said after winning the title.
'It was a tight competition since all the contestants were potential winners. Last time, complacency cost me a lot but this time I came well prepared for the contest and I am happy I have reclaimed my trophy’, adding that, I am proud of my ugliness as I was born ugly.’
I now want to take my ugliness outside the country. If there is Mr. Ugly World, I am confident I will bring the crown to Zimbabwe,".
Musekiwa who came second promised to work hard next year win the crown from Masvinu.
"I will be working hard on my looks and the way I present myself, come next year I am going to take over the crown," he said.
Organiser of the pageant, David Machowa known as Apama, in his statement said he was happy with this year's edition.
"This year's event was bigger and better. It coincided with the braai festival where 14 000kg of meat
Re: William Masvinu Wins Mr Ugliest Man In Zimbabwe 2017 (Photos) by MrValentineIF: 12:09pm
Previous winner of the contest, Mison Sere, could only land third place after making 91 points.
Re: William Masvinu Wins Mr Ugliest Man In Zimbabwe 2017 (Photos) by ibkkk(f): 12:14pm
Re: William Masvinu Wins Mr Ugliest Man In Zimbabwe 2017 (Photos) by Shelloween(m): 12:14pm
hahahahaha.... GOD JUST BE MAKING ANYBODY. That's an Image of God.... No?
Re: William Masvinu Wins Mr Ugliest Man In Zimbabwe 2017 (Photos) by yungEX(m): 12:16pm
Lol. Men dey this world
Re: William Masvinu Wins Mr Ugliest Man In Zimbabwe 2017 (Photos) by Kabeeru(m): 12:23pm
Wetin man no go see for this world
Re: William Masvinu Wins Mr Ugliest Man In Zimbabwe 2017 (Photos) by PASCALSILVA(m): 12:25pm
I swear this man na kiss daniel ..there is no way this man got near ugly ..check this guy out
Re: William Masvinu Wins Mr Ugliest Man In Zimbabwe 2017 (Photos) by felnino(m): 12:45pm
OBJ still looks better than all of them there.
Re: William Masvinu Wins Mr Ugliest Man In Zimbabwe 2017 (Photos) by cherr(f): 1:00pm
Pregnant women should kindly avoid this thread.
Or your kids might join this contest in 2030
Re: William Masvinu Wins Mr Ugliest Man In Zimbabwe 2017 (Photos) by Playz: 2:12pm
#NewMemeAlert!
But OP You would have included graphic photos in the heading....
Re: William Masvinu Wins Mr Ugliest Man In Zimbabwe 2017 (Photos) by sarafa68: 2:13pm
see memes
i ben dey expect to see Mugabe.
Btw when Nigeria go do dia own or nairaland
Re: William Masvinu Wins Mr Ugliest Man In Zimbabwe 2017 (Photos) by jymkies: 2:13pm
for real
Re: William Masvinu Wins Mr Ugliest Man In Zimbabwe 2017 (Photos) by Papaaldrich: 2:14pm
nice empowerment
Re: William Masvinu Wins Mr Ugliest Man In Zimbabwe 2017 (Photos) by lekahm(m): 2:14pm
Shelloween:
So are you saying the bible is not correct?
Re: William Masvinu Wins Mr Ugliest Man In Zimbabwe 2017 (Photos) by voicelez: 2:14pm
Lala ought to be ther
Re: William Masvinu Wins Mr Ugliest Man In Zimbabwe 2017 (Photos) by voicelez: 2:14pm
ghiloman28:
Re: William Masvinu Wins Mr Ugliest Man In Zimbabwe 2017 (Photos) by Mak4web(m): 2:14pm
hm
Re: William Masvinu Wins Mr Ugliest Man In Zimbabwe 2017 (Photos) by jude33084(m): 2:14pm
That means Zimbabwe men are handsome
They should visit Bariga Lagos hehehe!
Re: William Masvinu Wins Mr Ugliest Man In Zimbabwe 2017 (Photos) by EmmaLege: 2:15pm
Lol
Re: William Masvinu Wins Mr Ugliest Man In Zimbabwe 2017 (Photos) by Samusu(m): 2:15pm
Wetin ugly for here sef?
Re: William Masvinu Wins Mr Ugliest Man In Zimbabwe 2017 (Photos) by taiyesoul(m): 2:15pm
PASCALSILVA:
Orie ti buru!
Re: William Masvinu Wins Mr Ugliest Man In Zimbabwe 2017 (Photos) by buJu87: 2:15pm
really
Re: William Masvinu Wins Mr Ugliest Man In Zimbabwe 2017 (Photos) by muller101(m): 2:16pm
The losers claim they will work on their looks. can't Nigeria organize their own?
Re: William Masvinu Wins Mr Ugliest Man In Zimbabwe 2017 (Photos) by hisgrace090: 2:16pm
Ugly or not, with this little money in your pocket, women will flock around you now.
Re: William Masvinu Wins Mr Ugliest Man In Zimbabwe 2017 (Photos) by Ezedon(m): 2:17pm
that man is handsome compare to others
Re: William Masvinu Wins Mr Ugliest Man In Zimbabwe 2017 (Photos) by MrWondah(m): 2:17pm
Re: William Masvinu Wins Mr Ugliest Man In Zimbabwe 2017 (Photos) by Izutee: 2:18pm
dat man no ugly anything if na make u ask OBJ or Buharia
Re: William Masvinu Wins Mr Ugliest Man In Zimbabwe 2017 (Photos) by millionboi2: 2:18pm
Black is beautiful
Re: William Masvinu Wins Mr Ugliest Man In Zimbabwe 2017 (Photos) by Stevengerd(m): 2:18pm
This one handsome now, come nigeria
Re: William Masvinu Wins Mr Ugliest Man In Zimbabwe 2017 (Photos) by 9jatatafo(m): 2:18pm
Shata wale
