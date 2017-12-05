₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Buhari Nominates Anthony Ojukwu As NHRC Boss, Writes Senate For Approval by DONSMITH123(m): 1:20pm
Leke Baiyewu, Abuja
President Muhammadu Buhari has written to the Senate to request confirmation of his appointment of Mr. Anthony Ojukwu as Executive Secretary of the National Human Rights Commission.
President of the Senate, Bukola Saraki, read the letter to senators at the plenary on Tuesday.
The letter read, “In accordance with provisions of Section 8 of the National Human Rights Commission Act 2010, I have the pleasure to present Mr. Anthony Okechuwku Ojukwu for confirmation as the Executive Secretary of the National Human Rights Commission by the Senate.”
http://punchng.com/buhari-nominates-nhrc-boss-writes-senate-for-approval/
|Re: Buhari Nominates Anthony Ojukwu As NHRC Boss, Writes Senate For Approval by DONSMITH123(m): 1:23pm
Omexonomy:
For Apple
|Re: Buhari Nominates Anthony Ojukwu As NHRC Boss, Writes Senate For Approval by dunkem21(m): 1:24pm
Nice one
|Re: Buhari Nominates Anthony Ojukwu As NHRC Boss, Writes Senate For Approval by Stalwert: 1:25pm
Omexonomy:
A for Akpu
Wish mr Anthony a successful tenure as NHRC boss
|Re: Buhari Nominates Anthony Ojukwu As NHRC Boss, Writes Senate For Approval by DONSMITH123(m): 1:27pm
Stalwert:
Is expected bruh. Decamp to APC to get appointment and remain a saint. Chai
|Re: Buhari Nominates Anthony Ojukwu As NHRC Boss, Writes Senate For Approval by sotall(m): 1:28pm
OK
|Re: Buhari Nominates Anthony Ojukwu As NHRC Boss, Writes Senate For Approval by desreek9(f): 1:28pm
Like wtf!!! nawa oooo
|Re: Buhari Nominates Anthony Ojukwu As NHRC Boss, Writes Senate For Approval by Playz: 1:28pm
I wish him success in the conduct of his duties and hope he helps to ensure that the rights of the masses are not tampered with.
I know you thought I'd say something stupid.
#Playz
|Re: Buhari Nominates Anthony Ojukwu As NHRC Boss, Writes Senate For Approval by TrueSenator(m): 1:29pm
Corruption in disguise
|Re: Buhari Nominates Anthony Ojukwu As NHRC Boss, Writes Senate For Approval by seunmsg(m): 1:29pm
News: Buhari nominates Ojukwu as NHRC boss.
Reactions....
Ipob: Buhari nominated an Igbo man because NHRC is not a juicy agency. If it is NNPC, he would have appointed a fulani man.
Wailers: Campaign for 2019 has started and the president is trying to use this appointment to win the Igbo votes. We will not take it! Atikulate till 2027.
Reasonable Nigerians: The president belongs to everybody and belongs to nobody.
|Re: Buhari Nominates Anthony Ojukwu As NHRC Boss, Writes Senate For Approval by EagleScribes: 1:29pm
Wish him all the best. Hope this will stop the inhumane abuse of human rights in Nigeria.
#EndSARS
|Re: Buhari Nominates Anthony Ojukwu As NHRC Boss, Writes Senate For Approval by agwom(m): 1:29pm
Omexonomy:For APC
|Re: Buhari Nominates Anthony Ojukwu As NHRC Boss, Writes Senate For Approval by Cajal(m): 1:29pm
Hmmmmmmm........further preparing grounds for #2023igbo.presidency........
Outcome of PMB meeting with...Nndigbo...on marginalization
Righting perceived wrong or what?
|Re: Buhari Nominates Anthony Ojukwu As NHRC Boss, Writes Senate For Approval by BruncleZuma: 1:29pm
|Re: Buhari Nominates Anthony Ojukwu As NHRC Boss, Writes Senate For Approval by zeedof(m): 1:29pm
Ojukwu mission accomplished
|Re: Buhari Nominates Anthony Ojukwu As NHRC Boss, Writes Senate For Approval by amjoseph19: 1:30pm
NNPC, EFCC, Custom, DSS, IG, No fit an igbo man?
|Re: Buhari Nominates Anthony Ojukwu As NHRC Boss, Writes Senate For Approval by Jh0wsef(m): 1:30pm
Atleast, he didnt appoint his kid sister.
|Re: Buhari Nominates Anthony Ojukwu As NHRC Boss, Writes Senate For Approval by opalu: 1:30pm
Great
|Re: Buhari Nominates Anthony Ojukwu As NHRC Boss, Writes Senate For Approval by Okoyeeboz: 1:30pm
DONSMITH123:
Stop typing nonsense as if commonsense is your generational enemy.
Anthony Okechukwu Ojukwu is not the same person as Emeka Ojukwu Jr who decamped to the APC.
Get Off Nairaland and work on your IQ.
|Re: Buhari Nominates Anthony Ojukwu As NHRC Boss, Writes Senate For Approval by solochris(m): 1:31pm
Is this a hate comment or what? smh
seunmsg:
|Re: Buhari Nominates Anthony Ojukwu As NHRC Boss, Writes Senate For Approval by policy12: 1:31pm
Ur sin are forgiven
|Re: Buhari Nominates Anthony Ojukwu As NHRC Boss, Writes Senate For Approval by Okoyeeboz: 1:31pm
zeedof:
Read the name of the appointee, read the name of the person who decamped, then sit in one corner and think about your life.
|Re: Buhari Nominates Anthony Ojukwu As NHRC Boss, Writes Senate For Approval by Kingcesar: 1:31pm
Height of stupidity
|Re: Buhari Nominates Anthony Ojukwu As NHRC Boss, Writes Senate For Approval by NtoAkwaIbom(m): 1:31pm
Play politics well.
Give Nigerians wat dey want wen dey want.
Now we need 3 heads.
Herdsmen
SARS
and SARS AGAIN.
|Re: Buhari Nominates Anthony Ojukwu As NHRC Boss, Writes Senate For Approval by wayne4loan: 1:31pm
Ojukwu is a wise man
|Re: Buhari Nominates Anthony Ojukwu As NHRC Boss, Writes Senate For Approval by okerekeikpo: 1:31pm
We can never forget what the criminal did to Igbo youths
|Re: Buhari Nominates Anthony Ojukwu As NHRC Boss, Writes Senate For Approval by Austinoiz(m): 1:31pm
Good for him.
|Re: Buhari Nominates Anthony Ojukwu As NHRC Boss, Writes Senate For Approval by Keneking: 1:31pm
For joining apc-sit..useless decision
|Re: Buhari Nominates Anthony Ojukwu As NHRC Boss, Writes Senate For Approval by kolnel: 1:31pm
i guess this is the dividends of joining APC
politics of stomach-structure
|Re: Buhari Nominates Anthony Ojukwu As NHRC Boss, Writes Senate For Approval by edupedia: 1:31pm
DONSMITH123:
....was he ever accused of corruption?...
|Re: Buhari Nominates Anthony Ojukwu As NHRC Boss, Writes Senate For Approval by senatordave1: 1:32pm
Nice move from buhari,a well deserved appointment.am sure hes from anambra state.up buhari till 2023.
