President Muhammadu Buhari has written to the Senate to request confirmation of his appointment of Mr. Anthony Ojukwu as Executive Secretary of the National Human Rights Commission.



President of the Senate, Bukola Saraki, read the letter to senators at the plenary on Tuesday.



The letter read, “‎In accordance with provisions of Section 8 of the National Human Rights Commission Act 2010, I have the pleasure to present Mr. Anthony Okechuwku Ojukwu for confirmation as the Executive Secretary of the National Human Rights Commission by the Senate.”





A for Akpu



Wish mr Anthony a successful tenure as NHRC boss

A for Akpu



Wish mr Anthony a successful tenure as NHRC boss

Is expected bruh. Decamp to APC to get appointment and remain a saint. Chai

I wish him success in the conduct of his duties and hope he helps to ensure that the rights of the masses are not tampered with.



I know you thought I'd say something stupid.



I know you thought I'd say something stupid.

Corruption in disguise 2 Likes 1 Share

News: Buhari nominates Ojukwu as NHRC boss.



Reactions....



Ipob: Buhari nominated an Igbo man because NHRC is not a juicy agency. If it is NNPC, he would have appointed a fulani man.



Wailers: Campaign for 2019 has started and the president is trying to use this appointment to win the Igbo votes. We will not take it! Atikulate till 2027.



Reasonable Nigerians: The president belongs to everybody and belongs to nobody. 54 Likes 11 Shares

Wish him all the best. Hope this will stop the inhumane abuse of human rights in Nigeria.



#EndSARS

For APC

Hmmmmmmm........further preparing grounds for #2023igbo.presidency........

Outcome of PMB meeting with...Nndigbo...on marginalization

Righting perceived wrong or what?

Ojukwu mission accomplished

NNPC, EFCC, Custom, DSS, IG, No fit an igbo man? 7 Likes 1 Share

Atleast, he didnt appoint his kid sister. 3 Likes

Is expected bruh. Decamp to APC to get appointment and remain a saint. Chai

Stop typing nonsense as if commonsense is your generational enemy.



Anthony Okechukwu Ojukwu is not the same person as Emeka Ojukwu Jr who decamped to the APC.



Stop typing nonsense as if commonsense is your generational enemy.

Anthony Okechukwu Ojukwu is not the same person as Emeka Ojukwu Jr who decamped to the APC.

Get Off Nairaland and work on your IQ.







Ojukwu mission accomplished

Read the name of the appointee, read the name of the person who decamped, then sit in one corner and think about your life.

Play politics well.

Give Nigerians wat dey want wen dey want.



Now we need 3 heads.

Herdsmen

SARS

and SARS AGAIN. 1 Like

Ojukwu is a wise man 3 Likes

We can never forget what the criminal did to Igbo youths

For joining apc-sit..useless decision

i guess this is the dividends of joining APC



politics of stomach-structure

DONSMITH123:





Is expected bruh. Decamp to APC to get appointment and remain a saint. Chai

....was he ever accused of corruption?...