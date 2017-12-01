₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Pre-Wedding Photos Of Couple Who Dated For 11 Years by MrValentineIF: 2:11pm
@InsideOutBlog
Eleven years after they started dating, Sylvia Nwahiri and Ifeanyi Anyanwu are getting married this December in Mbaise, Imo State.
The excited bride-to-be shared their pre-wedding photos on Facebook, writing:
"11yrs in a relationship getting married """ WOW """""
http://insideout247.blogspot.com.ng/2017/12/pre-wedding-photos-of-nigerian-couple.html
2 Likes
|Re: Pre-Wedding Photos Of Couple Who Dated For 11 Years by Jochabed(f): 2:14pm
The look young and cute.
2 Likes
|Re: Pre-Wedding Photos Of Couple Who Dated For 11 Years by MrValentineIF: 2:15pm
|Re: Pre-Wedding Photos Of Couple Who Dated For 11 Years by eezeribe(m): 2:16pm
OK
|Re: Pre-Wedding Photos Of Couple Who Dated For 11 Years by Abdulrahman4858: 2:16pm
The second pics though........was he sniffing the coco
|Re: Pre-Wedding Photos Of Couple Who Dated For 11 Years by Offpoint: 2:17pm
chai....imagine what the poor lady went through....
year in year out... she'll be... "God! when this idiot go propose naw?"
modified:
I just read my comment out loud 10x and realized I didn't make any sense. seriously who did this to me?
...
..
6 Likes
|Re: Pre-Wedding Photos Of Couple Who Dated For 11 Years by dollyjoy(f): 2:17pm
11years of dating . Thank Goodness you didn't leave her after Vandalizing her intestine
4 Likes
|Re: Pre-Wedding Photos Of Couple Who Dated For 11 Years by Samusu(m): 2:36pm
Too much editing for them to be looking this good after 11yrs of dating
1 Like
|Re: Pre-Wedding Photos Of Couple Who Dated For 11 Years by MhizzAJ(f): 2:42pm
11 years
A year or 2 is even too much to date someone
1 Like
|Re: Pre-Wedding Photos Of Couple Who Dated For 11 Years by junnyjake(m): 2:51pm
¿11 años?
Dating Aye niyen.
|Re: Pre-Wedding Photos Of Couple Who Dated For 11 Years by Ayo4251(m): 3:27pm
11yrs?...Did they start dating in pry school?
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Pre-Wedding Photos Of Couple Who Dated For 11 Years by FortifiedCity: 3:30pm
If Id date a woman for 2 years, then I'll certainly wed her ìn the 3rd year
1 Like
|Re: Pre-Wedding Photos Of Couple Who Dated For 11 Years by KushyKush: 4:22pm
They probably started having out while in high school then the university and few years after courtship, decided to get married.
4 Likes
|Re: Pre-Wedding Photos Of Couple Who Dated For 11 Years by iamJ(m): 4:23pm
with her flat ass and face like unwashed fish, she didnt have much choice, she had to wait
this is why i hate ugly girls they can bear anything they have no opinion of their own
3 Likes
|Re: Pre-Wedding Photos Of Couple Who Dated For 11 Years by brainpulse: 4:23pm
11 years! They must have do, do, do, do and do that thing tireeee
|Re: Pre-Wedding Photos Of Couple Who Dated For 11 Years by BruncleZuma: 4:23pm
|Re: Pre-Wedding Photos Of Couple Who Dated For 11 Years by crisycent: 4:23pm
.
2 Likes
|Re: Pre-Wedding Photos Of Couple Who Dated For 11 Years by Playz: 4:23pm
11yrs? Wow, I guess he should be like family by now already...
|Re: Pre-Wedding Photos Of Couple Who Dated For 11 Years by Keneking: 4:23pm
They are more or less brother and sister
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Pre-Wedding Photos Of Couple Who Dated For 11 Years by mrvitalis(m): 4:23pm
Always proud to be an mbaise boy
Hate us or like us we don't care
1 Like
|Re: Pre-Wedding Photos Of Couple Who Dated For 11 Years by tossie101(f): 4:24pm
dollyjoy:intestine ?? .
Are u a lady?
3 Likes
|Re: Pre-Wedding Photos Of Couple Who Dated For 11 Years by babasolo(m): 4:24pm
legend of the daters
2 Likes
|Re: Pre-Wedding Photos Of Couple Who Dated For 11 Years by miqos02(m): 4:24pm
Coool
|Re: Pre-Wedding Photos Of Couple Who Dated For 11 Years by Safiaa(f): 4:24pm
They probably started dating when she was like 14. Not a biggie, but at my age i cannot be dating for 11 years lol. 2 years max.
|Re: Pre-Wedding Photos Of Couple Who Dated For 11 Years by Sharon6(f): 4:25pm
11years?
|Re: Pre-Wedding Photos Of Couple Who Dated For 11 Years by Boyooosa(m): 4:25pm
Offpoint:For how.many months?
|Re: Pre-Wedding Photos Of Couple Who Dated For 11 Years by dignity33: 4:27pm
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Pre-Wedding Photos Of Couple Who Dated For 11 Years by profolaolu: 4:27pm
11years? are they trying to get PhD from it, nothing will be left to enjoy again, the yaf spoil
|Re: Pre-Wedding Photos Of Couple Who Dated For 11 Years by Itzurboi(m): 4:27pm
You are a madman, u got me laffing...
iamJ:
|Re: Pre-Wedding Photos Of Couple Who Dated For 11 Years by gifu: 4:27pm
|Re: Pre-Wedding Photos Of Couple Who Dated For 11 Years by GreenMavro: 4:28pm
Offpoint:
ok
