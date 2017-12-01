Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Romance / Pre-Wedding Photos Of Couple Who Dated For 11 Years (10736 Views)

Eleven years after they started dating, Sylvia Nwahiri and Ifeanyi Anyanwu are getting married this December in Mbaise, Imo State.



The excited bride-to-be shared their pre-wedding photos on Facebook, writing:



"11yrs in a relationship getting married """ WOW """""

To God be the glory

Join us as we bind in love traditionall



The look young and cute. 2 Likes

The second pics though........was he sniffing the coco

chai....imagine what the poor lady went through....

year in year out... she'll be... "God! when this idiot go propose naw?"



modified:

I just read my comment out loud 10x and realized I didn't make any sense. seriously who did this to me?







. Thank Goodness you didn't leave her after Vandalizing her intestine 11years of dating. Thank Goodness you didn't leave her after Vandalizing her intestine 4 Likes

Too much editing for them to be looking this good after 11yrs of dating 1 Like



A year or 2 is even too much to date someone 11 yearsA year or 2 is even too much to date someone 1 Like





Dating Aye niyen. ¿11 años?Dating Aye niyen.

11yrs?...Did they start dating in pry school? 1 Like 1 Share

If Id date a woman for 2 years, then I'll certainly wed her ìn the 3rd year 1 Like

They probably started having out while in high school then the university and few years after courtship, decided to get married. 4 Likes







this is why i hate ugly girls they can bear anything they have no opinion of their own

with her flat ass and face like unwashed fish, she didnt have much choice, she had to waitthis is why i hate ugly girls they can bear anythingthey have no opinion of their own 3 Likes

11 years! They must have do, do, do, do and do that thing tireeee

. 2 Likes

11yrs? Wow, I guess he should be like family by now already...

They are more or less brother and sister 1 Like 1 Share

Always proud to be an mbaise boy



Hate us or like us we don't care 1 Like

dollyjoy:

11years of dating . Thank Goodness you didn't leave her after Vandalizing her intestine



intestine ?? .

Are u a lady? intestine ?? .Are u a lady? 3 Likes

legend of the daters 2 Likes

They probably started dating when she was like 14. Not a biggie, but at my age i cannot be dating for 11 years lol. 2 years max.







Offpoint:

chai....imagine what the poor lady went through....

year in year out... she'll be... "God! when this idiot go propose naw?"



modified:

I just read my comment out loud 10x and realized I didn't make any sense. seriously who did this to me?









Ngeneukwenu, python, seunmsg, sarrki, 3 Likes 1 Share

11years? are they trying to get PhD from it, nothing will be left to enjoy again, the yaf spoil

iamJ:

with her flat ass and face like unwashed fish, she didnt have much choice, she had to wait





this is why i hate ugly girls that can bear anything they have no opinion of their own

You are a madman, u got me laffing...

