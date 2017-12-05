Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Health / Female Corper Quarantined For Monkeypox In Benue (15217 Views)

Man Suffering From Monkeypox In Akwa Ibom (Disturbing Photo) / Girl Spotted With Symptoms Of Monkeypox In Kaduna (Photos) / Monkeypox Outbreak Hits Bayelsa, Doctor, 10 Others Quarantined (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)

John Charles, Makurdi





Benue State Commissioner for Health and Human Services , Dr . Cecilia Ojabo, has said that a 20 - year - old corp member (names withheld) has been quarantined for exhibiting symptoms of monkey pox.



The commissioner who spoke with our correspondent on the update of the suspected victim of monkey pox discovered in Gboko early November said a corp member who was the victim ’ s lover also showed similar symptoms that led to his being quarantined .



She explained that the result of the blood samples of the Gboko victim of monkey pox was received a few days ago and tested positive to other viral infections .



While giving details of the possible area the victim contacted the monkey pox from , the commissioner said the victim ’ s lover, who was a driver from Lagos , had visited and slept with the lady before she showed the symptoms .



The commissioner further said that efforts to get the said lover driver apprehended were rebuffed , as he had returned to Lagos , while denying ever visiting Benue State .



“ We have received the report of the blood samples of the suspected victim of monkey pox reported few weeks ago and it is positive with other viral infections .



“ The lady has since been quarantined . We also later discovered that a young man who is a lover of the 20 - year -old corp member also had rashes on his body and two of them have been quarantined .



“ While we were doing contact tracing, we discovered that the victim had earlier slept with another lover who is a driver and who came from Lagos .



“ We contacted the man on phone so that he would be connected to Lagos ministry of health , but he denied ever visiting Benue and other subsequent calls made to his line did not connect. ”



The commissioner said the second case in Vandeikya area of the state that was reported was discovered to be measles.



She added that another case was reported of a young boy who attended school in Taraba State.



He also showed monkey pox symptoms , while his parents took him to a doctor .



However , in the process of transferring him to Makurdi , the young boy disappeared and has not be seen since then. ”





http://punchng.com/corps-member-lover-quarantined-for-monkey-pox-in-benue/





"However , in the process of transferring him to Makurdi , the young boy disappeared and has not be seen since then. ”



Two inmates on the run “ We contacted the man on phone so that he would be connected to Lagos ministry of health , but he denied ever visiting Benue and other subsequent calls made to his line did not connect. ”"However , in the process of transferring him to Makurdi , the young boy disappeared and has not be seen since then. ”Two inmates on the run 8 Likes 1 Share

2shure:

iyawo mi gan ben le o.

Fuckin nacking day o.

hey ay eh hay a ay hay o.

apan ahn han ahn ahn.



omo pupa ni i wan marry o.

those okpos don dey colorbi

i said

(okpos don dey colorbi o)

iyawo mi gan ben le

jus wanna af a nackin time

1 Like

And one guy was happy to eat a monkey that looks like human being



Smh 9 Likes





Am i the only one that didnt read the fictitious story



Why's this poo called Nairaland?



A land where I cannot go and collect 1 naira from is DAT one naira land



Lemme go and find real dollar land jare..



Where's ubanmeudie and nwaAikwpe my friendships



Aha I have Rottweiler, Caucasian, chow chow puppies for sale o. U people shouting SARS SARS upandan just carry ur dogs with you and see those guys prostrating to greet you.



My encounter with SARS

I remember last year I was in a taxi with a big dog in the boot. Its a caravan car so it had space to sit and relax in the boot. We got to Oshodi and these idiots just opened the doors and forced their way into the car while the car was still in motion o. They were two in number as they entered, I told them welcome, unknowing to them I had a dog at the back and then I said "lion attack" my dog started barking and trying to tear the officer at the back sit with me apart and the officers started begging me o so I spoke to the dog to keep calm and it did . they were both sweating and thanking me for saving them. I am serious o no be lie Am i the only one that didnt read the fictitious storyWhy's this poo called Nairaland?A land where I cannot go and collect 1 naira from is DAT one naira landLemme go and find real dollar land jare..Where's ubanmeudie and nwaAikwpe my friendshipsAha I have Rottweiler, Caucasian, chow chow puppies for sale o. U people shouting SARS SARS upandan just carry ur dogs with you and see those guys prostrating to greet you.My encounter with SARSI remember last year I was in a taxi with a big dog in the boot. Its a caravan car so it had space to sit and relax in the boot. We got to Oshodi and these idiots just opened the doors and forced their way into the car while the car was still in motion o. They were two in number as they entered, I told them welcome, unknowing to them I had a dog at the back and then I said "lion attack" my dog started barking and trying to tear the officer at the back sit with me apart and the officers started begging me o so I spoke to the dog to keep calm and it did . they were both sweating and thanking me for saving them. I am serious o no be lie 2 Likes



However , in the process of transferring him to Makurdi , the young boy disappeared and has not be seen since then. ” However , in the process of transferring him to Makurdi , the young boy disappeared and has not be seen since then. ” 2 Likes

.

Abeg o,is Rochas okay at all? Ortom better appoint commissioner for monkey poxAbeg o,is Rochas okay at all? 2 Likes

Was it worth the lacasera, meatpie and suya he bought you? 1 Like





Gals nor dey hear word



Follow better person (in jaycubs's voice) , na lie Gals nor dey hear wordFollow better person (in jaycubs's voice) , na lie 2 Likes

Eeya

wonders shall never end

no be small thing

1 Like

That corper name na animashaun



Cheerful giver. 3 Likes

When your village people are interested in ruining your life,and the men are even denying sleeping with her 2 Likes

OK good luck

lalasticlala it's not fair ....odi kwa nma lalasticlala it's not fair ....odi kwa nma

iyawo mi gan ben le o.

fuckin nacking day o.

hey ay eh hay a ay hay o.(omo nawa o)

apan ahn han ahn ahn.(duro o..duro)



omo pupa ni i wan marry o.

those okpos don dey colorbi

i said

(okpos don dey colorbi o)

iyawo mi gan ben le

jus wanna af a nackin time

Someone got serviced monkey pox



Awon corpers...keep sharing the viruses

National Year of Sharing 2 Likes

mhm

They've started.



If I talk now, they'll say "I hate women."



Last week I said "girls will suck a conductor's rooster for a free ride" & slay queens attacked me.



I have been vindicated.



Girls can sleep with anything. 4 Likes

let SARS help bring them in biko Too much drama for Nigeria recentlylethelp bring them in biko

obajoey:

That corper name na animashaun



Cheerful giver.

���� ����

Buhari pox nkor

A 20 year old corper dating a interstate driver? Interesting.

20 yrs old "corpse " freely distribution of "goods" 20 yrs old "corpse " freely distribution of "goods" 1 Like

I can't imagine wetin go dey go thru driver/boyfriend mind now..lol