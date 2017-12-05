₦airaland Forum

Female Corper Quarantined For Monkeypox In Benue by Islie: 3:50pm
John Charles, Makurdi


Benue State Commissioner for Health and Human Services , Dr . Cecilia Ojabo, has said that a 20 - year - old corp member (names withheld) has been quarantined for exhibiting symptoms of monkey pox.

The commissioner who spoke with our correspondent on the update of the suspected victim of monkey pox discovered in Gboko early November said a corp member who was the victim ’ s lover also showed similar symptoms that led to his being quarantined .

She explained that the result of the blood samples of the Gboko victim of monkey pox was received a few days ago and tested positive to other viral infections .

While giving details of the possible area the victim contacted the monkey pox from , the commissioner said the victim ’ s lover, who was a driver from Lagos , had visited and slept with the lady before she showed the symptoms .

The commissioner further said that efforts to get the said lover driver apprehended were rebuffed , as he had returned to Lagos , while denying ever visiting Benue State .

“ We have received the report of the blood samples of the suspected victim of monkey pox reported few weeks ago and it is positive with other viral infections .

“ The lady has since been quarantined . We also later discovered that a young man who is a lover of the 20 - year -old corp member also had rashes on his body and two of them have been quarantined .

“ While we were doing contact tracing, we discovered that the victim had earlier slept with another lover who is a driver and who came from Lagos .

“ We contacted the man on phone so that he would be connected to Lagos ministry of health , but he denied ever visiting Benue and other subsequent calls made to his line did not connect. ”

The commissioner said the second case in Vandeikya area of the state that was reported was discovered to be measles.

She added that another case was reported of a young boy who attended school in Taraba State.

He also showed monkey pox symptoms , while his parents took him to a doctor .

However , in the process of transferring him to Makurdi , the young boy disappeared and has not be seen since then. ”



http://punchng.com/corps-member-lover-quarantined-for-monkey-pox-in-benue/
Re: Female Corper Quarantined For Monkeypox In Benue by Keneking: 4:09pm
“ We contacted the man on phone so that he would be connected to Lagos ministry of health , but he denied ever visiting Benue and other subsequent calls made to his line did not connect. ” grin grin grin

"However , in the process of transferring him to Makurdi , the young boy disappeared and has not be seen since then. ” grin grin grin

Two inmates on the run grin grin

Re: Female Corper Quarantined For Monkeypox In Benue by Evablizin(f): 4:14pm
shocked
Re: Female Corper Quarantined For Monkeypox In Benue by donstan18(m): 6:36pm
2shure:
iyawo mi gan ben le o.
Fuckin nacking day o.
hey ay eh hay a ay hay o.
apan ahn han ahn ahn.

omo pupa ni i wan marry o.
those okpos don dey colorbi
i said
(okpos don dey colorbi o)
iyawo mi gan ben le
jus wanna af a nackin time

Re: Female Corper Quarantined For Monkeypox In Benue by xclusiveguy4(m): 6:36pm
And one guy was happy to eat a monkey that looks like human being

Smh

Re: Female Corper Quarantined For Monkeypox In Benue by businessempire: 6:37pm
shocked

Am i the only one that didnt read the fictitious story

Why's this poo called Nairaland?

A land where I cannot go and collect 1 naira from is DAT one naira land

Lemme go and find real dollar land jare..

Where's ubanmeudie and nwaAikwpe my friendships

Aha I have Rottweiler, Caucasian, chow chow puppies for sale o. U people shouting SARS SARS upandan just carry ur dogs with you and see those guys prostrating to greet you.

My encounter with SARS
I remember last year I was in a taxi with a big dog in the boot. Its a caravan car so it had space to sit and relax in the boot. We got to Oshodi and these idiots just opened the doors and forced their way into the car while the car was still in motion o. They were two in number as they entered, I told them welcome, unknowing to them I had a dog at the back and then I said "lion attack" my dog started barking and trying to tear the officer at the back sit with me apart and the officers started begging me o so I spoke to the dog to keep calm and it did . they were both sweating and thanking me for saving them. I am serious o no be lie

Re: Female Corper Quarantined For Monkeypox In Benue by stepo707: 6:37pm
grin
However , in the process of transferring him to Makurdi , the young boy disappeared and has not be seen since then. ”

Re: Female Corper Quarantined For Monkeypox In Benue by bidexolumanish(m): 6:38pm
Ortom better appoint commissioner for monkey pox undecided .
Abeg o,is Rochas okay at all?

Re: Female Corper Quarantined For Monkeypox In Benue by Imarnuel04(m): 6:38pm
Was it worth the lacasera, meatpie and suya he bought you? grin

Re: Female Corper Quarantined For Monkeypox In Benue by johnstar(m): 6:38pm
grin

Gals nor dey hear word

Follow better person (in jaycubs's voice) , na lie

Re: Female Corper Quarantined For Monkeypox In Benue by Beesluv: 6:38pm
Eeya
Re: Female Corper Quarantined For Monkeypox In Benue by hadassah4: 6:39pm
wonders shall never end
Re: Female Corper Quarantined For Monkeypox In Benue by lastmaster(m): 6:39pm
no be small thing
Re: Female Corper Quarantined For Monkeypox In Benue by BruncleZuma: 6:39pm
grin grin grin grin

Re: Female Corper Quarantined For Monkeypox In Benue by obajoey(m): 6:39pm
That corper name na animashaun

Cheerful giver.

Re: Female Corper Quarantined For Monkeypox In Benue by deco22(m): 6:40pm
When your village people are interested in ruining your life,and the men are even denying sleeping with her grin

Re: Female Corper Quarantined For Monkeypox In Benue by CakezbyMarie: 6:40pm
OK good luck
Re: Female Corper Quarantined For Monkeypox In Benue by Berlyn1(f): 6:40pm
angry angry lalasticlala it's not fair ....odi kwa nma
Re: Female Corper Quarantined For Monkeypox In Benue by 2shure: 6:40pm
iyawo mi gan ben le o.
fuckin nacking day o.
hey ay eh hay a ay hay o.(omo nawa o)
apan ahn han ahn ahn.(duro o..duro)

omo pupa ni i wan marry o.
those okpos don dey colorbi
i said
(okpos don dey colorbi o)
iyawo mi gan ben le
jus wanna af a nackin time

Re: Female Corper Quarantined For Monkeypox In Benue by sirusX(m): 6:41pm
Someone got serviced monkey pox

Awon corpers...keep sharing the viruses
National Year of Sharing

Re: Female Corper Quarantined For Monkeypox In Benue by saraki2019(m): 6:41pm
mhm
Re: Female Corper Quarantined For Monkeypox In Benue by ArchangeLucifer: 6:41pm
They've started.

If I talk now, they'll say "I hate women."

Last week I said "girls will suck a conductor's rooster for a free ride" & slay queens attacked me.

I have been vindicated.

Girls can sleep with anything.

Re: Female Corper Quarantined For Monkeypox In Benue by Naijaarchive(m): 6:42pm
Too much drama for Nigeria recently grin grin let SARS help bring them in biko cheesy
Re: Female Corper Quarantined For Monkeypox In Benue by tealaw: 6:42pm
obajoey:
That corper name na animashaun

Cheerful giver.

����
Re: Female Corper Quarantined For Monkeypox In Benue by 9jatatafo(m): 6:43pm
Buhari pox nkor
Re: Female Corper Quarantined For Monkeypox In Benue by kay29000(m): 6:43pm
A 20 year old corper dating a interstate driver? Interesting.
Re: Female Corper Quarantined For Monkeypox In Benue by ipobarecriminals: 6:44pm
sad 20 yrs old "corpse " freely distribution of "goods"

Re: Female Corper Quarantined For Monkeypox In Benue by Ikmontana1: 6:44pm
I can't imagine wetin go dey go thru driver/boyfriend mind now..lol
Re: Female Corper Quarantined For Monkeypox In Benue by tealaw: 6:44pm
U need to take ur future wife for all round test. Girls dey give pussy anyhow to anything wey buy dem suya.

