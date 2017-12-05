₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Female Corper Quarantined For Monkeypox In Benue by Islie: 3:50pm
John Charles, Makurdi
|Re: Female Corper Quarantined For Monkeypox In Benue by Keneking: 4:09pm
“ We contacted the man on phone so that he would be connected to Lagos ministry of health , but he denied ever visiting Benue and other subsequent calls made to his line did not connect. ”
"However , in the process of transferring him to Makurdi , the young boy disappeared and has not be seen since then. ”
Two inmates on the run
|Re: Female Corper Quarantined For Monkeypox In Benue by Evablizin(f): 4:14pm
|Re: Female Corper Quarantined For Monkeypox In Benue by donstan18(m): 6:36pm
2shure:
|Re: Female Corper Quarantined For Monkeypox In Benue by xclusiveguy4(m): 6:36pm
And one guy was happy to eat a monkey that looks like human being
Smh
|Re: Female Corper Quarantined For Monkeypox In Benue by businessempire: 6:37pm
Am i the only one that didnt read the fictitious story
Why's this poo called Nairaland?
A land where I cannot go and collect 1 naira from is DAT one naira land
Lemme go and find real dollar land jare..
Where's ubanmeudie and nwaAikwpe my friendships
Aha I have Rottweiler, Caucasian, chow chow puppies for sale o. U people shouting SARS SARS upandan just carry ur dogs with you and see those guys prostrating to greet you.
My encounter with SARS
I remember last year I was in a taxi with a big dog in the boot. Its a caravan car so it had space to sit and relax in the boot. We got to Oshodi and these idiots just opened the doors and forced their way into the car while the car was still in motion o. They were two in number as they entered, I told them welcome, unknowing to them I had a dog at the back and then I said "lion attack" my dog started barking and trying to tear the officer at the back sit with me apart and the officers started begging me o so I spoke to the dog to keep calm and it did . they were both sweating and thanking me for saving them. I am serious o no be lie
|Re: Female Corper Quarantined For Monkeypox In Benue by stepo707: 6:37pm
However , in the process of transferring him to Makurdi , the young boy disappeared and has not be seen since then. ”
|Re: Female Corper Quarantined For Monkeypox In Benue by bidexolumanish(m): 6:38pm
Ortom better appoint commissioner for monkey pox .
Abeg o,is Rochas okay at all?
|Re: Female Corper Quarantined For Monkeypox In Benue by Imarnuel04(m): 6:38pm
Was it worth the lacasera, meatpie and suya he bought you?
|Re: Female Corper Quarantined For Monkeypox In Benue by johnstar(m): 6:38pm
Gals nor dey hear word
Follow better person (in jaycubs's voice) , na lie
|Re: Female Corper Quarantined For Monkeypox In Benue by Beesluv: 6:38pm
Eeya
|Re: Female Corper Quarantined For Monkeypox In Benue by hadassah4: 6:39pm
wonders shall never end
|Re: Female Corper Quarantined For Monkeypox In Benue by lastmaster(m): 6:39pm
no be small thing
|Re: Female Corper Quarantined For Monkeypox In Benue by BruncleZuma: 6:39pm
|Re: Female Corper Quarantined For Monkeypox In Benue by obajoey(m): 6:39pm
That corper name na animashaun
Cheerful giver.
|Re: Female Corper Quarantined For Monkeypox In Benue by deco22(m): 6:40pm
When your village people are interested in ruining your life,and the men are even denying sleeping with her
|Re: Female Corper Quarantined For Monkeypox In Benue by CakezbyMarie: 6:40pm
OK good luck
|Re: Female Corper Quarantined For Monkeypox In Benue by Berlyn1(f): 6:40pm
lalasticlala it's not fair ....odi kwa nma
|Re: Female Corper Quarantined For Monkeypox In Benue by 2shure: 6:40pm
iyawo mi gan ben le o.
fuckin nacking day o.
hey ay eh hay a ay hay o.(omo nawa o)
apan ahn han ahn ahn.(duro o..duro)
omo pupa ni i wan marry o.
those okpos don dey colorbi
i said
(okpos don dey colorbi o)
iyawo mi gan ben le
jus wanna af a nackin time
|Re: Female Corper Quarantined For Monkeypox In Benue by sirusX(m): 6:41pm
Someone got serviced monkey pox
Awon corpers...keep sharing the viruses
National Year of Sharing
|Re: Female Corper Quarantined For Monkeypox In Benue by saraki2019(m): 6:41pm
mhm
|Re: Female Corper Quarantined For Monkeypox In Benue by ArchangeLucifer: 6:41pm
They've started.
If I talk now, they'll say "I hate women."
Last week I said "girls will suck a conductor's rooster for a free ride" & slay queens attacked me.
I have been vindicated.
Girls can sleep with anything.
|Re: Female Corper Quarantined For Monkeypox In Benue by Naijaarchive(m): 6:42pm
Too much drama for Nigeria recently let SARS help bring them in biko
|Re: Female Corper Quarantined For Monkeypox In Benue by tealaw: 6:42pm
obajoey:
����
|Re: Female Corper Quarantined For Monkeypox In Benue by 9jatatafo(m): 6:43pm
Buhari pox nkor
|Re: Female Corper Quarantined For Monkeypox In Benue by kay29000(m): 6:43pm
A 20 year old corper dating a interstate driver? Interesting.
|Re: Female Corper Quarantined For Monkeypox In Benue by ipobarecriminals: 6:44pm
20 yrs old "corpse " freely distribution of "goods"
|Re: Female Corper Quarantined For Monkeypox In Benue by Ikmontana1: 6:44pm
I can't imagine wetin go dey go thru driver/boyfriend mind now..lol
|Re: Female Corper Quarantined For Monkeypox In Benue by tealaw: 6:44pm
U need to take ur future wife for all round test. Girls dey give pussy anyhow to anything wey buy dem suya.
