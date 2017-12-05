Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / #EndSARS: Senate Backs Call For Police SARS Scrapping (9175 Views)

Senator Isa Misau, Bauchi-APC, on Tuesday lent his voice to the trending social media outcry against the activities of the Nigeria Police Force’s Special Anti-robbery Squad, SARS.



An hashtag #ENDSARS, calling for the scrapping of the police unit, trended on the social media over the weekend.



Nigerians, who used the social media to recount their experiences with SARS operatives, listed allegations of extra-judicial killings, wanton arrests and dispossession of properties through physical assault and other intimidation tactics.



Presenting the issue as a point of order, Mr. Misau said SARS has grown out of the authority of state police commissioners who are supposed to regulate their activities.



He said, “According to the Police Act and regulations, the force Criminal and Investigation and Intelligence, force CID, is the highest investigating arm of the Nigerian police. And for effective and efficient administration, the department is divided into 14 sections of which the Special Anti-robbery squad, SARS, is one of them. SARS is supposed to be a section in each state command criminal investigation department with sole responsibility of handling armed robbery cases and answerable to the state commissioner of Police.”



Relaying experiences of Nigerians in some of the petitions he received, the former cop hinged on dangers of keeping a unit of the police force which has placed itself above the law.



“Mr. President, I have in the last few months received several petitions from my constituency against SARS. The complaints vary from extra-judicial killings, brutality, torture, arrest for bribe and other menacing conduct by the men of the unit.

“Most of the tweets with the hashtag, EndSARS, reported several cases of harassment, and arbitrary arrest of Nigerian youths labelling them Yahoo Boys.



“Mr. President, the complaints have ranged from how officers waylaid citizens at ATM points to how they often threaten to kill avowing they will get away with it. There are specific cases of how SARS officers allegedly murder citizens for declining to pay bribes.”



Mr. Misau said the Senate must take a bold stand on the issue and end the operation of SARS.



“It is dangerous for us to have a unit of the Police Force act as if it is above the law. We must now take a major decision to end SARS until a unit built around the rule of law and human rights observance is created by the police.”



Mr. Misau condemned the police’s reaction to the series of allegations against SARS.



Following growing outrage against the activities of SARS, the Inspector-General of Police, Ibrahim Idris, on Sunday ordered the immediate reorganisation of the notorious unit.

But the Senator is pessimistic about this move, noting that previous attempts by the police Force to sanitise the unit has proved ineffective.



“I’m aware that in 2015, the then IGP, Solomon Arase, had due to incessant reports of abuses by the squad split SARS into two units with a view to checking its human rights abuses. This was done to ensure that officers don’t make arrest and investigate the same case. However, the abuses have continued.



“The police high command had earlier said that it has no intention to scrap the squad and contrary to claims. Rather than to take note of complains by the general public, and proceed to investigate and take actions against these human rights’ abuses, they only make matters worse by calling these campaigners criminals,” he said.



He prayed that the Senate set up a committee to investigate the allegations of human rights abuse by SARS.



The Senate President, Bukola Saraki, noted that the issue should be given urgent attention as it affects many Nigerians.



“I think it is clear that something wrong is going on and it needs urgent attention,” he said.



The Senate referred the issue to the ad-hoc committee on security already set up.

it has begun.. can't wait for the end of sars. #endsars 33 Likes 1 Share

we over do things





sars has done alot for me, if not for them, ph will be worst today



leave sars alone, they do more good than bad



all these people talking against them are fraudsters looking for freedom roam without fear







i trust nigerian government sha, nothing will happen, but lets be honest, other dept of police force have done more harm than sars but una no talk because they are easily bribe able, even people wen no get anything, no car, house or money dey tag #endsars





plenty people no get sense

It shall not be well with anybody who succeeds in scrapping SARS. Nigerians no get sense at all. Scrap it and see the surge in crime, yahoo boys and cultist. These sars a doing a very good job and they are here to stay. 3 Likes 1 Share

SARS is a terrorist organisation 31 Likes 2 Shares

NwaChibuzor33:

It shall not be well with anybody who succeeds in scrapping SARS. Nigerians no get sense at all. Scrap it and see the surge in crime, yahoo boys and cultist. These sars a doing a very good job and they are here to stay. What is the job of the Police Force? What is the job of the Police Force? 66 Likes 4 Shares

...truth be told this guys doesn't represent anything civil in the way they carry out their job. Apart from looking very dirty and crude in their appearance they are more or less likely to kill someone extra-judiciously if not given their way(bribe on sight) faster than a soldier waging way against boko haram.



Most times you see them hiding on the dark alleys way-laying people who are coming back late at night under the pretense they are doing stop and search, thereby giving them the avenue to harass and intimidate people into parting with their money.#Endsars



SARS guys are simply crude. they dont belong to our modern society. 16 Likes 2 Shares

I don't support the notion to scrap them completely. They should just set up a policy to keep them in check And they need a psychiatric evaluation. #Endsars_brutality 4 Likes 1 Share

TonyeBarcanista:

SARS is a terrorist organisation



Those useless people called SARS flogged me in Lagos recently without doing anything to provoke them. The vehicle I was driving stopped suddenly on the road, was trying to find solution to it but in the twinkling of an eye, I got hit several times by those bastards accusing me of obstructing traffic.They even threatened me with a rifle. I don't understand what their job descriptions are







The process has begun... may we see the end. 9 Likes 1 Share

#ENDSARS 5 Likes

TonyeBarcanista:

That's why I like this Senate, they always listen to the cry of the masses 2 Likes

NwaChibuzor33:

may u or your family member fall victim to Sars brutality in Jesus name , Amen!!!

okay.. dont let the process take too long, as usual

The peoples power.

Nigerians across all boards, ethnicity and religion all came together to see this through

Otuocha



It's about time...but one person is not the Senate nah

Nice

Okay. Funny I have never had issues with this SARS people. Maybe cos I drink with the ones in my area, and know most of them.

They should reform it.



Take action and stop talking.

Gosh



“It is dangerous for us to have a unit of the Police Force act as if it is above the law. We must now take a major decision to end SARS until a unit built around the rule of law and human rights observance is created by the police.” Finally someone is ready to do something about SARS. This part got my attention.Finally someone is ready to do something about SARS.

Only if the cry of the masses will be heard this time for real.

So tht all the souls tht died in cold blood, in the bush, in the middle of the night, when no one was looking, when there was no one to hear them out, so tht they can rest in peace.



When u see this type of things going on, souls re calling for vengeance.



God save ur people from Sars

Not just cos we re complaining, the wickedness is much.



They even sell our human parts just for money. Smh 1 Like

That's how they will be setting up ad-hoc committee,last last nothing will happen#EndSars 1 Like 1 Share

Thief dey fear dem o... die... and I asked someone 2 days ago... when did you hear they robbed last in last 5years in this area.. said no time..

Wen d cat is not at home,d house becomes d cats house pls don't scrap dem ooo but scrutinized dem gbam!! 1 Like

We are winning

Shelloween:

See you

Confirm