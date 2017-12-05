₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,923,140 members, 3,952,538 topics. Date: Tuesday, 05 December 2017 at 07:43 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / #EndSARS: Senate Backs Call For Police SARS Scrapping (9175 Views)
Senate Backs Buhari On Babachir Lawal’s Sack / 2019 Election: Senate Backs INEC On Election Timetable / Senate Backs Subsidy Removal (1) (2) (3) (4)
|#EndSARS: Senate Backs Call For Police SARS Scrapping by BeeBeeOoh(m): 4:09pm
Senator Isa Misau, Bauchi-APC, on Tuesday lent his voice to the trending social media outcry against the activities of the Nigeria Police Force’s Special Anti-robbery Squad, SARS.
https://www.premiumtimesng.com/news/headlines/251473-senator-backs-calls-police-sars-scrapping.htmlhtml
2 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: #EndSARS: Senate Backs Call For Police SARS Scrapping by rifasenate11(m): 4:11pm
it has begun.. can't wait for the end of sars. #endsars
33 Likes 1 Share
|Re: #EndSARS: Senate Backs Call For Police SARS Scrapping by Shelloween(m): 4:12pm
Actually I did not read the post but I think the girl has no right to slap her boyfriend in public. Maybe they should report the issue to their village elders but if the neighbours refuse to pay the rent, they should just kill the landlord and forget about the missing car.
13 Likes 4 Shares
|Re: #EndSARS: Senate Backs Call For Police SARS Scrapping by iamJ(m): 4:16pm
nigerians eh
we over do things
sars has done alot for me, if not for them, ph will be worst today
leave sars alone, they do more good than bad
all these people talking against them are fraudsters looking for freedom roam without fear
i trust nigerian government sha, nothing will happen, but lets be honest, other dept of police force have done more harm than sars but una no talk because they are easily bribe able, even people wen no get anything, no car, house or money dey tag #endsars
plenty people no get sense
10 Likes 1 Share
|Re: #EndSARS: Senate Backs Call For Police SARS Scrapping by NwaChibuzor33: 4:18pm
It shall not be well with anybody who succeeds in scrapping SARS. Nigerians no get sense at all. Scrap it and see the surge in crime, yahoo boys and cultist. These sars a doing a very good job and they are here to stay.
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: #EndSARS: Senate Backs Call For Police SARS Scrapping by TonyeBarcanista(m): 4:25pm
SARS is a terrorist organisation
31 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: #EndSARS: Senate Backs Call For Police SARS Scrapping by TonyeBarcanista(m): 4:25pm
NwaChibuzor33:What is the job of the Police Force?
66 Likes 4 Shares
|Re: #EndSARS: Senate Backs Call For Police SARS Scrapping by okachie1(m): 4:30pm
...truth be told this guys doesn't represent anything civil in the way they carry out their job. Apart from looking very dirty and crude in their appearance they are more or less likely to kill someone extra-judiciously if not given their way(bribe on sight) faster than a soldier waging way against boko haram.
Most times you see them hiding on the dark alleys way-laying people who are coming back late at night under the pretense they are doing stop and search, thereby giving them the avenue to harass and intimidate people into parting with their money.#Endsars
SARS guys are simply crude. they dont belong to our modern society.
16 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: #EndSARS: Senate Backs Call For Police SARS Scrapping by Solidkay(m): 4:31pm
I don't support the notion to scrap them completely. They should just set up a policy to keep them in check And they need a psychiatric evaluation. #Endsars_brutality
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: #EndSARS: Senate Backs Call For Police SARS Scrapping by id911: 4:42pm
TonyeBarcanista:
Those useless people called SARS flogged me in Lagos recently without doing anything to provoke them. The vehicle I was driving stopped suddenly on the road, was trying to find solution to it but in the twinkling of an eye, I got hit several times by those bastards accusing me of obstructing traffic.They even threatened me with a rifle. I don't understand what their job descriptions are
I have nothing against them though. From my observation, members of Nigeria Security Forces are unruly, untrained and largely illiterates. It's a pity
25 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: #EndSARS: Senate Backs Call For Police SARS Scrapping by Benjom(m): 4:43pm
The process has begun... may we see the end.
9 Likes 1 Share
|Re: #EndSARS: Senate Backs Call For Police SARS Scrapping by adetoroamos(m): 4:44pm
#ENDSARS
5 Likes
|Re: #EndSARS: Senate Backs Call For Police SARS Scrapping by Nebuchadnezar: 4:51pm
TonyeBarcanista:guy e be like say they don sammer you
2 Likes
|Re: #EndSARS: Senate Backs Call For Police SARS Scrapping by tribalistseun: 5:31pm
That's why I like this Senate, they always listen to the cry of the masses
2 Likes
|Re: #EndSARS: Senate Backs Call For Police SARS Scrapping by Abudu2000(m): 5:33pm
NwaChibuzor33:may u or your family member fall victim to Sars brutality in Jesus name , Amen!!!
37 Likes 1 Share
|Re: #EndSARS: Senate Backs Call For Police SARS Scrapping by deebest(m): 5:35pm
okay.. dont let the process take too long, as usual
|Re: #EndSARS: Senate Backs Call For Police SARS Scrapping by Bevista: 5:49pm
He prayed that the Senate set up a committee to investigate the allegations of human rights abuse by SARS.A take away from the #EndSARS campaign is a demonstration of People Power. When a people are truly United in their demands, the Leaders are always forced to listen. Once there is tribal or religious posturing, then leaders find a loophole to exploit for their divide and rule tactics.
14 Likes
|Re: #EndSARS: Senate Backs Call For Police SARS Scrapping by NtoAkwaIbom(m): 7:00pm
The peoples power.
Nigerians across all boards, ethnicity and religion all came together to see this through
|Re: #EndSARS: Senate Backs Call For Police SARS Scrapping by BruncleZuma: 7:01pm
Otuocha
It's about time...but one person is not the Senate nah
|Re: #EndSARS: Senate Backs Call For Police SARS Scrapping by Opistorincos(m): 7:01pm
Nice
|Re: #EndSARS: Senate Backs Call For Police SARS Scrapping by kay29000(m): 7:01pm
Okay. Funny I have never had issues with this SARS people. Maybe cos I drink with the ones in my area, and know most of them.
|Re: #EndSARS: Senate Backs Call For Police SARS Scrapping by AntiWailer: 7:01pm
They should reform it.
Take action and stop talking.
|Re: #EndSARS: Senate Backs Call For Police SARS Scrapping by bokunrawo(m): 7:01pm
Gosh
|Re: #EndSARS: Senate Backs Call For Police SARS Scrapping by Playz: 7:02pm
This part got my attention.
“It is dangerous for us to have a unit of the Police Force act as if it is above the law. We must now take a major decision to end SARS until a unit built around the rule of law and human rights observance is created by the police.”Finally someone is ready to do something about SARS.
|Re: #EndSARS: Senate Backs Call For Police SARS Scrapping by skulgen: 7:02pm
Only if the cry of the masses will be heard this time for real.
So tht all the souls tht died in cold blood, in the bush, in the middle of the night, when no one was looking, when there was no one to hear them out, so tht they can rest in peace.
When u see this type of things going on, souls re calling for vengeance.
God save ur people from Sars
Not just cos we re complaining, the wickedness is much.
They even sell our human parts just for money. Smh
1 Like
|Re: #EndSARS: Senate Backs Call For Police SARS Scrapping by deco22(m): 7:03pm
That's how they will be setting up ad-hoc committee,last last nothing will happen#EndSars
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: #EndSARS: Senate Backs Call For Police SARS Scrapping by damola1: 7:03pm
Thief dey fear dem o... die... and I asked someone 2 days ago... when did you hear they robbed last in last 5years in this area.. said no time..
|Re: #EndSARS: Senate Backs Call For Police SARS Scrapping by id7574(m): 7:03pm
Wen d cat is not at home,d house becomes d cats house pls don't scrap dem ooo but scrutinized dem gbam!!
1 Like
|Re: #EndSARS: Senate Backs Call For Police SARS Scrapping by 9jatatafo(m): 7:04pm
We are winning
|Re: #EndSARS: Senate Backs Call For Police SARS Scrapping by AnodaIT(m): 7:04pm
Shelloween:See you
|Re: #EndSARS: Senate Backs Call For Police SARS Scrapping by Taremabel: 7:04pm
Confirm
|Re: #EndSARS: Senate Backs Call For Police SARS Scrapping by Milllz: 7:04pm
I don’t support just scrapping of SARS. These horrible people are still officers in the Nigerian Police force. Ending SARS could mean integrating them back into the Police force and it would become same crime different name. It would be far worse then.
The entire Nigerian police should be restructured.
And someone said recently they were the best in the world. Imagine!!
5 Likes
Richest And Poorest Nigerian States / When Will The Igbo People Denounce Jonathan Ebele Azikiwe? / Campaign Against Road Accidents
Viewing this topic: Decale, ThatCEO, chyy5(m), Tunndeh(m), Hurlarzan139(m), sadeeq08, Joejoe12(m), Jameskelvin(m), fortunejum, feelings1, Ahmed99(m), ayodejijf(m), JVgal(f), Doerstech(m), maoolakanm(m), hisgrace090, MorningDew2017(f), Newboss(m), Raheemzzy99, jengrej(m), walexzee11(m), harzheez(m), Westymee, Jsoft01(m), fizzybaba(m), RichiB(m), kopa777, emmalexbaba(m), IbnHussein, profmiganigal, GreenUzzy(m), Bigii(m), philchudi, stelaar(m), nnachukz(m), PistolPete, rafindo(m), businessempire, jamesibor, Osgilliat(m), Maigaskiya04, Badonasty(m), dajx, bastien, HzRF(m), longlong, echelons(m), illustriousson(m), sazjun, MysticalTee(m), ebukav(m), DjHypno(m), Dreament(m), duchess02(m), tosodus(m), Itcharles(m), lagbaja(m), thormywa, hatchy, Goddieson01, olusholajohn(m), girlhaley(f), FreezoGlobal, spencekat(m), ihedioramma, elvongrey, joeNL, Edmomd(m), theGigolo, Fingerprinter(m), ogezworld, latup4real(m), iamclime(m), Koolking(m), adeiza4u, temizeee(m), hollamanng(m), titopius(m), mayorsho89(m), waass777, Aksalaam, odehaj, Nosaghae(m), ShitHead, xpizzy(m), cdialauka, Chrisnoni(m), Jj70, Ladobzy(m), Sammyfissy(m), maverickdude(m), Sultannayef, limelighttee(m), omolajaone, Olotubodmas(m), Clembola, abiola883, columbs(m), josielewa(m), desreek9(f), DIG1, Scanfrost, eggy(m), Mekanus(m), omeome, juncheng, profola2be(m), Afolabi78, dioss, faleyebee, Terror666(m), Yemike(m), BROexcel, dexterdanny, XtephenXL, sundayoluwatimi, aparata, frankolala, Gbengadaniel12, Obidavies, subzero2(m), Mrbllymer, lordraph93(m), marwanafrica(m), blaze1916(m), angels09, cr7rooney10(m), airmirthd1(f), 1mcomin, babalag(m), Ancientx(m), wanho, Chrisx1x(m), id911, Deen112, taylor88(m), hertz9te(m), SwacoBlackPope, victorkc(m), emilfischer(m), efizy08(m), Bodmas02, odrian(m), Djnotte88(m), TruePass(m), ehis05(m), mamatayour(f), AmehHAS, BruncleZuma, missyblissy, DatLagboi(m), waleco2008, dahmylolah(m), klins4213(m), Jackeeh(m), CHOPUP411(m), Funjosh(m), ddddon(m), diasporaman(m), Godbest(m), lovelyadeola(m), zealguy40, virus05(m), iambijo(m), boringnigerian, rafaha(m), supajizy, gwmlogistic, Sunky4all(m), Trut(m), bracooloye(m), targerius007, Mrteju(m), carpmam, 9jawindow, OPADOLA8(m), Snagid, Adebiopon, 7Alexander(m), LogicStatement, feezy(m), jamaicabakare(m), Deon28(m), Gbyte02, Jascon4, Ayoakinn, olasunkanmy073(m), Dumikiaz1(f), sheguy(m), maryjames9, protocol(m), Koskio(m), Darchangel(m), Ifiegboria(m), Henry1006(m), YommiE1(m), Yusfulbuoy(m), odapey(m), obianoooo, feeqtee(m), Rhyzer, kellykessy, wittyguy(m), andycom(m), ciouxox(m), fresh193, omoguess, kingsley3218(m), subcbouy, yehmy(m), pilli(m) and 206 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 6