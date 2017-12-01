₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,923,140 members, 3,952,538 topics. Date: Tuesday, 05 December 2017 at 07:44 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Jet Bombs Fulani Militia In Adamawa After They Massacred Villagers (Graphic Pic (4946 Views)
Ijaw Residents Flee As Fighter Jets Hover Around Tompolo's House / Weapons Recovered As Troops Neutralize Boko Haram Terrorists In Lake Chad.Photos / See Photo Of Nigerian Fighter Jet In Action At Gambian Airport As Barrow Lands (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Jet Bombs Fulani Militia In Adamawa After They Massacred Villagers (Graphic Pic by Mztarstrechy(m): 5:43pm
Update: More from Dong village,Adamawa
Recovered After Fire Jet Bombed Fulani Militias After They Massacred Villagers In Adamawa(
More dead bodies have been recovered after Fulani militias massacred the Bwatiye community in Adamawa state and fighter jet bombed them.
See the horrible photos below
Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/12/more-dead-bodies-recovered-after-fire.html?m=1
|Re: Jet Bombs Fulani Militia In Adamawa After They Massacred Villagers (Graphic Pic by Mztarstrechy(m): 5:45pm
|Re: Jet Bombs Fulani Militia In Adamawa After They Massacred Villagers (Graphic Pic by biacan(f): 5:47pm
Na wa oooo
|Re: Jet Bombs Fulani Militia In Adamawa After They Massacred Villagers (Graphic Pic by Mztarstrechy(m): 5:47pm
Mztarstrechy:more
|Re: Jet Bombs Fulani Militia In Adamawa After They Massacred Villagers (Graphic Pic by NgeneUkwenu(f): 5:50pm
Fighter Jets?? IPOB YOOts are going to be disappointed....
4 Likes
|Re: Jet Bombs Fulani Militia In Adamawa After They Massacred Villagers (Graphic Pic by serverconnect: 5:52pm
BUHARI SEE WHAT YOUR BROTHERS HAS CAUSED. LOOK AT HOW THEY ROAST PEOPLE LIKE GOAT. THIS COUNTRY DONE TIRE ME.
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Jet Bombs Fulani Militia In Adamawa After They Massacred Villagers (Graphic Pic by jamesibor: 5:53pm
NgeneUkwenu:
??
4 Likes
|Re: Jet Bombs Fulani Militia In Adamawa After They Massacred Villagers (Graphic Pic by Alcatraz005: 6:05pm
What kind of country is this for Christ sakes? Who have we offended to deserve being born in this sorta hell Oh Lord ?
5 Likes
|Re: Jet Bombs Fulani Militia In Adamawa After They Massacred Villagers (Graphic Pic by tit(f): 6:16pm
NgeneUkwenu:
This is the handiwork of miyetti allah.
Fighter jet may just be bombing bush
6 Likes
|Re: Jet Bombs Fulani Militia In Adamawa After They Massacred Villagers (Graphic Pic by Ojiofor: 6:16pm
The government knew this massacre was going to happen yet they left the victim unprotected and now bombing empty hills of Adamawa state just to deceive şhemales of nairaland.
The duty of every responssible government is to protect lives and property of citizens but Buhari's admin keep on aiding and abetting genocide.
10 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Jet Bombs Fulani Militia In Adamawa After They Massacred Villagers (Graphic Pic by freeze001(f): 6:34pm
Alcatraz005:
The Igbos u hate so much, have they given u this much grief?
17 Likes
|Re: Jet Bombs Fulani Militia In Adamawa After They Massacred Villagers (Graphic Pic by DLondonboiy: 6:36pm
NgeneUkwenu:
Nawa o.
Dem use IPOB swear for you?
Naawa!
11 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Jet Bombs Fulani Militia In Adamawa After They Massacred Villagers (Graphic Pic by JUSTICE4Nigeria: 6:37pm
Nigeria airfare bombarding dong village in adamawa and term them Fulani, BMC CREW TRY ANOTHER LIE
5 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Jet Bombs Fulani Militia In Adamawa After They Massacred Villagers (Graphic Pic by Alcatraz005: 6:46pm
freeze001:
Yes they have. You wouldn’t understand. Igbos have killed millions of Nigerians through their fakes drug and armed robbery not to talk about the constant rabble rousing. If you know how Nigerians view igbos ehn, you wouldn’t be asking me this question.
1 Like
|Re: Jet Bombs Fulani Militia In Adamawa After They Massacred Villagers (Graphic Pic by iluvdonjazzy: 6:49pm
k
|Re: Jet Bombs Fulani Militia In Adamawa After They Massacred Villagers (Graphic Pic by gebest: 6:55pm
When i was shouting then that this guys are boko haram, nobody answered me, now u see. Buhari allowed this herdsmen thing to deteriorate to this level for not intervening on time. Ooh tears on my eyes. Innocent people just killed like that.
|Re: Jet Bombs Fulani Militia In Adamawa After They Massacred Villagers (Graphic Pic by Letslive: 6:58pm
NgeneUkwenu:There's something wrong with your upstairs, u need to go check ur head.
5 Likes
|Re: Jet Bombs Fulani Militia In Adamawa After They Massacred Villagers (Graphic Pic by MikeBetty(m): 6:59pm
NgeneUkwenu:when Will Ipob Stop Being Your Headache? I P O B Has Not Been The Problem Of This Country. Enjoy The Dividend Of Sectionalism. Its Telling On The People Of That Area Now. Well, I Pray This Will Not Be The Lot Of Some States In The Nearest Future whose Governors Are Courting Terrorists.
5 Likes
|Re: Jet Bombs Fulani Militia In Adamawa After They Massacred Villagers (Graphic Pic by otil1: 7:03pm
Buhari, a curse?
|Re: Jet Bombs Fulani Militia In Adamawa After They Massacred Villagers (Graphic Pic by gidgiddy: 7:05pm
How did fighter jets enter this matter?
"Fulani Herdsmen are the fourth deadliest terrorist group in the world!"- International community
"No they are not terrorists, Fulani Killers are just mere criminals"- Federal Government
"We do not consider IPOB as terrorists" International community
"IPOB are terrorists" - Nigerian Government.
These pictures are just criminals in action, we should concentrate on IPOB that are according to the Nigerian Government, more deadly than Fulani killers
1 Like
|Re: Jet Bombs Fulani Militia In Adamawa After They Massacred Villagers (Graphic Pic by EmeeNaka: 7:08pm
Buhari is incapable of securing Nigeria. People must reject him.
|Re: Jet Bombs Fulani Militia In Adamawa After They Massacred Villagers (Graphic Pic by Boss13: 7:09pm
What is this? Do we have a government at all? Why are all these killings unanswered?
|Re: Jet Bombs Fulani Militia In Adamawa After They Massacred Villagers (Graphic Pic by Keneking: 7:11pm
Buhari ohhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhh
|Re: Jet Bombs Fulani Militia In Adamawa After They Massacred Villagers (Graphic Pic by Ihatewayo: 7:11pm
Alcatraz005:Then why can't Nigeria allow them be on their own.. okpnu oshi
2 Likes
|Re: Jet Bombs Fulani Militia In Adamawa After They Massacred Villagers (Graphic Pic by Alcatraz005: 7:18pm
Ihatewayo:
I don’t have strength for argument.
|Re: Jet Bombs Fulani Militia In Adamawa After They Massacred Villagers (Graphic Pic by marshalldgreat: 7:23pm
Why all these killings?
|Re: Jet Bombs Fulani Militia In Adamawa After They Massacred Villagers (Graphic Pic by Stalwert: 7:23pm
NgeneUkwenu:
ipob miscreants are pigs ipob miscreants are idiots- nnamdi cownu
3 Likes
|Re: Jet Bombs Fulani Militia In Adamawa After They Massacred Villagers (Graphic Pic by BeeBeeOoh(m): 7:25pm
Luggard will continue to burn in the hottest part of hell
|Re: Jet Bombs Fulani Militia In Adamawa After They Massacred Villagers (Graphic Pic by desreek9(f): 7:31pm
Buhari has'nt said anything, like why the hell has he not made a statement, he cant continue to feign ignorance, that will be inhuman of him
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Jet Bombs Fulani Militia In Adamawa After They Massacred Villagers (Graphic Pic by bright007(f): 7:31pm
OK
|Re: Jet Bombs Fulani Militia In Adamawa After They Massacred Villagers (Graphic Pic by bedspread: 7:32pm
GREAT!!!GREAT!! GREAT!!!
I JUST HOPE THOSE BOMBS HIT THE RIGT PERSONS... I JUST HOPE IT HIT THE MUDERERS IT WAS MEANT FOR!!
|Re: Jet Bombs Fulani Militia In Adamawa After They Massacred Villagers (Graphic Pic by Paperwhite(m): 7:33pm
See as lives are being wasted by babaric people.Too bad
What Is The Way Forward For This Country-nigeria. Your Opinion. / Should Nigeria Boycott 2007 Election! / My Fear About "President" Yar'adua
Viewing this topic: ashcall(m), Ikmontana1, GFKWANTA, nanizle(m), 3kay945(m), sunmike065(m), emmatony, WINDSOW(m), Sirbobowen(m), EROMS38(m), micky90(m), owoblo345, kaja(m), Dreamword24, aribisala0(m), donlemson(m), cheta31, davidnazee, ikaboy, gboyecares, b2212(m), mahogany156, nzeadachie, profdarkin(m), damiolly(m), smsk, olatunjin(m), oloopee, alBHAGDADI, smada13(m), moshine20, Banter1, Tankotanko, AniAnne(f), ogunniyi2, SNIPER123, Casinger, fatymore(f), grandstar(m), Otapipia, Tdarry, KADASE, ddestiny20(m), Zealoy(m), razor123(m), yashau(m), brookz, jalaalbaba, Major2big, scholarsarena, Engrchidosky2016, Chiedu4Trump, phemolala07(m), offegas(m), olobemotors(m), 1bunne4lif(m), Boldstar(m), abordmay(m), lyday60(m), seunscooper, chukxy44(m), successking401(m), habibest06(m), HisMajesty1(m), Emvicprints1, Zoola91(m), Siga, fosch, bytes2tera, adediamond07(m), Raiyell, pinpinkay(m), OmaniPadmeHum, Lusola15, NotComplaining, ofalu047(m), UgojiC(m), prodam(m), Dainfamous, ISHAQSD, scaramucci, umar4sure(m), Prinxz(m), momen142(m), JusticeSeeker, Dannys85(m), raker300, DJejehimself(m), bhudeylee(m), Janet101(f), Architectkene, samdeto(m), kevincal144, Juliuxxx, sonymax16(m), Cannonleo(m), Salligreen, Kentox(m), CeoNewshelm(m), Simongm(m), Ibukunoluwa01, segxyhanxy(m), akereconfi, arherfish, visiontech24(m), WUMIFAN(m), laffwitmi, Truflame, dokunbam(m), kazvid(m), jamace(m), yomilike(m), nwakibie3(m), lordgalore, ogbonnajose(m), Solmax(m), UncleJudax(m), ozodigboo(m), soluwunmi(m), sweetylicious, elfiddy(m), celestialdamsel(f), januzaj(m), samuelchimmy(m), amani63, hermosa7, vicadex07(m), PointB, isah4abu, slic0355(m), marvola(m), Mufasa27(m), telad(m), jesuswept1987(m), Jeffhardy3000, bigblxd(m), peteken, bundlez, crisycent, tomsy2, Drphemmy4u, JUSTICE4Nigeria, Willgates(m), BedLam, macminista(m), nkwuocha1, Paperwhite(m), kcjazzy, Chinks(m), Mysticluv(f), Nigeriadondie, Ronneby, Malawian(m), rahab1, arantess(m), faceURfront(m), bright007(f), lastmessenger, konkonbilo(m), Kokopos(m), Basics007, papuchudo, feda01, aristocratic(m), buffalowings, stallionng, Issyman(m), Horlawoomey(m), Temmywalex, saamee(m), pavlovt, janefarms2015, christinme224(m), stiggymode(m), ovie99, ojj(m), Samabey, ACHILLES45, greenguy, bugidon(m), deco22(m), moufan(m), EvilMetahuman, Theflint1(m), chibuike67(m), davuvid(m), Apus, IbnHussein, lijam, Mztarstrechy(m), victorkc(m), JoeyBlack, jp79, Bigii(m), Naijacost22, SHANGALORLOR, phyllosilicate(m), follus, fretnot(m), sammybest508, amalab30(m), Adogleta(m), seagal2(m), dustmalik, bouncin04(m), kay9(m), Slynonny(m), 0luwajuwon(m), biolaowo(m), delugajackson(m), dotbaba86(m), wesley80(m), aril, ZAWs, shugamummy, preciousfeb(m), Micheezy7(m), Pavore9, IMO22(m), PHIPEX(m), SIRKINGGSLEY, Windflower(f), debbie(f), MrJorge(m), kudosamass(m), wizzyrich(m), Jlow2, Gudfrie(m) and 403 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 7