Recovered After Fire Jet Bombed Fulani Militias After They Massacred Villagers In Adamawa(



More dead bodies have been recovered after Fulani militias massacred the Bwatiye community in Adamawa state and fighter jet bombed them.



See the horrible photos below





Na wa oooo

Fighter Jets?? IPOB YOOts are going to be disappointed.... 4 Likes

BUHARI SEE WHAT YOUR BROTHERS HAS CAUSED. LOOK AT HOW THEY ROAST PEOPLE LIKE GOAT. THIS COUNTRY DONE TIRE ME. 2 Likes 1 Share

?? ?? 4 Likes

What kind of country is this for Christ sakes? Who have we offended to deserve being born in this sorta hell Oh Lord ? 5 Likes

This is the handiwork of miyetti allah.

Fighter jet may just be bombing bush This is the handiwork of miyetti allah.Fighter jet may just be bombing bush 6 Likes

The government knew this massacre was going to happen yet they left the victim unprotected and now bombing empty hills of Adamawa state just to deceive şhemales of nairaland.

The duty of every responssible government is to protect lives and property of citizens but Buhari's admin keep on aiding and abetting genocide. 10 Likes 1 Share

What kind of country is this for Christ sakes? Who have we offended to deserve being born in this sorta hell Oh Lord ?

The Igbos u hate so much, have they given u this much grief? The Igbos u hate so much, have they given u this much grief? 17 Likes

Nigeria airfare bombarding dong village in adamawa and term them Fulani, BMC CREW TRY ANOTHER LIE 5 Likes 1 Share

The Igbos u hate so much, have they given u this much grief?

Yes they have. You wouldn’t understand. Igbos have killed millions of Nigerians through their fakes drug and armed robbery not to talk about the constant rabble rousing. If you know how Nigerians view igbos ehn, you wouldn’t be asking me this question. Yes they have. You wouldn’t understand. Igbos have killed millions of Nigerians through their fakes drug and armed robbery not to talk about the constant rabble rousing. If you know how Nigerians view igbos ehn, you wouldn’t be asking me this question. 1 Like

When i was shouting then that this guys are boko haram, nobody answered me, now u see. Buhari allowed this herdsmen thing to deteriorate to this level for not intervening on time. Ooh tears on my eyes. Innocent people just killed like that.

Fighter Jets?? IPOB YOOts are going to be disappointed.... There's something wrong with your upstairs, u need to go check ur head. There's something wrong with your upstairs, u need to go check ur head. 5 Likes

Fighter Jets?? IPOB YOOts are going to be disappointed.... when Will Ipob Stop Being Your Headache? I P O B Has Not Been The Problem Of This Country. Enjoy The Dividend Of Sectionalism. Its Telling On The People Of That Area Now. Well, I Pray This Will Not Be The Lot Of Some States In The Nearest Future whose Governors Are Courting Terrorists. when Will Ipob Stop Being Your Headache? I P O B Has Not Been The Problem Of This Country. Enjoy The Dividend Of Sectionalism. Its Telling On The People Of That Area Now. Well, I Pray This Will Not Be The Lot Of Some States In The Nearest Future whose Governors Are Courting Terrorists. 5 Likes

Buhari, a curse?

How did fighter jets enter this matter?





"Fulani Herdsmen are the fourth deadliest terrorist group in the world!"- International community



"No they are not terrorists, Fulani Killers are just mere criminals"- Federal Government



"We do not consider IPOB as terrorists" International community



"IPOB are terrorists" - Nigerian Government.





These pictures are just criminals in action, we should concentrate on IPOB that are according to the Nigerian Government, more deadly than Fulani killers 1 Like

Buhari is incapable of securing Nigeria. People must reject him.

What is this? Do we have a government at all? Why are all these killings unanswered?

Buhari ohhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhh

Yes they have. You wouldn’t understand. Igbos have killed millions of Nigerians through their fakes drug and armed robbery not to talk about the constant rabble rousing. If you know how Nigerians view igbos ehn, you wouldn’t be asking me this question. Then why can't Nigeria allow them be on their own.. okpnu oshi Then why can't Nigeria allow them be on their own.. okpnu oshi 2 Likes

Then why can't Nigeria allow them be on their own.. okpnu oshi

Why all these killings?

ipob miscreants are pigs ipob miscreants are idiots- nnamdi cownu ipob miscreants are pigs ipob miscreants are idiots- nnamdi cownu 3 Likes

Luggard will continue to burn in the hottest part of hell

Buhari has'nt said anything, like why the hell has he not made a statement, he cant continue to feign ignorance, that will be inhuman of him 1 Like 1 Share

GREAT!!!GREAT!! GREAT!!!



I JUST HOPE THOSE BOMBS HIT THE RIGT PERSONS... I JUST HOPE IT HIT THE MUDERERS IT WAS MEANT FOR!!