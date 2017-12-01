₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Driver's Head Pops Out Of The Window After Fatal Accident In Owerri. Graphic Pic by Angelanest: 5:49pm
A fatal accident occurred earlier today at police junction in Nwaorieubi Mbaitoli local government area of Imo state. According to reports, only the driver lost his life in the horrible accident as his head popped out of his window after collision.
The incident caused a huge traffic at the scene as people gathered in their numbers to see what happened and also rush the wounded passengers to the hospital. May his soul rest in peace.
Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/12/driver-dies-fatal-accident-involving-bus-imo-state-photo.html
|Re: Driver's Head Pops Out Of The Window After Fatal Accident In Owerri. Graphic Pic by raker300: 5:53pm
Chai!!
47 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Driver's Head Pops Out Of The Window After Fatal Accident In Owerri. Graphic Pic by ruggedised: 5:55pm
What's imo state turning into self
|Re: Driver's Head Pops Out Of The Window After Fatal Accident In Owerri. Graphic Pic by raker300: 6:02pm
ruggedised:dude, it’s an accident..don’t turn this into something else
44 Likes
|Re: Driver's Head Pops Out Of The Window After Fatal Accident In Owerri. Graphic Pic by Evablizin(f): 6:23pm
My Lord,this is horrible.
May his soul rest in peace.
15 Likes
|Re: Driver's Head Pops Out Of The Window After Fatal Accident In Owerri. Graphic Pic by Chrisbeks: 6:31pm
RIP
|Re: Driver's Head Pops Out Of The Window After Fatal Accident In Owerri. Graphic Pic by simijimi: 7:36pm
Abeg, commissioner for happiness come and do your work!!!
45 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Driver's Head Pops Out Of The Window After Fatal Accident In Owerri. Graphic Pic by Keneking: 7:54pm
What a way to depart
Hard life, continous hustling and painful exit
1 Like
|Re: Driver's Head Pops Out Of The Window After Fatal Accident In Owerri. Graphic Pic by TheHistorian(m): 7:59pm
Graphic!!!
RIP!
|Re: Driver's Head Pops Out Of The Window After Fatal Accident In Owerri. Graphic Pic by Dutchey(m): 7:59pm
thats why they keep shouting that we should always use our seat-belt...R.I.P
5 Likes
|Re: Driver's Head Pops Out Of The Window After Fatal Accident In Owerri. Graphic Pic by pol23: 7:59pm
RIP...
We don't leave here alive.
But the rate at which poverty is Killing people is alarming. .
Imagine that 1982 model Bus.no Airbag nothing..
The Bus sef might have some issue wey the Driver dey manage...
Someone says you shouldn't play such manage game with your life...
When money no dey nko?
The accident might still happens If everything is alright,but the driver MIGHT still be alive.
RIP...(I wonder the need for this)
May God comfort his Family.
6 Likes
|Re: Driver's Head Pops Out Of The Window After Fatal Accident In Owerri. Graphic Pic by Marcofranz(m): 7:59pm
Oh my if only he had used his seat belt.
That's how God saved me last month I really don't subscribe to the idea of using seat belt but on that faithful afternoon I decided to use it not up to 15 mins after using my seat belt , had an accident my seat divided the seat belt held me to one part the other part pulled out. Although it's by the grace of God we are alive.
#thankful.
R.I.P to the driver.
9 Likes
|Re: Driver's Head Pops Out Of The Window After Fatal Accident In Owerri. Graphic Pic by Brooke60(f): 7:59pm
Chai!
Graphic picture indeed!
|Re: Driver's Head Pops Out Of The Window After Fatal Accident In Owerri. Graphic Pic by kay29000(m): 7:59pm
Weird. Was he trying to jump out or what?
|Re: Driver's Head Pops Out Of The Window After Fatal Accident In Owerri. Graphic Pic by OrestesDante(m): 8:00pm
∆ Extremely graphic. A simple road safety precaution could have prevented this ∆
|Re: Driver's Head Pops Out Of The Window After Fatal Accident In Owerri. Graphic Pic by 9jatatafo(m): 8:00pm
R.i.p
|Re: Driver's Head Pops Out Of The Window After Fatal Accident In Owerri. Graphic Pic by frankobaba(m): 8:00pm
Drive Safely always with a functional Seatbelt. Life Na just one. RIP
|Re: Driver's Head Pops Out Of The Window After Fatal Accident In Owerri. Graphic Pic by Bankyb10(m): 8:00pm
God dont let us follow december and end 2017
2 Likes
|Re: Driver's Head Pops Out Of The Window After Fatal Accident In Owerri. Graphic Pic by alezzy13: 8:01pm
Very sad, but would have probably been avoided had seat belts been used.
RIP
2 Likes
|Re: Driver's Head Pops Out Of The Window After Fatal Accident In Owerri. Graphic Pic by enemyofprogress: 8:01pm
Na Photoshop jo
|Re: Driver's Head Pops Out Of The Window After Fatal Accident In Owerri. Graphic Pic by Johntitus: 8:02pm
RIP to him
|Re: Driver's Head Pops Out Of The Window After Fatal Accident In Owerri. Graphic Pic by highrise07: 8:03pm
this is "graphic"
|Re: Driver's Head Pops Out Of The Window After Fatal Accident In Owerri. Graphic Pic by holuwajobar(m): 8:03pm
Atleast, a seatbelt would hv been useful
|Re: Driver's Head Pops Out Of The Window After Fatal Accident In Owerri. Graphic Pic by money121(m): 8:03pm
R.I.P
|Re: Driver's Head Pops Out Of The Window After Fatal Accident In Owerri. Graphic Pic by tochieee: 8:03pm
RIP. This period God will see us through... Commissioner for happiness where art tho?
|Re: Driver's Head Pops Out Of The Window After Fatal Accident In Owerri. Graphic Pic by holuwajobar(m): 8:05pm
enemyofprogress:sense is not common fr u.... i wish u dir through fatal accident n ur head should cut off, pple on nairaland will now say "photoshop"
2 Likes
|Re: Driver's Head Pops Out Of The Window After Fatal Accident In Owerri. Graphic Pic by ebothom(m): 8:05pm
the death rate this ember months ehn... one needs to be very careful o
|Re: Driver's Head Pops Out Of The Window After Fatal Accident In Owerri. Graphic Pic by cowleg(m): 8:06pm
Rip to the driver.
When will commercial drivers realise that life has no duplicate, why drive recklessly and over speed especially in roads that are pot hole ridden and narrow.
Travelling through public transport has been a phobia for me cos the way some drivers behave.
Please say no over speeding, dangerous over taking, driving under the influence, and most especially wear seat belts and ensure your vehicle has an air bag system.
2 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Driver's Head Pops Out Of The Window After Fatal Accident In Owerri. Graphic Pic by dayleke(m): 8:07pm
RIP....
Seatbelts are useful tho....
4 Likes
|Re: Driver's Head Pops Out Of The Window After Fatal Accident In Owerri. Graphic Pic by Mznaett(f): 8:07pm
God!
So sad
