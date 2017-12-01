Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Driver's Head Pops Out Of The Window After Fatal Accident In Owerri. Graphic Pic (22692 Views)

The incident caused a huge traffic at the scene as people gathered in their numbers to see what happened and also rush the wounded passengers to the hospital. May his soul rest in peace.



Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/12/driver-dies-fatal-accident-involving-bus-imo-state-photo.html

What's imo state turning into self

What's imo state turning into self dude, it’s an accident..don’t turn this into something else dude, it’s an accident..don’t turn this into something else 44 Likes

My Lord,this is horrible.

May his soul rest in peace. 15 Likes

Abeg, commissioner for happiness come and do your work!!! Abeg, commissioner for happiness come and do your work!!! 45 Likes 1 Share



Hard life, continous hustling and painful exit What a way to departHard life, continous hustling and painful exit 1 Like

RIP!

thats why they keep shouting that we should always use our seat-belt...R.I.P 5 Likes

RIP...

We don't leave here alive.

But the rate at which poverty is Killing people is alarming. .

Imagine that 1982 model Bus.no Airbag nothing..

The Bus sef might have some issue wey the Driver dey manage...

Someone says you shouldn't play such manage game with your life...

When money no dey nko?

The accident might still happens If everything is alright,but the driver MIGHT still be alive.

RIP...(I wonder the need for this)

May God comfort his Family. 6 Likes

if only he had used his seat belt.

That's how God saved me last month I really don't subscribe to the idea of using seat belt but on that faithful afternoon I decided to use it not up to 15 mins after using my seat belt , had an accident my seat divided the seat belt held me to one part the other part pulled out. Although it's by the grace of God we are alive.

#thankful.

Weird. Was he trying to jump out or what?







∆ Extremely graphic. A simple road safety precaution could have prevented this ∆

Drive Safely always with a functional Seatbelt. Life Na just one. RIP

God dont let us follow december and end 2017 2 Likes

Very sad, but would have probably been avoided had seat belts been used.



RIP 2 Likes

Atleast, a seatbelt would hv been useful

RIP. This period God will see us through... Commissioner for happiness where art tho?

Na Photoshop jo sense is not common fr u.... i wish u dir through fatal accident n ur head should cut off, pple on nairaland will now say "photoshop" sense is not common fr u.... i wish u dir through fatal accident n ur head should cut off, pple on nairaland will now say "photoshop" 2 Likes

the death rate this ember months ehn... one needs to be very careful o

Rip to the driver.



When will commercial drivers realise that life has no duplicate, why drive recklessly and over speed especially in roads that are pot hole ridden and narrow.



Travelling through public transport has been a phobia for me cos the way some drivers behave.



Please say no over speeding, dangerous over taking, driving under the influence, and most especially wear seat belts and ensure your vehicle has an air bag system. 2 Likes 2 Shares

RIP....



Seatbelts are useful tho.... 4 Likes