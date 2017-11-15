₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Nnamdi Kanu's Lawyer Speaks After Court Today (Video) by Solomonudofia(m): 7:04pm
Nnamdi kanu s lawyer address Biafrans after The Federal High Court in Abuja, today deferred further proceeding on the treasonable felony charge against the ‘missing’ leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, Mr. Nnamdi Kanu, till Febraury 20, 2018..
Watch the video below
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bY5DvG8e1dM
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Nnamdi Kanu's Lawyer Speaks After Court Today (Video) by kachi19: 7:29pm
HE WHO HATH MB TO VIEWETH THIS VIDEO, I BESEECH THEE THAT THOU DOESTH GIVE A BREAK DOWN,.. WE HAVETH NOT MB
22 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Nnamdi Kanu's Lawyer Speaks After Court Today (Video) by gidgiddy: 7:59pm
Delay tactics of the federal government
4 Likes
|Re: Nnamdi Kanu's Lawyer Speaks After Court Today (Video) by TheHistorian(m): 8:32pm
Nnamdi Kanu is a fraudster.
11 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Nnamdi Kanu's Lawyer Speaks After Court Today (Video) by cashlurd(m): 8:33pm
Kanu has been released on bail and is currently no where to be found.
I hope and pray that the others in custody especially the sick one would be released on bail to attend to his medical needs.
1 Like
|Re: Nnamdi Kanu's Lawyer Speaks After Court Today (Video) by Daniel058(m): 8:34pm
Let #Bring_Back_Our_Kanu begin to trend on Twitter.. Some one with good number of followers should do something... They (FG) must provide ohamadike!!
5 Likes
|Re: Nnamdi Kanu's Lawyer Speaks After Court Today (Video) by Sunofgod(m): 8:34pm
Lawyer still dewy chop money ...
|Re: Nnamdi Kanu's Lawyer Speaks After Court Today (Video) by kay29000(m): 8:34pm
Kanu never wanted to go back to jail, that's why he was frustrating the federal government, hoping they would attack him, and then he would slip away like he did.
|Re: Nnamdi Kanu's Lawyer Speaks After Court Today (Video) by edlion57(m): 8:34pm
No single sector in this country is working ... everything is all fu*ked...and some people are begging us to stay behind...Igbos are always ahead...we don't need Northerners to continue pulling us backwards.. always killing for no reason
12 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Nnamdi Kanu's Lawyer Speaks After Court Today (Video) by AishaBuhari: 8:34pm
Unfortunately, the government has been looking for every means of truncating this case about the disappearance of Nnamdi Kanu in both local and international courts!
Well, lets see how it plays out!
|Re: Nnamdi Kanu's Lawyer Speaks After Court Today (Video) by BruncleZuma: 8:35pm
|Re: Nnamdi Kanu's Lawyer Speaks After Court Today (Video) by MMMw: 8:35pm
Nigeria keep hiding.... Mumu country
3 Likes
|Re: Nnamdi Kanu's Lawyer Speaks After Court Today (Video) by IsokoPrince: 8:36pm
Zombie Alert, Work Has landed
3 Likes
|Re: Nnamdi Kanu's Lawyer Speaks After Court Today (Video) by kolnel: 8:36pm
Kanu needs to come out of hiding
1 Like
|Re: Nnamdi Kanu's Lawyer Speaks After Court Today (Video) by IsokoPrince: 8:37pm
Buhari is a Bastardized Terrorist
3 Likes
|Re: Nnamdi Kanu's Lawyer Speaks After Court Today (Video) by blackaxe78: 8:38pm
The lawyer should be forced to produce Kanu dead or Alive.
Cos even if Kanu is dead, his corpse should be exhumed and buried within the walls of Nigerian Prison Service.
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Nnamdi Kanu's Lawyer Speaks After Court Today (Video) by AntiWailer: 8:38pm
Clowns
|Re: Nnamdi Kanu's Lawyer Speaks After Court Today (Video) by yanabasee(m): 8:39pm
Kanu didn't hide because he's a coward but because he needs to stay alive to actualize his goals....
This government would've stopped at nothing than to see Kanu go 6ft under the ground....
Kanu is not a coward but a wise leader. When he arrived Nigeria, he was arrested and accused of treason. He fought to get a bail so he could continue from where Buhari stopped him.
When the whitemen arrested Nelson Mandela, He knew he wouldn't be killed like a dog. He knew that the court will protect him. But under Buhari, the court has no power to protect any citizen's right. A wiseman will protect himself first, which is what kanu is doing!!!
6 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Nnamdi Kanu's Lawyer Speaks After Court Today (Video) by Oponel1962: 8:40pm
Many half-baked in Nigeria system. God bless us.
|Re: Nnamdi Kanu's Lawyer Speaks After Court Today (Video) by okochaik: 8:41pm
.
|Re: Nnamdi Kanu's Lawyer Speaks After Court Today (Video) by Antipob777(f): 8:49pm
Kanu is a criminal, an illitracy and a school droped outs.
The FG should fox the lawyer to produce kanu dead or alive.
A man who formed to be a king with no kingdom.
I taught Nigeria would has been on fire by now as kanu boasted.
FG should urgently go house by house, arrest and send all IPOB pigs and idiots to jail.
They are terorist and must be crushed.
Shameless pigs and idiots.
2 Likes
|Re: Nnamdi Kanu's Lawyer Speaks After Court Today (Video) by Titto93(m): 8:49pm
Antipob777:If I'm a Yoruba Muslim like you, I would remain silent over Kanu's matter and simply mind my business, but painment and hating won't let you...
N/B: WHO warns that Haters are liable to die young
5 Likes
|Re: Nnamdi Kanu's Lawyer Speaks After Court Today (Video) by NtoAkwaIbom(m): 8:56pm
Bring back our kanu oo... Lawyer, u kill am finish wan come chop d money alone ?
Itipeke... U must share it
|Re: Nnamdi Kanu's Lawyer Speaks After Court Today (Video) by Ablitmuspaper(m): 8:59pm
let d game continue....fg weren't smart enough dey jst played into d young man's play
2 Likes
|Re: Nnamdi Kanu's Lawyer Speaks After Court Today (Video) by congorasta: 9:03pm
k
|Re: Nnamdi Kanu's Lawyer Speaks After Court Today (Video) by NtoAkwaIbom(m): 9:08pm
Daniel058:
Wrong trend.
Beta change it to
*RESUME OR RESIGN*
1 Like
|Re: Nnamdi Kanu's Lawyer Speaks After Court Today (Video) by Elan83(m): 9:09pm
Antipob777:see dis fox lookin imbecjle.. Smelly old witch!
2 Likes
|Re: Nnamdi Kanu's Lawyer Speaks After Court Today (Video) by BudeYahooCom: 9:28pm
This one go pain ewedurudeen zombies no be small.
1 Like
|Re: Nnamdi Kanu's Lawyer Speaks After Court Today (Video) by SimplyFabulous: 9:33pm
Antipob777:
Na wa for your english oooo abi na your spelling be problem.
1 Like
|Re: Nnamdi Kanu's Lawyer Speaks After Court Today (Video) by slowice(m): 9:34pm
Antipob777:
Bros if you don't say anything to nobody ll know that you re an illiteracy or Fox you to talk see
1 Like
|Re: Nnamdi Kanu's Lawyer Speaks After Court Today (Video) by maamisco(f): 9:43pm
COWNUNU OUR NUMBER HERO!
