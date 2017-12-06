Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Imo Commissioner Of Happiness Twitter Account Is Fake. See Unbelievable Tweets (8802 Views)

BBC Report On "Imo State Commissioner Of Happiness- Photo / Abbah Kyari Becomes The Youngest Assistant Commissioner Of Police In Nigeria / See What Peter Obi Told Reno Omokri About Buhari When He Met Him In New York(pix (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)







"The SIN that your mama committed by not swallowing that sperm that was wasted on your production. Anofia, Onyeberibe Zombie!"





See tweet





https://twitter.com/MrsOgechiOlolo/status/938125645015666689 For correcting the Imo State Commissioner Of Happiness And Couple, Mrs Ogechi Ololo (fake account) blasted Reno Omokri by telling him that the sin his mother committed was "...by not swallowing that sperm that was wasted on your production."See tweet

This woman never see anything yet and she dey vibrate like nokia 3310 so? Politics na for people wey get thicke skin o and dey always play deaf if she think I'm lying let her ask GEJ 6 Likes

Someone that is supposed to commission happiness is the one raining abuses naija les do and goal meet baba God 9 Likes 1 Share

. 2 Likes 1 Share

Are you sure a troll is not behind that account? 8 Likes

wetin concern me after all dey don get money...na dia wahala

Maybe her account was interfered with, don't fink she posted that 1 Like

Fake ipob twitter account.







Useless people.. 1 Like

Commissioner for Happiness #lolo if this is coming from her, then she just rubished her portfolioCommissioner for Happiness#lolo

It's a parody account. 6 Likes

Poor attempt at parody. 1 Like

Rochas is working.... After all, happiness is a good fever.



Still waiting for commissioner for statue erections 4 Likes

I am happy .Thank you my Commissioner .Sai Baba

Who told you the account is fake?

happiness indeed

was also about to post it

This Reno Omokri sabi look for trouble 1 Like

That Remo omockery is a big fool sha



She is the one



Abeg, someone should help me with Orubebe's picture



lalasticlala Oshey, 30Billion for ya akkant o. It is a lie, we would not take this, Nigerians would not take this, we Imolites would not take this.She is the oneAbeg, someone should help me with Orubebe's picturelalasticlala Oshey, 30Billion for ya akkant o.

t



A commissioner wouldn’t be that uncouth. TonyeBarcanista:

Are you sure a troll is not behind that account? It’s definitely a troll, a funny one at that.A commissioner wouldn’t be that uncouth.

MAY GOD BLESS THE "ERECTION" OF IMO hahahahahahahahahahahahahaha 4 Likes 1 Share





Me rushing to follow my commissioner of Happiness Me rushing to follow my commissioner of Happiness

lol.

GameGod:

That Remo omockery is a big fool sha

Why? & How? Why? & How?

Rochas is to IMO what Buhari is to Nigeria...

Disasters 1 Like

It's a parody account 1 Like

GodivaChocolate:

It’s definitely a troll, a funny one at that.

A commissioner wouldn’t be that uncouth. Says who? Keep quite.....Commissioner is talking

Damage control. You opened a new twitter account so they can help construct English. Lubbish.

olagbemi118:

wetin concern me after all dey don get money...na dia wahala wetin concern me, after all they are making me to laugh since morning wetin concern me, after all they are making me to laugh since morning