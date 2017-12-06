₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Imo Commissioner Of Happiness Twitter Account Is Fake. See Unbelievable Tweets by pBuhari: 8:39pm On Dec 05
For correcting the Imo State Commissioner Of Happiness And Couple, Mrs Ogechi Ololo (fake account) blasted Reno Omokri by telling him that the sin his mother committed was "...by not swallowing that sperm that was wasted on your production."
"The SIN that your mama committed by not swallowing that sperm that was wasted on your production. Anofia, Onyeberibe Zombie!"
See tweet
https://twitter.com/MrsOgechiOlolo/status/938125645015666689
|Re: Imo Commissioner Of Happiness Twitter Account Is Fake. See Unbelievable Tweets by Ahmed0336(m): 8:41pm On Dec 05
This woman never see anything yet and she dey vibrate like nokia 3310 so? Politics na for people wey get thicke skin o and dey always play deaf if she think I'm lying let her ask GEJ
6 Likes
|Re: Imo Commissioner Of Happiness Twitter Account Is Fake. See Unbelievable Tweets by Abdul315(m): 8:42pm On Dec 05
Someone that is supposed to commission happiness is the one raining abuses naija les do and goal meet baba God
9 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Imo Commissioner Of Happiness Twitter Account Is Fake. See Unbelievable Tweets by CharlotteFlair(f): 8:43pm On Dec 05
.
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Imo Commissioner Of Happiness Twitter Account Is Fake. See Unbelievable Tweets by TonyeBarcanista(m): 8:43pm On Dec 05
Are you sure a troll is not behind that account?
8 Likes
|Re: Imo Commissioner Of Happiness Twitter Account Is Fake. See Unbelievable Tweets by olagbemi118(m): 8:44pm On Dec 05
wetin concern me after all dey don get money...na dia wahala
|Re: Imo Commissioner Of Happiness Twitter Account Is Fake. See Unbelievable Tweets by IsokoPrince: 8:44pm On Dec 05
Maybe her account was interfered with, don't fink she posted that
1 Like
|Re: Imo Commissioner Of Happiness Twitter Account Is Fake. See Unbelievable Tweets by deomelllo: 8:47pm On Dec 05
Fake ipob twitter account.
Useless people..
1 Like
|Re: Imo Commissioner Of Happiness Twitter Account Is Fake. See Unbelievable Tweets by Alexus23: 8:54pm On Dec 05
if this is coming from her, then she just rubished her portfolio Commissioner for Happiness #lolo
|Re: Imo Commissioner Of Happiness Twitter Account Is Fake. See Unbelievable Tweets by ades0la(f): 10:31pm On Dec 05
It's a parody account.
6 Likes
|Re: Imo Commissioner Of Happiness Twitter Account Is Fake. See Unbelievable Tweets by jamesibor: 10:33pm On Dec 05
Poor attempt at parody.
1 Like
|Re: Imo Commissioner Of Happiness Twitter Account Is Fake. See Unbelievable Tweets by TheHistorian(m): 10:40pm On Dec 05
|Re: Imo Commissioner Of Happiness Twitter Account Is Fake. See Unbelievable Tweets by martineverest(m): 10:40pm On Dec 05
Rochas is working.... After all, happiness is a good fever.
Still waiting for commissioner for statue erections
4 Likes
|Re: Imo Commissioner Of Happiness Twitter Account Is Fake. See Unbelievable Tweets by cetzak: 10:41pm On Dec 05
I am happy .Thank you my Commissioner .Sai Baba
|Re: Imo Commissioner Of Happiness Twitter Account Is Fake. See Unbelievable Tweets by jamesbridget13(f): 10:41pm On Dec 05
Who told you the account is fake?
|Re: Imo Commissioner Of Happiness Twitter Account Is Fake. See Unbelievable Tweets by 9PBLIVE(m): 10:41pm On Dec 05
happiness indeed
|Re: Imo Commissioner Of Happiness Twitter Account Is Fake. See Unbelievable Tweets by 9PBLIVE(m): 10:42pm On Dec 05
was also about to post it
|Re: Imo Commissioner Of Happiness Twitter Account Is Fake. See Unbelievable Tweets by BeeBeeOoh(m): 10:42pm On Dec 05
This Reno Omokri sabi look for trouble
1 Like
|Re: Imo Commissioner Of Happiness Twitter Account Is Fake. See Unbelievable Tweets by GameGod(m): 10:44pm On Dec 05
That Remo omockery is a big fool sha
|Re: Imo Commissioner Of Happiness Twitter Account Is Fake. See Unbelievable Tweets by shumuel(m): 10:44pm On Dec 05
It is a lie, we would not take this, Nigerians would not take this, we Imolites would not take this.
She is the one
Abeg, someone should help me with Orubebe's picture
lalasticlala Oshey, 30Billion for ya akkant o.
|Re: Imo Commissioner Of Happiness Twitter Account Is Fake. See Unbelievable Tweets by VIPERVENOM(m): 10:44pm On Dec 05
t
|Re: Imo Commissioner Of Happiness Twitter Account Is Fake. See Unbelievable Tweets by GodivaChocolate(f): 10:45pm On Dec 05
It’s definitely a troll, a funny one at that.
A commissioner wouldn’t be that uncouth.
TonyeBarcanista:
|Re: Imo Commissioner Of Happiness Twitter Account Is Fake. See Unbelievable Tweets by niggi4life(m): 10:46pm On Dec 05
MAY GOD BLESS THE "ERECTION" OF IMO hahahahahahahahahahahahahaha
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Imo Commissioner Of Happiness Twitter Account Is Fake. See Unbelievable Tweets by Spanner4(m): 10:49pm On Dec 05
Me rushing to follow my commissioner of Happiness
|Re: Imo Commissioner Of Happiness Twitter Account Is Fake. See Unbelievable Tweets by Super1759: 10:50pm On Dec 05
lol.
|Re: Imo Commissioner Of Happiness Twitter Account Is Fake. See Unbelievable Tweets by kachi19: 10:51pm On Dec 05
GameGod:
Why? & How?
|Re: Imo Commissioner Of Happiness Twitter Account Is Fake. See Unbelievable Tweets by Titto93(m): 10:52pm On Dec 05
Rochas is to IMO what Buhari is to Nigeria...
Disasters
1 Like
|Re: Imo Commissioner Of Happiness Twitter Account Is Fake. See Unbelievable Tweets by adisabarber(m): 10:52pm On Dec 05
It's a parody account
1 Like
|Re: Imo Commissioner Of Happiness Twitter Account Is Fake. See Unbelievable Tweets by classyc: 10:54pm On Dec 05
Says who? Keep quite.....Commissioner is talking
GodivaChocolate:
|Re: Imo Commissioner Of Happiness Twitter Account Is Fake. See Unbelievable Tweets by arherfish: 10:56pm On Dec 05
Damage control. You opened a new twitter account so they can help construct English. Lubbish.
|Re: Imo Commissioner Of Happiness Twitter Account Is Fake. See Unbelievable Tweets by Jesusloveyou(m): 10:59pm On Dec 05
olagbemi118:wetin concern me, after all they are making me to laugh since morning
|Re: Imo Commissioner Of Happiness Twitter Account Is Fake. See Unbelievable Tweets by Adaowerri111: 11:01pm On Dec 05
I like the commissioner already lol
1 Like
