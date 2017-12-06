Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / What's That Awkward Thing You Always Do Whenever You Are Angry? (3976 Views)

Whenever you're angry there is this thing you always do to cool off,if you are a victim of what am saying you can share with us

as for me i always jog around the street just to cool off

kindly drop your comments

listen to good music 8 Likes

I blow a weak wall 10 Likes

I pace up and down the house gesticulating wildly, explaining & scolding imaginary people for like 5-10 mins depending on the level of painment.



After this, I mostly sleep off due to the exhaustion.









But the truth is after this weird behaviour, that issue NEVER pains me again. EVER. As if I dropped something heavy off my chest. 16 Likes

Sing Hymns and pray 1 Like

I just lie down and sleep. 1 Like







I'm still holding on a little longer, waiting for God to pick my call tho cos am about to give up I usually get angry when I'm too idle and jobless and then depressed.....so I drug myselfI'm still holding on a little longer, waiting for God to pick my call tho cos am about to give up 4 Likes

look for op that post useless topic to kill them. 6 Likes

Find a noiseless place and play Energy by Runtown...... "no man, say no man can take my joy away..."

Visit Nairaland Politics section. 3 Likes

I view snake thread and I think its awkward. 1 Like

.

I love sex so much, so Either i masturbate or i meet my security man. 5 Likes

Lay low till time passes.

Silence 3 Likes

Kill Anything In Sight (mostly mosquito Or Fly) then Sleep... 4 Likes

Stop living a fake life!!! Stop living a fake life!!! 11 Likes

Sulking...





When I am angry, I pull my preek like a rubber band. When I am angry, I pull my preek like a rubber band. 8 Likes 2 Shares

Nothing!!!!

Cry 3 Likes

I count one to ten

Open Nairaland

Stay away from whatsoever is getting on ma nerves, Go to a quiet place, Most of all, I count my steps while walking away, It takes my mind off the gadamn thing.

I just roll a joint and smoke my problems away accompanied with some good music...Greens can make you calm friend. 5 Likes

i cry

Pick a fight with everything even my door