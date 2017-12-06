₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,923,211 members, 3,952,825 topics. Date: Wednesday, 06 December 2017 at 12:03 AM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / What's That Awkward Thing You Always Do Whenever You Are Angry? (3976 Views)
Akwa Ibom People Are Angry, They Say NTA Must Apologize / That Awkward Moment You Sit Near An Hausa Man In A Bus / If You Work Out When You Are Angry, You’re Putting Your Heart At Risk (1) (2) (3) (4)
|What's That Awkward Thing You Always Do Whenever You Are Angry? by bidemz(m): 8:57pm On Dec 05
Whenever you're angry there is this thing you always do to cool off,if you are a victim of what am saying you can share with us
as for me i always jog around the street just to cool off
kindly drop your comments
|Re: What's That Awkward Thing You Always Do Whenever You Are Angry? by ogeodi(f): 9:02pm On Dec 05
listen to good music
8 Likes
|Re: What's That Awkward Thing You Always Do Whenever You Are Angry? by muhammed50(m): 9:12pm On Dec 05
I blow a weak wall
10 Likes
|Re: What's That Awkward Thing You Always Do Whenever You Are Angry? by ArchangeLucifer: 9:15pm On Dec 05
I pace up and down the house gesticulating wildly, explaining & scolding imaginary people for like 5-10 mins depending on the level of painment.
After this, I mostly sleep off due to the exhaustion.
But the truth is after this weird behaviour, that issue NEVER pains me again. EVER. As if I dropped something heavy off my chest.
16 Likes
|Re: What's That Awkward Thing You Always Do Whenever You Are Angry? by BiafranBushBoy: 9:19pm On Dec 05
Sing Hymns and pray
1 Like
|Re: What's That Awkward Thing You Always Do Whenever You Are Angry? by sinaj(f): 9:26pm On Dec 05
I just lie down and sleep.
1 Like
|Re: What's That Awkward Thing You Always Do Whenever You Are Angry? by haywire07(m): 9:38pm On Dec 05
I usually get angry when I'm too idle and jobless and then depressed.....so I drug myself
I'm still holding on a little longer, waiting for God to pick my call tho cos am about to give up
4 Likes
|Re: What's That Awkward Thing You Always Do Whenever You Are Angry? by gudnex22(m): 9:52pm On Dec 05
look for op that post useless topic to kill them.
6 Likes
|Re: What's That Awkward Thing You Always Do Whenever You Are Angry? by yanabasee(m): 10:09pm On Dec 05
Find a noiseless place and play Energy by Runtown...... "no man, say no man can take my joy away..."
|Re: What's That Awkward Thing You Always Do Whenever You Are Angry? by TheHistorian(m): 10:09pm On Dec 05
Visit Nairaland Politics section.
3 Likes
|Re: What's That Awkward Thing You Always Do Whenever You Are Angry? by olaolulazio(m): 10:09pm On Dec 05
I view snake thread and I think its awkward.
1 Like
|Re: What's That Awkward Thing You Always Do Whenever You Are Angry? by Sage7(m): 10:09pm On Dec 05
.
|Re: What's That Awkward Thing You Always Do Whenever You Are Angry? by JaneMafrodite(f): 10:10pm On Dec 05
I love sex so much, so Either i masturbate or i meet my security man.
5 Likes
|Re: What's That Awkward Thing You Always Do Whenever You Are Angry? by Boyooosa(m): 10:10pm On Dec 05
Lay low till time passes.
|Re: What's That Awkward Thing You Always Do Whenever You Are Angry? by fakuta(f): 10:10pm On Dec 05
Silence
3 Likes
|Re: What's That Awkward Thing You Always Do Whenever You Are Angry? by DeadRat(m): 10:11pm On Dec 05
Kill Anything In Sight (mostly mosquito Or Fly) then Sleep...
4 Likes
|Re: What's That Awkward Thing You Always Do Whenever You Are Angry? by yanabasee(m): 10:12pm On Dec 05
JaneMafrodite:
Stop living a fake life!!!
11 Likes
|Re: What's That Awkward Thing You Always Do Whenever You Are Angry? by RapportNaija(m): 10:12pm On Dec 05
Sulking...
|Re: What's That Awkward Thing You Always Do Whenever You Are Angry? by NwaAmaikpe: 10:13pm On Dec 05
When I am angry, I pull my preek like a rubber band.
8 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: What's That Awkward Thing You Always Do Whenever You Are Angry? by DeadRat(m): 10:14pm On Dec 05
JaneMafrodite:fuel Is Scarce But Sense Is Not... You Can Use Memory Card If You Internal Memory Is infected
14 Likes
|Re: What's That Awkward Thing You Always Do Whenever You Are Angry? by Mckandre(m): 10:15pm On Dec 05
JaneMafrodite:.
4 Likes
|Re: What's That Awkward Thing You Always Do Whenever You Are Angry? by chuksjuve(m): 10:15pm On Dec 05
Nothing!!!!
|Re: What's That Awkward Thing You Always Do Whenever You Are Angry? by snowblaq(f): 10:18pm On Dec 05
Cry
3 Likes
|Re: What's That Awkward Thing You Always Do Whenever You Are Angry? by hemartins(m): 10:18pm On Dec 05
I count one to ten
|Re: What's That Awkward Thing You Always Do Whenever You Are Angry? by DopeBoss(m): 10:19pm On Dec 05
Open Nairaland
|Re: What's That Awkward Thing You Always Do Whenever You Are Angry? by Solidkay(m): 10:20pm On Dec 05
Stay away from whatsoever is getting on ma nerves, Go to a quiet place, Most of all, I count my steps while walking away, It takes my mind off the gadamn thing.
|Re: What's That Awkward Thing You Always Do Whenever You Are Angry? by StellarJo(m): 10:21pm On Dec 05
I just roll a joint and smoke my problems away accompanied with some good music...Greens can make you calm friend.
5 Likes
|Re: What's That Awkward Thing You Always Do Whenever You Are Angry? by desreek9(f): 10:21pm On Dec 05
i cry
|Re: What's That Awkward Thing You Always Do Whenever You Are Angry? by hunter47(m): 10:24pm On Dec 05
Pick a fight with everything even my door
|Re: What's That Awkward Thing You Always Do Whenever You Are Angry? by Mhizrohzz(f): 10:26pm On Dec 05
I listen to good musics
2009/2010 Chevron Scholarship Is Out / The Best Things Of Yesterday Are No More Today. (PICS) / 10 Risks For Contact Lens Wearers
Viewing this topic: Bilal1(m), virus05(m), echelons(m), deglamour(m), luvcarz(m), joshnes(m), Deflorence, skarlett(f), tobiboss(m), lurther, Stevengerd(m), Manus17(m), Bablarry(m) and 15 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 26