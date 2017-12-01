₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Pastor Adeboye: “If You Buy A Car With Money You Didn’t Earn Lawfully..." by AnonymousIP: 10:09pm On Dec 05
@VIVIANGIST
Pastor Adeboye at the opening of RCCG’s Holyghost Congress at the church’s campground yesterday, December 4th said in quote; “If you buy a car with a money you didn’t earn lawfully you’ll be riding in a moving coffin.”
This was also posted via the Official Twitter handle of the Cleric.
Meanwhile, Adeboye once again, spoke on the tithe issue, which which was all started by OAP, Daddy Freeze.
According to Pastor Adeboye, God himself convinced him that tithing was right for Christians.
Recall that in a previous reaction to the tithing controversy, Adeboye warned Christians against the dangers of non- compliance to paying of tithe.
However, the cleric, on Sunday, 3rd December, 2017 edition of his Daily Devotional, titled: “Open Heavens”, said the command to pay tithes on one’s earnings simply places a demand on the Christian to trust God.
Writing on the topic, ‘Tithing Is Trusting’, Adeboye said:
“To experience exploits in your life, you must have a personal relationship with God. You must believe that He lives and love Him with all your heart. You must also learn to trust in Him.
“The command to pay tithes on your earnings simply places a demand on you to trust God. Your response to this command shows the level of trust you have in Him.
“If you can pay your tithes correctly, it shows that you trust God for your livelihood, but if you find it difficult to be faithful in doing this, it simply shows that you trust more in your earning than in God to sustain you.
“After I became newly born again and we were taught to pay tithes, I laughed and said in my mind, ‘These people do not know that I am a mathematician. If 100% is not enough for me, how can 90% be enough after I have paid 10% as tithe? Thank you very much! Even though these people are not educated, they still want to use their smartness to take 10% of my income from me. Let them try and take it’.
“However, down the line, God convinced me by Himself and I observed remarkable changes in my life.”
BY VIVIAN GIST : http://www.viviangist.ng/if-you-buy-a-car-with-a-money-you-didnt-earn-lawfully-youll-be-riding-in-a-moving-coffin-pastor-adeboye/
|Re: Pastor Adeboye: “If You Buy A Car With Money You Didn’t Earn Lawfully..." by yanabasee(m): 10:15pm On Dec 05
But he has been receiving cars and money from his members and that seems to be Goodwill gift and not a moving coffin....!!!
Does it mean that all the gifts he receive from his members are lawful?
|Re: Pastor Adeboye: “If You Buy A Car With Money You Didn’t Earn Lawfully..." by medexico(m): 10:18pm On Dec 05
Errm... your private jet nko?
|Re: Pastor Adeboye: “If You Buy A Car With Money You Didn’t Earn Lawfully..." by NwaAmaikpe: 10:18pm On Dec 05
So Tekno is driving in a coffin.
|Re: Pastor Adeboye: “If You Buy A Car With Money You Didn’t Earn Lawfully..." by Estellar: 10:21pm On Dec 05
|Re: Pastor Adeboye: “If You Buy A Car With Money You Didn’t Earn Lawfully..." by TheHistorian(m): 10:31pm On Dec 05
yanabasee:Do you have glaring evidences to lay credence to such a ludicrous claim?
Can you mention categorically any of those you know who offer him gifts with proceeds from crime?
medexico:He mentioned "CAR" not "AIRLINES". I know your pre-programmed prejudice has rendered you incapable of unbias analysis.
BTW,whatever Private Jets he owns,Prove to us now if it was acquaired from money made illegally or you forever remain taciturn in any public space of discussion.
Awon Arindin meji!
|Re: Pastor Adeboye: “If You Buy A Car With Money You Didn’t Earn Lawfully..." by femadesh(m): 10:32pm On Dec 05
I'm here to read comments
|Re: Pastor Adeboye: “If You Buy A Car With Money You Didn’t Earn Lawfully..." by seunlayi(m): 10:32pm On Dec 05
This is the real war against corruption and illegal wealth if this is truly coming from RCCG which must be extended to all parishes, other denominations and religions
|Re: Pastor Adeboye: “If You Buy A Car With Money You Didn’t Earn Lawfully..." by amilak: 10:32pm On Dec 05
|Re: Pastor Adeboye: “If You Buy A Car With Money You Didn’t Earn Lawfully..." by Investorbj: 10:32pm On Dec 05
He that has ears.....
|Re: Pastor Adeboye: “If You Buy A Car With Money You Didn’t Earn Lawfully..." by Josephjnr(m): 10:32pm On Dec 05
No matter how una think am na true talk em talk so.
|Re: Pastor Adeboye: “If You Buy A Car With Money You Didn’t Earn Lawfully..." by asdfjklhaha(f): 10:32pm On Dec 05
Ok sir we've heard
|Re: Pastor Adeboye: “If You Buy A Car With Money You Didn’t Earn Lawfully..." by VIPERVENOM(m): 10:33pm On Dec 05
So i guess you, oyedepo, ibieyome and that yoruba man with bicycle seat head have private flying coffins
|Re: Pastor Adeboye: “If You Buy A Car With Money You Didn’t Earn Lawfully..." by BlueRayDick: 10:33pm On Dec 05
Really? That means cars donated by Erastus Akingbola's and his likes and the 'rumored helicopter gift' were all coffins donated to daddy G.O then.
|Re: Pastor Adeboye: “If You Buy A Car With Money You Didn’t Earn Lawfully..." by Tekecoms1(m): 10:33pm On Dec 05
Scam 419.
|Re: Pastor Adeboye: “If You Buy A Car With Money You Didn’t Earn Lawfully..." by donstan18(m): 10:33pm On Dec 05
What of the private jet you TITHELY bought!!
Na Flying Coffin abi?
|Re: Pastor Adeboye: “If You Buy A Car With Money You Didn’t Earn Lawfully..." by coldsummer: 10:33pm On Dec 05
What about private jets
Any thoughts on that?
My dear pastor?
|Re: Pastor Adeboye: “If You Buy A Car With Money You Didn’t Earn Lawfully..." by cold(m): 10:33pm On Dec 05
Hmmm..if you accept fraudulent tithes you're flying in an airborne coffin
|Re: Pastor Adeboye: “If You Buy A Car With Money You Didn’t Earn Lawfully..." by DemonHunTER: 10:33pm On Dec 05
Freeze over to you.
#EndNwaAmaikpe
|Re: Pastor Adeboye: “If You Buy A Car With Money You Didn’t Earn Lawfully..." by VIPERVENOM(m): 10:34pm On Dec 05
NwaAmaikpe:#EndNwaAmaikpeStupidity
|Re: Pastor Adeboye: “If You Buy A Car With Money You Didn’t Earn Lawfully..." by KehnnyCares(m): 10:34pm On Dec 05
Daddy G.O WehdoneSaOoooo
|Re: Pastor Adeboye: “If You Buy A Car With Money You Didn’t Earn Lawfully..." by seunlayi(m): 10:34pm On Dec 05
yanabasee:Ogbeni, má bẹ bí Oya, read that short comprehension well kí ó tó ma jabo
|Re: Pastor Adeboye: “If You Buy A Car With Money You Didn’t Earn Lawfully..." by Safiaa(f): 10:34pm On Dec 05
Pastor Adeboye has come again with his irrational sermons. I'm tired of this man.
|Re: Pastor Adeboye: “If You Buy A Car With Money You Didn’t Earn Lawfully..." by rayobaba(m): 10:34pm On Dec 05
Mmhmm
|Re: Pastor Adeboye: “If You Buy A Car With Money You Didn’t Earn Lawfully..." by obinna58(m): 10:34pm On Dec 05
Belief can destroy the world
I'm sure he can't prove anything
|Re: Pastor Adeboye: “If You Buy A Car With Money You Didn’t Earn Lawfully..." by fimi: 10:34pm On Dec 05
what of private jet?yeye dey smell
|Re: Pastor Adeboye: “If You Buy A Car With Money You Didn’t Earn Lawfully..." by d4gmail: 10:34pm On Dec 05
lol. This my pastor sha. I am not understanding....
|Re: Pastor Adeboye: “If You Buy A Car With Money You Didn’t Earn Lawfully..." by enigmaticlion: 10:35pm On Dec 05
medexico:God punish and your stupid motivation for that insane comment
|Re: Pastor Adeboye: “If You Buy A Car With Money You Didn’t Earn Lawfully..." by Biety: 10:35pm On Dec 05
Daddy spoke nothing but the truth.
There are many people who have
aquired wealth and material
things by cutting corners, this
simple but complex and perfect
message from our one and only
Daddy G.O will serve as lesson to
them, and hopefully change them
from their evil ways.
God bless Baba Adeboye and may
your enemies and enemies of the
Gospel fall and never rise again.
Amen.
perfect message from a unique man of God.
|Re: Pastor Adeboye: “If You Buy A Car With Money You Didn’t Earn Lawfully..." by chicagoPD(m): 10:35pm On Dec 05
And if you collect thithe you never earn lawfully?
|Re: Pastor Adeboye: “If You Buy A Car With Money You Didn’t Earn Lawfully..." by lilfreezy: 10:35pm On Dec 05
#freethesheeples
#EndSars
#EndYahooPastors
|Re: Pastor Adeboye: “If You Buy A Car With Money You Didn’t Earn Lawfully..." by pol23: 10:35pm On Dec 05
I love and Respect this man so much.
So,I choose to keep mute.
