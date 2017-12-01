₦airaland Forum

Pastor Adeboye: "If You Buy A Car With Money You Didn't Earn Lawfully..."

Pastor Adeboye: "If You Buy A Car With Money You Didn't Earn Lawfully..."

Pastor Adeboye: “If You Buy A Car With Money You Didn’t Earn Lawfully..." by AnonymousIP: 10:09pm On Dec 05
@VIVIANGIST

Pastor Adeboye at the opening of RCCG’s Holyghost Congress at the church’s campground yesterday, December 4th said in quote; “If you buy a car with a money you didn’t earn lawfully you’ll be riding in a moving coffin.”

This was also posted via the Official Twitter handle of the Cleric.



Meanwhile, Adeboye once again, spoke on the tithe issue, which which was all started by OAP, Daddy Freeze.

According to Pastor Adeboye, God himself convinced him that tithing was right for Christians.


Recall that in a previous reaction to the tithing controversy, Adeboye warned Christians against the dangers of non- compliance to paying of tithe.

However, the cleric, on Sunday, 3rd December, 2017 edition of his Daily Devotional, titled: “Open Heavens”, said the command to pay tithes on one’s earnings simply places a demand on the Christian to trust God.

Writing on the topic, ‘Tithing Is Trusting’, Adeboye said:

“To experience exploits in your life, you must have a personal relationship with God. You must believe that He lives and love Him with all your heart. You must also learn to trust in Him.

“The command to pay tithes on your earnings simply places a demand on you to trust God. Your response to this command shows the level of trust you have in Him.

“If you can pay your tithes correctly, it shows that you trust God for your livelihood, but if you find it difficult to be faithful in doing this, it simply shows that you trust more in your earning than in God to sustain you.

“After I became newly born again and we were taught to pay tithes, I laughed and said in my mind, ‘These people do not know that I am a mathematician. If 100% is not enough for me, how can 90% be enough after I have paid 10% as tithe? Thank you very much! Even though these people are not educated, they still want to use their smartness to take 10% of my income from me. Let them try and take it’.

“However, down the line, God convinced me by Himself and I observed remarkable changes in my life.”

6 Likes

Re: Pastor Adeboye: “If You Buy A Car With Money You Didn’t Earn Lawfully..." by yanabasee(m): 10:15pm On Dec 05
But he has been receiving cars and money from his members and that seems to be Goodwill gift and not a moving coffin....!!!

Does it mean that all the gifts he receive from his members are lawful?

24 Likes

Re: Pastor Adeboye: “If You Buy A Car With Money You Didn’t Earn Lawfully..." by medexico(m): 10:18pm On Dec 05
Errm... your private jet nko?

15 Likes 1 Share

Re: Pastor Adeboye: “If You Buy A Car With Money You Didn’t Earn Lawfully..." by NwaAmaikpe: 10:18pm On Dec 05
shocked


So Tekno is driving in a coffin.

6 Likes 1 Share

Re: Pastor Adeboye: “If You Buy A Car With Money You Didn’t Earn Lawfully..." by Estellar: 10:21pm On Dec 05
lipsrsealed lipsrsealed
Re: Pastor Adeboye: “If You Buy A Car With Money You Didn’t Earn Lawfully..." by TheHistorian(m): 10:31pm On Dec 05
yanabasee:
But he has been receiving cars and money from his members and that seems to be Goodwill gift and not a moving coffin....!!!
Do you have glaring evidences to lay credence to such a ludicrous claim?

Can you mention categorically any of those you know who offer him gifts with proceeds from crime?

medexico:
Errm... your private jet nko?
He mentioned "CAR" not "AIRLINES". I know your pre-programmed prejudice has rendered you incapable of unbias analysis.

BTW,whatever Private Jets he owns,Prove to us now if it was acquaired from money made illegally or you forever remain taciturn in any public space of discussion.

Awon Arindin meji! undecided

19 Likes 1 Share

Re: Pastor Adeboye: “If You Buy A Car With Money You Didn’t Earn Lawfully..." by femadesh(m): 10:32pm On Dec 05
I'm here to read comments cheesy cheesy

2 Likes

Re: Pastor Adeboye: “If You Buy A Car With Money You Didn’t Earn Lawfully..." by seunlayi(m): 10:32pm On Dec 05







This is the real war against corruption and illegal wealth if this is truly coming from RCCG which must be extended to all parishes, other denominations and religions








4 Likes 1 Share

Re: Pastor Adeboye: “If You Buy A Car With Money You Didn’t Earn Lawfully..." by amilak: 10:32pm On Dec 05
angry
Re: Pastor Adeboye: “If You Buy A Car With Money You Didn’t Earn Lawfully..." by Investorbj: 10:32pm On Dec 05
He that has ears.....

1 Like

Re: Pastor Adeboye: “If You Buy A Car With Money You Didn’t Earn Lawfully..." by Josephjnr(m): 10:32pm On Dec 05
No matter how una think am na true talk em talk so.

3 Likes

Re: Pastor Adeboye: “If You Buy A Car With Money You Didn’t Earn Lawfully..." by asdfjklhaha(f): 10:32pm On Dec 05
Ok sir we've heard
Re: Pastor Adeboye: “If You Buy A Car With Money You Didn’t Earn Lawfully..." by VIPERVENOM(m): 10:33pm On Dec 05
So i guess you, oyedepo, ibieyome and that yoruba man with bicycle seat head have private flying coffins

9 Likes

Re: Pastor Adeboye: “If You Buy A Car With Money You Didn’t Earn Lawfully..." by BlueRayDick: 10:33pm On Dec 05
Really? That means cars donated by Erastus Akingbola's and his likes and the 'rumored helicopter gift' were all coffins donated to daddy G.O then.

7 Likes 1 Share

Re: Pastor Adeboye: “If You Buy A Car With Money You Didn’t Earn Lawfully..." by Tekecoms1(m): 10:33pm On Dec 05
Scam 419.
Re: Pastor Adeboye: “If You Buy A Car With Money You Didn’t Earn Lawfully..." by donstan18(m): 10:33pm On Dec 05
What of the private jet you TITHELY bought!!


Na Flying Coffin abi?

13 Likes

Re: Pastor Adeboye: “If You Buy A Car With Money You Didn’t Earn Lawfully..." by coldsummer: 10:33pm On Dec 05
What about private jets





Any thoughts on that?



My dear pastor?

1 Like

Re: Pastor Adeboye: “If You Buy A Car With Money You Didn’t Earn Lawfully..." by cold(m): 10:33pm On Dec 05
Hmmm..if you accept fraudulent tithes you're flying in an airborne coffin

6 Likes

Re: Pastor Adeboye: “If You Buy A Car With Money You Didn’t Earn Lawfully..." by DemonHunTER: 10:33pm On Dec 05
Freeze over to you.


#EndNwaAmaikpe
Re: Pastor Adeboye: “If You Buy A Car With Money You Didn’t Earn Lawfully..." by VIPERVENOM(m): 10:34pm On Dec 05
NwaAmaikpe:
shocked
#EndNwaAmaikpeStupidity

1 Like

Re: Pastor Adeboye: “If You Buy A Car With Money You Didn’t Earn Lawfully..." by KehnnyCares(m): 10:34pm On Dec 05
Daddy G.O WehdoneSaOoooo
Re: Pastor Adeboye: “If You Buy A Car With Money You Didn’t Earn Lawfully..." by seunlayi(m): 10:34pm On Dec 05
yanabasee:
But he has been receiving cars and money from his members and that seems to be Goodwill gift and not a moving coffin....!!!
Ogbeni, má bẹ bí Oya, read that short comprehension well kí ó tó ma jabo

3 Likes

Re: Pastor Adeboye: “If You Buy A Car With Money You Didn’t Earn Lawfully..." by Safiaa(f): 10:34pm On Dec 05
Pastor Adeboye has come again with his irrational sermons. I'm tired of this man.

10 Likes

Re: Pastor Adeboye: “If You Buy A Car With Money You Didn’t Earn Lawfully..." by rayobaba(m): 10:34pm On Dec 05
Mmhmm
Re: Pastor Adeboye: “If You Buy A Car With Money You Didn’t Earn Lawfully..." by obinna58(m): 10:34pm On Dec 05
Belief can destroy the world
I'm sure he can't prove anything

1 Like

Re: Pastor Adeboye: “If You Buy A Car With Money You Didn’t Earn Lawfully..." by fimi: 10:34pm On Dec 05
what of private jet?yeye dey smell
Re: Pastor Adeboye: “If You Buy A Car With Money You Didn’t Earn Lawfully..." by d4gmail: 10:34pm On Dec 05
lol. This my pastor sha. I am not understanding....
Re: Pastor Adeboye: “If You Buy A Car With Money You Didn’t Earn Lawfully..." by enigmaticlion: 10:35pm On Dec 05
medexico:
Errm... your private jet nko?
God punish and your stupid motivation for that insane comment

6 Likes

Re: Pastor Adeboye: “If You Buy A Car With Money You Didn’t Earn Lawfully..." by Biety: 10:35pm On Dec 05
Daddy spoke nothing but the truth.


There are many people who have



aquired wealth and material

things by cutting corners, this

simple but complex and perfect

message from our one and only

Daddy G.O will serve as lesson to

them, and hopefully change them

from their evil ways.


God bless Baba Adeboye and may

your enemies and enemies of the

Gospel fall and never rise again.


Amen.




perfect message from a unique man of God.

6 Likes 1 Share

Re: Pastor Adeboye: “If You Buy A Car With Money You Didn’t Earn Lawfully..." by chicagoPD(m): 10:35pm On Dec 05
sad And if you collect thithe you never earn lawfully?

1 Like

Re: Pastor Adeboye: “If You Buy A Car With Money You Didn’t Earn Lawfully..." by lilfreezy: 10:35pm On Dec 05
#freethesheeples
#EndSars
#EndYahooPastors

grin

3 Likes

Re: Pastor Adeboye: “If You Buy A Car With Money You Didn’t Earn Lawfully..." by pol23: 10:35pm On Dec 05
I love and Respect this man so much.
So,I choose to keep mute.

3 Likes

