Davido, His DJ, Ecool And Ladies In Swimsuit Strike A Pose (Photos) by Kolababe: 11:32pm On Dec 05
Seems they are location pictures from set of their new work

http://m.af1234.com/Af1234/details/davido-and-his-dj-ecool-share-photos-with-hot-dressed-girls

3 Likes

Re: Davido, His DJ, Ecool And Ladies In Swimsuit Strike A Pose (Photos) by Kolababe: 11:33pm On Dec 05
Morr
Re: Davido, His DJ, Ecool And Ladies In Swimsuit Strike A Pose (Photos) by 4Ken: 11:36pm On Dec 05
The girls don't look happy

13 Likes

Re: Davido, His DJ, Ecool And Ladies In Swimsuit Strike A Pose (Photos) by Khd95(m): 11:48pm On Dec 05
Now what's the sense in this

23 Likes 3 Shares

Re: Davido, His DJ, Ecool And Ladies In Swimsuit Strike A Pose (Photos) by medexico(m): 11:59pm On Dec 05
Shey them dey use old woman do video vixen

4 Likes 1 Share

Re: Davido, His DJ, Ecool And Ladies In Swimsuit Strike A Pose (Photos) by Pappyto: 12:01am
Those girls have what Yorubas call "isu obo"

So, dear OP the topic should be

Girls with Isu OBO strike a pose with OBO.

19 Likes 4 Shares

Re: Davido, His DJ, Ecool And Ladies In Swimsuit Strike A Pose (Photos) by MhizzAJ(f): 12:17am
Okay
Re: Davido, His DJ, Ecool And Ladies In Swimsuit Strike A Pose (Photos) by Dayoto: 1:21am
kiss

Spirit of DJ Olu waiting like

19 Likes

Re: Davido, His DJ, Ecool And Ladies In Swimsuit Strike A Pose (Photos) by Afrok(m): 1:59am
Even Davido is looking depressed, something must be wrong somewhere especially that lady with eczema close to her t**o in d name of tattoo cheesy

6 Likes

Re: Davido, His DJ, Ecool And Ladies In Swimsuit Strike A Pose (Photos) by itspzpics(m): 6:16am
video shoot
Re: Davido, His DJ, Ecool And Ladies In Swimsuit Strike A Pose (Photos) by Dutchey(m): 7:05am
hmmm...who doesn't like cake? these ladies are 3odds that can never come

1 Like

Re: Davido, His DJ, Ecool And Ladies In Swimsuit Strike A Pose (Photos) by Jackson042: 8:09am
Afrok:
Even Davido is looking depressed, something must be wrong somewhere especially that lady with eczema close to her t**o in d name of tattoo cheesy


Even Davido is looking depressed
That's the idea...

The photo concept...

Go to his IG page and view them..

1 Like

Re: Davido, His DJ, Ecool And Ladies In Swimsuit Strike A Pose (Photos) by Ivimilly: 9:06am
I know that jacket so 30 billion no reach for davido to change clothes smh
Re: Davido, His DJ, Ecool And Ladies In Swimsuit Strike A Pose (Photos) by Abee79: 9:10am
wink

Re: Davido, His DJ, Ecool And Ladies In Swimsuit Strike A Pose (Photos) by Biggerbros234: 10:13am
see toto
Re: Davido, His DJ, Ecool And Ladies In Swimsuit Strike A Pose (Photos) by 13ShadesOfMay(m): 2:46pm
Pappyto:
Those girls have what Yorubas call "isu obo"

So, dear OP the topic should be

Girls with Isu OBO strike a pose with OBO.
You're a bad ass Nikka grin In fact apostle must see this...!

1 Like

Re: Davido, His DJ, Ecool And Ladies In Swimsuit Strike A Pose (Photos) by Milllz: 6:07pm
Nice pics.

But please, you people should take it easy on our Isi Agu material, so it doesn’t lose value.
It’s still one of our traditional wears with great relevance.

The other day I saw people serving drinks at an event while putting it on.

1 Like

Re: Davido, His DJ, Ecool And Ladies In Swimsuit Strike A Pose (Photos) by Leetunechi: 6:08pm
Next dj to die
Re: Davido, His DJ, Ecool And Ladies In Swimsuit Strike A Pose (Photos) by lifestyle1(m): 6:09pm
4Ken:
The girls don't look happy

The bitches are acting bro.....
Re: Davido, His DJ, Ecool And Ladies In Swimsuit Strike A Pose (Photos) by Laple0541(m): 6:10pm
Baby David, when are you going to mature?
Re: Davido, His DJ, Ecool And Ladies In Swimsuit Strike A Pose (Photos) by OgaDonald: 6:10pm
And the Song is Titled

ADA - Davido Ft. Dj ECool ...

Check it from the Link below.

Just Dropped ...

Download the Song Here : http://www.viviangist.ng/davido-ada-ft-dj-ecool/

Re: Davido, His DJ, Ecool And Ladies In Swimsuit Strike A Pose (Photos) by Elnino4ladies: 6:11pm
Leetunechi:
Next dj to die

LMAO
Re: Davido, His DJ, Ecool And Ladies In Swimsuit Strike A Pose (Photos) by Follysho707: 6:12pm
Again, I've always said this dude is just too insensitive. So just within 2mths of his good ol' friend, DJ Olu, he's already on to making his froggie noise... na wah ooo.
Re: Davido, His DJ, Ecool And Ladies In Swimsuit Strike A Pose (Photos) by alexnwamiro: 6:12pm
They need to meet the commissioner for happiness and olosho fulfilment
Re: Davido, His DJ, Ecool And Ladies In Swimsuit Strike A Pose (Photos) by mathew247: 6:14pm
I hide my face.
Re: Davido, His DJ, Ecool And Ladies In Swimsuit Strike A Pose (Photos) by Mhizrohzz(f): 6:14pm
Afrok:
Even Davido is looking depressed, something must be wrong somewhere especially that lady with eczema close to her t**o in d name of tattoo cheesy
Ha haha.... U don see kitten just now
Re: Davido, His DJ, Ecool And Ladies In Swimsuit Strike A Pose (Photos) by badboydre: 6:15pm
Pappyto:
Those girls have what Yorubas call "isu obo"

So, dear OP the topic should be

Girls with Isu OBO strike a pose with OBO.


O K
Re: Davido, His DJ, Ecool And Ladies In Swimsuit Strike A Pose (Photos) by AyoSammyTunDe(m): 6:16pm
Frog Voice With Two Frogs And A Sacrificial Lamb
Re: Davido, His DJ, Ecool And Ladies In Swimsuit Strike A Pose (Photos) by Colybaly: 6:16pm
Afrok:
Even Davido is looking depressed, something must be wrong somewhere especially that lady with eczema close to her t**o in d name of tattoo cheesy

1 Share

Re: Davido, His DJ, Ecool And Ladies In Swimsuit Strike A Pose (Photos) by Phonefanatic: 6:17pm
Cc
Re: Davido, His DJ, Ecool And Ladies In Swimsuit Strike A Pose (Photos) by Hespee93: 6:19pm
Khd95:
Now what's the sense in this
Oyami le nu ooo.
Re: Davido, His DJ, Ecool And Ladies In Swimsuit Strike A Pose (Photos) by jericco1(m): 6:20pm
olo

(0) (1) (Reply)

