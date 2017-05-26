₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,923,680 members, 3,954,569 topics. Date: Wednesday, 06 December 2017 at 07:35 PM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Davido, His DJ, Ecool And Ladies In Swimsuit Strike A Pose (Photos) (15093 Views)
Davido Receives Condom From D.J, Ecool As South African Lady Twerks For Him / Davido, His Brother Wale Are Directors At His Father's Company Pacific Holdings. / Chika Okpala Zebudaya And His AMVCA SUV Strike A Pose (Photos) (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Davido, His DJ, Ecool And Ladies In Swimsuit Strike A Pose (Photos) by Kolababe: 11:32pm On Dec 05
Seems they are location pictures from set of their new work
http://m.af1234.com/Af1234/details/davido-and-his-dj-ecool-share-photos-with-hot-dressed-girls
3 Likes
|Re: Davido, His DJ, Ecool And Ladies In Swimsuit Strike A Pose (Photos) by Kolababe: 11:33pm On Dec 05
Morr
|Re: Davido, His DJ, Ecool And Ladies In Swimsuit Strike A Pose (Photos) by 4Ken: 11:36pm On Dec 05
The girls don't look happy
13 Likes
|Re: Davido, His DJ, Ecool And Ladies In Swimsuit Strike A Pose (Photos) by Khd95(m): 11:48pm On Dec 05
Now what's the sense in this
23 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Davido, His DJ, Ecool And Ladies In Swimsuit Strike A Pose (Photos) by medexico(m): 11:59pm On Dec 05
Shey them dey use old woman do video vixen
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Davido, His DJ, Ecool And Ladies In Swimsuit Strike A Pose (Photos) by Pappyto: 12:01am
Those girls have what Yorubas call "isu obo"
So, dear OP the topic should be
Girls with Isu OBO strike a pose with OBO.
19 Likes 4 Shares
|Re: Davido, His DJ, Ecool And Ladies In Swimsuit Strike A Pose (Photos) by MhizzAJ(f): 12:17am
Okay
|Re: Davido, His DJ, Ecool And Ladies In Swimsuit Strike A Pose (Photos) by Dayoto: 1:21am
Spirit of DJ Olu waiting like
19 Likes
|Re: Davido, His DJ, Ecool And Ladies In Swimsuit Strike A Pose (Photos) by Afrok(m): 1:59am
Even Davido is looking depressed, something must be wrong somewhere especially that lady with eczema close to her t**o in d name of tattoo
6 Likes
|Re: Davido, His DJ, Ecool And Ladies In Swimsuit Strike A Pose (Photos) by itspzpics(m): 6:16am
video shoot
|Re: Davido, His DJ, Ecool And Ladies In Swimsuit Strike A Pose (Photos) by Dutchey(m): 7:05am
hmmm...who doesn't like cake? these ladies are 3odds that can never come
1 Like
|Re: Davido, His DJ, Ecool And Ladies In Swimsuit Strike A Pose (Photos) by Jackson042: 8:09am
Afrok:
Even Davido is looking depressedThat's the idea...
The photo concept...
Go to his IG page and view them..
1 Like
|Re: Davido, His DJ, Ecool And Ladies In Swimsuit Strike A Pose (Photos) by Ivimilly: 9:06am
I know that jacket so 30 billion no reach for davido to change clothes smh
|Re: Davido, His DJ, Ecool And Ladies In Swimsuit Strike A Pose (Photos) by Abee79: 9:10am
|Re: Davido, His DJ, Ecool And Ladies In Swimsuit Strike A Pose (Photos) by Biggerbros234: 10:13am
see toto
|Re: Davido, His DJ, Ecool And Ladies In Swimsuit Strike A Pose (Photos) by 13ShadesOfMay(m): 2:46pm
Pappyto:You're a bad ass Nikka In fact apostle must see this...!
1 Like
|Re: Davido, His DJ, Ecool And Ladies In Swimsuit Strike A Pose (Photos) by Milllz: 6:07pm
Nice pics.
But please, you people should take it easy on our Isi Agu material, so it doesn’t lose value.
It’s still one of our traditional wears with great relevance.
The other day I saw people serving drinks at an event while putting it on.
1 Like
|Re: Davido, His DJ, Ecool And Ladies In Swimsuit Strike A Pose (Photos) by Leetunechi: 6:08pm
Next dj to die
|Re: Davido, His DJ, Ecool And Ladies In Swimsuit Strike A Pose (Photos) by lifestyle1(m): 6:09pm
4Ken:
The bitches are acting bro.....
|Re: Davido, His DJ, Ecool And Ladies In Swimsuit Strike A Pose (Photos) by Laple0541(m): 6:10pm
Baby David, when are you going to mature?
|Re: Davido, His DJ, Ecool And Ladies In Swimsuit Strike A Pose (Photos) by OgaDonald: 6:10pm
And the Song is Titled
ADA - Davido Ft. Dj ECool ...
Check it from the Link below.
Just Dropped ...
Download the Song Here : http://www.viviangist.ng/davido-ada-ft-dj-ecool/
|Re: Davido, His DJ, Ecool And Ladies In Swimsuit Strike A Pose (Photos) by Elnino4ladies: 6:11pm
Leetunechi:
LMAO
|Re: Davido, His DJ, Ecool And Ladies In Swimsuit Strike A Pose (Photos) by Follysho707: 6:12pm
Again, I've always said this dude is just too insensitive. So just within 2mths of his good ol' friend, DJ Olu, he's already on to making his froggie noise... na wah ooo.
|Re: Davido, His DJ, Ecool And Ladies In Swimsuit Strike A Pose (Photos) by alexnwamiro: 6:12pm
They need to meet the commissioner for happiness and olosho fulfilment
|Re: Davido, His DJ, Ecool And Ladies In Swimsuit Strike A Pose (Photos) by mathew247: 6:14pm
I hide my face.
|Re: Davido, His DJ, Ecool And Ladies In Swimsuit Strike A Pose (Photos) by Mhizrohzz(f): 6:14pm
Afrok:Ha haha.... U don see kitten just now
|Re: Davido, His DJ, Ecool And Ladies In Swimsuit Strike A Pose (Photos) by badboydre: 6:15pm
Pappyto:
O K
|Re: Davido, His DJ, Ecool And Ladies In Swimsuit Strike A Pose (Photos) by AyoSammyTunDe(m): 6:16pm
Frog Voice With Two Frogs And A Sacrificial Lamb
|Re: Davido, His DJ, Ecool And Ladies In Swimsuit Strike A Pose (Photos) by Colybaly: 6:16pm
Afrok:
1 Share
|Re: Davido, His DJ, Ecool And Ladies In Swimsuit Strike A Pose (Photos) by Phonefanatic: 6:17pm
Cc
|Re: Davido, His DJ, Ecool And Ladies In Swimsuit Strike A Pose (Photos) by Hespee93: 6:19pm
Khd95:Oyami le nu ooo.
|Re: Davido, His DJ, Ecool And Ladies In Swimsuit Strike A Pose (Photos) by jericco1(m): 6:20pm
olo
Who Is Nigeria's Weirdest Celebrity? / Omotola Beats Genevieve As The Sexiest Nollywood Actress / Who Is More Popular 2face Or Mikel ?
Viewing this topic: scobaba, deleking(m), iswallker(m), SANseun, firstlefftects, Almaha, iamlinton, CyberGypsy(m), HomesOfLife(m), preciousoloye(f), IANAGI(m), eseveli(m), Donbraye(m), dammyteli45(m), afolayangs(m), Stephenchisky(m), abraham1234, roigr2012, missKeri(f), Annruby(f), lordbeans(m), chairman40, ZiggyMr(m), LuvU2(f), oviejnr(m), Khams, psalmistkakah(m), Gabriel6(m), Lekingston007(m), kizolo(m), Maxv(m), WonderManly(m), Adenikeh(f), Adeoluwa7070(m), Olawalesadiq(m), obutex2(m), Marvelous101, skitkid2(m), osasuehi(m), BEANng(m), Truepee(m), Amabeast, hopeforcharles(m), noskcid(m), MoraxLanre(m), Lanrelorry, kendrick9(m), weareok, SamsonJohn743(m), ttshems(m), screamng, Inspired227(m), opejulie10(f), Ulu45, BuariCopyPaste, chaliebee(m) and 113 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 7