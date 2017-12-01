₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Efia Odo Rocks Kente Bikini (Photos) by lodgerill: 1:36am
UK-based Ghanaian actress, Efia Odo has shared with her fans another life moment with her experience back home in Ghana.
The actress who is visiting her homeland is sharing updates with her fans in the diaspora as she keeps sharing photos and videos of some exciting moments home.
A couple of photos published on “Swag Of Africa’s” Instagram page suggest that Efia Odo is the new African Queen an Amazon warrior. She posed in Hot bikini photos at the Beach and her fans are going crazy already.
See more Photos at;
http://www.lodgerill.com.ng/2017/12/uk-based-ghanaian-actress-efia-odo.html?m=1
1 Like
|Re: Efia Odo Rocks Kente Bikini (Photos) by Afrok(m): 1:49am
Huh
Vaseline crew right now...
47 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Efia Odo Rocks Kente Bikini (Photos) by taiyesoul(m): 1:51am
Looks yummy
2 Likes
|Re: Efia Odo Rocks Kente Bikini (Photos) by ipobarecriminals: 2:55am
Spotless. No bleaching. BLACK WOMEN are beautiful
37 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Efia Odo Rocks Kente Bikini (Photos) by ibkkk(f): 3:57am
Those bangles
|Re: Efia Odo Rocks Kente Bikini (Photos) by Ladycloud(f): 4:36am
What is she now covering
3 Likes
|Re: Efia Odo Rocks Kente Bikini (Photos) by OKorowanta: 5:16am
Ladycloud:
The centre of gravity.
18 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Efia Odo Rocks Kente Bikini (Photos) by Ghnaija(m): 5:56am
Na wa oh
|Re: Efia Odo Rocks Kente Bikini (Photos) by stillondmatter: 6:24am
Now we know what she does in the UK
1 Like
|Re: Efia Odo Rocks Kente Bikini (Photos) by Afrok(m): 6:24am
Ladycloud:The Bermuda triangle
30 Likes
|Re: Efia Odo Rocks Kente Bikini (Photos) by Macgreat(m): 8:04am
She is black and lovely
Range Rover Sport 2015 (diesel engine) N 23 Million
2 Likes
|Re: Efia Odo Rocks Kente Bikini (Photos) by Edu3Again: 8:04am
Nija press has abused the adjective storm.
Which wan is storm internet?
Storm internet as in how?
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Efia Odo Rocks Kente Bikini (Photos) by Elslim: 8:04am
if you want to go Unclad plus go Unclad.... after all Na ur body
|Re: Efia Odo Rocks Kente Bikini (Photos) by 360command: 8:05am
Sweet black pv55y. Once you go black..... You will never go back
1 Like
|Re: Efia Odo Rocks Kente Bikini (Photos) by konkonbilo(m): 8:05am
|Re: Efia Odo Rocks Kente Bikini (Photos) by bolt000(m): 8:05am
She's hot, without any doubt.
1 Like
|Re: Efia Odo Rocks Kente Bikini (Photos) by JohnGSelf: 8:05am
if you want to go Unclad plus go Unclad
|Re: Efia Odo Rocks Kente Bikini (Photos) by marvin902(m): 8:05am
tarmunoooooooooooo
|Re: Efia Odo Rocks Kente Bikini (Photos) by lovelylad(m): 8:06am
She beautiful small
|Re: Efia Odo Rocks Kente Bikini (Photos) by Premiumwriter: 8:06am
Afrok:the time you commented showed you rushed in first
Hypocrite
1 Like
|Re: Efia Odo Rocks Kente Bikini (Photos) by DancingSkeleton(m): 8:07am
Me vs mods , for wasting my vaseline
|Re: Efia Odo Rocks Kente Bikini (Photos) by OneKinGuy(m): 8:07am
k
|Re: Efia Odo Rocks Kente Bikini (Photos) by blaze1916(m): 8:07am
She try
|Re: Efia Odo Rocks Kente Bikini (Photos) by OVA200(m): 8:07am
I don't seems to understand what runs on the head of this our yeyebrity, you leave UK to Ghana and start snapping pictures with leafs and trees just because you want to upload something on internet, the worst thing is that: she no even fine at all.
|Re: Efia Odo Rocks Kente Bikini (Photos) by Toks2008(m): 8:07am
lodgerill:
Ghana babes are hot expecially the ones from greater Accra and Volta region.
Any hot Ghanaian babe in the house?
|Re: Efia Odo Rocks Kente Bikini (Photos) by kay29000(m): 8:07am
Cool pics.
|Re: Efia Odo Rocks Kente Bikini (Photos) by iamleumas: 8:08am
Bikini in the early morning!
I cover my eyes with the blood of kante
2 Likes
|Re: Efia Odo Rocks Kente Bikini (Photos) by AnodaIT(m): 8:08am
Hmm
|Re: Efia Odo Rocks Kente Bikini (Photos) by MrBrownJay1(m): 8:08am
and she didnt show us the back of that bikini?!?!?!?!?
11 Likes
|Re: Efia Odo Rocks Kente Bikini (Photos) by EagleScribes: 8:09am
Premiumwriter:
Hahahahaha
1 Like
|Re: Efia Odo Rocks Kente Bikini (Photos) by franzis(m): 8:09am
Ladycloud:brezzzz and pussy as in pussy cat or kitty cat ooo
|Re: Efia Odo Rocks Kente Bikini (Photos) by Elnino4ladies: 8:10am
This is super cute
1 Like
