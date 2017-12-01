Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Efia Odo Rocks Kente Bikini (Photos) (14783 Views)

The actress who is visiting her homeland is sharing updates with her fans in the diaspora as she keeps sharing photos and videos of some exciting moments home.



A couple of photos published on “Swag Of Africa’s” Instagram page suggest that Efia Odo is the new African Queen an Amazon warrior. She posed in Hot bikini photos at the Beach and her fans are going crazy already.

UK-based Ghanaian actress, Efia Odo has shared with her fans another life moment with her experience back home in Ghana.The actress who is visiting her homeland is sharing updates with her fans in the diaspora as she keeps sharing photos and videos of some exciting moments home.A couple of photos published on "Swag Of Africa's" Instagram page suggest that Efia Odo is the new African Queen an Amazon warrior. She posed in Hot bikini photos at the Beach and her fans are going crazy already.



Vaseline crew right now... HuhVaseline crew right now... 47 Likes 1 Share

Looks yummy 2 Likes

Spotless. No bleaching. BLACK WOMEN are beautiful Spotless. No bleaching. BLACK WOMEN are beautiful 37 Likes 3 Shares

Those bangles

What is she now covering 3 Likes

What is she now covering

The centre of gravity. The centre of gravity. 18 Likes 2 Shares

Na wa oh

Now we know what she does in the UK 1 Like

What is she now covering The Bermuda triangle The Bermuda triangle 30 Likes







She is black and lovely





Range Rover Sport 2015 (diesel engine) N 23 Million She is black and lovelyRange Rover Sport 2015 (diesel engine) N 23 Million 2 Likes

Nija press has abused the adjective storm.



Which wan is storm internet?



Storm internet as in how? 2 Likes 1 Share

if you want to go Unclad plus go Unclad.... after all Na ur body

Sweet black pv55y. Once you go black..... You will never go back 1 Like

She's hot, without any doubt. 1 Like

if you want to go Unclad plus go Unclad

tarmunoooooooooooo

She beautiful small

Huh

Vaseline crew right now... the time you commented showed you rushed in first



Hypocrite the time you commented showed you rushed in firstHypocrite 1 Like

Me vs mods , for wasting my vaseline

k

She try

I don't seems to understand what runs on the head of this our yeyebrity, you leave UK to Ghana and start snapping pictures with leafs and trees just because you want to upload something on internet, the worst thing is that: she no even fine at all.

Ghana babes are hot expecially the ones from greater Accra and Volta region.



Any hot Ghanaian babe in the house? Ghana babes are hot expecially the ones from greater Accra and Volta region.Any hot Ghanaian babe in the house?

Cool pics.

Bikini in the early morning!

I cover my eyes with the blood of kante 2 Likes

Hmm

and she didnt show us the back of that bikini?!?!?!?!? 11 Likes

the time you commented showed you rushed in first



Hypocrite



Hahahahaha Hahahahaha 1 Like

What is she now covering brezzzz and pussy as in pussy cat or kitty cat ooo brezzzz and pussy as in pussy cat or kitty cat ooo