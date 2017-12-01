



According to a close source, the dancehall king also added some thousands of Ghana Cedis to compensate him for the ‘dirty’ slap landed on his face by himself.



Sparta Biggie according to the video was elated about the kind gesture being shown to him by his boss for just slapping him.



Sparta Biggie earlier after the slapping incident indicated his willingness to serve his master even if he slaps him over and over again.



He even admonished Ghanaians to shut their mouths about the incident saying, “if I have been slapped, is it your ears?”





