₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,923,500 members, 3,953,886 topics. Date: Wednesday, 06 December 2017 at 01:13 PM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Shatta Wale Compensates The Bodyguard He Slapped With Motorcycle (6336 Views)
Shatta Wale Slaps His Bodyguard For Allowing Fans To Touch Him On Stage (Video) / Don Jazzy Fires His Bodyguard, Chidi For Harassing A Lady / Djs In Nigeria Stop Playing Terry G's Song After He Slapped A DJ (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Shatta Wale Compensates The Bodyguard He Slapped With Motorcycle by lodgerill2: 10:04am
After several calls from the general public and industry critics for Shatta Wale to apologize to his bodyguard for landing a hefty slap on his face, the dancehall artiste, originally known as Charles Nii Armah Mensah has finally apologized by gifting his bodyguard with a motorbike.
According to a close source, the dancehall king also added some thousands of Ghana Cedis to compensate him for the ‘dirty’ slap landed on his face by himself.
Sparta Biggie according to the video was elated about the kind gesture being shown to him by his boss for just slapping him.
Sparta Biggie earlier after the slapping incident indicated his willingness to serve his master even if he slaps him over and over again.
He even admonished Ghanaians to shut their mouths about the incident saying, “if I have been slapped, is it your ears?”
http://www.lodgerill.com.ng/2017/12/shatta-wale-gives-brand-new-motorcycle.html?m=1
|Re: Shatta Wale Compensates The Bodyguard He Slapped With Motorcycle by AntiWailer: 10:06am
Something like :
Is it their slap ?
7 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Shatta Wale Compensates The Bodyguard He Slapped With Motorcycle by Jochabed(f): 10:06am
Imagine!!
|Re: Shatta Wale Compensates The Bodyguard He Slapped With Motorcycle by Topccy007(m): 10:10am
Weed slapped the guy not Shatta
5 Likes
|Re: Shatta Wale Compensates The Bodyguard He Slapped With Motorcycle by hatchy: 10:28am
Hahahahaha!
Sh!t'a Wale. These Ghanaian's won't kill me with laughter.
Next person to receive a blow from him will get an SUV.
Stop taking Accra weed,you refuse.
5 Likes
|Re: Shatta Wale Compensates The Bodyguard He Slapped With Motorcycle by adadike281(f): 10:36am
is not their slap o. What a way to thank the people that stood by you when u were humiliated
|Re: Shatta Wale Compensates The Bodyguard He Slapped With Motorcycle by Pidginwhisper: 10:39am
Chop slap and win Motorcycle
24 Likes
|Re: Shatta Wale Compensates The Bodyguard He Slapped With Motorcycle by andres399: 12:29pm
lol
3 Likes
|Re: Shatta Wale Compensates The Bodyguard He Slapped With Motorcycle by desreek9(f): 12:29pm
Both shatta and the bodyguard are mad, ghanians shud round them up and slap the hell out their lives
awon eediots
1 Like
|Re: Shatta Wale Compensates The Bodyguard He Slapped With Motorcycle by cescky(m): 12:29pm
Shatta
|Re: Shatta Wale Compensates The Bodyguard He Slapped With Motorcycle by bentlywills(m): 12:30pm
|Re: Shatta Wale Compensates The Bodyguard He Slapped With Motorcycle by miqos02(m): 12:30pm
Good
|Re: Shatta Wale Compensates The Bodyguard He Slapped With Motorcycle by 3RNEST(m): 12:31pm
|Re: Shatta Wale Compensates The Bodyguard He Slapped With Motorcycle by afoltundeseun(m): 12:31pm
bia neba
|Re: Shatta Wale Compensates The Bodyguard He Slapped With Motorcycle by MrThisandthat: 12:31pm
I dey suspect say shatta wale na my papa koz we ugly together
|Re: Shatta Wale Compensates The Bodyguard He Slapped With Motorcycle by alfredo4u(m): 12:31pm
True talk Papa
2 Likes
|Re: Shatta Wale Compensates The Bodyguard He Slapped With Motorcycle by andymofia(m): 12:32pm
his slap is expensive o
|Re: Shatta Wale Compensates The Bodyguard He Slapped With Motorcycle by xxx3765: 12:32pm
4 Likes
|Re: Shatta Wale Compensates The Bodyguard He Slapped With Motorcycle by bright007(f): 12:32pm
So he gave him an Okada for the slap he gave the body guard......
Na wa oooo
|Re: Shatta Wale Compensates The Bodyguard He Slapped With Motorcycle by 9jatatafo(m): 12:33pm
Ugly looking igbo smoker
|Re: Shatta Wale Compensates The Bodyguard He Slapped With Motorcycle by pointstores(m): 12:34pm
nawa
|Re: Shatta Wale Compensates The Bodyguard He Slapped With Motorcycle by maxiuc(m): 12:36pm
|Re: Shatta Wale Compensates The Bodyguard He Slapped With Motorcycle by Antoeni(m): 12:38pm
18+ SLAP PROMO ! SLAP PROMO !! SLAP PROMO, RECEIVE ONE SOUND SLAP AND GET A FREE POWER BIKE. Terms and conditions apply
|Re: Shatta Wale Compensates The Bodyguard He Slapped With Motorcycle by paradigmshift(m): 12:39pm
shata walle my niga
|Re: Shatta Wale Compensates The Bodyguard He Slapped With Motorcycle by joenor(m): 12:41pm
Everyone do take some insult from one person or the other, either your boss, elder ones or family member.. the best thing that can happen is to apologies, so he did n added some to cool off his anger.
|Re: Shatta Wale Compensates The Bodyguard He Slapped With Motorcycle by smithsydny(m): 12:42pm
Black man
|Re: Shatta Wale Compensates The Bodyguard He Slapped With Motorcycle by ChiefPiiko(m): 12:43pm
Make this actor buy that guy motorcycle sef
|Re: Shatta Wale Compensates The Bodyguard He Slapped With Motorcycle by stchinedu: 12:43pm
Pidginwhisper:
Latest Promo
|Re: Shatta Wale Compensates The Bodyguard He Slapped With Motorcycle by richeeyo(m): 12:43pm
Not even a supper bike
Ghana is expensive just because of the depreciation of the naira
We they flex any how before Buhari.
But poverty and riches looms in the air of Ghana.
Sakawa Riches (blaad money)
|Re: Shatta Wale Compensates The Bodyguard He Slapped With Motorcycle by enemmo(f): 12:44pm
Mods stop talking about this man.
He is not our concern.
|Re: Shatta Wale Compensates The Bodyguard He Slapped With Motorcycle by SalamRushdie: 12:44pm
No wonder the Body guard asked those of us complaining If it was our slap?
|Re: Shatta Wale Compensates The Bodyguard He Slapped With Motorcycle by Johnbosco77(m): 12:44pm
Pls Coman slap me. Is it their ear?
Naeto C Needs A Personal Assistant, Apply Now! / Banky W Apologises For Cancelled Eme American Tour, To Refund Tickets / New Music : Luther-reply To Don Jazzy’s Diss On Nigerian Rappers
Viewing this topic: Holarwale(m), Ivanlxi(m), jy2kbeyond(m), khayouhz, sorom4, Evidence1000(m), Omololupromise, dejavuh0007(m), Iseoluwa2020(m), Deseo(f), OmoAtlanta, James4489(m), Rainmania, sunepapi14, Sheddywiz(m), waledudu(m), martineverest(m), obegiri, decasey(m), Okworigeorge(m), nyrol(m), HyconMojo(m), leo02, gracefoundmme(m), ojay2053(m), hostine316(m), meliziz12(m), polarman, QuestSeeker, slimmdree(m), Austin4Jesus, Bonchila(m), ayodurodola(m), Sulaimon123(m), Eddiemorphinez(m), wajaja, emerich(m), Coolpuyol(m), sulaiman01(m), 77carter(m), SantiRAMBO, etiket(m), Thomywah, krayzieklay(m), Adeogun01abiodun, Lexusgs430, rocoh(m), SmellingAnus(m), Monaco2(m), zandread, OMOTOWO(m), Skookum(m), kumakunta, pilarnig(m), Lovine, BenShakespeare(m), fingard02k(m) and 109 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 14