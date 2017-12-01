₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Davido Fires Back At Fan Who Said He Can Never Win An International Award
|Davido Fires Back At Fan Who Said He Can Never Win An International Award by WAECFlyer: 10:57am
Sometime yesterday on Twitter, a user sent a tweet to chastise singer, Davido and he didn’t take long before he responded to her.
The fan claimed that Davido can never win an international award and that her followers should call her a ‘fool’ whenever the singer wins one.
The singer decided to call her what she deserved as he responded to the tweet calling her a fool.
It is a known fact that Davido has won several international awards.
Source: https://360jamer.com/davido-fires-back-at-fan-who-said-he-can-never-win-an-international-award/
|Re: Davido Fires Back At Fan Who Said He Can Never Win An International Award by WAECFlyer: 10:58am
People won't mimd their business
|Re: Davido Fires Back At Fan Who Said He Can Never Win An International Award by squarelead(m): 11:04am
Lolz. Be careful of your words, they could hunt you in the future.
|Re: Davido Fires Back At Fan Who Said He Can Never Win An International Award by daewoorazer(m): 11:04am
We no their type
Y ain't she putting a vase of flower on her head?
|Re: Davido Fires Back At Fan Who Said He Can Never Win An International Award by WAECFlyer: 11:09am
daewoorazer:lol, Snapchat level?
|Re: Davido Fires Back At Fan Who Said He Can Never Win An International Award by daewoorazer(m): 11:13am
WAECFlyer:
U garrit man
|Re: Davido Fires Back At Fan Who Said He Can Never Win An International Award by miqos02(m): 12:51pm
Foolishly foolish fool
|Re: Davido Fires Back At Fan Who Said He Can Never Win An International Award by HEEBRAHIIM(m): 12:52pm
This guy above me is ..........
|Re: Davido Fires Back At Fan Who Said He Can Never Win An International Award by RobertLBaile: 12:53pm
Snapchat level?
|Re: Davido Fires Back At Fan Who Said He Can Never Win An International Award by 9jatatafo(m): 12:53pm
Froggy
|Re: Davido Fires Back At Fan Who Said He Can Never Win An International Award by NoFavors: 12:53pm
FIA burn all haters
1 Like
|Re: Davido Fires Back At Fan Who Said He Can Never Win An International Award by Dyt(f): 12:53pm
Yh
She just wants to be noticed
I think you are his type
He will do it for less than 2k
Wait?
This is on FP?
I give up
|Re: Davido Fires Back At Fan Who Said He Can Never Win An International Award by danduj(m): 12:53pm
Fool
|Re: Davido Fires Back At Fan Who Said He Can Never Win An International Award by Ericaikince(m): 12:53pm
She's a fool
|Re: Davido Fires Back At Fan Who Said He Can Never Win An International Award by Antoeni(m): 12:54pm
Upon d international wizzy ,what happened in Botswana, 100 persons for stadium, Davido Rules
|Re: Davido Fires Back At Fan Who Said He Can Never Win An International Award by jubriano93(m): 12:54pm
frontpage keh? lemme join u guys
|Re: Davido Fires Back At Fan Who Said He Can Never Win An International Award by Swizdoe(m): 12:56pm
What a foolish fool
|Re: Davido Fires Back At Fan Who Said He Can Never Win An International Award by bola565: 12:57pm
ok
|Re: Davido Fires Back At Fan Who Said He Can Never Win An International Award by Amosjaj(m): 12:58pm
Fvck Buhari and everybody that loves him
|Re: Davido Fires Back At Fan Who Said He Can Never Win An International Award by Kenzico(m): 12:59pm
Nawa o!
|Re: Davido Fires Back At Fan Who Said He Can Never Win An International Award by LesbianBoy(m): 1:02pm
Compound fool
|Re: Davido Fires Back At Fan Who Said He Can Never Win An International Award by smithsydny(m): 1:02pm
Biggest fool
|Re: Davido Fires Back At Fan Who Said He Can Never Win An International Award by iamleumas: 1:03pm
Sss
|Re: Davido Fires Back At Fan Who Said He Can Never Win An International Award by xxx75543: 1:08pm
|Re: Davido Fires Back At Fan Who Said He Can Never Win An International Award by Kelblaq(m): 1:09pm
Biggest Fool ever liveth
|Re: Davido Fires Back At Fan Who Said He Can Never Win An International Award by Dollarship(m): 1:09pm
FIA-Frog In Africa
|Re: Davido Fires Back At Fan Who Said He Can Never Win An International Award by bjsteve: 1:09pm
wizzy all the way
|Re: Davido Fires Back At Fan Who Said He Can Never Win An International Award by mickeymimi: 1:09pm
na waao ...wetin Davido do u now..abi u wan 30 billion?
|Re: Davido Fires Back At Fan Who Said He Can Never Win An International Award by Macgreat(m): 1:10pm
|Re: Davido Fires Back At Fan Who Said He Can Never Win An International Award by EmmaLege: 1:10pm
O.B.O
|Re: Davido Fires Back At Fan Who Said He Can Never Win An International Award by chuckdee4(m): 1:12pm
This Internet sha, someone who has not won a spoon in their life will come out and be discarding another mans hardwork
