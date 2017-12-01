



Sometime yesterday on Twitter, a user sent a tweet to chastise singer, Davido and he didn’t take long before he responded to her.

The fan claimed that Davido can never win an international award and that her followers should call her a ‘fool’ whenever the singer wins one.

The singer decided to call her what she deserved as he responded to the tweet calling her a fool.

It is a known fact that Davido has won several international awards.





