Davido Fires Back At Fan Who Said He Can Never Win An International Award by WAECFlyer: 10:57am


Sometime yesterday on Twitter, a user sent a tweet to chastise singer, Davido and he didn’t take long before he responded to her.
The fan claimed that Davido can never win an international award and that her followers should call her a ‘fool’ whenever the singer wins one.
The singer decided to call her what she deserved as he responded to the tweet calling her a fool.
It is a known fact that Davido has won several international awards.


Source: https://360jamer.com/davido-fires-back-at-fan-who-said-he-can-never-win-an-international-award/

Re: Davido Fires Back At Fan Who Said He Can Never Win An International Award by WAECFlyer: 10:58am
People won't mimd their business
Re: Davido Fires Back At Fan Who Said He Can Never Win An International Award by squarelead(m): 11:04am
Lolz. Be careful of your words, they could hunt you in the future.
Re: Davido Fires Back At Fan Who Said He Can Never Win An International Award by daewoorazer(m): 11:04am


We no their type

Y ain't she putting a vase of flower on her head?

Re: Davido Fires Back At Fan Who Said He Can Never Win An International Award by WAECFlyer: 11:09am
daewoorazer:

We no their type
Y ain't she putting a vase of flower on her head?
lol, Snapchat level?
Re: Davido Fires Back At Fan Who Said He Can Never Win An International Award by daewoorazer(m): 11:13am
WAECFlyer:

lol, Snapchat level?



U garrit man


Re: Davido Fires Back At Fan Who Said He Can Never Win An International Award by miqos02(m): 12:51pm
Foolishly foolish fool
Re: Davido Fires Back At Fan Who Said He Can Never Win An International Award by HEEBRAHIIM(m): 12:52pm
This guy above me is ..........
Re: Davido Fires Back At Fan Who Said He Can Never Win An International Award by RobertLBaile: 12:53pm
Snapchat level?
Re: Davido Fires Back At Fan Who Said He Can Never Win An International Award by 9jatatafo(m): 12:53pm
Froggy
Re: Davido Fires Back At Fan Who Said He Can Never Win An International Award by NoFavors: 12:53pm
FIA burn all haters

1 Like

Re: Davido Fires Back At Fan Who Said He Can Never Win An International Award by Dyt(f): 12:53pm
Yh
She just wants to be noticed
I think you are his type
He will do it for less than 2k



Wait?
This is on FP?


I give up
Re: Davido Fires Back At Fan Who Said He Can Never Win An International Award by danduj(m): 12:53pm
Fool

Re: Davido Fires Back At Fan Who Said He Can Never Win An International Award by Ericaikince(m): 12:53pm
She's a fool
Re: Davido Fires Back At Fan Who Said He Can Never Win An International Award by Antoeni(m): 12:54pm
Upon d international wizzy ,what happened in Botswana, 100 persons for stadium, Davido Rules
Re: Davido Fires Back At Fan Who Said He Can Never Win An International Award by jubriano93(m): 12:54pm
frontpage keh? lemme join u guys
Re: Davido Fires Back At Fan Who Said He Can Never Win An International Award by Swizdoe(m): 12:56pm
What a foolish fool
Re: Davido Fires Back At Fan Who Said He Can Never Win An International Award by bola565: 12:57pm
ok
Re: Davido Fires Back At Fan Who Said He Can Never Win An International Award by Amosjaj(m): 12:58pm
Fvck Buhari and everybody that loves him
Re: Davido Fires Back At Fan Who Said He Can Never Win An International Award by Kenzico(m): 12:59pm
Nawa o! undecided
Re: Davido Fires Back At Fan Who Said He Can Never Win An International Award by LesbianBoy(m): 1:02pm
Compound fool grin grin grin grin
Re: Davido Fires Back At Fan Who Said He Can Never Win An International Award by smithsydny(m): 1:02pm
Biggest fool
Re: Davido Fires Back At Fan Who Said He Can Never Win An International Award by iamleumas: 1:03pm
Sss
Re: Davido Fires Back At Fan Who Said He Can Never Win An International Award by xxx75543: 1:08pm

Re: Davido Fires Back At Fan Who Said He Can Never Win An International Award by Kelblaq(m): 1:09pm
Biggest Fool ever liveth grin
Re: Davido Fires Back At Fan Who Said He Can Never Win An International Award by Dollarship(m): 1:09pm
FIA-Frog In Africa
Re: Davido Fires Back At Fan Who Said He Can Never Win An International Award by bjsteve: 1:09pm
wizzy all the way
Re: Davido Fires Back At Fan Who Said He Can Never Win An International Award by mickeymimi: 1:09pm
grin

na waao ...wetin Davido do u now..abi u wan 30 billion?
Re: Davido Fires Back At Fan Who Said He Can Never Win An International Award by Macgreat(m): 1:10pm
cheesy
Re: Davido Fires Back At Fan Who Said He Can Never Win An International Award by EmmaLege: 1:10pm
O.B.O grin
Re: Davido Fires Back At Fan Who Said He Can Never Win An International Award by chuckdee4(m): 1:12pm
This Internet sha, someone who has not won a spoon in their life will come out and be discarding another mans hardwork

(0) (1) (Reply)

