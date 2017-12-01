Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / President Buhari Visits Kano State (Photos) (2540 Views)

http://www.newshelmng.com/2017/12/photos-president-buhari-visits-kano.html President Muhammadu Buhari has arrived in Kano for a 2-day visit. He was received on arrival by Governor Abdullahi Ganduje and top government functionaries.

Nigeria can never progress without Buhari's re-election. Let's join hands together to return Buhari in 2019 to continue his good works. Atiku is just a mere distraction and a political desperado cum prostitute. Buhari's return also guarantees igbo presidency in 2023 as against the greedy Atiku who would like to spend 8 years at the detriment of the Igbos. Vote wisely 14 Likes 1 Share

Sai BABA, ATIKUS NIGHTMARE 5 Likes 2 Shares

Sai BABA, ATIKUS NIGHTMARE Trash! #Atikulate is turning into a movement!!!! Trash! #Atikulate is turning into a movement!!!! 10 Likes 1 Share

Visit Kano, send Osinbajo to Adamawa where people are being killed. Where is more important at the moment for the President to visit himself ?







For governance to have a human face, let's ATIKULATE in 2019 10 Likes 1 Share

Campaign has started.



Nigeria will be useless next year because election has started 3 Likes

Every body love BUHARI as their president and leader , in each of any 10 family members in nigeria 9 are for president BUHARI. Sir carry on till 2023 3 Likes 1 Share

Every body love BUHARI as their president and leader , in each of any 10 family members in nigeria 9 are for president BUHARI. Sir carry on till 2023 Exactly. But just watch out for some roaming Ugandan jews, they will soon descend on you. Exactly. But just watch out for some roaming Ugandan jews, they will soon descend on you. 1 Like 1 Share

If this Man spends half of the time he spends junketing on productive things, this govt would have achieved something tangible



A Government bereft of ideas is always involved in spectacles and jamborees to distract and wow the gullible....



But Nigerians being who we are will still vote for this clueless man for reasons best known to them.



Pathetic.....

Bro. Never say Never coz BUHARI IS NOT GOD.

MIND U I DNT HATE him 1 Like

Popularity test yeah?

Good thing about the northern youths is that it cost less to politically "maintain" them. A carton of tramadol will pull together over 1million hungry almajiris and about 2million jobless youths out for a massive "welcome" for Mr President.

I can't wait to see Mr President commission federal govt projects.. bunch of ass-holes.

I will rather vote for this man than go for Atiku...why will i vote for someone supported by Goodluck and Babangida. Some people will make decisions that even their spirit will curse them. Bring someone else but if it's Atiku, it's a no no.

Always on the move

The Kano people are sad with him

dis buhari wit dis same pattern of agbada, e don't even talk abt change anymore, change dat brought reccession

Nigeria can never progress without Buhari's re-election. Let's join hands together to return Buhari in 2019 to continue his good works. Atiku is just a mere distraction and a political desperado cum prostitute. Buhari's return also guarantees igbo presidency in 2023 as against the greedy Atiku who would like to spend 8 years at the detriment of the Igbos. Vote wisely thief thief







They will kill you remotely the way you are talking o. Don't die too young o. LOL. let me go and check the bullets you have received from quotes. BRB They will kill you remotely the way you are talking o. Don't die too young o. LOL. let me go and check the bullets you have received from quotes. BRB

trashout trashout

A movement that moves nowhere A movement that moves nowhere

Nigeria will be useless next year because election has started

I am telling you. All these Oil & Gas projects we expect to kick off next year will be put on hold because funds are being diverted for election campaigns I am telling you. All these Oil & Gas projects we expect to kick off next year will be put on hold because funds are being diverted for election campaigns

Nigeria will be useless next year because election has started I guess this is the first time the president is visiting a state in Nigeria.



May sense fall on you. Say Amen! I guess this is the first time the president is visiting a state in Nigeria.May sense fall on you. Say Amen!