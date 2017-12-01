₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|President Buhari Visits Kano State (Photos) by 360frolic(m): 11:21am
President Muhammadu Buhari has arrived in Kano for a 2-day visit. He was received on arrival by Governor Abdullahi Ganduje and top government functionaries.
|Re: President Buhari Visits Kano State (Photos) by 360frolic(m): 11:24am
|Re: President Buhari Visits Kano State (Photos) by Kingofrudy: 11:25am
Nigeria can never progress without Buhari's re-election. Let's join hands together to return Buhari in 2019 to continue his good works. Atiku is just a mere distraction and a political desperado cum prostitute. Buhari's return also guarantees igbo presidency in 2023 as against the greedy Atiku who would like to spend 8 years at the detriment of the Igbos. Vote wisely
|Re: President Buhari Visits Kano State (Photos) by 2lateBiafra: 11:46am
Sai BABA, ATIKUS NIGHTMARE
|Re: President Buhari Visits Kano State (Photos) by tuniski: 11:52am
2lateBiafra:Trash! #Atikulate is turning into a movement!!!!
|Re: President Buhari Visits Kano State (Photos) by id911: 11:58am
|Re: President Buhari Visits Kano State (Photos) by id911: 12:05pm
Visit Kano, send Osinbajo to Adamawa where people are being killed. Where is more important at the moment for the President to visit himself ?
For governance to have a human face, let's ATIKULATE in 2019
|Re: President Buhari Visits Kano State (Photos) by Built2last: 12:11pm
Campaign has started.
Nigeria will be useless next year because election has started
|Re: President Buhari Visits Kano State (Photos) by yarimo(m): 12:51pm
Every body love BUHARI as their president and leader , in each of any 10 family members in nigeria 9 are for president BUHARI. Sir carry on till 2023
|Re: President Buhari Visits Kano State (Photos) by python1: 12:59pm
yarimo:Exactly. But just watch out for some roaming Ugandan jews, they will soon descend on you.
|Re: President Buhari Visits Kano State (Photos) by miqos02(m): 1:00pm
|Re: President Buhari Visits Kano State (Photos) by donlucabrazi(m): 1:00pm
If this Man spends half of the time he spends junketing on productive things, this govt would have achieved something tangible
A Government bereft of ideas is always involved in spectacles and jamborees to distract and wow the gullible....
But Nigerians being who we are will still vote for this clueless man for reasons best known to them.
Pathetic.....
|Re: President Buhari Visits Kano State (Photos) by three: 1:00pm
|Re: President Buhari Visits Kano State (Photos) by Zaikon(m): 1:01pm
Kingofrudy:
Bro. Never say Never coz BUHARI IS NOT GOD.
MIND U I DNT HATE him
|Re: President Buhari Visits Kano State (Photos) by yarimo(m): 1:01pm
|Re: President Buhari Visits Kano State (Photos) by NwaAmaikpe: 1:01pm
|Re: President Buhari Visits Kano State (Photos) by VcStunner(m): 1:01pm
Popularity test yeah?
Good thing about the northern youths is that it cost less to politically "maintain" them. A carton of tramadol will pull together over 1million hungry almajiris and about 2million jobless youths out for a massive "welcome" for Mr President.
I can't wait to see Mr President commission federal govt projects.. bunch of ass-holes.
|Re: President Buhari Visits Kano State (Photos) by Keneking: 1:01pm
|Re: President Buhari Visits Kano State (Photos) by BarbaraWShar: 1:02pm
Exactly. But just watch out for some roaming Ugandan jews, they will soon descend on you.
|Re: President Buhari Visits Kano State (Photos) by okuneddie(m): 1:02pm
I will rather vote for this man than go for Atiku...why will i vote for someone supported by Goodluck and Babangida. Some people will make decisions that even their spirit will curse them. Bring someone else but if it's Atiku, it's a no no.
|Re: President Buhari Visits Kano State (Photos) by 9jatatafo(m): 1:03pm
Always on the move
|Re: President Buhari Visits Kano State (Photos) by BornAgainMay: 1:03pm
The Kano people are sad with him
|Re: President Buhari Visits Kano State (Photos) by mzHANA(f): 1:04pm
dis buhari wit dis same pattern of agbada, e don't even talk abt change anymore, change dat brought reccession
|Re: President Buhari Visits Kano State (Photos) by oputa1: 1:04pm
Kingofrudy:thief
|Re: President Buhari Visits Kano State (Photos) by BornAgainMay: 1:04pm
|Re: President Buhari Visits Kano State (Photos) by chloedogie: 1:04pm
Kingofrudy:
They will kill you remotely the way you are talking o. Don't die too young o. LOL. let me go and check the bullets you have received from quotes. BRB
|Re: President Buhari Visits Kano State (Photos) by smithsydny(m): 1:05pm
|Re: President Buhari Visits Kano State (Photos) by IamPatriotic(m): 1:05pm
tuniski:
A movement that moves nowhere
|Re: President Buhari Visits Kano State (Photos) by victorakpabome: 1:05pm
Built2last:
I am telling you. All these Oil & Gas projects we expect to kick off next year will be put on hold because funds are being diverted for election campaigns
|Re: President Buhari Visits Kano State (Photos) by SillyMods: 1:06pm
Built2last:I guess this is the first time the president is visiting a state in Nigeria.
May sense fall on you. Say Amen!
|Re: President Buhari Visits Kano State (Photos) by Ruggedpen: 1:06pm
2lateBiafra:Some of you that voted him travel out of this country in shame.
