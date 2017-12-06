Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Am I Still Going To Pay Him After Being Jailed? (8533 Views)

Lawyers in the house please come to my aid. I work as a cashier in a Bet9ja shop. In the month of June i had a shortage of #132,000 which i cant explain how it happened.



I explained to my manager which he later-on called the owner of the shop on phone and i was arrested after receiving slaps from him.



At the police station i paid #30,000 and was taken to court 4 days later and the judge keep postponing the case until last month when the prosecutor asked that we settle the case amicably and out-of-court. We agreed that i will resume back to work and he will be deducting his money from my salary until its complete.



On getting to court to present the agreement maf I was jailed 6 months or #10,000 fine. I spent 21 days in prison without my family knowing my whereabout.



I later contacted them and the fine was paid and i was released. My question is AM I GOING TO PAY THE REMAINING MONEY OR IS THAT THE END OF THE CASE?





Mod pls move to appropriate section so i can get advises. Thanks





If there was no pronouncement that u will pay back, u re a free man..



No Police station ve the right to arrest you again on a case tried before a competent court nd judgment delivered.. Wat was the court verdictIf there was no pronouncement that u will pay back, u re a free man..No Police station ve the right to arrest you again on a case tried before a competent court nd judgment delivered.. 23 Likes

amzee:

You made no mention of your own lawyer. Is it that you couldn't get one, or you did but he's so bad at his job to have allowed his client get jailed after an out of court settlement?













According to wat i knw...





No u won't. it's the amount u ae asked to

pay OR prison term.





**ON GETTING TO COURT TO PRESENT THE AGREEMENT MAF I WAS JAILED 6 MONTHS OR #10,000 FINE. I SPENT 21 DAYS IN THE PRISON WITHOUT MY FAMILY KNOWING MY WHEREABOUT**

This is abuse after they asked u guys to

settle amicably.... anyways na naija we dey,

According to wat i knw...

No u won't. it's the amount u ae asked to pay OR prison term.

**ON GETTING TO COURT TO PRESENT THE AGREEMENT MAF I WAS JAILED 6 MONTHS OR #10,000 FINE. I SPENT 21 DAYS IN THE PRISON WITHOUT MY FAMILY KNOWING MY WHEREABOUT**

This is abuse after they asked u guys to settle amicably.... anyways na naija we dey, nothing surprises me anymore.

amunkita:

Wat was the court verdict



If there was no pronouncement that u will pay back, u re a free man..



The court verdict was that YOU ARE HEREBY SENTENCED TO 6MONTHS IMPRISONMENT OR AN OPTION OF #10,000 FINE.

thesicilian:



You made no mention of your own lawyer. Is it that you couldn't get one, or you did but he's so bad at his job to have allowed his client get jailed after an out of court settlement?















If the guy get money for lawyer, he for jejely

If the guy get money for lawyer, he for jejely pay his boss d #135,000 wey disappear

thesicilian:



I got a lawyer but the case was called before my lawyer arrived and i told the court registrar but he said thats non of his business. He insisted that i must be jailed because i'm not settling him. Can you imagine?

Modelqwen:













According to wat i knw...





No u won't. it's the amount u ae asked to

pay OR prison term.





**ON GETTING TO COURT TO PRESENT THE AGREEMENT MAF I WAS JAILED 6 MONTHS OR #10,000 FINE. I SPENT 21 DAYS IN THE PRISON WITHOUT MY FAMILY KNOWING MY WHEREABOUT**

This is abuse after they asked u guys to

settle amicably.... anyways na naija we dey,

Thats the Naija way.

amunkita:

Wat was the court verdict



If there was no pronouncement that u will pay back, u re a free man..



No Police station ve the right to arrest you again on a case tried before a competent court nd judgment delivered..

U dey talk like say u no knw naija police

Modelqwen:



















If the guy get money for lawyer, he for jejely

The lawyer was my lecturer in school during my National Diploma days. He was surprised to see me in court and asked what happened and i explained to him. He actually offered free service to me without collecting a dime.

Mehn

Don't paid him anything again.

you use your oga money fire bet9ja ode 1 Like

ebi like say

Money disappeared?

Wonders shall never end.



Anyway, were you convicted and jailed for fraud based on the original case or you

were remanded in custody for contempt of court?



The answer will determine whether you have to pay or be re-arraigned in court. 2 Likes

Yes ooo

You don't have to...,



The court decision was enough

It's advisable to not allow this kind of trivial issues get to the court, it takes one unfortunate moment for a judge to sentence you to life imprisonment or death sef. Don't play with your life young man. 1 Like

Why not get a lawyer and get professional advice?

Since you have been punished for the offence in criminal procedings, that ends the case but he may still sue you in civil proceedings to recover the money.

Edopesin:

you use your oga money fire bet9ja ode

Maybe it was chelshit that castes his ticket thinking he will won.

I think that should settle the issue

victorstiler:

You will soon be putted into 6 year jails. Scam.

First of all, will you be employed without a guarantor? Secondly, I hope you didn't play virtual or sure 2odd with the said money? Why didn't the owner of the shop thought about settling the case outside the court room?

You don't have to pay again. You have paid your fine in place of the jail term you would have served. I would advice not to get into any contact with your manager 2 Likes

That's the end of the case unless the judge ruled that you should still pay. If not then the case is over. That's the end of the case unless the judge ruled that you should still pay. If not then the case is over.



From ur write up it's seem u know something about d missing money, but if truly u don't really know as u claimed I would say u have served for d lost... but if ur boss is influential & I hope u understand, u might still b asked 2 pay... But in d real sense u HV served so no need 2 still pay

God will see through and u won't pay a dime..... I've encountered such, even worst before but God set me free. The judge was confused, he couldn't remember anything again despite the prosecutor lawyer doin his best but all to no avail. That same God will deliver u and u won't pay a dime. Leave everything to God and see how HE (God) confuses and convinces man 2 Likes

The judgement of the court is Jail time or 10,000 naira fine.



Since you have paid the fine, you are a free man before the law.



Note that I said "before the law"



No body can do any lawful thing about the money again unless the guy goes to court a second time and file a civil suit against you to claim damages.



But the guy can still use illegal means to try and collect money from you, so do well to keep your distance from the guy.

The judgement of the court is Jail time or 10,000 naira fine.

Since you have paid the fine, you are a free man before the law.

Note that I said "before the law"

No body can do any lawful thing about the money again unless the guy goes to court a second time and file a civil suit against you to claim damages.

But the guy can still use illegal means to try and collect money from you, so do well to keep your distance from the guy.

If he truly believe that you stole his money and you got a light punishment, he might come to try and punish you through other means.