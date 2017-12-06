₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,923,606 members, 3,954,263 topics. Date: Wednesday, 06 December 2017 at 04:34 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Am I Still Going To Pay Him After Being Jailed? (8533 Views)
Man Kills Okada Rider In Katsina Over Inability To Pay N100 Fare (Photo) / Nigerian Man Scammed 100 US Lonely Women. Will Be Jailed For 27 Years / Prostitute Injures Man Who Offered To Pay For Sex With Egg (Photo) (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Am I Still Going To Pay Him After Being Jailed? by amzee(m): 1:39pm
Lawyers in the house please come to my aid. I work as a cashier in a Bet9ja shop. In the month of June i had a shortage of #132,000 which i cant explain how it happened.
I explained to my manager which he later-on called the owner of the shop on phone and i was arrested after receiving slaps from him.
At the police station i paid #30,000 and was taken to court 4 days later and the judge keep postponing the case until last month when the prosecutor asked that we settle the case amicably and out-of-court. We agreed that i will resume back to work and he will be deducting his money from my salary until its complete.
On getting to court to present the agreement maf I was jailed 6 months or #10,000 fine. I spent 21 days in prison without my family knowing my whereabout.
I later contacted them and the fine was paid and i was released. My question is AM I GOING TO PAY THE REMAINING MONEY OR IS THAT THE END OF THE CASE?
Mod pls move to appropriate section so i can get advises. Thanks
4 Likes
|Re: Am I Still Going To Pay Him After Being Jailed? by amunkita(m): 1:52pm
Wat was the court verdict
If there was no pronouncement that u will pay back, u re a free man..
No Police station ve the right to arrest you again on a case tried before a competent court nd judgment delivered..
23 Likes
|Re: Am I Still Going To Pay Him After Being Jailed? by thesicilian: 1:53pm
amzee:You made no mention of your own lawyer. Is it that you couldn't get one, or you did but he's so bad at his job to have allowed his client get jailed after an out of court settlement?
19 Likes
|Re: Am I Still Going To Pay Him After Being Jailed? by Modelqwen(f): 1:55pm
According to wat i knw...
No u won't. it's the amount u ae asked to
pay OR prison term.
**ON GETTING TO COURT TO PRESENT THE AGREEMENT MAF I WAS JAILED 6 MONTHS OR #10,000 FINE. I SPENT 21 DAYS IN THE PRISON WITHOUT MY FAMILY KNOWING MY WHEREABOUT**
This is abuse after they asked u guys to
settle amicably.... anyways na naija we dey,
nothing surprises me anymore.
9 Likes
|Re: Am I Still Going To Pay Him After Being Jailed? by amzee(m): 2:02pm
amunkita:The court verdict was that YOU ARE HEREBY SENTENCED TO 6MONTHS IMPRISONMENT OR AN OPTION OF #10,000 FINE.
8 Likes
|Re: Am I Still Going To Pay Him After Being Jailed? by Modelqwen(f): 2:03pm
thesicilian:
If the guy get money for lawyer, he for jejely
pay his boss d #135,000 wey disappear
16 Likes
|Re: Am I Still Going To Pay Him After Being Jailed? by amzee(m): 2:06pm
thesicilian:I got a lawyer but the case was called before my lawyer arrived and i told the court registrar but he said thats non of his business. He insisted that i must be jailed because i'm not settling him. Can you imagine?
5 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Am I Still Going To Pay Him After Being Jailed? by amzee(m): 2:08pm
Modelqwen:Thats the Naija way.
|Re: Am I Still Going To Pay Him After Being Jailed? by Khd95(m): 2:10pm
amunkita:
U dey talk like say u no knw naija police
8 Likes
|Re: Am I Still Going To Pay Him After Being Jailed? by amzee(m): 2:14pm
Modelqwen:The lawyer was my lecturer in school during my National Diploma days. He was surprised to see me in court and asked what happened and i explained to him. He actually offered free service to me without collecting a dime.
2 Likes
|Re: Am I Still Going To Pay Him After Being Jailed? by miqos02(m): 3:10pm
Mehn
|Re: Am I Still Going To Pay Him After Being Jailed? by RIPEnglish: 3:11pm
Don't paid him anything again.
|Re: Am I Still Going To Pay Him After Being Jailed? by Edopesin(m): 3:11pm
you use your oga money fire bet9ja ode
1 Like
|Re: Am I Still Going To Pay Him After Being Jailed? by waleylagboy: 3:12pm
ebi like say
|Re: Am I Still Going To Pay Him After Being Jailed? by Xisnin: 3:12pm
Money disappeared?
Wonders shall never end.
Anyway, were you convicted and jailed for fraud based on the original case or you
were remanded in custody for contempt of court?
The answer will determine whether you have to pay or be re-arraigned in court.
2 Likes
|Re: Am I Still Going To Pay Him After Being Jailed? by Aniwhyte(m): 3:12pm
Yes ooo
|Re: Am I Still Going To Pay Him After Being Jailed? by Spaxon(f): 3:12pm
You don't have to...,
The court decision was enough
|Re: Am I Still Going To Pay Him After Being Jailed? by macaranta(m): 3:13pm
It's advisable to not allow this kind of trivial issues get to the court, it takes one unfortunate moment for a judge to sentence you to life imprisonment or death sef. Don't play with your life young man.
1 Like
|Re: Am I Still Going To Pay Him After Being Jailed? by victorstiler(m): 3:13pm
Correct score, HT/FT and so many, whatsapp me asap my brothers,to end your misfortune, laments and make cool cash
1 Like
|Re: Am I Still Going To Pay Him After Being Jailed? by Imarnuel04(m): 3:14pm
Why not get a lawyer and get professional advice?
|Re: Am I Still Going To Pay Him After Being Jailed? by thunder74(m): 3:15pm
Since you have been punished for the offence in criminal procedings, that ends the case but he may still sue you in civil proceedings to recover the money.
|Re: Am I Still Going To Pay Him After Being Jailed? by RIPEnglish: 3:15pm
Edopesin:
Maybe it was chelshit that castes his ticket thinking he will won.
|Re: Am I Still Going To Pay Him After Being Jailed? by jordanobi73(m): 3:16pm
I think that should settle the issue
|Re: Am I Still Going To Pay Him After Being Jailed? by RIPEnglish: 3:16pm
victorstiler:You will soon be putted into 6 year jails. Scam.
4 Likes
|Re: Am I Still Going To Pay Him After Being Jailed? by darkenkach(m): 3:16pm
First of all, will you be employed without a guarantor? Secondly, I hope you didn't play virtual or sure 2odd with the said money? Why didn't the owner of the shop thought about settling the case outside the court room?
|Re: Am I Still Going To Pay Him After Being Jailed? by KingLennon(m): 3:17pm
You don't have to pay again. You have paid your fine in place of the jail term you would have served. I would advice not to get into any contact with your manager
2 Likes
|Re: Am I Still Going To Pay Him After Being Jailed? by babadee1(m): 3:17pm
amzee:
That's the end of the case unless the judge ruled that you should still pay. If not then the case is over.
|Re: Am I Still Going To Pay Him After Being Jailed? by ChiefPiiko(m): 3:17pm
Men you suffer o, thank God you are out, be more careful in your dealings next time. what offence were you found guilty of? you don't have to pay back, you have paid for the consequences for your actions, the fine was the end result
amzee:
|Re: Am I Still Going To Pay Him After Being Jailed? by Freshbank: 3:18pm
From ur write up it's seem u know something about d missing money, but if truly u don't really know as u claimed I would say u have served for d lost... but if ur boss is influential & I hope u understand, u might still b asked 2 pay... But in d real sense u HV served so no need 2 still pay
|Re: Am I Still Going To Pay Him After Being Jailed? by sureheaven(m): 3:18pm
God will see through and u won't pay a dime..... I've encountered such, even worst before but God set me free. The judge was confused, he couldn't remember anything again despite the prosecutor lawyer doin his best but all to no avail. That same God will deliver u and u won't pay a dime. Leave everything to God and see how HE (God) confuses and convinces man
2 Likes
|Re: Am I Still Going To Pay Him After Being Jailed? by Atlanticfire: 3:18pm
amzee:
The judgement of the court is Jail time or 10,000 naira fine.
Since you have paid the fine, you are a free man before the law.
Note that I said "before the law"
No body can do any lawful thing about the money again unless the guy goes to court a second time and file a civil suit against you to claim damages.
But the guy can still use illegal means to try and collect money from you, so do well to keep your distance from the guy.
If he truly believe that you stole his money and you got a light punishment, he might come to try and punish you through other means.
1 Like
|Re: Am I Still Going To Pay Him After Being Jailed? by Lomprico2: 3:18pm
amzee:
Am not a lawyer but I think u have served ur verdict/term, 6months in prison or option of 10k fine.
But the court fuckedup sha, how will they give u option to settle out of court and on d day of settling they slam you with a sentence. Lawyers in d house is this normal?
Anyway, your case closed! U have done what d court asked. U don't owe nobody shìt. Goan look for a new job.
Cheers.
Man Raped By A Woman For 2 Days - True Story / Man Jailed For Stealing Chewing Gum / Man Caught With Over 70 Dead Babies In Nigeria
Viewing this topic: ANTONINEUTRON(m), ini4brandon(m), kayfuture, brossam2001(m), slinkky(m), xmileeasy, ibnquasale(m), Dopefiend(m), lorhema(f), JoeMaddog, Joythah(m), manlawal(m), charsobodo(m), Dondbuzor, teebanks, ojbanja, subcbouy, frigsfriday(m), GeniusDavid(m), iykepromotions, strangest(m), paulostical2004(m), luka, solelymade, madridguy(m), osujibetty(f), beautyhd, finni(m), enabledgoddess(f), belloboy, amzee(m), jobsat34(m), 180263, muzzol, EazyMoh(m), EBAZ(m), bonechamberlain(m), Jane77(f), phlamingboy(m), blaise26abj(m), Shadeolad(f), another1, Jbsky, solomix10(m), Missclare1(f), Greene66, onyeali(m), olaolulazio(m), andreawills96(f), erijesu, abbey086(m), Helewud(m), dolphinz(m), Petik8(m), Proxy001(m), Cherish100(f), LORDTAY(m), fruitfulnathia(f), manalejo(m), finepatty(f), onihaxy, malache(m), chicagoPD(m), stacyadams, Goodinfo, czarina(f), hary4luv(m), oxbowlake, jidabod(m), fanistic(m), henryblaze25(m), mrcrabs(m), Jolar101(m), inicyril(m), africandemigods, papi22(m), gbosaa(m), Samostical(m), demarc001, rhames, thorpido(m), sheedy407(m), CoolNed, babseg(m), pussygotlips and 86 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 25