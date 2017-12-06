₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Video Of Skiibii Performing In His Underwear by rummeh(m): 2:34pm
What will you call this?
He stripped
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2ILt_ty5xDU&feature=youtu.be
Re: Video Of Skiibii Performing In His Underwear by miqos02(m): 3:50pm
He is on weed
Re: Video Of Skiibii Performing In His Underwear by nairalandfreak(m): 3:50pm
Madness
Re: Video Of Skiibii Performing In His Underwear by merryossai(m): 3:50pm
I understand what he's doing. sometimes to make it in our industry it requires you being and acting stupid.
Re: Video Of Skiibii Performing In His Underwear by Edopesin(m): 3:50pm
is this not the madman smoking weed under bridge
Re: Video Of Skiibii Performing In His Underwear by Kemikay1: 3:50pm
Madness in it's climax...that's how it is called
Re: Video Of Skiibii Performing In His Underwear by imohchard(m): 3:50pm
This guy and publicity stunts sha
Re: Video Of Skiibii Performing In His Underwear by Amosjaj(m): 3:50pm
Naija artist are comic artist
Lack of creativity
Re: Video Of Skiibii Performing In His Underwear by Spaxon(f): 3:50pm
I HAVE NOTHING TO SAY....... Jose Mourinho (2015)
Re: Video Of Skiibii Performing In His Underwear by engrkaz(m): 3:50pm
Jacurb don blow pass u... If u like die.. Na ur die
Re: Video Of Skiibii Performing In His Underwear by Bblessing37: 3:51pm
Na so madness take they start.!!
Re: Video Of Skiibii Performing In His Underwear by Nbote(m): 3:51pm
D guy wan blow and trend by all means
Re: Video Of Skiibii Performing In His Underwear by dreamworld: 3:51pm
Feka, sorry fela
Re: Video Of Skiibii Performing In His Underwear by beejayphako(m): 3:51pm
Lol
Eleyi ti yawerey fha
Re: Video Of Skiibii Performing In His Underwear by LaughButton01(m): 3:52pm
my guy no worry your sef you go still no blow
your destiny no gree people view am. Na you dey force am.
Re: Video Of Skiibii Performing In His Underwear by OboOlora(f): 3:52pm
As this boy destiny de go south, na em emoney money de go up.
Re: Video Of Skiibii Performing In His Underwear by 2016easy2017: 3:52pm
Re: Video Of Skiibii Performing In His Underwear by nigerianpride: 3:53pm
If only reactions were bought just as google Adsense pays bloggers, these artistes will have a hard time trending because the only explanation why skibii will go half Unclad is just to trend and get a reaction since he just left his old record label he needs to trend quickly to stay relevant , didn't expect much from an artiste who allegedly faked his own death.
Atleast that's an explanation for those seeking to understand this nonsense
Re: Video Of Skiibii Performing In His Underwear by asdfjklhaha(f): 3:53pm
So its not only ladies who dress half Unclad, guys are now joining the trend. Well done.
Re: Video Of Skiibii Performing In His Underwear by DanielsParker(m): 3:53pm
what is he performing? any hit track yet?
Re: Video Of Skiibii Performing In His Underwear by Izutee: 3:53pm
this guy him village pple just dey follow am any where him go
hmmm village pple at work
abeg continue
Re: Video Of Skiibii Performing In His Underwear by sureheaven(m): 3:54pm
Eleyi gidi gan .......... what do we call this
Re: Video Of Skiibii Performing In His Underwear by lionel4mercy: 3:54pm
is that also what they you should do for fame? carry go, na only you waka come.
Re: Video Of Skiibii Performing In His Underwear by jericco1(m): 3:56pm
fela style
Re: Video Of Skiibii Performing In His Underwear by Otradearena: 3:59pm
Okay
Re: Video Of Skiibii Performing In His Underwear by fajob: 4:01pm
his problem
Re: Video Of Skiibii Performing In His Underwear by lilfreezy: 4:02pm
if you fake your death, you fit still no blow
