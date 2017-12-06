Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Video Of Skiibii Performing In His Underwear (3894 Views)

Picture Of Wizkid Performing In Botswana Despite News Of A Poor Turnout / Kcee Announces The Exit Of Skiibii From Five Star Music With Lovely Pictures / US Court Forbids Burna Boy From Performing In U.S And Canada (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)





He stripped





https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2ILt_ty5xDU&feature=youtu.be What will you call this?He stripped

He is on weed 3 Likes

Madness

I understand what he's doing. sometimes to make it in our industry it requires you being and acting stupid. 1 Like

is this not the madman smoking weed under bridge 2 Likes

Madness in it's climax...that's how it is called

This guy and publicity stunts sha

Naija artist are comic artist







Lack of creativity

I HAVE NOTHING TO SAY....... Jose Mourinho (2015) 1 Like

Jacurb don blow pass u... If u like die.. Na ur die

Na so madness take they start.!!

D guy wan blow and trend by all means

Feka, sorry fela 1 Like



Eleyi ti yawerey fha LolEleyi ti yawerey fha

my guy no worry your sef you go still no blow





your destiny no gree people view am. Na you dey force am.

As this boy destiny de go south, na em emoney money de go up.

pls fellow nairalanders. am being exploited too excessively by PHCN. kindly advise me on what to do. they bill me too much now. they sabotaged the effort to get a pre-paid meter. pls what do i have to do to get this meter, where and how do i stop this cheating





Atleast that's an explanation for those seeking to understand this nonsense If only reactions were bought just as google Adsense pays bloggers, these artistes will have a hard time trending because the only explanation why skibii will go half Unclad is just to trend and get a reaction since he just left his old record label he needs to trend quickly to stay relevant , didn't expect much from an artiste who allegedly faked his own death.Atleast that's an explanation for those seeking to understand this nonsense

So its not only ladies who dress half Unclad, guys are now joining the trend. Well done.

what is he performing? any hit track yet?

this guy him village pple just dey follow am any where him go



hmmm village pple at work

abeg continue

Eleyi gidi gan .......... what do we call this

is that also what they you should do for fame? carry go, na only you waka come.



from 3k monthly

nepa bils me 15k monthly

wen nor be factory i dey run.

guy jus pay wat i can afford

even if na 2k.

dem go add d balance to your new bill



continue paying like dat till u get meter .

i wan buy meter by next year feb

so i can use my electricity in peace and by pass heavy gadgets like pump..ac..iron..bla bla bla

2016easy2017:

pls fellow nairalanders. am being exploited too excessively by PHCN. kindly advise me on what to do. they bill me too much now. they sabotaged the effort to get a pre-paid meter. pls what do i have to do to get this meter, where and how do i stop this cheating we in dis shiit togeda brofrom 3k monthlynepa bils me 15k monthlywen nor be factory i dey run.guy jus pay wat i can affordeven if na 2k.dem go add d balance to your new billcontinue paying like dat till u get meter .i wan buy meter by next year febso i can use my electricity in peace and by pass heavy gadgets like pump..ac..iron..bla bla bla

fela style

Okay

his problem







jolagict.com