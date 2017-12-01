₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,923,606 members, 3,954,264 topics. Date: Wednesday, 06 December 2017 at 04:35 PM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / ''Bad Wife Kills Faster Than Poverty" - Lanre Gentry, Mercy Aigbe’s Ex-Husband (5785 Views)
Mercy Aigbe And Her Kids Michelle And Juwon Slay In Same Native Wear / Mercy Aigbe's Ex Lanre Gentry Is Already Showing Off His 'new Love' (photo) / Mercy Aigbe's Ex Husband Family Wades In, Trying To Stop Him From Being Jailed (1) (2) (3) (4)
|''Bad Wife Kills Faster Than Poverty" - Lanre Gentry, Mercy Aigbe’s Ex-Husband by kidap: 2:39pm
There have been a trending question from popular Yoruba actor cum actor/producer, Afeez Owo, which is “Which one kills a man faster...poverty or Bad wife?”
Fans will differently have various answers and some will be talking from experience such as Nollywood actress, Mercy Aigbe Husband, Asiwaju Gentry.
Mr Gentry on his opinion stated that having a bad wife kills faster but being poor is neither a good idea.
On what kills faster, he stated that “Bad wife,” but admitted that “Poverty is not good too.”
http://news.nollyzone.com/bad-wife-kills-faster-poor-mercy-aigbes-ex-hubby-says/
|Re: ''Bad Wife Kills Faster Than Poverty" - Lanre Gentry, Mercy Aigbe’s Ex-Husband by GraGra247: 2:53pm
#Fact.... She definitely had her own share of the blame but once you hit her nobody remembers your own pains.
So next time don't hit cos some women count on it to win this kind of fight.
4 Likes
|Re: ''Bad Wife Kills Faster Than Poverty" - Lanre Gentry, Mercy Aigbe’s Ex-Husband by ShayGirl(f): 3:15pm
Golden opportunity to indirectly lash back at his wife!..
2 Likes
|Re: ''Bad Wife Kills Faster Than Poverty" - Lanre Gentry, Mercy Aigbe’s Ex-Husband by miqos02(m): 4:06pm
Same with bad husbands too
7 Likes
|Re: ''Bad Wife Kills Faster Than Poverty" - Lanre Gentry, Mercy Aigbe’s Ex-Husband by 0temSapien: 4:07pm
Hmm
|Re: ''Bad Wife Kills Faster Than Poverty" - Lanre Gentry, Mercy Aigbe’s Ex-Husband by yeyerolling: 4:07pm
ode.a man sees a sexy contract staff working with zenith bank, she no like am, but the man say by fire by force he must have her, begin use cars and money entice am till she grees, years later the man money don reduce, and babe don turn star wey men fit pay 1m just to put tip. both of dem are mad
1 Like
|Re: ''Bad Wife Kills Faster Than Poverty" - Lanre Gentry, Mercy Aigbe’s Ex-Husband by Ruggedfitness: 4:07pm
Mr Gentry on his opinion stated that having a bad wife kills faster but being poor is neither a good idea.
Celebrities always have themselves blaming each other for the fall of their marriages. No one learns a lessons and so it repeats itself in another marriage
2 Likes
|Re: ''Bad Wife Kills Faster Than Poverty" - Lanre Gentry, Mercy Aigbe’s Ex-Husband by Destined2win: 4:08pm
He's right
|Re: ''Bad Wife Kills Faster Than Poverty" - Lanre Gentry, Mercy Aigbe’s Ex-Husband by BruncleZuma: 4:08pm
Guy let go kwanu nah, move on already
1 Like
|Re: ''Bad Wife Kills Faster Than Poverty" - Lanre Gentry, Mercy Aigbe’s Ex-Husband by Soloton01: 4:08pm
Hmmmm
|Re: ''Bad Wife Kills Faster Than Poverty" - Lanre Gentry, Mercy Aigbe’s Ex-Husband by 9jatatafo(m): 4:08pm
Yes o true
|Re: ''Bad Wife Kills Faster Than Poverty" - Lanre Gentry, Mercy Aigbe’s Ex-Husband by koikoi2(m): 4:09pm
Do not put all d blames on a bad wife. What do u think makes f wife bad? A man's attitude can turn a good woman to bad. Check ur life first as a man.
2 Likes
|Re: ''Bad Wife Kills Faster Than Poverty" - Lanre Gentry, Mercy Aigbe’s Ex-Husband by dalaman: 4:09pm
Bad wife and poverty are like cancer. They will just there with you breathing down your neck where ever you go. To have a bad wife and be poor is the lowest of all lows.
1 Like
|Re: ''Bad Wife Kills Faster Than Poverty" - Lanre Gentry, Mercy Aigbe’s Ex-Husband by Fukafuka: 4:09pm
3 Likes
|Re: ''Bad Wife Kills Faster Than Poverty" - Lanre Gentry, Mercy Aigbe’s Ex-Husband by megareal(f): 4:09pm
It's always about bad wives yet we have bad husbands littering the marriage space.
Mtcheeeew.
How do you type hiss sef...?
2 Likes
|Re: ''Bad Wife Kills Faster Than Poverty" - Lanre Gentry, Mercy Aigbe’s Ex-Husband by dust144(m): 4:09pm
No need shout, bad wife/husband kills faster.
|Re: ''Bad Wife Kills Faster Than Poverty" - Lanre Gentry, Mercy Aigbe’s Ex-Husband by nairavsdollars: 4:09pm
Lie, lie. If Mercy come back, tell me say you no go accept her with wide arms
|Re: ''Bad Wife Kills Faster Than Poverty" - Lanre Gentry, Mercy Aigbe’s Ex-Husband by Newboss(m): 4:10pm
Marriage is a big scam!
1 Like
|Re: ''Bad Wife Kills Faster Than Poverty" - Lanre Gentry, Mercy Aigbe’s Ex-Husband by Izutee: 4:10pm
na lie ooo coz men don get sense now
4 Likes
|Re: ''Bad Wife Kills Faster Than Poverty" - Lanre Gentry, Mercy Aigbe’s Ex-Husband by Curvinus(m): 4:10pm
This is what happens when you try to wife a slay queen. She'll be out there to maximize her potentials with men, while you are expecting her to stick to you alone. e no de work like that
|Re: ''Bad Wife Kills Faster Than Poverty" - Lanre Gentry, Mercy Aigbe’s Ex-Husband by stillmaticOG(m): 4:10pm
how come he no die for the bad wife hand
|Re: ''Bad Wife Kills Faster Than Poverty" - Lanre Gentry, Mercy Aigbe’s Ex-Husband by morereb10: 4:10pm
abi ebola or HIV
Poverty is worst guys, I prefer to be rich and have HIV than to be poor and be free of HIV ...hahaha
Checkout How To Go From Fat to Flat: Belly Bulge-Fighting Foods You Can't Go Wrong With !!
more @ http://www.exlinklodge.com/2017/12/fat-to-flat-belly-bulge-fighting-foods.html
|Re: ''Bad Wife Kills Faster Than Poverty" - Lanre Gentry, Mercy Aigbe’s Ex-Husband by WebSurfer(m): 4:11pm
|Re: ''Bad Wife Kills Faster Than Poverty" - Lanre Gentry, Mercy Aigbe’s Ex-Husband by Amarabae(f): 4:11pm
He should shut up.
Irresponsible man
|Re: ''Bad Wife Kills Faster Than Poverty" - Lanre Gentry, Mercy Aigbe’s Ex-Husband by Sage7(m): 4:11pm
It is your bad English.
Like say no be you turn person daughter to bad wife.
Illiterate!
|Re: ''Bad Wife Kills Faster Than Poverty" - Lanre Gentry, Mercy Aigbe’s Ex-Husband by Mac2016(m): 4:11pm
Women, just like fire, are the sweetest things in the world if well-managed but otherwise disastrous...
1 Like
|Re: ''Bad Wife Kills Faster Than Poverty" - Lanre Gentry, Mercy Aigbe’s Ex-Husband by Eddy2cute(m): 4:11pm
Very true
|Re: ''Bad Wife Kills Faster Than Poverty" - Lanre Gentry, Mercy Aigbe’s Ex-Husband by Spaxon(f): 4:13pm
to this MTN fake ass guy above me
Is it by force?
Anti-spam bot have not seen this one.
Be wasting space that would have been used for more informant comments on SH.it
Why don't u post a DIFFRENT screenshot then?
|Re: ''Bad Wife Kills Faster Than Poverty" - Lanre Gentry, Mercy Aigbe’s Ex-Husband by sunnyside16(m): 4:13pm
Bad wife am telling reducing span since...........1892
Beyonce Launches New Emporio Armani Fragrance, "diamonds" In New York / Who Is Peter(psquare) Dating / Julia Roberts Converts To Hinduism
Viewing this topic: Ekitibiased(m), PhrettySekinat(f), Casanye(m), alienvirus, ElDeeVee(m), Seadox, Fukafuka, ehie(f), daddyp76, vivlyviv, XVIER(m), eDeity, hemjaypss, maturemindsonly(m), Oyetboy(m), zomby(m), 042gist, learn(f), kamnene(f), titted(f), Destined2win, temitope06(m), Elvis295(m), markode777, seanery, Blackthorn, dapova, kings988, chudez0147(m), kologs, Fairsoul, lukfame(m), Alao046(m), MrDexter(m), femi852, ifeci, stepo707, xpizzy(m), Billyonaire, Jeodeks1992, Melkizedeck, luvtoyota(m), chronique(m), greatdude, myners007, lankieman, know, Geoxplorer, Adefemiaderoju1, applo, Jake619, Endtimesmith, medlat(m), istand49ja, adeleye17, Freshbank, tiwiex(m), kumbalo(m), Siga, SIMEONMPEE, Adikam(m), yinkus204(m), Temmywalex, Etuagievin, OBAGADAFFI, Khatayo, Ofirmee(m), samesolomon(m), rayenigma, dallyemmy, FrankTalk1, Anazp, mhiztaexpensive(m), NGELEBUBE, EweduAfonja(f), ekpeobiekpen, cephas10, link2folly, yhemster(m), ijeshaboy, omalumba, lammie21(m), joyjooi(f), millizoo, marufoye, Alexylas, leksmedia, excelsiorfarm(m), wasbas(f), redocean, kingNovak, andyanders, tolulope855(m), fatpogba7(m), Okexidase(m), Student125(m), RealNGN(m), lunacol(m), fidelson(m), harsysky(m), gonagona(m), CyberGypsy(m), Josegun(m), ladycomfort(f), maakano(m), stuffs4me(m), VampireeM(f), Sydneysheldon, ruffDiamond, Dething, BEEGOLD797(m), feyiona(m), nikz(f), Samzor, Yemiie, Meritbaba(m), gemtlesoul123, skimasks(m), skedman(m), firstladyanna(f), capon504(m), funmilade4real(m), Andyg, Shegzy8(m), cyntigirl(f), justiniyke29(m), jeffcole(m), StateNews, Tonymegabush1(m), sinceraconcept(m), Ballack1(m), itzcephas(m), VERQUEST111(m), eureka, afbstrategies, Zuriela, columbus007(m), daryoor(m), benbella, Lalaska(m), sonnie10, Mac2016(m), Rexgodwin, Day11(m), classicB(f), gmoni2(m), chris070(m), Follysho707, lion042(m), Homeboiy, teneeorlah, firebaby(f), Moveitdotcom, adetayo234, yemmit90, Salex007(m), ahmloks(m), joseo, nathx(m), smartolala, jjj444, sammirano, plural, rayboym, Jully17(f), rhetorical17 and 263 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 13