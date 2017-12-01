Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / ''Bad Wife Kills Faster Than Poverty" - Lanre Gentry, Mercy Aigbe’s Ex-Husband (5785 Views)

Mercy Aigbe And Her Kids Michelle And Juwon Slay In Same Native Wear / Mercy Aigbe's Ex Lanre Gentry Is Already Showing Off His 'new Love' (photo) / Mercy Aigbe's Ex Husband Family Wades In, Trying To Stop Him From Being Jailed (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)





Fans will differently have various answers and some will be talking from experience such as Nollywood actress, Mercy Aigbe Husband, Asiwaju Gentry.



Mr Gentry on his opinion stated that having a bad wife kills faster but being poor is neither a good idea.



On what kills faster, he stated that “Bad wife,” but admitted that “Poverty is not good too.”



http://news.nollyzone.com/bad-wife-kills-faster-poor-mercy-aigbes-ex-hubby-says/ There have been a trending question from popular Yoruba actor cum actor/producer, Afeez Owo, which is “Which one kills a man faster...poverty or Bad wife?”Fans will differently have various answers and some will be talking from experience such as Nollywood actress, Mercy Aigbe Husband, Asiwaju Gentry.Mr Gentry on his opinion stated that having a bad wife kills faster but being poor is neither a good idea.On what kills faster, he stated that “Bad wife,” but admitted that “Poverty is not good too.”

#Fact.... She definitely had her own share of the blame but once you hit her nobody remembers your own pains.





So next time don't hit cos some women count on it to win this kind of fight. 4 Likes

Golden opportunity to indirectly lash back at his wife!.. 2 Likes

Same with bad husbands too 7 Likes

Hmm

ode.a man sees a sexy contract staff working with zenith bank, she no like am, but the man say by fire by force he must have her, begin use cars and money entice am till she grees, years later the man money don reduce, and babe don turn star wey men fit pay 1m just to put tip. both of dem are mad 1 Like

Mr Gentry on his opinion stated that having a bad wife kills faster but being poor is neither a good idea.



On what kills faster, he stated that “Bad wife,” but admitted that “Poverty is not good too.”

Celebrities always have themselves blaming each other for the fall of their marriages. No one learns a lessons and so it repeats itself in another marriage Celebrities always have themselves blaming each other for the fall of their marriages. No one learns a lessons and so it repeats itself in another marriage 2 Likes

He's right

Guy let go kwanu nah, move on already 1 Like

Hmmmm

Yes o true

Do not put all d blames on a bad wife. What do u think makes f wife bad? A man's attitude can turn a good woman to bad. Check ur life first as a man. 2 Likes

Bad wife and poverty are like cancer. They will just there with you breathing down your neck where ever you go. To have a bad wife and be poor is the lowest of all lows. 1 Like

3 Likes





Mtcheeeew.



How do you type hiss sef...? It's always about bad wives yet we have bad husbands littering the marriage space.Mtcheeeew.How do you type hiss sef...? 2 Likes

No need shout, bad wife/husband kills faster.

Lie, lie. If Mercy come back, tell me say you no go accept her with wide arms

Marriage is a big scam! 1 Like

na lie ooo coz men don get sense now 4 Likes

This is what happens when you try to wife a slay queen. She'll be out there to maximize her potentials with men, while you are expecting her to stick to you alone. e no de work like that

how come he no die for the bad wife hand





Poverty is worst guys, I prefer to be rich and have HIV than to be poor and be free of HIV ...hahaha



Checkout How To Go From Fat to Flat: Belly Bulge-Fighting Foods You Can't Go Wrong With !!





more @ abi ebola or HIVPoverty is worst guys, I prefer to be rich and have HIV than to be poor and be free of HIV ...hahahamore @ http://www.exlinklodge.com/2017/12/fat-to-flat-belly-bulge-fighting-foods.html

He should shut up.

Irresponsible man

It is your bad English.



Like say no be you turn person daughter to bad wife.



Illiterate!

Women, just like fire, are the sweetest things in the world if well-managed but otherwise disastrous... 1 Like

Very true

to this MTN fake ass guy above me



Is it by force?

Anti-spam bot have not seen this one.

Be wasting space that would have been used for more informant comments on SH.it



Why don't u post a DIFFRENT screenshot then?