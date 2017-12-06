₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,923,726 members, 3,954,787 topics. Date: Wednesday, 06 December 2017 at 10:16 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Education / Anambra Secondary Students Wear Native Cloths To School On Wednesdays (19275 Views)
Secondary Students Celebrate Graduation By Carrying Their Colleague Up / Oyo Students Set School On Fire Over Massive Failure (Pics) / Secondary Students Fight With Cutlass In Ibadan (Photos) (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Anambra Secondary Students Wear Native Cloths To School On Wednesdays by Groovenaija360(m): 4:15pm
It is now an official practice and a law in Anambra state as secondary school students in all LGA's now dress in native cloths to school every Wednesday.
Is this actually a way to promote Nigerian culture.
What do you think?
>>> https://groovenaija360.com.ng/anambra-secondary-students-wear-native-cloths-to-school-every-wednesdays-photos/
3 Likes
|Re: Anambra Secondary Students Wear Native Cloths To School On Wednesdays by nazablossom: 5:13pm
A welcomed development. Let's promote our culture
32 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Anambra Secondary Students Wear Native Cloths To School On Wednesdays by GIDIBANKZ(m): 5:26pm
Second to comment....hehe tanx to Lala for th 10k he just paid me.....rubbish jor
1 Like
|Re: Anambra Secondary Students Wear Native Cloths To School On Wednesdays by 1shortblackboy: 5:29pm
two questions:
how will this promote rapid development
and when they say native what exactly is native and native to where
2 Likes
|Re: Anambra Secondary Students Wear Native Cloths To School On Wednesdays by earthsync(f): 6:20pm
is that going to increase the standards of education in these schools
3 Likes
|Re: Anambra Secondary Students Wear Native Cloths To School On Wednesdays by wittyt98(m): 7:28pm
earthsync:has foreign practices improved the standard of education yet? learning and practicing ones tradition is part of improvement
81 Likes 11 Shares
|Re: Anambra Secondary Students Wear Native Cloths To School On Wednesdays by Efostick(m): 7:29pm
Hahaha lol
|Re: Anambra Secondary Students Wear Native Cloths To School On Wednesdays by Follysho707: 7:36pm
Isn't this the same state that appointed a "commissioner for happiness"? The state is fast becoming a joke.
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Anambra Secondary Students Wear Native Cloths To School On Wednesdays by Flobakd(m): 7:51pm
Wearing of native cloths to school is not an issue but what matters most is d quality of education.
6 Likes
|Re: Anambra Secondary Students Wear Native Cloths To School On Wednesdays by Biggerbros234: 8:13pm
hehehehe wetin afonjas go wear naa
2 Likes
|Re: Anambra Secondary Students Wear Native Cloths To School On Wednesdays by Ritajovy(f): 8:37pm
To me, that's nonsense. In Home Economics, one of the things I was taught about the characteristics of a school uniform is that it should be comfortable.
That traditional wear ain't comfortable especially with the gals. They tie wrapper to school with scarf. Like ,who does that There was one I witnessed one day, the gals wrapper was un-tieing along the way and she kept re-tieing it. Even children wear wrappers to school also. That is not comfortable to me. Most of these classrooms don't have working fans. The ones that do, have power failure to contend with. Biko, let's stick with out simple school uniforms.
Let's promote our culture some other way Biko.
4 Likes
|Re: Anambra Secondary Students Wear Native Cloths To School On Wednesdays by TheAngry1: 8:39pm
ok
|Re: Anambra Secondary Students Wear Native Cloths To School On Wednesdays by Moreoffaith(m): 8:39pm
Na only Nigeria student dey wear aso ebi go school...
Shior!!!
|Re: Anambra Secondary Students Wear Native Cloths To School On Wednesdays by bright007(f): 8:39pm
OK
|Re: Anambra Secondary Students Wear Native Cloths To School On Wednesdays by drasob: 8:39pm
Follysho707:
No, it isn't... Read up on your news before commenting.
26 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Anambra Secondary Students Wear Native Cloths To School On Wednesdays by AuntyGodiva(f): 8:40pm
Promote What culture??! Our forefathers knew no clothes
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Anambra Secondary Students Wear Native Cloths To School On Wednesdays by Icon79(m): 8:40pm
Good idea as long as they don't make it MANDATORY. It has to be strictly optional because there are folks who don't have (and can't afford) native attires.
O pari
2 Likes
|Re: Anambra Secondary Students Wear Native Cloths To School On Wednesdays by merits(m): 8:41pm
9c
|Re: Anambra Secondary Students Wear Native Cloths To School On Wednesdays by klins4213(m): 8:41pm
Hmmmmm. Sometimes I dey wonder who dey in charge of some school curriculum and who dey harbour all this kind ideas for mind.
1 Like
|Re: Anambra Secondary Students Wear Native Cloths To School On Wednesdays by Coldfeets: 8:42pm
1shortblackboy:
You dey mind dem?
Bunch of confused men and women.
|Re: Anambra Secondary Students Wear Native Cloths To School On Wednesdays by Icon79(m): 8:42pm
Wow. What an airhead
O pari
bright007:
1 Like
|Re: Anambra Secondary Students Wear Native Cloths To School On Wednesdays by Nwodosis(m): 8:42pm
Is that native attire or prison inmates clothing?
1 Like
|Re: Anambra Secondary Students Wear Native Cloths To School On Wednesdays by Timileyin008: 8:43pm
wittyt98:jzj
|Re: Anambra Secondary Students Wear Native Cloths To School On Wednesdays by blackbeau1(f): 8:43pm
Good idea
|Re: Anambra Secondary Students Wear Native Cloths To School On Wednesdays by blowjob: 8:44pm
COOL..
|Re: Anambra Secondary Students Wear Native Cloths To School On Wednesdays by Icon79(m): 8:45pm
Look at this one, eh? Trado doesn't necessarily mean wrapper and scarf!
Ewu ten kobo
O pari
Ritajovy:
4 Likes
|Re: Anambra Secondary Students Wear Native Cloths To School On Wednesdays by ionsman: 8:45pm
Bishop David Oyedepo..."If you're not a tither,your windows will not open. Even if one opens,seven more will close"
|Re: Anambra Secondary Students Wear Native Cloths To School On Wednesdays by Phenotech(m): 8:45pm
Follysho707:that'd IMO State of OkoroAwusa
|Re: Anambra Secondary Students Wear Native Cloths To School On Wednesdays by danduj(m): 8:46pm
Follysho707:Nah,Imo state
Which Schools Are Currently Admiting On Pre-degree / How much Is WAEC 2017 GCE Registration? / Unillorin Tops Ibadan In April University Rankings At VNTI
Viewing this topic: stainny, Almaha, JayEntaur(m), Bodunde1988(m), Patheos(m), Freest(m), chemosupremo(f), macaphan007(m), Drienzia, s3nn2x(m), automaticgates(m), gregormendel, NovusHomo(m), utenwuson, zizytd(m), Osgee(m), Bonab, Temihatz(m), melodix(m), Analog95(m), Dannybouy, Firstgentleman1(m), Ajakayekoke(m), uduaksun(m), privilegejoshua, LivingBetter, Marvis4real(f), anthonyezeoke(m), joeyish2, mek2002(m), coliobabs(m), samzzycash(m), ngwababe, leonard002(m), redfly(m), olaolayink(m), ufumes(m), Malakh, Sunkyphil and 92 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 13