Is this actually a way to promote Nigerian culture.



What do you think?





It is now an official practice and a law in Anambra state as secondary school students in all LGA's now dress in native cloths to school every Wednesday.

A welcomed development. Let's promote our culture 32 Likes 1 Share

two questions:

how will this promote rapid development

and when they say native what exactly is native and native to where 2 Likes

is that going to increase the standards of education in these schools 3 Likes

earthsync:

has foreign practices improved the standard of education yet? learning and practicing ones tradition is part of improvement

Isn't this the same state that appointed a "commissioner for happiness"? The state is fast becoming a joke. 2 Likes 1 Share

Wearing of native cloths to school is not an issue but what matters most is d quality of education. 6 Likes

hehehehe wetin afonjas go wear naa 2 Likes



That traditional wear ain't comfortable especially with the gals. They tie wrapper to school with scarf. Like ,who does that There was one I witnessed one day, the gals wrapper was un-tieing along the way and she kept re-tieing it. Even children wear wrappers to school also. That is not comfortable to me. Most of these classrooms don't have working fans. The ones that do, have power failure to contend with. Biko, let's stick with out simple school uniforms.



Let's promote our culture some other way Biko. To me, that's nonsense. In Home Economics, one of the things I was taught about the characteristics of a school uniform is that it should be comfortable.That traditional wear ain't comfortable especially with the gals. They tie wrapper to school with scarf. Like ,who does thatThere was one I witnessed one day, the gals wrapper was un-tieing along the way and she kept re-tieing it. Even children wear wrappers to school also. That is not comfortable to me. Most of these classrooms don't have working fans. The ones that do, have power failure to contend with. Biko, let's stick with out simple school uniforms.Let's promote our culture some other way Biko. 4 Likes

Na only Nigeria student dey wear aso ebi go school...

Follysho707:

Isn't this the same state that appointed a "commissioner for happiness"? The state is fast becoming a joke.

No, it isn't... Read up on your news before commenting.

Promote What culture??! Our forefathers knew no clothes 1 Like 1 Share

Good idea as long as they don't make it MANDATORY. It has to be strictly optional because there are folks who don't have (and can't afford) native attires.





Hmmmmm. Sometimes I dey wonder who dey in charge of some school curriculum and who dey harbour all this kind ideas for mind. 1 Like

1shortblackboy:

two questions:

how will this promote rapid development

and when they say native what exactly is native and native to where

You dey mind dem?



You dey mind dem?

Bunch of confused men and women.







bright007:

OK Wow. What an airheadO pari 1 Like

Is that native attire or prison inmates clothing? 1 Like

wittyt98:

has foreign practices improved the standard of education yet? learning and practicing ones tradition is part of improvement jzj jzj

Ritajovy:

To me, that's nonsense. In Home Economics, one of the things I was taught about the characteristics of a school uniform is that it should be comfortable.

That traditional wear ain't comfortable especially with the gals. They tie wrapper to school with scarf. Like ,who does that There was one I witnessed one day, the gals wrapper was un-tieing along the way and she kept re-tieing it. Even children wear wrappers to school also. That is not comfortable to me. Most of these classrooms don't have working fans. The ones that do, have power failure to contend with. Biko, let's stick with out simple school uniforms.



Look at this one, eh? Trado doesn't necessarily mean wrapper and scarf!





Follysho707:

that'd IMO State of OkoroAwusa