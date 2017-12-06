₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,923,726 members, 3,954,789 topics. Date: Wednesday, 06 December 2017 at 10:17 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Romance / Man Spotted A Transgender In Ibadan (Photos) (3913 Views)
Man Squeezes A Lady's Boobs And Got Nigerians Talking (Photos) / Lady With Huge Backside Spotted At A Movie Location In Lagos (photos) / Man Pressing His Manhood On A Lady's Backside While Waiting For Bus In Lagos (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Man Spotted A Transgender In Ibadan (Photos) by NEHLIVE: 4:24pm
Hmm, an Instagram user has shared video of a transgendered he saw at a place in Ibadan, Southwest Nigeria. According to the eyewitness the figure was initially wearing wig and was even calling someone supposedly his/her spouse. This person is busty and endowed at the back and act like a woman according to the video shared. The sight of this person according to the video incited a lot murmoring at the background. See the screenshots and video below...
http://m.af1234.com/Af1234/details/shocking-a-man-with-boobs-and-backside-spotted-in-ibadan
1 Like
|Re: Man Spotted A Transgender In Ibadan (Photos) by NEHLIVE: 4:25pm
.
|Re: Man Spotted A Transgender In Ibadan (Photos) by Airborne02(m): 4:34pm
|Re: Man Spotted A Transgender In Ibadan (Photos) by labanj1(m): 4:44pm
O Lord deliver us from evil
1 Like
|Re: Man Spotted A Transgender In Ibadan (Photos) by DeadRat(m): 4:55pm
Some Men Will Be Drilling This One
|Re: Man Spotted A Transgender In Ibadan (Photos) by IamKashyBaby(f): 5:02pm
What if that's a real woman? Juz bcoz she don't have a wig and she has a strong manly face...
6 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Man Spotted A Transgender In Ibadan (Photos) by Artzdanielsz(m): 5:59pm
thats a lady
1 Like
|Re: Man Spotted A Transgender In Ibadan (Photos) by BiggyB242(m): 6:37pm
That's a female if you pay attention at the pic you see her arm is burnt. Perhaps she was a victim of fire accident.
People just do stupid poo for publicity.
1 Like
|Re: Man Spotted A Transgender In Ibadan (Photos) by jericco1(m): 6:40pm
that's a sweet lie.
|Re: Man Spotted A Transgender In Ibadan (Photos) by RichiB(m): 6:43pm
WTF is happening here! Must be a she-male
|Re: Man Spotted A Transgender In Ibadan (Photos) by Oyindidi(f): 6:44pm
Until I see the video, i don't believe
|Re: Man Spotted A Transgender In Ibadan (Photos) by festwiz(m): 6:45pm
That's a woman, not a very good looking one though. I could be wrong.
|Re: Man Spotted A Transgender In Ibadan (Photos) by ibkkk(f): 6:53pm
He may be putting on a padded bra and a padded butt.
2 Likes
|Re: Man Spotted A Transgender In Ibadan (Photos) by ChewingStick(m): 6:57pm
Some girls these days are so awkardly ugly u could mistake them for a guy.
ask iAmJ
3 Likes
|Re: Man Spotted A Transgender In Ibadan (Photos) by EsotericMonk: 6:57pm
Gynecomasti with gluteal hypertrophy
|Re: Man Spotted A Transgender In Ibadan (Photos) by InyinyaAgbaOku(m): 7:23pm
Denrele
Bobrisky
Now this. .
What is it with Yoruba men?
|Re: Man Spotted A Transgender In Ibadan (Photos) by NwaAmaikpe: 10:08pm
I love his perky boobs.
|Re: Man Spotted A Transgender In Ibadan (Photos) by michael142(m): 10:08pm
Akpurakpumbem. Achalugo
|Re: Man Spotted A Transgender In Ibadan (Photos) by Ruggedfitness: 10:09pm
NwaAmaikpe Please what do you think is that, I never seen a guy who would wear such tight toursers in my life.
But he might be a lady who is mourning and not wearing makeup, you know makeup can cover sins these days.
1 Like
|Re: Man Spotted A Transgender In Ibadan (Photos) by miqos02(m): 10:09pm
So ?
|Re: Man Spotted A Transgender In Ibadan (Photos) by FlyoruB: 10:10pm
InyinyaAgbaOku:
Eh.. This freak below isn't Yoruba o.
|Re: Man Spotted A Transgender In Ibadan (Photos) by careytommy7(m): 10:10pm
That's a girl. However, I find it invasive that a random person's picture can be put on nairaland and made a topic of discussion.
I swear the day they try it with me or any of my relatives
Your host will hear it
Google will hear it
.. and most importantly, seun will hear it in court.
|Re: Man Spotted A Transgender In Ibadan (Photos) by mccoy47(m): 10:10pm
So bobrisky is a transgendered too?
|Re: Man Spotted A Transgender In Ibadan (Photos) by sinaj(f): 10:11pm
This is not fair
I wonder how she will feel reading this.
1 Like
|Re: Man Spotted A Transgender In Ibadan (Photos) by hollamanng(m): 10:12pm
Transgender surgery is it that Cheap that every Tom,dick and Harry now do it.
|Re: Man Spotted A Transgender In Ibadan (Photos) by Rozaytee(f): 10:12pm
dem go soon beat am
|Re: Man Spotted A Transgender In Ibadan (Photos) by mccoy47(m): 10:13pm
NwaAmaikpe:This guy sef!
|Re: Man Spotted A Transgender In Ibadan (Photos) by munalight(f): 10:13pm
He is a man. I read that he dressed that way to advertise what he sells.
|Re: Man Spotted A Transgender In Ibadan (Photos) by ngwababe: 10:13pm
This one na down-syndrome joor!
|Re: Man Spotted A Transgender In Ibadan (Photos) by mickeymimi: 10:13pm
thats a lady ...from the pic it seems the other lady knows her.
|Re: Man Spotted A Transgender In Ibadan (Photos) by Bigprick9inches: 10:16pm
In Thailand, Singapore, Malaysia etc, trannys are common. Nothing strange about them
|Re: Man Spotted A Transgender In Ibadan (Photos) by sod09(m): 10:17pm
That yansh fit break joystick
(0) (Reply)
Questions Men Ask When Caught Cheating. Lol / My Tinsel Town...how Far With The TV Soap? / My Experience With My Girldfriend Tonight
Viewing this topic: apholaryn, Ausken(m), oluwasegun007(m), Ameekas(f), enzojaylini, nwamehn, Nesso(m), beau49, Dukechimi, heskeyw(m), amebovillage(m), Olutola88(m), coolakins(m), josh005(m), liz4eno(f), nonesense, Msmhillie(f), austin360, CharlieMaria(m), tiffanyfan(f), kingofthejungle(m), bigclem22, clintonsparkz(m), pepemendy(m), fabiano09(m), lacemose(m), GideonThomas(m), oneitalia, hmohammed(m), ChineseBuggati3(m), MFjones(m), chopbanana, Clyod, ASPchris(m), ogbs2020love, amojis(m), careytommy7(m), coded06(m), imran90(m), Graciouscharis, Dizu(m), queensera(f), Pref(m), MayorMgbedike(m), sonyjacobs(m), natsuflame, Ujunkem(f), Oluwolex2000(m), Iamtipsyy(m), aaronson(m), Bluevy, Brendaniel, biyi99(m), jonbaba, michael142(m), charijee(f), Moronfoluwa(m), iamprotocol(m), caon, stephots10, tunapa4dem, emmajesty1, oshibote1, Vic20(m), horlermesheye, Ilblize(m), Blackhawk01, almoner(m), danvon(m), walesho(m), Rashman578(m), Sanada(f), HokageTravels, survtony(m), Dc4life(m), abuus123, Chatlaury(f), Freshbank, pabostt, olawamide042(m), martinsodo, Costello559(m), Accymanny(m), georgeonyia, ourkobo(m), Betgames(m), chanky, jaysnow(m), NEHLIVE, agentjude(m), VIPERVENOM(m), Bigdocemo(m), chibike69, oluwatobyloba(f), Onorie(f), Tukor32, Noblewhiz(m), Terror666(m), krisjack11, Ekeseges(f), kels4fun(m), Gbigs(m), dbelovd, Arcay(m), Isiri, ffoye(m), goodoc(m), BUHARIISCURSED(m), fratermathy(m), dammike(m), jahrule, Henrick007, Mayflowa(m), blithe, EkeBarry(m), meresse, ogaJona(m), godisablack(m), Shama007, slowice(m), Comradetega(m), Danny226, Psalm45(f), alort, 88natzy(m), Prinzyy, Pidginwhisper, Bigprick9inches, omofolahanmi1(m), kamantan(m), Jansat, dukechilezie(m), babadem2much(m), zico10(m), jdstunt(m), esty27, fizopumpin, Mariangeles, Deolaw, blessingsonflee(f), OmoAtlanta, Nimi22(f), Matthew4sure(m), Lapyte, Jh0wsef(m), vickvan(m), iluvpomo(m), pokenose(m), yinbus(m), Effizy12(m), brightdocare(m), Rooneyboy(m), sod09(m), isahsalee, boringnigerian, doctuw(m), grinface98(m), 26edjay, Mshow94(m), DeImmortal, bossrillboss, Valiboi, Northernonyenku(m), revpeter(m), TutorV(m), guuudy87, redfly(m), xtenxive(m), christejames(m), gurunlocker, begge, abefeabebi(m), tolanee(f), elmisti(m), AmehHAS, fynegurl, canDy4eva(f), JimohPh and 281 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 44