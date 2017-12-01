₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Mahmood Yakubu Visits Godwin Emefiele (Photos) by Harbdulrasaq(m): 4:27pm
PHOTOS: INEC Chairman Visists CBN Governor Godwin Emefiele
INEC Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, paid a visit to The Central bank Governor, Mr. Godwin Emefiele today in Abuja.
http://www.newshelmng.com/2017/12/photos-inec-chairman-visists-cbn.html
|Re: Mahmood Yakubu Visits Godwin Emefiele (Photos) by Benjom(m): 4:33pm
Issorite... but what's the relevance of this visit?
|Re: Mahmood Yakubu Visits Godwin Emefiele (Photos) by Keneking: 4:36pm
Ok...to seek for funding to epp with 2019 elections to sway votes for
|Re: Mahmood Yakubu Visits Godwin Emefiele (Photos) by lambertpope: 4:38pm
Hope its for good of Nigerians
|Re: Mahmood Yakubu Visits Godwin Emefiele (Photos) by rifasenate11(m): 4:38pm
Buhari wants to take the remaining money in CBN to pay for his re-election in 2019. but he will fail. w
we will Atikulate in 2019
|Re: Mahmood Yakubu Visits Godwin Emefiele (Photos) by AngelicBeing: 4:38pm
Hmmmm
|Re: Mahmood Yakubu Visits Godwin Emefiele (Photos) by madridguy(m): 4:40pm
Wailers above me
|Re: Mahmood Yakubu Visits Godwin Emefiele (Photos) by omowolewa: 4:59pm
What's the correlation, need dollars for equipments.
|Re: Mahmood Yakubu Visits Godwin Emefiele (Photos) by id911: 5:18pm
Fruitless effort...
They want to finish the treasury because of 2019 but we will still ATIKULATE
|Re: Mahmood Yakubu Visits Godwin Emefiele (Photos) by mzHANA(f): 6:08pm
I don't know what to say
Someone should plz like my comment
|Re: Mahmood Yakubu Visits Godwin Emefiele (Photos) by Spaxon(f): 6:09pm
Who else is thinking what I'm thinking.......
It wee not work o
|Re: Mahmood Yakubu Visits Godwin Emefiele (Photos) by Laple0541(m): 6:09pm
K
|Re: Mahmood Yakubu Visits Godwin Emefiele (Photos) by nairavsdollars: 6:10pm
If no be magomago, wetin concern INEC chairman with CBN governor?
|Re: Mahmood Yakubu Visits Godwin Emefiele (Photos) by sapientia(m): 6:10pm
For what exactly.
What connects this 2 offices?
If anyone assumes its for election rigging.. wouldnt blame the person a bit.
|Re: Mahmood Yakubu Visits Godwin Emefiele (Photos) by Zohobouy(m): 6:10pm
|Re: Mahmood Yakubu Visits Godwin Emefiele (Photos) by Lanre4uonly(m): 6:11pm
I do hope the visit is for the betterment of well meaning Nigerians.
|Re: Mahmood Yakubu Visits Godwin Emefiele (Photos) by firstolalekan(m): 6:11pm
And this is a news?
|Re: Mahmood Yakubu Visits Godwin Emefiele (Photos) by r2beez(m): 6:11pm
Question of the day:
Benjom:
Answer of the day:
Keneking:
|Re: Mahmood Yakubu Visits Godwin Emefiele (Photos) by ElPadrino33: 6:11pm
Them don dey share money for 2019
|Re: Mahmood Yakubu Visits Godwin Emefiele (Photos) by jerflakes(m): 6:13pm
Seylad2009:
Now this is the reason why these mods should fill the frontpage with topics that help with self employment, and not what to write in your cv
And yes, self employment is easy, it's a question of "how low can you go?" to lay the foundation
The normal reply is "I'm a graduate, I can't do that!"
|Re: Mahmood Yakubu Visits Godwin Emefiele (Photos) by temitemi1(m): 6:15pm
why the famzy
|Re: Mahmood Yakubu Visits Godwin Emefiele (Photos) by dukie25: 6:15pm
Probably there to collect his share of 2019 election loot.
Only a fool would believe this man is capable of credible elections.
The result would be inconclusive if Buhari loses to whoever.
|Re: Mahmood Yakubu Visits Godwin Emefiele (Photos) by ominiriches2016(m): 6:16pm
|Re: Mahmood Yakubu Visits Godwin Emefiele (Photos) by Fukafuka: 6:18pm
|Re: Mahmood Yakubu Visits Godwin Emefiele (Photos) by jericco1(m): 6:19pm
I'll get there. and I'll do my best.
|Re: Mahmood Yakubu Visits Godwin Emefiele (Photos) by gabsuccess: 6:20pm
corruption kept them together.sharing of looted money is about to or had taken place,their is GOD ooo.
|Re: Mahmood Yakubu Visits Godwin Emefiele (Photos) by morereb10: 6:23pm
ringin starts now
|Re: Mahmood Yakubu Visits Godwin Emefiele (Photos) by SHAKABOOM: 6:26pm
madridguy:Zombie..I dint see yu in any fulani thread.
|Re: Mahmood Yakubu Visits Godwin Emefiele (Photos) by Fukafuka: 6:37pm
