PHOTOS: INEC Chairman Visists CBN Governor Godwin Emefiele



INEC Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, paid a visit to The Central bank Governor, Mr. Godwin Emefiele today in Abuja.





http://www.newshelmng.com/2017/12/photos-inec-chairman-visists-cbn.html INEC Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, paid a visit to The Central bank Governor, Mr. Godwin Emefiele today in Abuja.

Issorite... but what's the relevance of this visit? 4 Likes

Ok...to seek for funding to epp with 2019 elections to sway votes for ABA 1 Like

Hope its for good of Nigerians

Buhari wants to take the remaining money in CBN to pay for his re-election in 2019. but he will fail. w



we will Atikulate in 2019 6 Likes

Hmmmm

Wailers above me 2 Likes

What's the correlation, need dollars for equipments.

Fruitless effort...





They want to finish the treasury because of 2019 but we will still ATIKULATE 3 Likes





Someone should plz like my comment I don't know what to saySomeone should plz like my comment 8 Likes

It wee not work o Who else is thinking what I'm thinking.......It wee not work o 3 Likes

K

If no be magomago, wetin concern INEC chairman with CBN governor? 3 Likes 1 Share

For what exactly.



What connects this 2 offices?



If anyone assumes its for election rigging.. wouldnt blame the person a bit.

I do hope the visit is for the betterment of well meaning Nigerians.

And this is a news?

Benjom:

Issorite... but what's the relevance of this visit?

Answer of the day:

Keneking:

Ok...to seek for funding to epp with 2019 elections to sway votes for ABA



Question of the day:Answer of the day: 2 Likes

Them don dey share money for 2019 2 Likes

Now this is the reason why these mods should fill the frontpage with topics that help with self employment, and not what to write in your cv



And yes, self employment is easy, it's a question of "how low can you go?" to lay the foundation



The normal reply is "I'm a graduate, I can't do that!" Now this is the reason why these mods should fill the frontpage with topics that help with, and notAnd yes, self employment is easy, it's a question of "how low can you go?" to lay the foundationThe normal reply is " 2 Likes

why the famzy

Probably there to collect his share of 2019 election loot.

Only a fool would believe this man is capable of credible elections.

The result would be inconclusive if Buhari loses to whoever.

1 Like

I'll get there. and I'll do my best.

corruption kept them together.sharing of looted money is about to or had taken place,their is GOD ooo.

ringin starts now