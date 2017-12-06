Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Education / FG Approves Six New Private Universities (names) (6354 Views)

The Federal Government has approved the establishment of six new private universities in the country.



The decision was reached at a meeting of the Federal Executive Council held on Wednesday at the Presidential Villa , Abuja .



The Minister of Education , Adamu Adamu , briefed State House correspondents at the end of the meeting which was presided over by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo .



President Muhammadu Buhari is currently on an official visit to Kano State.



Adamu listed the newly -approved private universities to include Admiralty University, Ibusa , Delta State; Spiritan University , Nneochi , Abia ; Precious Cornerstone University , Ibadan ; Pamo University of Medical Sciences, Port Harcourt; Atiba University , Oyo State ; and Eko University of Medical and Health Sciences , Lagos .







Universities again! Na wa ooooh

who dem epp? churning out graduates like biscuits with no children to eat them. 10 Likes

Govt knows what they pay for each student per session and is eager to avoid the huge subsidy it gives to students. If let say at average of over N300,000 FG spends per year on each undergrads is accumulated and used to help these student start up business as they graduate from private unis it will go a long way in helping to solve unemployment challenge.





What about LASUTH? Eko University of Medical and Health Sciences , Lagos .What about LASUTH?

Issorite

Eko University of Medical and Health Sciences , Lagos .



What about LASUTH? Lasuth is public. These ones are private. Lasuth is public. These ones are private. 5 Likes

When they are struggling to maintain the current ones on ground yet approving new ones. Too many graduates but no work to do.... Smh. Soon university degree will be like secondary school certificate

Eko University of Medical and Health Sciences , Lagos .



What about LASUTH?

Edo State has Ambrose Ali University and Edo University. No biggie. Edo State has Ambrose Ali University and Edo University. No biggie.

See their yeye names seff.

Business ventures 5 Likes 1 Share

Make nobody come talk say Buhari no build school during him time o.

Eko University of Medical and Health Sciences , Lagos .



What about LASUTH?

Lasuth not a private uni Lasuth not a private uni

Op u mean more glorified secondary schools 1 Like

I think I should go back and open a private University in Nigeria. That's another big money making venture these days.



Hit me up if you're in the academia and would like to be my rector!







Six Private Secondary school



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Cw91ffVsR_c I think the number of buildings we call tertiary institutions are enough, we need rehabilitation making them equal to their other African and abroad institutions not new poo buildings occupying space everywhere ,, by the way check out this..

None from the north,not surprised at all, they are allergic to education

As if it will churn out graduates who will not be job seekers!

None from the north 1 Like

Misplaced Priorities



What about the present ones which are underfunded,lack of facilities, low quality of education, lack of research studies and understaffed Private Universities ?



Mostly low standard Private UniversitiesMostly low standard







who dem epp? churning out graduates like biscuits with no children to eat them. Bia, Nut case, you need to change that moniker because that your handle is gradually influencing your actionsO pari

Just like our public secondary and primary schools, public universities will soon fade away.

Eko University of Medical and Health Sciences , Lagos .



What about LASUTH? Wetin coinsign private own University with LASUTH?!



Abeg oga commot here...you dey jonz Wetin coinsign private own University with LASUTH?!Abeg oga commot here...you dey jonz

Nigeria, the country with the highest number of university in Africa, yet we are backward. May Almighty God save us.

I sight PAMO in port harcourt and my mind reminds me of SIR DR Peter odili

Building more universities without improving the quality of our education and the universities.



When will this country be blessed with pragmatic and visionary leaders?

Six Private Secondary school Idiot Idiot