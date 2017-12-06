₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|FG Approves Six New Private Universities (names) by Islie: 5:48pm
Olalekan Adetayo , Abuja
The Federal Government has approved the establishment of six new private universities in the country.
The decision was reached at a meeting of the Federal Executive Council held on Wednesday at the Presidential Villa , Abuja .
The Minister of Education , Adamu Adamu , briefed State House correspondents at the end of the meeting which was presided over by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo .
President Muhammadu Buhari is currently on an official visit to Kano State.
Adamu listed the newly -approved private universities to include Admiralty University, Ibusa , Delta State; Spiritan University , Nneochi , Abia ; Precious Cornerstone University , Ibadan ; Pamo University of Medical Sciences, Port Harcourt; Atiba University , Oyo State ; and Eko University of Medical and Health Sciences , Lagos .
http://punchng.com/updated-fg-approves-six-new-private-universities/
|Re: FG Approves Six New Private Universities (names) by ejibaba(m): 6:41pm
Universities again! Na wa ooooh
|Re: FG Approves Six New Private Universities (names) by Nutase(f): 7:03pm
who dem epp? churning out graduates like biscuits with no children to eat them.
10 Likes
|Re: FG Approves Six New Private Universities (names) by Desyner: 7:07pm
Govt knows what they pay for each student per session and is eager to avoid the huge subsidy it gives to students. If let say at average of over N300,000 FG spends per year on each undergrads is accumulated and used to help these student start up business as they graduate from private unis it will go a long way in helping to solve unemployment challenge.
|Re: FG Approves Six New Private Universities (names) by Keneking: 7:08pm
Eko University of Medical and Health Sciences , Lagos .
What about LASUTH?
|Re: FG Approves Six New Private Universities (names) by TheHistorian(m): 7:10pm
|Re: FG Approves Six New Private Universities (names) by Atiku2019: 7:10pm
|Re: FG Approves Six New Private Universities (names) by Benjom(m): 7:10pm
Issorite
|Re: FG Approves Six New Private Universities (names) by Desyner: 7:11pm
Keneking:Lasuth is public. These ones are private.
5 Likes
|Re: FG Approves Six New Private Universities (names) by mohince(m): 7:11pm
When they are struggling to maintain the current ones on ground yet approving new ones. Too many graduates but no work to do.... Smh. Soon university degree will be like secondary school certificate
|Re: FG Approves Six New Private Universities (names) by Kennydoc(m): 7:12pm
Keneking:
Edo State has Ambrose Ali University and Edo University. No biggie.
|Re: FG Approves Six New Private Universities (names) by Olasco93: 7:12pm
Admiralty
Spiritan Precious
Cornerstone
Pamo
Atiba
Eko
See their yeye names seff.
Business ventures
5 Likes 1 Share
|Re: FG Approves Six New Private Universities (names) by Martins301(m): 7:12pm
Make nobody come talk say Buhari no build school during him time o.
|Re: FG Approves Six New Private Universities (names) by surgecom(m): 7:13pm
Keneking:
Lasuth not a private uni
|Re: FG Approves Six New Private Universities (names) by rafabenitez: 7:13pm
Op u mean more glorified secondary schools
1 Like
|Re: FG Approves Six New Private Universities (names) by Icon79(m): 7:13pm
I think I should go back and open a private University in Nigeria. That's another big money making venture these days.
Hit me up if you're in the academia and would like to be my rector!
O pari
|Re: FG Approves Six New Private Universities (names) by john4reala(m): 7:13pm
Six Private Secondary school
|Re: FG Approves Six New Private Universities (names) by meliziz12(m): 7:14pm
I think the number of buildings we call tertiary institutions are enough, we need rehabilitation making them equal to their other African and abroad institutions not new poo buildings occupying space everywhere ,, by the way check out this..
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Cw91ffVsR_c
|Re: FG Approves Six New Private Universities (names) by calebfm(m): 7:14pm
e no consign me
|Re: FG Approves Six New Private Universities (names) by enemyofprogress: 7:15pm
None from the north,not surprised at all, they are allergic to education
|Re: FG Approves Six New Private Universities (names) by Pavore9: 7:15pm
As if it will churn out graduates who will not be job seekers!
|Re: FG Approves Six New Private Universities (names) by Elnino4ladies: 7:15pm
None from the north
1 Like
|Re: FG Approves Six New Private Universities (names) by hardeycute: 7:15pm
Private Universities?
Mostly low standard
|Re: FG Approves Six New Private Universities (names) by Icon79(m): 7:15pm
Bia, Nut case, you need to change that moniker because that your handle is gradually influencing your actions
O pari
Nutase:
|Re: FG Approves Six New Private Universities (names) by Jh0wsef(m): 7:16pm
.
|Re: FG Approves Six New Private Universities (names) by BafanaBafana: 7:16pm
Just like our public secondary and primary schools, public universities will soon fade away.
|Re: FG Approves Six New Private Universities (names) by Awoofawo(m): 7:16pm
Keneking:Wetin coinsign private own University with LASUTH?!
Abeg oga commot here...you dey jonz
|Re: FG Approves Six New Private Universities (names) by fineyemi(m): 7:16pm
Nigeria, the country with the highest number of university in Africa, yet we are backward. May Almighty God save us.
|Re: FG Approves Six New Private Universities (names) by viktohmarkz(m): 7:17pm
I sight PAMO in port harcourt and my mind reminds me of SIR DR Peter odili
|Re: FG Approves Six New Private Universities (names) by Promismike(m): 7:18pm
Building more universities without improving the quality of our education and the universities.
When will this country be blessed with pragmatic and visionary leaders?
|Re: FG Approves Six New Private Universities (names) by fineyemi(m): 7:18pm
john4reala:Idiot
|Re: FG Approves Six New Private Universities (names) by Bari22(m): 7:18pm
hmm
