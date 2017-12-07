Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Events / Lady Celebrates Her Underaged Son's Birthday At A Night Club In Ibadan (14415 Views)

Lady Celebrates Her Housemaid's Birthday In Style (Photos) / Busty Lady Celebrates Her "16th" Birthday. See Reactions (Photos) / Champagne Poured On Guy Who Celebrated His Birthday At A Club In Benin (photo) (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)





http://m.af1234.com/Af1234/details/lady-takes-her-under-age-son-to-night-club-in-ibadan-to-celebrate-his-birthday A lady has celebrated her son's birthday in a unique way. The Ibadan based lady took the little to a night club to do what most adults do there; waste champagne.and so on. The only thing she probably didn't include is get a little boy a babe. Talking about catching them young.

See more pics from the Boy's birthday here>> http://m.af1234.com/Af1234/details/lady-takes-her-under-age-son-to-night-club-in-ibadan-to-celebrate-his-birthday

So? 1 Like

You no Carry am go church na night club com better? Okwaya? 21 Likes 1 Share

Afonja and stupidity 16 Likes

After the boy go dey carry olosho from age 10

She go blâme dem for village.







abeg driver lets go.



#ItstooLateToFailed 17 Likes

MicheyJ1:

Afonja and stupidity





TRIBALISM has eaten deep into your bones Maahhn !!



Mods aren't doing their work at all Mods aren't doing their work at all 34 Likes 1 Share

She's offering him what she have, if you have issues with this ,Thank God for ur life and the kind of parent you have 4 Likes

Misplaced priority. 1 Like 1 Share

So the boy don dey club abi

Pathetic! Before you know it the boy will start having sex before he is 10. 1 Like

OK oh

allstarcomic:

After the boy go dey carry olosho from age 10

She go blâme dem for village.







abeg driver lets go.



#ItstooLateToFailed 1 Like

Her child, her money.

..

Some people that call themselves parents nowadays are nothing to write home about.



I pity the single like me out there.

Is there still hope? 3 Likes 1 Share

classicB:

Pathetic! Before you know it the boy will start having sex before he is 10.

. See as the boy keep straight face , I don't want to imagine What he will turn into as a result of this kind of exposure . See as the boy keep straight face , I don't want to imagine What he will turn into as a result of this kind of exposure 1 Like

teach them at a young age and they won’t depart from it... teach them at a young age and they won’t depart from it... 2 Likes 2 Shares

The boy's destiny already decided

Mental patient . They think motherhood is all about show off. 1 Like

Olosho slay mama's respect 1 Like

If people need license to drive a car, I think a license should be

needed for parenting. 6 Likes

Olubee22 come and see your village people

Make she continue.... Next time she should try out brothel.. Nansense

He will tread this path and bring doom unto himself. May God help us all 1 Like

when to party has become part of you, you will always look for a reason to party!

Gistaboutschool forum - Trump Recognises Jerusalem As Israeli Capital

http://www.gistaboutschool.com/358/trump-recognises-jerusalem-as-israeli-capital#.WihjI49FIP4.whatsapp

Children brought up in a decent enviroment end up corrupt, talkless of children brought in a corrupt enviroment. Thank God for my mum, she is an exemplary mother 2 Likes

One of the reasons to avoid single mothers. 1 Like

after the clubbing nah prostitution... yellowbar women and baby mama role self TUFIAKWA 2 Likes

We never see anything,no be this same world when 90% girls be runs girls.