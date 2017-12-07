₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Lady Celebrates Her Underaged Son's Birthday At A Night Club In Ibadan by contactmorak: 9:33pm On Dec 06
A lady has celebrated her son's birthday in a unique way. The Ibadan based lady took the little to a night club to do what most adults do there; waste champagne.and so on. The only thing she probably didn't include is get a little boy a babe. Talking about catching them young.
http://m.af1234.com/Af1234/details/lady-takes-her-under-age-son-to-night-club-in-ibadan-to-celebrate-his-birthday
|Re: Lady Celebrates Her Underaged Son's Birthday At A Night Club In Ibadan by Oyiboman69: 9:35pm On Dec 06
So?
1 Like
|Re: Lady Celebrates Her Underaged Son's Birthday At A Night Club In Ibadan by Zita55(f): 9:39pm On Dec 06
You no Carry am go church na night club com better? Okwaya?
21 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Lady Celebrates Her Underaged Son's Birthday At A Night Club In Ibadan by MicheyJ1: 9:41pm On Dec 06
Afonja and stupidity
16 Likes
|Re: Lady Celebrates Her Underaged Son's Birthday At A Night Club In Ibadan by allstarcomic(m): 9:45pm On Dec 06
After the boy go dey carry olosho from age 10
She go blâme dem for village.
abeg driver lets go.
#ItstooLateToFailed
17 Likes
|Re: Lady Celebrates Her Underaged Son's Birthday At A Night Club In Ibadan by Kenzico(m): 9:48pm On Dec 06
MicheyJ1:
TRIBALISM has eaten deep into your bones Maahhn !!
Mods aren't doing their work at all
34 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Lady Celebrates Her Underaged Son's Birthday At A Night Club In Ibadan by SmallmebigGod: 9:51pm On Dec 06
She's offering him what she have, if you have issues with this ,Thank God for ur life and the kind of parent you have
4 Likes
|Re: Lady Celebrates Her Underaged Son's Birthday At A Night Club In Ibadan by Pappyto: 9:51pm On Dec 06
Misplaced priority.
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Lady Celebrates Her Underaged Son's Birthday At A Night Club In Ibadan by nifemi25(m): 9:52pm On Dec 06
So the boy don dey club abi
|Re: Lady Celebrates Her Underaged Son's Birthday At A Night Club In Ibadan by classicB(f): 10:18pm On Dec 06
Pathetic! Before you know it the boy will start having sex before he is 10.
1 Like
|Re: Lady Celebrates Her Underaged Son's Birthday At A Night Club In Ibadan by miqos02(m): 10:23pm On Dec 06
OK oh
|Re: Lady Celebrates Her Underaged Son's Birthday At A Night Club In Ibadan by akeentech(m): 10:23pm On Dec 06
allstarcomic:
1 Like
|Re: Lady Celebrates Her Underaged Son's Birthday At A Night Club In Ibadan by kennygee(f): 10:23pm On Dec 06
Her child, her money.
|Re: Lady Celebrates Her Underaged Son's Birthday At A Night Club In Ibadan by Oluwaseyi00(m): 10:24pm On Dec 06
..
|Re: Lady Celebrates Her Underaged Son's Birthday At A Night Club In Ibadan by itsik(m): 10:25pm On Dec 06
Some people that call themselves parents nowadays are nothing to write home about.
I pity the single like me out there.
Is there still hope?
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Lady Celebrates Her Underaged Son's Birthday At A Night Club In Ibadan by mazimee(m): 10:26pm On Dec 06
classicB:
. See as the boy keep straight face , I don't want to imagine What he will turn into as a result of this kind of exposure
1 Like
|Re: Lady Celebrates Her Underaged Son's Birthday At A Night Club In Ibadan by BCISLTD: 10:26pm On Dec 06
teach them at a young age and they won’t depart from it...
2 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Lady Celebrates Her Underaged Son's Birthday At A Night Club In Ibadan by free2ryhme: 10:27pm On Dec 06
The boy's destiny already decided
|Re: Lady Celebrates Her Underaged Son's Birthday At A Night Club In Ibadan by blackbeau1(f): 10:27pm On Dec 06
Mental patient . They think motherhood is all about show off.
1 Like
|Re: Lady Celebrates Her Underaged Son's Birthday At A Night Club In Ibadan by olamil34(m): 10:33pm On Dec 06
Olosho slay mama's respect
1 Like
|Re: Lady Celebrates Her Underaged Son's Birthday At A Night Club In Ibadan by ivolt: 10:33pm On Dec 06
If people need license to drive a car, I think a license should be
needed for parenting.
6 Likes
|Re: Lady Celebrates Her Underaged Son's Birthday At A Night Club In Ibadan by naughtylagosguy(m): 10:33pm On Dec 06
Olubee22 come and see your village people
|Re: Lady Celebrates Her Underaged Son's Birthday At A Night Club In Ibadan by CharlieMaria(m): 10:34pm On Dec 06
Make she continue.... Next time she should try out brothel.. Nansense
|Re: Lady Celebrates Her Underaged Son's Birthday At A Night Club In Ibadan by mammanbawa: 10:37pm On Dec 06
He will tread this path and bring doom unto himself. May God help us all
1 Like
|Re: Lady Celebrates Her Underaged Son's Birthday At A Night Club In Ibadan by injurybaba(m): 10:37pm On Dec 06
when to party has become part of you, you will always look for a reason to party!
|Re: Lady Celebrates Her Underaged Son's Birthday At A Night Club In Ibadan by Solomon17(m): 10:38pm On Dec 06
|Re: Lady Celebrates Her Underaged Son's Birthday At A Night Club In Ibadan by gbaskiboy(m): 10:41pm On Dec 06
Children brought up in a decent enviroment end up corrupt, talkless of children brought in a corrupt enviroment. Thank God for my mum, she is an exemplary mother
2 Likes
|Re: Lady Celebrates Her Underaged Son's Birthday At A Night Club In Ibadan by Alexgeneration(m): 10:41pm On Dec 06
One of the reasons to avoid single mothers.
1 Like
|Re: Lady Celebrates Her Underaged Son's Birthday At A Night Club In Ibadan by AFONJAPIG(f): 10:44pm On Dec 06
after the clubbing nah prostitution... yellowbar women and baby mama role self TUFIAKWA
2 Likes
|Re: Lady Celebrates Her Underaged Son's Birthday At A Night Club In Ibadan by youmour(m): 10:46pm On Dec 06
We never see anything,no be this same world when 90% girls be runs girls.
|Re: Lady Celebrates Her Underaged Son's Birthday At A Night Club In Ibadan by captainbell: 10:50pm On Dec 06
Humans have evolved to the point where they no longer have sense.
1 Like
