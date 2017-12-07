Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Romance / My Neighbour Is Showing Me Green Light Despite The Fact That She's Married (16065 Views)

We both live in the same estate, her husband worked with a private company in Abeokuta while we live in Ikeja

For the past 3 days now she as being bringing me food cos she no am a bachelor and she do come to my apartment at times to play cheese and ludo.

The way she dress must time shows what she want and it also seems am having an affection towards her also.

Shud I go ahead?

Kindly advice 4 Likes 1 Share

And I say it again, you're digging your grave small small. 178 Likes 13 Shares

so if we now tell u to go ahead, u will go ahead? 148 Likes 14 Shares







Don't miss the opportunity to make another man's wife moan.

I am a living witness; it brings goodluck.



She's obviously sex-starved and even the Lord will be happy you helped the needy. Don't miss the opportunity to make another man's wife moan.I am a living witness; it brings goodluck.She's obviously sex-starved and even the Lord will be happy you helped the needy. 65 Likes 4 Shares

otusnora:

so if we now tell u to go ahead, u will go ahead? Epp me and ask him oh Epp me and ask him oh 12 Likes





so.......... wetin concern us? Your neighbour's wife is showing you green like (light u mean)?so.......... wetin concern us? 5 Likes 2 Shares

If she had good features like @khain, ah would ave said go ahead

immorality is the order of d day, can't u get yourself a nice babe than coveting your neighbor's wife immorality is the order of d day, can't u get yourself a nice babe than coveting your neighbor's wife 35 Likes 1 Share

Reminds me of @edrisabdulkareem song "and 6ix feet u'r gone"... 7 Likes 1 Share

Op someone wife 3 Likes 1 Share

Yes go ahead and navigate your way to hell. 14 Likes 1 Share

Don't try it sir, please be weary of free things even if her husband give you go ahead.



What you think is the right road may lead to death.

You will need to tell her to stop bringing food for you free things kills. 28 Likes 1 Share

Go ahead...



but remember Magun Is real 48 Likes 3 Shares

if she show u green light u better show her red light B4 u go start to dey somersault...I promise Ur own go pass agahowa when im dey celebrate I'm goal.....do u know thunderbolt...if not ask around 45 Likes 3 Shares

When spiritual konji attack my guy, She be saviour.







Awoof deh run belle.

Almost damaged my brain trying to comprehend the trash you wrote. It's shameful your problem is sleeping with someone's wife and not getting a solid education. 101 Likes 9 Shares

OK oh but you are OYO

We should do well to differentiate a real green light from a lady and an assumed green light, Most times things don't turn out to be the way you expected.





-Take a step and see yourself embarrassed with full of regrets!

-Miss the opportunity and see yourself proclaimed by friends as a jew man that missed an opportunity!





What do I mean?



You mustn't abuse the friendly love and times you share together with her, Use your head!







We've got many ladies out there, your brain should be functioning together with your dick.



The green light you are seeing from the woman now might change to red light from the husband.







Bleeping another man's wife was one of the major risk my father warned me against 25 Likes 1 Share

Hmmm







You're seeing green light and you're here asking stupid question,when you will see red light from her husband you wouldn't even come here to post anything,that's if he spare your life. You're seeing green light and you're here asking stupid question,when you will see red light from her husband you wouldn't even come here to post anything,that's if he spare your life. 7 Likes

Only on Romance section

On her next visit, hang her legs on ur burglary and follow there to heaven 3 Likes

OP, truth be told, you need hot slap, just because your neighbours wife is bringing you food now, she's now falling for you ba?





Coming to your room to play ludo and other indoor games does not mean she wants to have an affair with you, you might think she's thinking towards that direction, but she might not.



If you are a true man, and you notice she wear clothes like that to your house, it is your right to tell her to dress well.





Lastly, don't ever touch a married woman, put yourself in her husband's shoe, I know you know what I mean.





Good day 21 Likes 2 Shares

the husband reading this on NL and putting 2and2 together... the husband reading this on NL and putting 2and2 together... 37 Likes 1 Share

Bro lock up, no try am, if possible tell her to stop coming to your apartment. You're too young to die 5 Likes

So una even dey see light 1 Like 1 Share

From this write-up of yours and your conclusive question, I can easily deduce that you have no fear of God!

Don't come here to ask stupid question... you should ask your imam or pastor for better guidance... (Idiot) and the worst now is you may be claiming to be educated and religious...



So a woman bringing food for you has suddenly turn a sex slave now!

Rubbish; you better stop chasing religion, else God's hands will fall on you shortly... 4 Likes

Harwoyeez:

immorality pls fix pls fix