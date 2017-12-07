₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|My Neighbour Is Showing Me Green Light Despite The Fact That She's Married by Nedfed(m): 9:56pm On Dec 06
We both live in the same estate, her husband worked with a private company in Abeokuta while we live in Ikeja
For the past 3 days now she as being bringing me food cos she no am a bachelor and she do come to my apartment at times to play cheese and ludo.
The way she dress must time shows what she want and it also seems am having an affection towards her also.
Shud I go ahead?
Kindly advice
|Re: My Neighbour Is Showing Me Green Light Despite The Fact That She's Married by GraGra247: 9:58pm On Dec 06
And I say it again, you're digging your grave small small.
|Re: My Neighbour Is Showing Me Green Light Despite The Fact That She's Married by otusnora(f): 10:01pm On Dec 06
so if we now tell u to go ahead, u will go ahead?
|Re: My Neighbour Is Showing Me Green Light Despite The Fact That She's Married by NwaAmaikpe: 10:03pm On Dec 06
Don't miss the opportunity to make another man's wife moan.
I am a living witness; it brings goodluck.
She's obviously sex-starved and even the Lord will be happy you helped the needy.
|Re: My Neighbour Is Showing Me Green Light Despite The Fact That She's Married by rasojie: 10:04pm On Dec 06
Nedfed:go ahead pls
|Re: My Neighbour Is Showing Me Green Light Despite The Fact That She's Married by brightmac(m): 10:04pm On Dec 06
otusnora:Epp me and ask him oh
|Re: My Neighbour Is Showing Me Green Light Despite The Fact That She's Married by samyfreshsmooth(m): 10:06pm On Dec 06
Your neighbour's wife is showing you green like (light u mean)?
so.......... wetin concern us?
|Re: My Neighbour Is Showing Me Green Light Despite The Fact That She's Married by brightmac(m): 10:06pm On Dec 06
If she had good features like @khain, ah would ave said go ahead
|Re: My Neighbour Is Showing Me Green Light Despite The Fact That She's Married by Harwoyeez(m): 10:06pm On Dec 06
immorality is the order of d day, can't u get yourself a nice babe than coveting your neighbor's wife
|Re: My Neighbour Is Showing Me Green Light Despite The Fact That She's Married by pimpchi(m): 10:06pm On Dec 06
Reminds me of @edrisabdulkareem song "and 6ix feet u'r gone"...
|Re: My Neighbour Is Showing Me Green Light Despite The Fact That She's Married by loneatar: 10:07pm On Dec 06
Op someone wife
|Re: My Neighbour Is Showing Me Green Light Despite The Fact That She's Married by JONSYN7154(m): 10:14pm On Dec 06
Yes go ahead and navigate your way to hell.
|Re: My Neighbour Is Showing Me Green Light Despite The Fact That She's Married by Lekan111(m): 10:15pm On Dec 06
Don't try it sir, please be weary of free things even if her husband give you go ahead.
What you think is the right road may lead to death.
You will need to tell her to stop bringing food for you free things kills.
|Re: My Neighbour Is Showing Me Green Light Despite The Fact That She's Married by biggie10: 10:16pm On Dec 06
Go ahead...
but remember Magun Is real
|Re: My Neighbour Is Showing Me Green Light Despite The Fact That She's Married by habsydiamond(m): 10:20pm On Dec 06
if she show u green light u better show her red light B4 u go start to dey somersault...I promise Ur own go pass agahowa when im dey celebrate I'm goal.....do u know thunderbolt...if not ask around
|Re: My Neighbour Is Showing Me Green Light Despite The Fact That She's Married by Stevengerd(m): 10:23pm On Dec 06
When spiritual konji attack my guy, She be saviour.
Awoof deh run belle.
|Re: My Neighbour Is Showing Me Green Light Despite The Fact That She's Married by Kufie(m): 10:25pm On Dec 06
Almost damaged my brain trying to comprehend the trash you wrote. It's shameful your problem is sleeping with someone's wife and not getting a solid education.
|Re: My Neighbour Is Showing Me Green Light Despite The Fact That She's Married by miqos02(m): 10:26pm On Dec 06
OK oh but you are OYO
|Re: My Neighbour Is Showing Me Green Light Despite The Fact That She's Married by donstan18(m): 10:27pm On Dec 06
We should do well to differentiate a real green light from a lady and an assumed green light, Most times things don't turn out to be the way you expected.
-Take a step and see yourself embarrassed with full of regrets!
-Miss the opportunity and see yourself proclaimed by friends as a jew man that missed an opportunity!
What do I mean?
You mustn't abuse the friendly love and times you share together with her, Use your head!
We've got many ladies out there, your brain should be functioning together with your dick.
The green light you are seeing from the woman now might change to red light from the husband.
Bleeping another man's wife was one of the major risk my father warned me against
|Re: My Neighbour Is Showing Me Green Light Despite The Fact That She's Married by Nnaabros: 10:27pm On Dec 06
|Re: My Neighbour Is Showing Me Green Light Despite The Fact That She's Married by nairalandfreak(m): 10:27pm On Dec 06
Hmmm
|Re: My Neighbour Is Showing Me Green Light Despite The Fact That She's Married by Evablizin(f): 10:27pm On Dec 06
You're seeing green light and you're here asking stupid question,when you will see red light from her husband you wouldn't even come here to post anything,that's if he spare your life.
|Re: My Neighbour Is Showing Me Green Light Despite The Fact That She's Married by mazimee(m): 10:28pm On Dec 06
Only on Romance section
|Re: My Neighbour Is Showing Me Green Light Despite The Fact That She's Married by ishowdotgmail(m): 10:28pm On Dec 06
On her next visit, hang her legs on ur burglary and follow there to heaven
|Re: My Neighbour Is Showing Me Green Light Despite The Fact That She's Married by wunmi590(m): 10:28pm On Dec 06
OP, truth be told, you need hot slap, just because your neighbours wife is bringing you food now, she's now falling for you ba?
Coming to your room to play ludo and other indoor games does not mean she wants to have an affair with you, you might think she's thinking towards that direction, but she might not.
If you are a true man, and you notice she wear clothes like that to your house, it is your right to tell her to dress well.
Lastly, don't ever touch a married woman, put yourself in her husband's shoe, I know you know what I mean.
Good day
|Re: My Neighbour Is Showing Me Green Light Despite The Fact That She's Married by BCISLTD: 10:28pm On Dec 06
the husband reading this on NL and putting 2and2 together...
|Re: My Neighbour Is Showing Me Green Light Despite The Fact That She's Married by Pidginwhisper: 10:28pm On Dec 06
Bro lock up, no try am, if possible tell her to stop coming to your apartment. You're too young to die
|Re: My Neighbour Is Showing Me Green Light Despite The Fact That She's Married by ChiefSweetus: 10:28pm On Dec 06
|Re: My Neighbour Is Showing Me Green Light Despite The Fact That She's Married by justscorchone(m): 10:28pm On Dec 06
So una even dey see light
|Re: My Neighbour Is Showing Me Green Light Despite The Fact That She's Married by UNIQUEISRAEL(m): 10:28pm On Dec 06
From this write-up of yours and your conclusive question, I can easily deduce that you have no fear of God!
Don't come here to ask stupid question... you should ask your imam or pastor for better guidance... (Idiot) and the worst now is you may be claiming to be educated and religious...
So a woman bringing food for you has suddenly turn a sex slave now!
Rubbish; you better stop chasing religion, else God's hands will fall on you shortly...
|Re: My Neighbour Is Showing Me Green Light Despite The Fact That She's Married by miqos02(m): 10:29pm On Dec 06
Harwoyeez:pls fix
|Re: My Neighbour Is Showing Me Green Light Despite The Fact That She's Married by CharlieMaria(m): 10:29pm On Dec 06
Would you be happy if another man laid your wife? Run as fast as your legs can carry you....
