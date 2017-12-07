Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Foreign Affairs / Full Text Of Trumps Speech Recognizing Jerusalem As Israel's Capital (Video, Pic (3888 Views)

Full text of Trump’s speech recognizing Jerusalem as capital of Israel



'Announcement today marks beginning of new approach to conflict between Israel and the Palestinians,' says US president





https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1rw-0wH63_4









Full text of the White House remarks given by US President Donald Trump on December 6, 2017, in which he recognized Jerusalem as the capital of Israel.



THE PRESIDENT: Thank you. When I came into office, I promised to look at the world’s challenges with open eyes and very fresh thinking. We cannot solve our problems by making the same failed assumptions and repeating the same failed strategies of the past. Old challenges demand new approaches.



My announcement today marks the beginning of a new approach to conflict between Israel and the Palestinians.



In 1995, Congress adopted the Jerusalem Embassy Act, urging the federal government to relocate the American embassy to Jerusalem and to recognize that that city — and so importantly — is Israel’s capital. This act passed Congress by an overwhelming bipartisan majority and was reaffirmed by a unanimous vote of the Senate only six months ago.



Yet, for over 20 years, every previous American president has exercised the law’s waiver, refusing to move the US embassy to Jerusalem or to recognize Jerusalem as Israel’s capital city.





Presidents issued these waivers under the belief that delaying the recognition of Jerusalem would advance the cause of peace. Some say they lacked courage, but they made their best judgments based on facts as they understood them at the time. Nevertheless, the record is in. After more than two decades of waivers, we are no closer to a lasting peace agreement between Israel and the Palestinians. It would be folly to assume that repeating the exact same formula would now produce a different or better result.







Therefore, I have determined that it is time to officially recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel.



While previous presidents have made this a major campaign promise, they failed to deliver. Today, I am delivering.



I’ve judged this course of action to be in the best interests of the United States of America and the pursuit of peace between Israel and the Palestinians. This is a long-overdue step to advance the peace process and to work towards a lasting agreement.





Israel is a sovereign nation with the right like every other sovereign nation to determine its own capital. Acknowledging this as a fact is a necessary condition for achieving peace.



It was 70 years ago that the United States, under President Truman, recognized the State of Israel. Ever since then, Israel has made its capital in the city of Jerusalem — the capital the Jewish people established in ancient times. Today, Jerusalem is the seat of the modern Israeli government. It is the home of the Israeli parliament, the Knesset, as well as the Israeli Supreme Court. It is the location of the official residence of the Prime Minister and the President. It is the headquarters of many government ministries.



For decades, visiting American presidents, secretaries of state, and military leaders have met their Israeli counterparts in Jerusalem, as I did on my trip to Israel earlier this year.



Jerusalem is not just the heart of three great religions, but it is now also the heart of one of the most successful democracies in the world. Over the past seven decades, the Israeli people have built a country where Jews, Muslims, and Christians, and people of all faiths are free to live and worship according to their conscience and according to their beliefs.



Jerusalem is today, and must remain, a place where Jews pray at the Western Wall, where Christians walk the Stations of the Cross, and where Muslims worship at Al-Aqsa Mosque.



However, through all of these years, presidents representing the United States have declined to officially recognize Jerusalem as Israel’s capital. In fact, we have declined to acknowledge any Israeli capital at all.



But today, we finally acknowledge the obvious: that Jerusalem is Israel’s capital. This is nothing more, or less, than a recognition of reality. It is also the right thing to do. It’s something that has to be done.



That is why, consistent with the Jerusalem Embassy Act, I am also directing the State Department to begin preparation to move the American embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem. This will immediately begin the process of hiring architects, engineers, and planners, so that a new embassy, when completed, will be a magnificent tribute to peace.



In making these announcements, I also want to make one point very clear: This decision is not intended, in any way, to reflect a departure from our strong commitment to facilitate a lasting peace agreement. We want an agreement that is a great deal for the Israelis and a great deal for the Palestinians. We are not taking a position on any final status issues, including the specific boundaries of the Israeli sovereignty in Jerusalem, or the resolution of contested borders. Those questions are up to the parties involved.



The United States remains deeply committed to helping facilitate a peace agreement that is acceptable to both sides. I intend to do everything in my power to help forge such an agreement. Without question, Jerusalem is one of the most sensitive issues in those talks. The United States would support a two-state solution if agreed to by both sides.





In the meantime, I call on all parties to maintain the status quo at Jerusalem’s holy sites, including the Temple Mount, also known as Haram al-Sharif.



Above all, our greatest hope is for peace, the universal yearning in every human soul. With today’s action, I reaffirm my administration’s longstanding commitment to a future of peace and security for the region.



There will, of course, be disagreement and dissent regarding this announcement. But we are confident that ultimately, as we work through these disagreements, we will arrive at a peace and a place far greater in understanding and cooperation.



This sacred city should call forth the best in humanity, lifting our sights to what it is possible; not pulling us back and down to the old fights that have become so totally predictable. Peace is never beyond the grasp of those willing to reach.



So today, we call for calm, for moderation, and for the voices of tolerance to prevail over the purveyors of hate. Our children should inherit our love, not our conflicts.



I repeat the message I delivered at the historic and extraordinary summit in Saudi Arabia earlier this year: The Middle East is a region rich with culture, spirit, and history. Its people are brilliant, proud, and diverse, vibrant and strong. But the incredible future awaiting this region is held at bay by bloodshed, ignorance, and terror.



Vice President Pence will travel to the region in the coming days to reaffirm our commitment to work with partners throughout the Middle East to defeat radicalism that threatens the hopes and dreams of future generations.





It is time for the many who desire peace to expel the extremists from their midst. It is time for all civilized nations, and people, to respond to disagreement with reasoned debate –- not violence.



And it is time for young and moderate voices all across the Middle East to claim for themselves a bright and beautiful future.



So today, let us rededicate ourselves to a path of mutual understanding and respect. Let us rethink old assumptions and open our hearts and minds to possible and possibilities. And finally, I ask the leaders of the region — political and religious; Israeli and Palestinian; Jewish and Christian and Muslim — to join us in the noble quest for lasting peace.



Thank you. God bless you. God bless Israel. God bless the Palestinians. And God bless the United States. Thank you very much. Thank you.



(The proclamation is signed.)

.



https://www.timesofisrael.com/full-text-of-trumps-speech-recognizing-jerusalem-as-capital-of-israel/

GOD BLESS THE STATE OF ISREAL

GOD BLESS JERUSALEM (THE CITY OF DAVID)

GOD BLESS PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP

GOD BLESS THE USA....



TRUMP IS JUST A TOOL IN THE HANDS OF GOD AND HE IS DOING EXACTLY WHY GOD PUT HIM DER...



Iran, Turkey, press tv and all others crying foul of Brimestone and Fire are Just toothless bull dogs...

WHAT GOD HAS SAID CANNOT BE CHANGED....

EVEN IF THE WHOLE WORLD GANG UP AGAINST ISREAL, ITS A FUTILE EFFORT...

If the ranters go beyond their capacity, The Almighty will Deal with Them... Ask Pharoah of Egypt..



JERUSALEM IS THE CAPITAL OF ISREAL...NO FORCE CAN DO ANYTHING ABOUT IT..



Okay.

Now, that is a President! 10 Likes 1 Share

Love him, hate him. He is fulfilling why God gave him the power. 18 Likes

This particular pronouncement is what will rally the Muslim world together to finally fight against Israel. Their league is recognised as the Beast which will attempt to crush Israel and Christians. Turkish president is already calling all Muslim Nations in respect to this issue.



They will indeed succeed to an extent when they converge round Israel to bombard it. That's when Israel will finally accept all the prophecies spoken of how Jesus will return to fight for them with the heavenly hosts. Have you ever wondered why all the nations Jesus will battle against as listed in the Bible are Islamic Nations today?



We shall overcome.





Muslims always claiming what doesn't belong to them. That's how they claim that Jesus and all the biblical prophets were Muslims.



It's Jesus that will put an end to the problem.

Remember that he's a descendant of Solomon the son of David. Also remember how Solomon judged the case of 2 harlots in the Bible. Their story is a narrative of the Jewish people of Israel and the Arab people of ishmael. Both are referred to as harlots cos they went after another god.



In the story, both women had gave birth. While they slept, one noticed that her child had died, so she took the dead child and swapped it with the other woman's own living child while she was asleep.

When the other woman woke up, she noticed and so the case was taken to king Solomon. When both couldn't let go off the living child, Solomon ordered that the child be sliced into 2 for the women to take each half.



The original mother couldn't stand that, so she begged that the child be given to the wicked woman. Even at that, the wicked woman insisted that they cut the child into 2. That was how Solomon knew the real mother.



Same thing is playing out in Jerusalem. The Muslims would prefer to go to war for a city that doesn't belong to them. They succeeded in building their mosque in the ground where God's temple was, then they proceeded to wanting the city for themselves. When decision came that the city be divided between them and the Israelites, they were cool with it just as that wicked woman was cool with the baby cut into two. This particular pronouncement is what will rally the Muslim world together to finally fight against Israel. Their league is recognised as the Beast which will attempt to crush Israel and Christians. Turkish president is already calling all Muslim Nations in respect to this issue.They will indeed succeed to an extent when they converge round Israel to bombard it. That's when Israel will finally accept all the prophecies spoken of how Jesus will return to fight for them with the heavenly hosts. Have you ever wondered why all the nations Jesus will battle against as listed in the Bible are Islamic Nations today?We shall overcome.Muslims always claiming what doesn't belong to them. That's how they claim that Jesus and all the biblical prophets were Muslims.It's Jesus that will put an end to the problem.Remember that he's a descendant of Solomon the son of David. Also remember how Solomon judged the case of 2 harlots in the Bible. Their story is a narrative of the Jewish people of Israel and the Arab people of ishmael. Both are referred to as harlots cos they went after another god.In the story, both women had gave birth. While they slept, one noticed that her child had died, so she took the dead child and swapped it with the other woman's own living child while she was asleep.When the other woman woke up, she noticed and so the case was taken to king Solomon. When both couldn't let go off the living child, Solomon ordered that the child be sliced into 2 for the women to take each half.The original mother couldn't stand that, so she begged that the child be given to the wicked woman. Even at that, the wicked woman insisted that they cut the child into 2. That was how Solomon knew the real mother.Same thing is playing out in Jerusalem. The Muslims would prefer to go to war for a city that doesn't belong to them. They succeeded in building their mosque in the ground where God's temple was, then they proceeded to wanting the city for themselves. When decision came that the city be divided between them and the Israelites, they were cool with it just as that wicked woman was cool with the baby cut into two. 18 Likes 1 Share

dodelight:

Love him, hate him. He is fulfilling why God gave him the power. That is exactly why satanists, homosexuals, pagans, Muslims and atheists hate him. They've tried to use the media against him but he keeps on winning. That is exactly why satanists, homosexuals, pagans, Muslims and atheists hate him. They've tried to use the media against him but he keeps on winning. 9 Likes

alBHAGDADI:

That is exactly why satanists, homosexuals, pagans, Muslims and atheists hate him. They've tried to use the media against him but he keeps on winning. Trump belongs to no one! Trump belongs to no one! 2 Likes

alBHAGDADI:

That is exactly why satanists, homosexuals, pagans, Muslims and atheists hate him. They've tried to use the media against him but he keeps on winning. Exactly. And one thousand and one CNN plus 10 trillion Hollywood stars can never stop the counsel of the Most High. Exactly. And one thousand and one CNN plus 10 trillion Hollywood stars can never stop the counsel of the Most High. 11 Likes

Trump will do more radical things in the future..



The guy has balls... 7 Likes

bad move





Sometimes is not about fulfilling a campaign promise but to also take into consideration what will be the effect on the long run 1 Like 3 Shares

THIS IS THE GREATEST PRESIDENT HISTORY WILL NEVER FORGET..... KUDOS SIR 9 Likes

Long live Israel, Long Live Jerusalem the city of our Great King Jesus Christ. 3 Likes

.I just keep liking this guy everyday...#nohomo# 3 Likes





We all know that there's a place called islamabad Trump my manWe all know that there's a place called 4 Likes

LET THE SCRIPTURES BE FUFFILLED 2 Likes

trump is really tryna trump on Islam and is quite hastening the trumpet sound



Trump is actually the exact opposite of the meaning of his name.. he ain't dependable neither exemplary

I see some christians "prophesying".

Gullible folks. 4 Likes 2 Shares

Trump the I no send man.



It is time for all civilized nations, and people, to respond to disagreement with reasoned debate –- not violence... Donald Trump. (2017)



All these Arab nations crying and wailing should know that all the areas they occupy presently were Christian nations. But they used ruthless violence to impose Islam. Just like what Dan fodio did in northern Nigeria.



I might not be a fan of Israel and Trump's policies but I like the way he is telling all those who care to do their worst especially on this Jerusalem issue. The Arab world have used violence to threaten the world for so long and what Trump is saying is do ur worst and Islam would become history.



Trump has officially divided the world into Christian and Islam with this move. Trump the I no send man.It is time for all civilized nations, and people, to respond to disagreement with reasoned debate –- not violence... Donald Trump. (2017)All these Arab nations crying and wailing should know that all the areas they occupy presently were Christian nations. But they used ruthless violence to impose Islam. Just like what Dan fodio did in northern Nigeria.I might not be a fan of Israel and Trump's policies but I like the way he is telling all those who care to do their worst especially on this Jerusalem issue. The Arab world have used violence to threaten the world for so long and what Trump is saying is do ur worst and Islam would become history.Trump has officially divided the world into Christian and Islam with this move. 3 Likes

Wow

lol

good news 1 Like

https://www.timesofisrael.com/full-text-of-trumps-speech-recognizing-jerusalem-as-capital-of-israel/ good news



Now those barbaric Palestinian Muslim can go and die!



We don't want Islam staining our holy ground good newsNow those barbaric Palestinian Muslim can go and die!We don't want Islam staining our holy ground 4 Likes

alBHAGDADI:

This particular pronouncement is what will rally the Muslim world together to finally fight against Israel. Their league is recognised as the Beast which will attempt to crush Israel and Christians. Turkish president is already calling all Muslim Nations in respect to this issue.



They will indeed succeed to an extent when they converge round Israel to bombard it. That's when Israel will finally accept all the prophecies spoken of how Jesus will return to fight for them with the heavenly hosts. Have you ever wondered why all the nations Jesus will battle against as listed in the Bible are Islamic Nations today?



We shall overcome.





Muslims always claiming what doesn't belong to them. That's how they claim that Jesus and all the biblical prophets were Muslims.



It's Jesus that will put an end to the problem.

Remember that he's a descendant of Solomon the son of David. Also remember how Solomon judged the case of 2 harlots in the Bible. Their story is a narrative of the Jewish people of Israel and the Arab people of ishmael. Both are referred to as harlots cos they went after another god.



In the story, both women had gave birth. While they slept, one noticed that her child had died, so she took the dead child and swapped it with the other woman's own living child while she was asleep.

When the other woman woke up, she noticed and so the case was taken to king Solomon. When both couldn't let go off the living child, Solomon ordered that the child be sliced into 2 for the women to take each half.



The original mother couldn't stand that, so she begged that the child be given to the wicked woman. Even at that, the wicked woman insisted that they cut the child into 2. That was how Solomon knew the real mother.



Same thing is playing out in Jerusalem. The Muslims would prefer to go to war for a city that doesn't belong to them. They succeeded in building their mosque in the ground where God's temple was, then they proceeded to wanting the city for themselves. When decision came that the city be divided between them and the Israelites, they were cool with it just as that wicked woman was cool with the baby cut into two.

They have been rallying for 50 years and yet never conquered Israel. Let them rally na. Dont come and cry Genocide when Israel unleashes her military They have been rallying for 50 years and yet never conquered Israel. Let them rally na. Dont come and cry Genocide when Israel unleashes her military 4 Likes

Jerusalem belongs to isreal 1 Like

"Old challenges demand new approaches" but our politicians wont learn, nor would the masses WISE UP



















Well.....



IF YOU ARE AMONG THOSE CLAMOURING FOR A YOUNG PRESIDENT, PLEASE DO WELL TO MENTION THE LIST OF THOSE YOU HAVE IN MIND AND THEIR ACHIEVEMENTS..... 2 Likes

Good thing everyone is hailing Trump now, Don't call him an Anti-christ when you hear he is funding and sending weapons to the rebellion and Muslim nations.

Donald Trump recognized Jerusalem as the capital of Israel.

Well people are afraid of the truth. Jerusalem is a Jewish land. All historical books including quran recognized this fact.

Why?

Jews created Jerusalem 3000 years before Islam or the birth of Mohammed. Why does it belong to muslims suddenly?

Many countries have occupied Jerusalem, they all left because they were all strangers/occupiers.

Babylon occupied Jerusalem, they left because they were just strangers/occupiers

Persians occupied Jerusalem, they left because they were just strangers/occupiers

Romans occupied Jerusalem, they left because they were just strangers/occupiers

Jihadi/Islamists/ottoman occupied Jerusalem, they built Alaqsa mosque on it, and just because of that, Jerusalem belongs to Arabs/muslims.

The world is messing with truth recently

Ija ebi lenja

Trump is right again 3 Likes