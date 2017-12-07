₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Full Text Of Trumps Speech Recognizing Jerusalem As Israel's Capital (Video, Pic by Stemalex(m): 10:27pm On Dec 06
Full text of Trump’s speech recognizing Jerusalem as capital of Israel
https://www.timesofisrael.com/full-text-of-trumps-speech-recognizing-jerusalem-as-capital-of-israel/
|Re: Full Text Of Trumps Speech Recognizing Jerusalem As Israel's Capital (Video, Pic by bedspread: 10:38pm On Dec 06
GOD BLESS THE STATE OF ISREAL
GOD BLESS JERUSALEM (THE CITY OF DAVID)
GOD BLESS PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP
GOD BLESS THE USA....
TRUMP IS JUST A TOOL IN THE HANDS OF GOD AND HE IS DOING EXACTLY WHY GOD PUT HIM DER...
Iran, Turkey, press tv and all others crying foul of Brimestone and Fire are Just toothless bull dogs...
WHAT GOD HAS SAID CANNOT BE CHANGED....
EVEN IF THE WHOLE WORLD GANG UP AGAINST ISREAL, ITS A FUTILE EFFORT...
If the ranters go beyond their capacity, The Almighty will Deal with Them... Ask Pharoah of Egypt..
JERUSALEM IS THE CAPITAL OF ISREAL...NO FORCE CAN DO ANYTHING ABOUT IT..
|Re: Full Text Of Trumps Speech Recognizing Jerusalem As Israel's Capital (Video, Pic by Fxmanager(m): 1:34am
Okay.
|Re: Full Text Of Trumps Speech Recognizing Jerusalem As Israel's Capital (Video, Pic by dodelight(m): 2:33am
Now, that is a President!
|Re: Full Text Of Trumps Speech Recognizing Jerusalem As Israel's Capital (Video, Pic by dodelight(m): 2:34am
Love him, hate him. He is fulfilling why God gave him the power.
|Re: Full Text Of Trumps Speech Recognizing Jerusalem As Israel's Capital (Video, Pic by alBHAGDADI: 3:35am
bedspread:This particular pronouncement is what will rally the Muslim world together to finally fight against Israel. Their league is recognised as the Beast which will attempt to crush Israel and Christians. Turkish president is already calling all Muslim Nations in respect to this issue.
They will indeed succeed to an extent when they converge round Israel to bombard it. That's when Israel will finally accept all the prophecies spoken of how Jesus will return to fight for them with the heavenly hosts. Have you ever wondered why all the nations Jesus will battle against as listed in the Bible are Islamic Nations today?
We shall overcome.
Muslims always claiming what doesn't belong to them. That's how they claim that Jesus and all the biblical prophets were Muslims.
It's Jesus that will put an end to the problem.
Remember that he's a descendant of Solomon the son of David. Also remember how Solomon judged the case of 2 harlots in the Bible. Their story is a narrative of the Jewish people of Israel and the Arab people of ishmael. Both are referred to as harlots cos they went after another god.
In the story, both women had gave birth. While they slept, one noticed that her child had died, so she took the dead child and swapped it with the other woman's own living child while she was asleep.
When the other woman woke up, she noticed and so the case was taken to king Solomon. When both couldn't let go off the living child, Solomon ordered that the child be sliced into 2 for the women to take each half.
The original mother couldn't stand that, so she begged that the child be given to the wicked woman. Even at that, the wicked woman insisted that they cut the child into 2. That was how Solomon knew the real mother.
Same thing is playing out in Jerusalem. The Muslims would prefer to go to war for a city that doesn't belong to them. They succeeded in building their mosque in the ground where God's temple was, then they proceeded to wanting the city for themselves. When decision came that the city be divided between them and the Israelites, they were cool with it just as that wicked woman was cool with the baby cut into two.
|Re: Full Text Of Trumps Speech Recognizing Jerusalem As Israel's Capital (Video, Pic by alBHAGDADI: 3:36am
dodelight:That is exactly why satanists, homosexuals, pagans, Muslims and atheists hate him. They've tried to use the media against him but he keeps on winning.
|Re: Full Text Of Trumps Speech Recognizing Jerusalem As Israel's Capital (Video, Pic by Stemalex(m): 7:12am
alBHAGDADI:Trump belongs to no one!
|Re: Full Text Of Trumps Speech Recognizing Jerusalem As Israel's Capital (Video, Pic by dodelight(m): 7:44am
alBHAGDADI:Exactly. And one thousand and one CNN plus 10 trillion Hollywood stars can never stop the counsel of the Most High.
|Re: Full Text Of Trumps Speech Recognizing Jerusalem As Israel's Capital (Video, Pic by Stemalex(m): 9:37am
Cc Mynd44, OAM4J Do the needful. Fp abeg
|Re: Full Text Of Trumps Speech Recognizing Jerusalem As Israel's Capital (Video, Pic by eleojo23: 10:41am
Trump will do more radical things in the future..
The guy has balls...
|Re: Full Text Of Trumps Speech Recognizing Jerusalem As Israel's Capital (Video, Pic by morereb10: 10:42am
bad move
Sometimes is not about fulfilling a campaign promise but to also take into consideration what will be the effect on the long run
|Re: Full Text Of Trumps Speech Recognizing Jerusalem As Israel's Capital (Video, Pic by obinnajr(m): 10:42am
THIS IS THE GREATEST PRESIDENT HISTORY WILL NEVER FORGET..... KUDOS SIR
|Re: Full Text Of Trumps Speech Recognizing Jerusalem As Israel's Capital (Video, Pic by Desire01(f): 10:42am
|Re: Full Text Of Trumps Speech Recognizing Jerusalem As Israel's Capital (Video, Pic by elChapo1: 10:42am
Long live Israel, Long Live Jerusalem the city of our Great King Jesus Christ.
|Re: Full Text Of Trumps Speech Recognizing Jerusalem As Israel's Capital (Video, Pic by Primusinterpares(m): 10:42am
.I just keep liking this guy everyday...#nohomo#
|Re: Full Text Of Trumps Speech Recognizing Jerusalem As Israel's Capital (Video, Pic by psychologist(m): 10:43am
Trump my man
We all know that there's a place called islamabad
|Re: Full Text Of Trumps Speech Recognizing Jerusalem As Israel's Capital (Video, Pic by Spaxon(f): 10:43am
LET THE SCRIPTURES BE FUFFILLED
|Re: Full Text Of Trumps Speech Recognizing Jerusalem As Israel's Capital (Video, Pic by Heywhizzy(m): 10:43am
trump is really tryna trump on Islam and is quite hastening the trumpet sound
Trump is actually the exact opposite of the meaning of his name.. he ain't dependable neither exemplary
|Re: Full Text Of Trumps Speech Recognizing Jerusalem As Israel's Capital (Video, Pic by Xisnin: 10:44am
I see some christians "prophesying".
Gullible folks.
|Re: Full Text Of Trumps Speech Recognizing Jerusalem As Israel's Capital (Video, Pic by bonechamberlain(m): 10:44am
Trump the I no send man.
It is time for all civilized nations, and people, to respond to disagreement with reasoned debate –- not violence... Donald Trump. (2017)
All these Arab nations crying and wailing should know that all the areas they occupy presently were Christian nations. But they used ruthless violence to impose Islam. Just like what Dan fodio did in northern Nigeria.
I might not be a fan of Israel and Trump's policies but I like the way he is telling all those who care to do their worst especially on this Jerusalem issue. The Arab world have used violence to threaten the world for so long and what Trump is saying is do ur worst and Islam would become history.
Trump has officially divided the world into Christian and Islam with this move.
|Re: Full Text Of Trumps Speech Recognizing Jerusalem As Israel's Capital (Video, Pic by Ifidon25: 10:44am
Wow
|Re: Full Text Of Trumps Speech Recognizing Jerusalem As Israel's Capital (Video, Pic by deepwater(f): 10:46am
lol
|Re: Full Text Of Trumps Speech Recognizing Jerusalem As Israel's Capital (Video, Pic by Ezedon(m): 10:46am
good news
|Re: Full Text Of Trumps Speech Recognizing Jerusalem As Israel's Capital (Video, Pic by theapeman: 10:46am
Stemalex:good news
Now those barbaric Palestinian Muslim can go and die!
We don't want Islam staining our holy ground
|Re: Full Text Of Trumps Speech Recognizing Jerusalem As Israel's Capital (Video, Pic by hotwax: 10:46am
alBHAGDADI:
They have been rallying for 50 years and yet never conquered Israel. Let them rally na. Dont come and cry Genocide when Israel unleashes her military
|Re: Full Text Of Trumps Speech Recognizing Jerusalem As Israel's Capital (Video, Pic by Chikelue2000(m): 10:46am
Jerusalem belongs to isreal
|Re: Full Text Of Trumps Speech Recognizing Jerusalem As Israel's Capital (Video, Pic by oshe111(m): 10:46am
"Old challenges demand new approaches" but our politicians wont learn, nor would the masses WISE UP
Well.....
IF YOU ARE AMONG THOSE CLAMOURING FOR A YOUNG PRESIDENT, PLEASE DO WELL TO MENTION THE LIST OF THOSE YOU HAVE IN MIND AND THEIR ACHIEVEMENTS.....
|Re: Full Text Of Trumps Speech Recognizing Jerusalem As Israel's Capital (Video, Pic by BruncleZuma: 10:46am
|Re: Full Text Of Trumps Speech Recognizing Jerusalem As Israel's Capital (Video, Pic by Idrismusty97(m): 10:47am
Good thing everyone is hailing Trump now, Don't call him an Anti-christ when you hear he is funding and sending weapons to the rebellion and Muslim nations.
|Re: Full Text Of Trumps Speech Recognizing Jerusalem As Israel's Capital (Video, Pic by hotwax: 10:47am
Donald Trump recognized Jerusalem as the capital of Israel.
Well people are afraid of the truth. Jerusalem is a Jewish land. All historical books including quran recognized this fact.
Why?
Jews created Jerusalem 3000 years before Islam or the birth of Mohammed. Why does it belong to muslims suddenly?
Many countries have occupied Jerusalem, they all left because they were all strangers/occupiers.
Babylon occupied Jerusalem, they left because they were just strangers/occupiers
Persians occupied Jerusalem, they left because they were just strangers/occupiers
Romans occupied Jerusalem, they left because they were just strangers/occupiers
Jihadi/Islamists/ottoman occupied Jerusalem, they built Alaqsa mosque on it, and just because of that, Jerusalem belongs to Arabs/muslims.
The world is messing with truth recently
Ija ebi lenja
Trump is right again
|Re: Full Text Of Trumps Speech Recognizing Jerusalem As Israel's Capital (Video, Pic by spartan117(m): 10:49am
Long overdue
