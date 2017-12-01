₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,924,487 members, 3,957,386 topics. Date: Friday, 08 December 2017 at 08:07 AM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Literature / Four Things I Learnt From Boarding A Bus This Morning (6607 Views)
My Parents Banned Me From Speaking Igbo.. I Learnt From Yorubas ---T.N. Adaobi / Boarding School Secrets ( Afrimedia ) / 8 Lessons I Learnt From Publishing My Novel (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Four Things I Learnt From Boarding A Bus This Morning by Boldwinner(m): 10:57pm On Dec 06
Many of us I guess has had to board a bus to some place at some time for some reason. I do that a lot. But today was different because a deep insight just dawned on me as I alighted from a bus on my way to work this morning. I never looked at boarding a bus this way before and it showed me the path to the achievement of anything. I found it enlightening and that's why I'm sharing it with you guys today.
I woke up this morning with the intention of getting to work early enough and as usual I went to the nearest bus stop to wait for a bus. The main intention was to get to work on time. And in order to do that, I had to board a bus that was going towards my place for work(choice and action) and stop at the closest bus stop to it(awareness, consciousness), then alight(action).
These were 4 things I gleaned:
#1 Intention
If I had no intention of going to work this morning or anywhere for that matter. I'll most likely stay at home and waste my entire day and time because I had no intention. The power of intention in the achievement of anything cannot be underestimated. Intention is the force that pushes you to action. Now some people don't act on their intention because their intentions aren't strong enough or they don't know how to go about it. But if you have a strong intention, it will drive you to find out how best to take action and then take the required action.
My intention was to get to work early.. And that intention was what pushed me to prepare myself and head to the bus stop. Intention will give you a clear direction and you won't be hazy. You'll be clear.
#2 Choice
At the bus stop, there way many buses going to various destination. All the buses weren't going to the same place. I had to board a bus and the choice that I'll have to make must be the choice that will lead me to my desired destination. Having an intention and just acting on it without making informed choices could be catastrophic.
Imagine myself just entering any of those buses or the first one I saw without finding out where it was going. I'll probably get lost somewhere and waste my money trying to come back to a known location.
Your choice will be influenced by correct information about your intention and the route to it. That's why it's important to ask the right questions as regards your intentions of you're really serious about getting to achieving it.
#3 Action
I waited for the right bus heading to my way and boarded it. I could've stood there at the bus stop even though I wanted to go somewhere and I know the right choice of a bus to enter. I could've hesitated to enter the expected bus when it came by. I could go on thinking about the number of accidents that may have happened to bus commuters or I may be scared of being kidnapped or something. I could've made up any excuse to stay back and do nothing about my intent. But against all odds, I boarded the bus and paid for the fare.
Taking action is crucial to achievement of anything you want to achieve and it's usually the part where many people fail because they have so many fears and questions keeping them from taking action when they have to. It's important to ask questions, the very important questions that will inform your actions. But sometimes we just ask too many irrelevant questions because of our latent fears. It will keep you stuck in same place and you'll achieve nothing because you've done nothing!
#4 Awareness/Consciousness
After boarding the bus, I had to be very aware and conscious because I was already making progress by the action to enter the bus. This is important because some people get carried away when they have taken an action and they forget that they have a target in mind.
I could've lost myself discussing with a passenger sitting beside me and fail to alight at the right bus stop. I could start enjoying the driver's style of driving and forget my intention. But no.. I had to be aware and fully conscious of when the bus was approaching my destination.
Awareness will keep you focused on your goals or intentions. You will not be easily distracted I'n the course of taking an action when you've become aware. When we got closer to the desired stop, I informed the driver and he stopped me. And I got to work early(success).
These four stages intention, choices, action and awareness are indispensable to achieving whatever we want to achieve. The saying that God helps those who help themselves is as true as they say it. If you play your part as a human being, existence will help you to reach your goals easily.
What would we achieve in life without these 4 stages? Imagine if I just boarded a bus with nowhere in mind. I wouldn't even know when I achieve anything because there was nothing in mind to achieve. I'll just be passing time and waiting for nothing. How can such a person succeed at anything? Life will be meaningless because I'm not living for anything. I'm just wasting space and time. That's not the kind of life I'll wish for anybody.
You were born bold and you were also born a winner. You have the capacity to achieve anything you want to achieve if only you can apply these 4 steps.
Go out there, conquer, stay bold and keep winning!
source: http://www.boldwinner.com/2017/12/four-things-i-learnt-from-boarding-bus.html
33 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Four Things I Learnt From Boarding A Bus This Morning by Ilefoaye(m): 11:28pm On Dec 06
Mr Bus conductor or Bus observer
FTC for d third in a week.......so I dedicated my FTC to Mr Atikuchuwku cos I believe say u go soon port frm PDP to STD
13 Likes
|Re: Four Things I Learnt From Boarding A Bus This Morning by Boldwinner(m): 12:24am On Dec 07
Ilefoaye:
|Re: Four Things I Learnt From Boarding A Bus This Morning by Evidence1000(m): 12:55am On Dec 07
Insightful!
1 Like
|Re: Four Things I Learnt From Boarding A Bus This Morning by Boldwinner(m): 7:18am On Dec 07
Evidence1000:Thank you @Evidence1000
|Re: Four Things I Learnt From Boarding A Bus This Morning by leatherman(m): 6:42am
I was driving to work in my 2017 model Camry, when I parked to read your post with my iPhone 7, i later resolved to read it on my iPad. You've written well though. At least, it was worth sacrificing so little of my unlimited super fast data.
Keep it up, you'll make a good resource person.
10 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Four Things I Learnt From Boarding A Bus This Morning by agarawu23(m): 6:42am
|Re: Four Things I Learnt From Boarding A Bus This Morning by bro4u: 6:43am
In Lagos, boarding a bus is very stressful, if you're from Edo state, just come back home and register for a free porting service, you'll be teleported using our high-tech infrared intercontinental portal.
|Re: Four Things I Learnt From Boarding A Bus This Morning by wamiikechukwu(m): 6:43am
If there is a will there is a way.
|Re: Four Things I Learnt From Boarding A Bus This Morning by kay29000(m): 6:43am
Very motivating... Nice write up.
|Re: Four Things I Learnt From Boarding A Bus This Morning by asdfjklhaha(f): 6:43am
H
|Re: Four Things I Learnt From Boarding A Bus This Morning by olenyi(m): 6:45am
All this long essay on top bus matter?
19 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Four Things I Learnt From Boarding A Bus This Morning by kerygalerie(f): 6:46am
This is really deep. It is how the life is.
Well-done OP
|Re: Four Things I Learnt From Boarding A Bus This Morning by michael142(m): 6:46am
All this na normal thing abeg. I nor see anything unique idea here. Who nor go about his or her daily bread naim do him or herself jare.
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Four Things I Learnt From Boarding A Bus This Morning by Biggcake: 6:46am
Ilefoaye:
Na Bus Driver, abi na the Transporter..
Ifiok uta itid.
|Re: Four Things I Learnt From Boarding A Bus This Morning by jesusdiedLOL(m): 6:47am
I didn't read
1 Like
|Re: Four Things I Learnt From Boarding A Bus This Morning by SweetJoystick(m): 6:48am
Next please
1 Like
|Re: Four Things I Learnt From Boarding A Bus This Morning by Mobsync(m): 6:49am
Mr Man, you're just telling stories. Go and buy your car.
4 Likes
|Re: Four Things I Learnt From Boarding A Bus This Morning by LessNoise(m): 6:50am
You need a car....too much time on ur hands!!!!
2 Likes
|Re: Four Things I Learnt From Boarding A Bus This Morning by Madeb: 6:52am
Very interesting. Dis 4 points ar d keys to success
|Re: Four Things I Learnt From Boarding A Bus This Morning by MostBanned: 6:52am
olenyi:
The thing just tìrẹ me
3 Likes
|Re: Four Things I Learnt From Boarding A Bus This Morning by mployer(m): 6:53am
Get yourself a car and you won't need this epistle. Trust me.
5 Likes
|Re: Four Things I Learnt From Boarding A Bus This Morning by Offpoint: 6:53am
Jesus Christ! person take bus Na him write this kind epistle? jesu!..... abeg no board plane o cuz e go take us one week to read the epistle up.....
if you know you only read the points like me.... click any bottom
9 Likes
|Re: Four Things I Learnt From Boarding A Bus This Morning by demsid(m): 6:56am
Which kind thread be this sef. This is just plain decorated trash.
4 Likes
|Re: Four Things I Learnt From Boarding A Bus This Morning by Emotionless100: 6:56am
Nice one bro
|Re: Four Things I Learnt From Boarding A Bus This Morning by Nonnyflex(m): 7:01am
Time I for use play one level of candy crush...
|Re: Four Things I Learnt From Boarding A Bus This Morning by coolie1: 7:06am
(1). NOTHING
(2).NOTHING
(3).NOTHING
(4).NOTHING
my broda you learnt NOTHING and am sure u don't have a job
5 Likes
|Re: Four Things I Learnt From Boarding A Bus This Morning by broadally2(m): 7:06am
Insightful.
|Re: Four Things I Learnt From Boarding A Bus This Morning by smithsydny(m): 7:07am
G worldwide
2 Likes
|Re: Four Things I Learnt From Boarding A Bus This Morning by kybee(m): 7:08am
Is too early to drop my really comment.
I will say my mind later
|Re: Four Things I Learnt From Boarding A Bus This Morning by smithsydny(m): 7:08am
coolie1:g for G worldwide
|Re: Four Things I Learnt From Boarding A Bus This Morning by smithsydny(m): 7:08am
Nonnyflex:B for belle
What do you think of Chinua Achebe? Wole Soyinka? / Stella: Snippet From A Short Story / The Subtle Art Of Seduction
Viewing this topic: Slynonny(m), jintex(m), sammoe(m), DelePhd, chubaba1990, osumak2, Daneguakhi(m), pedestal82(m), idrisreal007, mightiepluz(m), 2point5, kingori, badoh(m), Eric2703(m), Madeb, Mistahmiles, ItwasntMe(m), Remsilla(m), Sweetguy25, Zaheertyler(m), Mulahub, yungchief(m), Adunn1ade(f), chiefoo26(m), olastarnet, theomoscoboy, kabuski(m), sparko1(m), vintino(m), MAYOWAAK, dalo23(m), hizick14(m), ogaranking, blackcookie(m), Sirmee(m), Itzurboi(m), Lollyp95, zezebabyxoxo, Millz404(m), destiny4life, Pelaiye2703(m), lukfame(m), FrankLampard, ZeroShenanigan(m), jerrythafinisher(m), sheycrown(f), wisedrugz, whodohgeepee(m), venoc200(m), buffalowings, ShaheedBinAliyu(m), Immorttal, Explorerx(m), comp88, collinsdeity, Cooladex(m), figment232(m), dux14, cyberhike(m), balogz(m), Jeswino, geemarock, vicdom(m), laff2016(m), Deo1986(m), senatrpaichulo(m), dyangprof(m), tpapi, Scholastica010(f), betfair(m), gluxero(m), reubenobi(m), mumzara, Raphtop(m) and 60 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 16