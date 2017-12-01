Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Religion / Father Mbaka "Resurrects A Dead Baby" During Church Crusade - NationalHelm (6644 Views)

Source; Multiple online reports have it that fiery and radical Catholic Priest, Rev. Fr. Ejike Mbaka, resurrected a baby who was confirmed dead during a program yesterday at the Adoration ministry in Enugu state. According to reports, the dead child who was brought to the crusade in a box - was allegedly revived back to life after prayers by the clergy to the excitement of the baby's mother and other congregants. See photos below;Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/12/reverend-father-mbaka-allegedly-resurrects-dead-baby-church-program-photos.html

Ok I totally believe in miracles, atheists keep shut!



But who certified the baby dead 14 Likes 2 Shares

There is nothing God can not do, God is great 30 Likes 2 Shares

The drugs they gave the boy to sleep lasted the duration of the show... .

Nice calculations. ..



















To whom it may concern : i am not an atheist 15 Likes 1 Share

Lol, does that baby look dead to you? 2 Likes 1 Share

YAHWEH IS ALIVE 6 Likes 1 Share

Lol, does that baby look dead to you? 7 Likes

Wow.



There is a God in heaven the most powerful.





With God all things,i mean all things are possible. 6 Likes

The drugs they gave the boy to sleep lasted the duration of the show... .

Nice calculations. ..



















To whom it may concern : i am not an atheist so who are you? so who are you? 7 Likes





I don't know if it is only me oooo.... I don't believe this raising from the dead thing oooo.... Even if there is going to be a person who's is going to do that it can not be a politician. Mbaka na APC member now.



I for try believe from the picture if the baby at least close eyes for the first picture. ∆ . 4 Likes

Lies from the pits of hell 4 Likes

Abeg make una keep quiet. Resurrect which baby 2 Likes 1 Share

Story.

I guess the baby has faith.



Amazing news altogether.

I suggest the hospital hires him as permanent resident Priest. More People Needs to be resurrected 2 Likes 1 Share

Lol how can someone believe this



Someone who is dead become stiff in few hours

The boy is still flexible obviously not dead



Why is it that everyone resurrected from the dead are always still flexible 13 Likes 3 Shares

Who certified the baby dead? 7 Likes 1 Share

HOPE THEY RESURRECT AGUERO THIS SAME WAY COME 2018 WORLD CUP. 1 Like

The baby was never dead. 13 Likes 2 Shares

Law of gravity must make that hand goes down.





Reverend father who worship mother merry idol cant resurrect the dead because there are not the real Christian. dead baby hand go dey up?Law of gravity must make that hand goes down.Reverend father who worship mother merry idol cant resurrect the dead because there are not the real Christian. 3 Likes

The baby was never dead. Maybe the child was sick or having fits. 5 Likes 1 Share

so who are you?









∆ A thinker ∆ 1 Like 1 Share

Let him go to mortuary and wake the deads there...

Huge fraudster! 5 Likes 1 Share

Glory to Jesus! Honour to Mary!



Only the mother of the dead child would appreciate this miracle most.



I never expected any reasonable words from nlanders on this topic, maka na "eburu ozu onye ozo, odika ebu ukwu nku". 1 Like

Ok I totally believe in miracles, atheists keep shut!



But who certified the baby dead

Asking the right question. Asking the right question. 3 Likes 1 Share

odikwa egwu





ndi amuma uya 1 Like 1 Share