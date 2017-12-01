₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Father Mbaka "Resurrects A Dead Baby" During Church Crusade - NationalHelm by PrettyCrystal: 8:06am
Multiple online reports have it that fiery and radical Catholic Priest, Rev. Fr. Ejike Mbaka, resurrected a baby who was confirmed dead during a program yesterday at the Adoration ministry in Enugu state. According to reports, the dead child who was brought to the crusade in a box - was allegedly revived back to life after prayers by the clergy to the excitement of the baby's mother and other congregants. See photos below;
Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/12/reverend-father-mbaka-allegedly-resurrects-dead-baby-church-program-photos.html
|Re: Father Mbaka "Resurrects A Dead Baby" During Church Crusade - NationalHelm by PrettyCrystal: 8:07am
see more >>> https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/12/reverend-father-mbaka-allegedly-resurrects-dead-baby-church-program-photos.html
2 Likes
|Re: Father Mbaka "Resurrects A Dead Baby" During Church Crusade - NationalHelm by FortifiedCity: 8:13am
Ok I totally believe in miracles, atheists keep shut!
But who certified the baby dead
14 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Father Mbaka "Resurrects A Dead Baby" During Church Crusade - NationalHelm by ufuosman(m): 8:13am
There is nothing God can not do, God is great
30 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Father Mbaka "Resurrects A Dead Baby" During Church Crusade - NationalHelm by Israeljones(m): 8:32am
The drugs they gave the boy to sleep lasted the duration of the show... .
Nice calculations. ..
To whom it may concern : i am not an atheist
15 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Father Mbaka "Resurrects A Dead Baby" During Church Crusade - NationalHelm by darkenkach(m): 8:37am
Lol, does that baby look dead to you?
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Father Mbaka "Resurrects A Dead Baby" During Church Crusade - NationalHelm by fuckingAyaya(m): 8:41am
YAHWEH IS ALIVE
6 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Father Mbaka "Resurrects A Dead Baby" During Church Crusade - NationalHelm by fuckingAyaya(m): 8:42am
darkenkach:
7 Likes
|Re: Father Mbaka "Resurrects A Dead Baby" During Church Crusade - NationalHelm by Evablizin(f): 9:42am
Wow.
There is a God in heaven the most powerful.
With God all things,i mean all things are possible.
6 Likes
|Re: Father Mbaka "Resurrects A Dead Baby" During Church Crusade - NationalHelm by Evablizin(f): 9:51am
Israeljones:so who are you?
7 Likes
|Re: Father Mbaka "Resurrects A Dead Baby" During Church Crusade - NationalHelm by OrestesDante(m): 9:52am
∆
I don't know if it is only me oooo.... I don't believe this raising from the dead thing oooo.... Even if there is going to be a person who's is going to do that it can not be a politician. Mbaka na APC member now.
I for try believe from the picture if the baby at least close eyes for the first picture. ∆.
4 Likes
|Re: Father Mbaka "Resurrects A Dead Baby" During Church Crusade - NationalHelm by SalamRushdie: 10:10am
Lies from the pits of hell
4 Likes
|Re: Father Mbaka "Resurrects A Dead Baby" During Church Crusade - NationalHelm by michael142(m): 10:10am
Abeg make una keep quiet. Resurrect which baby
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Father Mbaka "Resurrects A Dead Baby" During Church Crusade - NationalHelm by ZUBY77(m): 10:11am
Story.
I guess the baby has faith.
Amazing news altogether.
I suggest the hospital hires him as permanent resident Priest. More People Needs to be resurrected
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Father Mbaka "Resurrects A Dead Baby" During Church Crusade - NationalHelm by mrvitalis(m): 10:11am
Lol how can someone believe this
Someone who is dead become stiff in few hours
The boy is still flexible obviously not dead
Why is it that everyone resurrected from the dead are always still flexible
13 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Father Mbaka "Resurrects A Dead Baby" During Church Crusade - NationalHelm by Bubewilson(m): 10:12am
Who certified the baby dead?
7 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Father Mbaka "Resurrects A Dead Baby" During Church Crusade - NationalHelm by Jh0wsef(m): 10:12am
HOPE THEY RESURRECT AGUERO THIS SAME WAY COME 2018 WORLD CUP.
1 Like
|Re: Father Mbaka "Resurrects A Dead Baby" During Church Crusade - NationalHelm by mammanbawa: 10:12am
The baby was never dead.
13 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Father Mbaka "Resurrects A Dead Baby" During Church Crusade - NationalHelm by KayDEAN(m): 10:12am
|Re: Father Mbaka "Resurrects A Dead Baby" During Church Crusade - NationalHelm by theapeman: 10:12am
PrettyCrystal:dead baby hand go dey up?
Law of gravity must make that hand goes down.
Reverend father who worship mother merry idol cant resurrect the dead because there are not the real Christian.
3 Likes
|Re: Father Mbaka "Resurrects A Dead Baby" During Church Crusade - NationalHelm by mammanbawa: 10:13am
The baby was never dead. Maybe the child was sick or having fits.
5 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Father Mbaka "Resurrects A Dead Baby" During Church Crusade - NationalHelm by OrestesDante(m): 10:14am
Evablizin:
∆ A thinker ∆
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Father Mbaka "Resurrects A Dead Baby" During Church Crusade - NationalHelm by PMBtill2023(m): 10:14am
PrettyCrystal:The poor child didn't die in the first place!
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Father Mbaka "Resurrects A Dead Baby" During Church Crusade - NationalHelm by Tanmusparties: 10:14am
Praise God
|Re: Father Mbaka "Resurrects A Dead Baby" During Church Crusade - NationalHelm by lovelylad(m): 10:14am
Let him go to mortuary and wake the deads there...
Huge fraudster!
5 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Father Mbaka "Resurrects A Dead Baby" During Church Crusade - NationalHelm by velai(m): 10:14am
Glory to Jesus! Honour to Mary!
Only the mother of the dead child would appreciate this miracle most.
I never expected any reasonable words from nlanders on this topic, maka na "eburu ozu onye ozo, odika ebu ukwu nku".
1 Like
|Re: Father Mbaka "Resurrects A Dead Baby" During Church Crusade - NationalHelm by nanizle(m): 10:15am
FortifiedCity:
Asking the right question.
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Father Mbaka "Resurrects A Dead Baby" During Church Crusade - NationalHelm by morereb10: 10:15am
odikwa egwu
ndi amuma uya
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Father Mbaka "Resurrects A Dead Baby" During Church Crusade - NationalHelm by allstarcomic(m): 10:15am
Who tell you sey the baby don die.
the baby only played pranks on them.
Driver please lets go.
its too late to failed
2 Likes
