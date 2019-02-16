₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Senator Ben Bruce Chats With Students At Government Secondary School, Abuja by Harbdulrasaq(m): 8:23am
PHOTOS: Senator Ben Bruce Chats With Students At Government Secondary School, Abuja
Common sense Senator, Senator Ben Murray-Bruce was at Government Secondary School, Tudun Wada, Abuja, He took his time to listen to these young kids speak so passionately about their hopes for the future.
Photos Below:
http://www.newshelmng.com/2017/12/photos-senator-ben-bruce-chats-with_7.html
|Re: Senator Ben Bruce Chats With Students At Government Secondary School, Abuja by darkenkach(m): 8:32am
16th February 2019 is around the corner.
4 Likes
|Re: Senator Ben Bruce Chats With Students At Government Secondary School, Abuja by Diiet: 8:40am
Whenever politician visit a school it should be on the purpose of adding value to the school and students, it shouldn't be just about chating and taking pics with few students.
The senator's visit to the school would have been verry honourable if the headline read thus: sen. Ben bruce donates chairs,textbooks,uniforms,computers, etc to Government secondary school abuja.
7 Likes
|Re: Senator Ben Bruce Chats With Students At Government Secondary School, Abuja by Lekan111(m): 8:55am
This man is not trending as before not even on twitter
1 Like
|Re: Senator Ben Bruce Chats With Students At Government Secondary School, Abuja by Homeboiy: 9:05am
This man be like person wey no suck boobi when e small
|Re: Senator Ben Bruce Chats With Students At Government Secondary School, Abuja by SportBlogger(m): 9:30am
Not bad
|Re: Senator Ben Bruce Chats With Students At Government Secondary School, Abuja by RIPEnglish: 10:15am
Attention seeker Senator that are owed peoples debtors.
1 Like
|Re: Senator Ben Bruce Chats With Students At Government Secondary School, Abuja by Spaxon(f): 10:16am
Fine man
1 Like
|Re: Senator Ben Bruce Chats With Students At Government Secondary School, Abuja by mrvitalis(m): 10:16am
Union bank sacked many staffs because of you
|Re: Senator Ben Bruce Chats With Students At Government Secondary School, Abuja by Desire01(f): 10:18am
oldies is just propaganda by the way let me go and triple my money at the bet shop
|Re: Senator Ben Bruce Chats With Students At Government Secondary School, Abuja by kokomaster3d: 10:18am
E be like sey this man dey skim for Vice President under Atiku
1 Like
|Re: Senator Ben Bruce Chats With Students At Government Secondary School, Abuja by davillian(m): 10:18am
The picture quality bad.
|Re: Senator Ben Bruce Chats With Students At Government Secondary School, Abuja by allstarcomic(m): 10:18am
Okay
Driver lets go.
|Re: Senator Ben Bruce Chats With Students At Government Secondary School, Abuja by justy15: 10:18am
Good one. Reasonable PR for the principal n staffs
|Re: Senator Ben Bruce Chats With Students At Government Secondary School, Abuja by Fuckadict(m): 10:19am
e don happen again
|Re: Senator Ben Bruce Chats With Students At Government Secondary School, Abuja by brainpulse: 10:19am
No market on twitter again for him, he is now going to the class room
|Re: Senator Ben Bruce Chats With Students At Government Secondary School, Abuja by Tanmusparties: 10:19am
I hope the chat would bring some positivity
|Re: Senator Ben Bruce Chats With Students At Government Secondary School, Abuja by Ikpewe(m): 10:21am
They were like Mr sinator please dont teach us nonsense, we are using our common sense already.
|Re: Senator Ben Bruce Chats With Students At Government Secondary School, Abuja by lustychima: 10:21am
Irrelevant senators everywhere
Just to be seeing on TV and social media
And nothing more to show
Dino better pass this one small self
It is surprising how we all heap our problems on the president, whom impact we are not supposed to feel directly but leave those saddled with making impact in our villages and constituency
Even when the country was in adverse recession the senators recieved money for constituency project but none has been executed
Even the common bore hole, nobody is seeing again
Let's begin to hold our governors and senators more responsible for the situation of things in this country
1 Like
|Re: Senator Ben Bruce Chats With Students At Government Secondary School, Abuja by eleojo23: 10:21am
Seen. Next..
|Re: Senator Ben Bruce Chats With Students At Government Secondary School, Abuja by wellmax(m): 10:22am
We already have Minister for the FCT.
He should go and chat with students in his constituency.
|Re: Senator Ben Bruce Chats With Students At Government Secondary School, Abuja by jericco1(m): 10:22am
social media senator well done sir
|Re: Senator Ben Bruce Chats With Students At Government Secondary School, Abuja by Tension532(m): 10:23am
are yhu sure this is a government school
see as dem clean
|Re: Senator Ben Bruce Chats With Students At Government Secondary School, Abuja by BornAgainMay: 10:23am
|Re: Senator Ben Bruce Chats With Students At Government Secondary School, Abuja by Flobakd(m): 10:25am
Who the chat epp?
|Re: Senator Ben Bruce Chats With Students At Government Secondary School, Abuja by Kulas: 10:30am
ATIKULATION PROJECT!. Nice one.
|Re: Senator Ben Bruce Chats With Students At Government Secondary School, Abuja by justscorchone(m): 10:36am
Ofcos na Abuja and V.I we go dey see am,bloody prick never enter bayelsa one day to reach out to him people.waste man
1 Like
|Re: Senator Ben Bruce Chats With Students At Government Secondary School, Abuja by oshe111(m): 10:40am
This guy when one certain freezer resemble....
Well.....
IF YOU ARE AMONG THOSE CLAMOURING FOR A YOUNG PRESIDENT, PLEASE DO WELL TO MENTION THE LIST OF THOSE YOU HAVE IN MIND AND THEIR ACHIEVEMENTS.....
|Re: Senator Ben Bruce Chats With Students At Government Secondary School, Abuja by gentle136(m): 10:41am
Spaxon:Hmmmm...... Hope nothing is attach.
|Re: Senator Ben Bruce Chats With Students At Government Secondary School, Abuja by Spaxon(f): 10:45am
gentle136:
Is it attachment?
He is a married man o
1 Like
|Re: Senator Ben Bruce Chats With Students At Government Secondary School, Abuja by gentle136(m): 10:55am
Spaxon:(smile) funny u.
Yeah, dat is wat I intend telling u.
Ur face is 2 innocent 2 roll with married man.
