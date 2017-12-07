



Nigerian Veteran Actress, Eucharia Anunobi took to Instagram minutes ago to share a painful past that keep taunting her of no longer been a mother she used to be,faced with the terrible sadness of loosing her only son Eucharia Anunobi recounted how slowly her son died and she was unable to do anything even when she tried her best it all turned out that her best wasn't enough.





Recall that in the 2nd of August this year,Eucharia Anunobi's son was laid to rest in his hometown, present were some Nollywood actors and actress that came to pay their respect, how sad it is for a mother to loose her only child.



See what Eucharia wrote below:





22nd August 2017 was the day God's precious child and son , the amazing blessing God blessed me with , that made me to be a mother , travelled out of this earth .



5th September 2017 was the day his fleshly remains was committed to mother earth .

5th December 2017 was the day it cumulated three months of my mourning him , for the purposes of observing rites of culture / tradition .

Raymond Joshua Chimaobi Chimnonso Ekwu , your mummy is absolutely distraught without you still . Our home is so silent now without you . Every time I still peep into your room to see if you're there . When I drive back home , I long to see your smiling face radiating that joy of seeing me back . Cooking has lost it's joy , because you're not there to ask all those questions : mummy what are you cooking now ? What's that ? Why do you put that ? Mummy please can I stir the contents of what you're cooking ? Can I get a piece of meat ? No more will I hear you say : mummy my sleep mode is not activated yet , when I say : Chimnonso go to sleep right now ! No one to ask me : mummy how come am getting pimples on my face and you don't have ? And I have to answer : Joshua , you're in your puberty years and becoming a young man ? Aaaaah my son , my baby , the most considerate child , my six feet four inches ( 6ft , 4 inches tall ) adorable giant , I miss you oooooooo .

Be that as it may , I want to use this medium to wholeheartedly appreciate God , the eternal rock of ages , the all knowing emperor of the universe , the pillar of my life , for it all .

THE GREAT I AM THAT I AM , I THANK YOU , I BLESS YOU , I HONOUR YOU , I GLORIFY YOU LORD - 1 Thessalonians 5 : 18 .

