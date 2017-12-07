₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,924,018 members, 3,955,688 topics. Date: Thursday, 07 December 2017 at 11:18 AM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Eucharia Anunobi's Letter To Raymond Ekwu, Her Late Son (Photos) (2361 Views)
Actress Eucharia Anunobi's Son Dies At 15 / Photos Of Eucharia Anunobi Conducting Deliverance / John Okafor: "My Son Died From LUTH's Carelessness" - Actor Mr Ibu Recounts (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Eucharia Anunobi's Letter To Raymond Ekwu, Her Late Son (Photos) by MissAprokoMedia(f): 8:55am
Nollywood actress,Eucharia Anunobi painful recounts how her son died (photos).
Nigerian Veteran Actress, Eucharia Anunobi took to Instagram minutes ago to share a painful past that keep taunting her of no longer been a mother she used to be,faced with the terrible sadness of loosing her only son Eucharia Anunobi recounted how slowly her son died and she was unable to do anything even when she tried her best it all turned out that her best wasn't enough.
Recall that in the 2nd of August this year,Eucharia Anunobi's son was laid to rest in his hometown, present were some Nollywood actors and actress that came to pay their respect, how sad it is for a mother to loose her only child.
See what Eucharia wrote below:
22nd August 2017 was the day God's precious child and son , the amazing blessing God blessed me with , that made me to be a mother , travelled out of this earth .
https://www.instagram.com/p/BcZJcCVHLfF/?hl=en
First Published on JoelsBlog: https://joelsblog.com.ng/nollywood-actresseucharia-anunobi-painfully-recounts-how-her-son-died-photos/
1 Like
|Re: Eucharia Anunobi's Letter To Raymond Ekwu, Her Late Son (Photos) by MissAprokoMedia(f): 8:58am
Bloggers please kindly give credits or an invisible link to the blog,let's help ourselves,please
|Re: Eucharia Anunobi's Letter To Raymond Ekwu, Her Late Son (Photos) by Homeboiy: 8:58am
Go born another one nah
BT e de pain to loose someone sha
Jide obi nne
|Re: Eucharia Anunobi's Letter To Raymond Ekwu, Her Late Son (Photos) by sinaj(f): 9:05am
This is so painful.
1 Like
|Re: Eucharia Anunobi's Letter To Raymond Ekwu, Her Late Son (Photos) by Praisles(f): 9:12am
Only God can comfort you, hopefully he will. .sorry ma'am
4 Likes
|Re: Eucharia Anunobi's Letter To Raymond Ekwu, Her Late Son (Photos) by Tuham(m): 10:05am
Loss of a child..
So Sad
|Re: Eucharia Anunobi's Letter To Raymond Ekwu, Her Late Son (Photos) by SonyObsessed: 10:13am
Ma, i'm very sorry for your loss.
But can you just not...
I mean, can you mourn in private or get busy.
|Re: Eucharia Anunobi's Letter To Raymond Ekwu, Her Late Son (Photos) by itspzpics(m): 10:16am
eeeyah
|Re: Eucharia Anunobi's Letter To Raymond Ekwu, Her Late Son (Photos) by Samirana360(m): 10:59am
d son ekwu, d mother anunobi
....y?
|Re: Eucharia Anunobi's Letter To Raymond Ekwu, Her Late Son (Photos) by chyckxx(m): 10:59am
Sad.
|Re: Eucharia Anunobi's Letter To Raymond Ekwu, Her Late Son (Photos) by kay29000(m): 11:00am
Touching.
|Re: Eucharia Anunobi's Letter To Raymond Ekwu, Her Late Son (Photos) by ignis(f): 11:01am
What is life?
|Re: Eucharia Anunobi's Letter To Raymond Ekwu, Her Late Son (Photos) by Heywhizzy(m): 11:02am
May Almighty God strengthen her.. the worst thing that can happen to mankind is losing his/her loved ones
May the good Lord strengthen everyone who has lost any of their loved ones this year.. It is not easy, no no, It's never easy
1 Like
|Re: Eucharia Anunobi's Letter To Raymond Ekwu, Her Late Son (Photos) by Primusinterpares(m): 11:02am
God be with her in times like this...
Family members should be close to her this period than ever b4
|Re: Eucharia Anunobi's Letter To Raymond Ekwu, Her Late Son (Photos) by krisinfo: 11:03am
Hmmmm I can see a mother observing her child's corpse, yet on full makeup. Still devoted time for makeup still. Na wah o.
Touching sha
|Re: Eucharia Anunobi's Letter To Raymond Ekwu, Her Late Son (Photos) by Muzanga(f): 11:04am
Samirana360:i guess she had to divorce the dad because they didnt want more sickle cell babies...so sad so so sad loosing a child.
|Re: Eucharia Anunobi's Letter To Raymond Ekwu, Her Late Son (Photos) by Shazlaz(f): 11:04am
This is highly insensitive.
SonyObsessed:
1 Like
|Re: Eucharia Anunobi's Letter To Raymond Ekwu, Her Late Son (Photos) by GlobalGisting: 11:04am
Revelations 3:4.
|Re: Eucharia Anunobi's Letter To Raymond Ekwu, Her Late Son (Photos) by mamawin(f): 11:04am
This is so so sad!!! Her only child? at that age? OMG! Only God can console her.
No mother deserves to experience this.
1 Like
|Re: Eucharia Anunobi's Letter To Raymond Ekwu, Her Late Son (Photos) by Max51: 11:05am
|Re: Eucharia Anunobi's Letter To Raymond Ekwu, Her Late Son (Photos) by mamawin(f): 11:06am
Muzanga:O I see
1 Like
|Re: Eucharia Anunobi's Letter To Raymond Ekwu, Her Late Son (Photos) by nikz(f): 11:06am
Hmmm it's hard to really forget a loved one. I still think about my dad and how accident cut short his life here on earth. It's so difficult for her but only God can see her through.
|Re: Eucharia Anunobi's Letter To Raymond Ekwu, Her Late Son (Photos) by Pavore9: 11:09am
Traumatic.
|Re: Eucharia Anunobi's Letter To Raymond Ekwu, Her Late Son (Photos) by MissAprokoMedia(f): 11:10am
nikz:
Ehyaaa...its so sad
|Re: Eucharia Anunobi's Letter To Raymond Ekwu, Her Late Son (Photos) by oshe111(m): 11:10am
Touching
|Re: Eucharia Anunobi's Letter To Raymond Ekwu, Her Late Son (Photos) by Perfecter4real(m): 11:12am
May God console you Ma. I was almost in tears when I watched the video of his burial on YouTube.
|Re: Eucharia Anunobi's Letter To Raymond Ekwu, Her Late Son (Photos) by kubusify(f): 11:12am
So touching. Am on tears already. May God console you.
|Re: Eucharia Anunobi's Letter To Raymond Ekwu, Her Late Son (Photos) by enemyofprogress: 11:12am
Eyaaaaaaaaaaaaaaa. Honestly I won't mind her adopting me as her only child
|Re: Eucharia Anunobi's Letter To Raymond Ekwu, Her Late Son (Photos) by janellemonae: 11:13am
Cant even imagine it.
I shall not see my childrens dead bodies. They will not die young. I shall not bury my children in jesus name.
|Re: Eucharia Anunobi's Letter To Raymond Ekwu, Her Late Son (Photos) by enemyofprogress: 11:13am
kubusify:crocodile tears
|Re: Eucharia Anunobi's Letter To Raymond Ekwu, Her Late Son (Photos) by enemyofprogress: 11:14am
Perfecter4real:did you sawed his corpse?
|Re: Eucharia Anunobi's Letter To Raymond Ekwu, Her Late Son (Photos) by kuntash: 11:14am
Homeboiy:
How do you describe this kind person with this kinda post?
Forum Administrator And Moderators Wanted. / BABA SUWE HAS TURN NDLEA TO HIS MAGA / Watch: Justin Bieber ‘boyfriend’ Video Teaser For New Single
Viewing this topic: emakind, Xrisobas, Goddson(m), missjolacrown(f), gazilion, Godfather898989, creatorsverse, bleskid(m), Apache2015, mufasapapasanta(m), 7COLOURS, Grammy08, Mowunmiaf, monaPhilz(m), bunchyproject(m), aalangel(f), Lawrenzium2k3(m), Sbaita, enemyofprogress, Max51, amzee(m), medd422, fnor, Stephansmily(f), Annruby(f), boyejo, promiseulu(m), Chichilas, sunnyworld2love(m), Bennyidu(m), Ashley86400, Nenejeje(f), blackbeau1(f), besticality, wisdompapa, psychologist(m), stharrykay(m), AlhajiAbdul, Pludo, kelechi50, trustyshoess(f), FabulousAutos(m), wilbow2k3(m), Nelly6467(f), elegantslayer(f), K8ryn(f), sassy247(m), esbjaygmailco(m), comfy16(f), Ruler2, justmeg(f), eliyke(m), Realexcel, Tobi45, BestOnlineDeals(m), sadamawwal772, adhoc, Adola1(m), teeblinkz001(m), Pujols(m), bilms(m), hardbody, takuzy(m), ShayGirl(f), Henryedom, turawafett(f), doubletop(m), Akpos123(m), IamLaura(f), emmadiva(f), larkz(m), MsFaith(f), Osaronicole, fimi, gokahnwi, Handsomecole(m) and 171 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 13