NUPENG Blames Cabal For Fuel Scarcity by aminulive: 8:58am
The Nigeria Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers (NUPENG), has attributed the ongoing scarcity of fuel across the country on a cabal in the downstream sector.
The group said that tanker drivers were not on strike.
NUPENG, in a release yesterday, said its members were not responsible for the present shortage of petroleum products being experienced nationwide.
According to its president, Mr Igwe Achese, Petroleum Tanker Drivers (PTD) branch of NUPENG are working and lifting products to the nooks and crannies of the country.Achese said, “NUPENG is not responsible for the present shortage of petroleum products being experienced nationwide.
“Our members in the Petroleum Tanker Drivers, PTD, branch of NUPENG are working and lifting products to the nooks and crannies of the country.”
The statement further blamed the policy makers of the country for not adhering to its calls for the urgent need to rehabilitate the nation’s four refineries to get them working optimally.
NUPENG stated that the cabal in the downstream sector are at work sabotaging all efforts to make products available through revamping of the nation’s four refineries.
|Re: NUPENG Blames Cabal For Fuel Scarcity by agwom(m): 9:01am
Chai...this cabal has caused harm to this nation
|Re: NUPENG Blames Cabal For Fuel Scarcity by SportBlogger(m): 9:37am
Hmm fuel scarcity
|Re: NUPENG Blames Cabal For Fuel Scarcity by gerald09(m): 11:00am
So it's not NUPENG, It's not IPMAN, It's not NNPC.
BREAKING NEWS: the fuel crisis in the country is due to the Association of Ghost, Village witch N wizard, evil spirit, fiery tale creatures and the devil. the Union decided to shot down The oil sector cos the FG did not meet up with the promise to disburse the money allocated to them in the Spiritual world.
the spoke person for Union Mazi Harry Potter from the Gryffindor branch has stated that the fuel crisis was created from imagination Land, and stakeholders lead by Otunba Peter Pan, Alhaji Frodo Bargins and Mrs Dr Alice from Wonderland will be meet The FG to Negotiate.
For now all citizens will continue to Suffer until all Negotiations are met
singed
Publicity Secretary
Chief Gandalf De White
|Re: NUPENG Blames Cabal For Fuel Scarcity by BruncleZuma: 11:10am
Which Cabal.
|Re: NUPENG Blames Cabal For Fuel Scarcity by Primusinterpares(m): 11:10am
Who's CABAL? Is cabal a name of a person abi na cabal for mortal kombat
Na wa for these people o
|Re: NUPENG Blames Cabal For Fuel Scarcity by xynerise(m): 11:12am
Corruption has eaten deep...
|Re: NUPENG Blames Cabal For Fuel Scarcity by PresidentAtiku: 11:12am
Just for N30K
|Re: NUPENG Blames Cabal For Fuel Scarcity by Ghnaija(m): 11:12am
It is well
|Re: NUPENG Blames Cabal For Fuel Scarcity by Keneking: 11:12am
APC cabal abi
|Re: NUPENG Blames Cabal For Fuel Scarcity by Maradonart: 11:12am
uel scarcity kwa .., xmas don reach na
|Re: NUPENG Blames Cabal For Fuel Scarcity by rozayx5(m): 11:12am
At times I wonder what Buhari is really doing as a president
|Re: NUPENG Blames Cabal For Fuel Scarcity by OboOlora(f): 11:13am
BlameGame, usual thing. God help u people in that country
|Re: NUPENG Blames Cabal For Fuel Scarcity by bettercreature(m): 11:13am
SportBlogger:There is fuel really they are just playing mind games because of xmas
|Re: NUPENG Blames Cabal For Fuel Scarcity by EagleScribes: 11:13am
We are our own undoing.
*REALITY CHECK* .......
"Until *Nigeria* has more *INDUSTRIES* than _RELIGIOUS Houses_, until people stay awake on *RESEARCH* than _NIGHT VIGILS_, *Nigeria* will remain *POOR*." - - - _Stanley C. Okereafor_
Since I was born and now that I'm growing up, I have never seen a "Made in Nigeria" Pencil.
Minister of Science & Tech said, we'll "Start Producing Our Own PENCILS by 2018" and I laugh in Afrikaans.
We have 200+ Universities & Polytechnics with Faculties of Engineering, yet none can produce a Flash drive. Ordinary USB drive!
We're producers of oil, yet we held to ransom by some microscopic few who are Nigerians also.
You see, our situation is Made in Nigeria, by Nigerians, and for Nigerians.
|Re: NUPENG Blames Cabal For Fuel Scarcity by brainpulse: 11:13am
Cabals like Ipob, PDP and wailers not happy that there wont be scarcity in December during PMB regime decided to create an artificial one.
God pass them
|Re: NUPENG Blames Cabal For Fuel Scarcity by Olachase(m): 11:13am
We no know who be cabal for surulere here abeg
|Re: NUPENG Blames Cabal For Fuel Scarcity by Heywhizzy(m): 11:13am
cabal ko caballero ni
If the cabal influence any increment,nupeng would add theirs even double.. so they're all responsible
|Re: NUPENG Blames Cabal For Fuel Scarcity by thesolutions: 11:14am
No fuel
|Re: NUPENG Blames Cabal For Fuel Scarcity by Sirpaul(m): 11:14am
are you doing me...... na gas my car dey use
|Re: NUPENG Blames Cabal For Fuel Scarcity by brockles: 11:14am
And the blame continues 2019...
|Re: NUPENG Blames Cabal For Fuel Scarcity by manutdrichie(m): 11:14am
Buhari is a stewpid man
|Re: NUPENG Blames Cabal For Fuel Scarcity by Blackops(m): 11:15am
Dem dey mad... but which kain country be this sef? when will all these nonsense end?
|Re: NUPENG Blames Cabal For Fuel Scarcity by Zohobouy(m): 11:16am
hmm
|Re: NUPENG Blames Cabal For Fuel Scarcity by chloride6: 11:16am
Cabal again ?
Nawa oooh.......
|Re: NUPENG Blames Cabal For Fuel Scarcity by Mjshexy(f): 11:16am
And the blame game continues while the scarcity is biting harder
|Re: NUPENG Blames Cabal For Fuel Scarcity by Kingdolo(m): 11:17am
