



Several members of the APC from Kurmi Local Council, led by the former speaker of the state House of Assembly, Simeon Inusa Dogari, had earlier left the APC for PDP.



Receiving the defected members at Mutum Biyu, headquarters of the council, the state chairman of the PDP, Victor Bala Kona said their coming back to the PDP marks the death of APC in the council and the state at large.



Kona encouraged the people to continue to support PDP saying, “There is no alternative to the party in the state. The PDP is well positioned to recapture power at the national level.”



Deputy Governor, Haruna Manu, lauded the defectors for the honour done to him by returning to the PDP assuring them that they would not have any cause to leave the party again.



He told them that as the representative of the council and as deputy governor, he has been protecting their interests, effectively hence the need for all members of the council still in the opposition party to join hands with the PDP to move the state higher.



He admonished the people, particularly the party faithful to continue to support the Governor Dahiru Ishaku administration as that according to him would pave way for the much more developed.



The defected members, led by Isa Mohammed Tobi and Musulimu Audu Harisu, said the development in the state under Governor Dahiru left them with no other option than to leave the APC for the PDP.



