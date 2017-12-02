₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|PDP Receives APC Defectors In Taraba by Beress(m): 9:08am
The Taraba State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) suffered a major setback, as the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) received no fewer than 7000 members of the APC who defected to the PDP in Gassol Local Council.
Several members of the APC from Kurmi Local Council, led by the former speaker of the state House of Assembly, Simeon Inusa Dogari, had earlier left the APC for PDP.
Receiving the defected members at Mutum Biyu, headquarters of the council, the state chairman of the PDP, Victor Bala Kona said their coming back to the PDP marks the death of APC in the council and the state at large.
Kona encouraged the people to continue to support PDP saying, “There is no alternative to the party in the state. The PDP is well positioned to recapture power at the national level.”
Deputy Governor, Haruna Manu, lauded the defectors for the honour done to him by returning to the PDP assuring them that they would not have any cause to leave the party again.
He told them that as the representative of the council and as deputy governor, he has been protecting their interests, effectively hence the need for all members of the council still in the opposition party to join hands with the PDP to move the state higher.
He admonished the people, particularly the party faithful to continue to support the Governor Dahiru Ishaku administration as that according to him would pave way for the much more developed.
The defected members, led by Isa Mohammed Tobi and Musulimu Audu Harisu, said the development in the state under Governor Dahiru left them with no other option than to leave the APC for the PDP.
http://guardian.ng/politics/pdp-receives-apc-defectors-in-taraba/amp
|Re: PDP Receives APC Defectors In Taraba by Beress(m): 9:10am
Before the middle of 2018, majority of North Easterners will be Atikulating with full force!
|Re: PDP Receives APC Defectors In Taraba by dunkem21(m): 9:12am
Things fall apart
|Re: PDP Receives APC Defectors In Taraba by Adaowerri111: 9:12am
I'm also Atikulating sha
|Re: PDP Receives APC Defectors In Taraba by PeterObi2019(m): 9:14am
And some zombies keep consoling themselves that Buhari will garner 100% of votes in the North
It will wow them the kind of people that will be matching with Atiku next year.
We need to Atikulate this country!
|Re: PDP Receives APC Defectors In Taraba by LudaChriz(m): 9:20am
Good for Democracy
Lalasticlala
|Re: PDP Receives APC Defectors In Taraba by Oluwabusobomi(f): 9:24am
To send the dullard of Daura out of Aso Rock is a task for all of us!
Buhari is a fanatic whose only mission in power is to do the biddings of the Sokoto caliphate
|Re: PDP Receives APC Defectors In Taraba by SportBlogger(m): 9:26am
Hmmm
|Re: PDP Receives APC Defectors In Taraba by Booby88(m): 9:27am
Someone should go and tell Buhari that the gods are angry with him
|Re: PDP Receives APC Defectors In Taraba by Ngokafor(f): 9:30am
dunkem21:
..and the center cannot hold..
|Re: PDP Receives APC Defectors In Taraba by Beress(m): 9:32am
PeterObi2019:
What else do u expect...they need to do their job to sustain the 30k stipend
|Re: PDP Receives APC Defectors In Taraba by Jombojombo(f): 9:33am
My name is Jombojombo and I'm in for Atiku2019!
Lalasticlala how about you?
|Re: PDP Receives APC Defectors In Taraba by pedrilo: 10:10am
no political party will take nigerians for granted after 2019 elections
|Re: PDP Receives APC Defectors In Taraba by Bede2u(m): 10:43am
This wont make ngeneukwuenu happy
|Re: PDP Receives APC Defectors In Taraba by czarina(f): 10:50am
Good for them
Live in Plateau and environs? You need us! Check my signature.
|Re: PDP Receives APC Defectors In Taraba by dukie25: 11:17am
Ok
