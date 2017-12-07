₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|President Buhari's Visit To Kano: Funny Pictures by ManirBK: 11:32am
Kano still a Buhari's grazing home area.
7 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: President Buhari's Visit To Kano: Funny Pictures by ManirBK: 11:34am
Yes the peaples general in town Mynd44 lalasticla abeg do the needfull
4 Likes
|Re: President Buhari's Visit To Kano: Funny Pictures by Homeboiy: 11:41am
|Re: President Buhari's Visit To Kano: Funny Pictures by yarimo(m): 11:45am
From south south, south East , south west and all part of the north everyone is proud of president BUHARI. I can clearly See natural love everywhere for BUHARI.
39 Likes 8 Shares
|Re: President Buhari's Visit To Kano: Funny Pictures by Bari22(m): 11:56am
Sai Baba
8 Likes 1 Share
|Re: President Buhari's Visit To Kano: Funny Pictures by mandhi(m): 12:07pm
Natural LOVE !!!
14 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: President Buhari's Visit To Kano: Funny Pictures by greatermax77(m): 1:47pm
yarimo:
Who told u people love him? people trooped out to see president does not mean he is loved.
Many came out for many reasons;
1 Many had no choice than to come out as that day is declared public holiday
2 Many came out because of one thousand naira to be shared
3. Many who love him with no reason also were there
4. Some gullible ones who really thought he is fighting corruption also came.
5. Majority who he kept hungry & jobless also came to sight him.
94 Likes 6 Shares
|Re: President Buhari's Visit To Kano: Funny Pictures by sotall(m): 2:30pm
OK
|Re: President Buhari's Visit To Kano: Funny Pictures by Mandynews(f): 2:30pm
Senseless youths
7 Likes
|Re: President Buhari's Visit To Kano: Funny Pictures by abbaapple: 2:30pm
IPOPIGBIANS will be wailing as usual! Bleeping moffos!
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: President Buhari's Visit To Kano: Funny Pictures by ChiefPiiko(m): 2:30pm
Buhari should visit Imo next
19 Likes
|Re: President Buhari's Visit To Kano: Funny Pictures by gerreer51: 2:30pm
wow
1 Like 2 Shares
|Re: President Buhari's Visit To Kano: Funny Pictures by iDROID: 2:30pm
Why did this thread make front page? What is even funny about these pictures? lalasticlala you no try. You dey fall hand. These mods just dey push nonsense go front page. Na carry cane flog these mods remain. Seun included.
2 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: President Buhari's Visit To Kano: Funny Pictures by michael142(m): 2:31pm
All poor aboki na buguari fiful
|Re: President Buhari's Visit To Kano: Funny Pictures by Emu4life(m): 2:31pm
IF NOT FOR PMB.
.
How would you know that Patience Jonathan mama is currently spending billions of dollars even while in the grave?
How would you know that Saraki kept N1.4b to himself from Paris Club refunds and is richer than Kwara state?
How would you know that $2.1b was shared by ATM Dasuki among ranks and files?
How would you know that Wale Oke hide N4b raw cash at Ikoyi's apartment?
How would you know that someone abandoned N400m at Kaduna's Airport without looking back for the fear of EFCC?
How would you know that over N1trillion was shared every year by the subsidy cabals yet you still had fuel scarcity?
How would you know that Tompolo was paid over N43b to protect our water ways by Jonathan?
Tell me, how would you know that over N240b was spent to import rice every year thereby leaving the local farmers poor as church rats?
How would you know that Deziani embezzled billion of dollars not to talk of the 56 choice property recently forfeited to the Federal Government through the court?
How would you know that Jamb who had over the years remitted N3million now remitted N8billion to the Federation account within one year?
How would you know that Fayose collected N4.7billion from Jonathan through Obanikoro to fund his Ekiti state election?
How would you know that Nigeria Customs can generate over N300b within first quarter of 2017 compared to N3b remitted over the years?
How would you know that Atiku and company (Intel) has been stealing from Nigeria government through the NPA for past 17years?
How would you know that some judges and lawyers are encouraging corruption through perpetual injunctions and what have you?
How would you know that Stella Oduah used her maids to launder N2.4b?
How would you know that Patience Jonathan also used her maids to launder over N13b even own Hotel worth N11b in Bayelsa?
How would you know that the unscrupulous ones hide billions of dollars on farms, grave hards, suckaway pits, tanks etc.?
How would you know that Deziani bribed INEC officials with N23b in the last 2015 elections to achieve victory for Jonathan and his cronies.
How would you know that Femi Aluko (Deziani's boy boy) bought a Yatch (Boat) worth N32b.
Hmmm, how would you know, how would you know...? if not for the Best President of our time.
.
Like Oliver Twist, we are surely waiting to know more even if the National Assembly refused to pass the bill you sent to them (The Anti Corruption and Special Court bill) to Prosecute the corrupt elements in our midst besides our constitution which shelter the unscrupulous elites... the high and mighty ones in our society.
We all know that the House of Assembly/House of Legislatives are part of the rots in our country and we are eagerly waiting for them comes 2019.
We also know that their end is near because the lives of innocent people that died as a result of their callous ways will hunt them down.
.
PMB, God bless and guide you for us.
.
Share and let them know that we know everything..
© Donald Femi O. Ojumu.
25 Likes 14 Shares
|Re: President Buhari's Visit To Kano: Funny Pictures by kprez: 2:32pm
so make we now fry beans
|Re: President Buhari's Visit To Kano: Funny Pictures by afbstrategies: 2:32pm
ManirBK:
We salute your teachers.
6 Likes
|Re: President Buhari's Visit To Kano: Funny Pictures by Keneking: 2:32pm
He cant try this in South
|Re: President Buhari's Visit To Kano: Funny Pictures by TRADEMARK(m): 2:32pm
unfortunate and evil man
|Re: President Buhari's Visit To Kano: Funny Pictures by AceRoyal: 2:32pm
Was expecting to see something spectacular!
Who else has notice that since when Atiku decamped from APC to PDP, BMC and APC have been trying so hard to prove that PMB still has the support of the north.
In the past APC and BMC will flood Nairaland and the internet with pictures of mammoth crowd welcoming PMB and all, but now they tried so hard to get one or two good pictures.
3 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: President Buhari's Visit To Kano: Funny Pictures by raumdeuter: 2:32pm
Man of the people
|Re: President Buhari's Visit To Kano: Funny Pictures by sped1oro(m): 2:32pm
Where are the funny pictures? These mods on nairaland are acting funny these days
|Re: President Buhari's Visit To Kano: Funny Pictures by Archangel15: 2:32pm
yarimo:
Wake up.
2 Likes
|Re: President Buhari's Visit To Kano: Funny Pictures by Yakson09: 2:33pm
wailers over to u.
|Re: President Buhari's Visit To Kano: Funny Pictures by Fukafuka: 2:33pm
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: President Buhari's Visit To Kano: Funny Pictures by steppin: 2:34pm
Aboki na Aboki.
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: President Buhari's Visit To Kano: Funny Pictures by AgroSeeds: 2:34pm
Buharis fan base has always been in Kano. Will Atiku be able to take him out there?
1 Like
|Re: President Buhari's Visit To Kano: Funny Pictures by Fukafuka: 2:35pm
|Re: President Buhari's Visit To Kano: Funny Pictures by BlessMySoul: 2:35pm
Funny People. Whatver rocks their both though.
|Re: President Buhari's Visit To Kano: Funny Pictures by NtoAkwaIbom(m): 2:35pm
Babaaa
|Re: President Buhari's Visit To Kano: Funny Pictures by Paulismech: 2:35pm
U are right greatermax, they fact that they came out does not mean they like him. If u think they actually like him, he should come out alone for d visit and see what will happen
1 Like
