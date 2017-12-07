Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Anita Okoye Had 4 Miscarriages Before Giving Birth To Twins (7131 Views)

Nathan And Nadia Okoye's Church Dedication: Paul & Anita Okoye Dedicate Twins / Anita Okoye Steps Out For The First Time Since Welcoming Twins (photos) / 2face Visits Paul And Anita Okoye, Freda Francis In US (Photos) (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)

@GISTMORE



Over the weekend, musician Paul Okoye and his wife, Anita dedicated their twins, Nathan and Nadia in a Church in Lagos. The mother-of-three has now disclosed on Instagram this morning that she actually had 4 miscarriages before conceiving her bundles of joy. She wrote;



"Who would have thought after 4 miscarriages, I’d be dancing and singing and dedicating TWINS to God almighty!! This God is too good o!!! God has really turned my mourning into dancing again and has lifted my sorrows. I am so grateful to God, my family and friends for standing by me through it all, for remembering me in their prayers, for every ounce of support...God bless every single one of you!!



May the good Lord grant all your hearts’ desires and as you have always been available to pray, laugh, cry, dance and rejoice with me... May God’s blessings never leave you. I wish I could tag every single one of you... More pictures coming soon from Nathan & Nadia’s dedication. #tbt #doublerainbow #blessings #hope #miracleworker #nathanandnadia #okoye #God #blessed #joy #family #friends #friendship #twins"



BY GISTMORE : https://www.gistmore.com/paul-okoyes-wife-anita-revealed-4-miscarriages-giving-birth-twins Over the weekend, musician Paul Okoye and his wife, Anita dedicated their twins, Nathan and Nadia in a Church in Lagos. The mother-of-three has now disclosed on Instagram this morning that she actually had 4 miscarriages before conceiving her bundles of joy. She wrote;BY

Watch The Video Here https://www.gistmore.com/paul-okoyes-wife-anita-revealed-4-miscarriages-giving-birth-twins

Thank God for ur life

Who asked her? 6 Likes 1 Share

And you had the guts to publicize it, hereby publicly challenging your villagers, especially the guy pretending below me!

















I'm happy for you and your family!







But, I'm more happy for my family and the family of lovely Nairalanders excluding those who are going to bash you and start raising the fracas of your husband and his brother. 2 Likes

They keep firing we village union on Twitter and Instagram but we won't back down 2 Likes

What should we do now??

Ok na God

ok so waiting we go do?

wow never giveup

This made front page?? 1 Like

Miracles do happen.

So what value does this news add when we dey Shiloh 2 Likes 1 Share

♣ • → yea•

God is good•



All the time °°

Na she sabi 1 Like

and what are we supposed to do with this

Thank God for her.







But she should have kept this to her self.. 2 Likes

Dear all well meaning Nairalanders, my name is Oluwaseyi, I humbly appeal for financial assistance to help me complete my tuition.

I am a student of ECWA School of nursing Egbe. I wrote my last exams and RN qualifications exams last month.

Howbeit, my results will not be released to me because i still owe the school

Tuition : 154,000



Any assistance will be deeply appreciated.

Acct no: 3050406158

Name: Ilesanmi Oluwaseyi Funmi

Bank name: First bank.



Thanks 1 Like

Press 1

Faithful God

Those of you asking "wetin u want make we do" need serious help cos yall are sick humans 1 Like

Wow God is good oooo 2 Likes

This is how you draw attention to yourself.

Next time simply thank God for your bundle of joy and forget stories.

It is a wicked world we live in.

She had to make it public jst to remind us of paul's failing career....

Well Thank God for her

The poster of this message is a re**tard! Wetin concern us and how e take affect me?







For your kid's party needs May her testimony be permanent in Jesus name www.facebook.com/kiddiesparadise.ng. For your kid's party needs

Eyaa but all thanks to Almighty God for making her a mother finally

I suspect that old witch called Lola. That kind of eyes doesn't belong anywhere except the flying kingdom.

Nne, her plans finally failed.

Glory be to God. 1 Like

$$$ can buy them the best fertility specislist/IVF

SMH....when u were having the miscarriages, where was God?? Why do we have to assign every good thing as God's work?

poo happens...good things also happen, that's how life works ma