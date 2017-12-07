₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Nathan And Nadia Okoye's Church Dedication: Paul & Anita Okoye Dedicate Twins / Anita Okoye Steps Out For The First Time Since Welcoming Twins (photos) / 2face Visits Paul And Anita Okoye, Freda Francis In US (Photos) (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Anita Okoye Had 4 Miscarriages Before Giving Birth To Twins by memez: 12:07pm
Over the weekend, musician Paul Okoye and his wife, Anita dedicated their twins, Nathan and Nadia in a Church in Lagos. The mother-of-three has now disclosed on Instagram this morning that she actually had 4 miscarriages before conceiving her bundles of joy. She wrote;
"Who would have thought after 4 miscarriages, I’d be dancing and singing and dedicating TWINS to God almighty!! This God is too good o!!! God has really turned my mourning into dancing again and has lifted my sorrows. I am so grateful to God, my family and friends for standing by me through it all, for remembering me in their prayers, for every ounce of support...God bless every single one of you!!
BY GISTMORE : https://www.gistmore.com/paul-okoyes-wife-anita-revealed-4-miscarriages-giving-birth-twins
|Re: Anita Okoye Had 4 Miscarriages Before Giving Birth To Twins by memez: 12:07pm
|Re: Anita Okoye Had 4 Miscarriages Before Giving Birth To Twins by axortedbabe(f): 12:11pm
Thank God for ur life
|Re: Anita Okoye Had 4 Miscarriages Before Giving Birth To Twins by Homeboiy: 12:11pm
Who asked her?
6 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Anita Okoye Had 4 Miscarriages Before Giving Birth To Twins by donstan18(m): 12:12pm
And you had the guts to publicize it, hereby publicly challenging your villagers, especially the guy pretending below me!
I'm happy for you and your family!
But, I'm more happy for my family and the family of lovely Nairalanders excluding those who are going to bash you and start raising the fracas of your husband and his brother.
2 Likes
|Re: Anita Okoye Had 4 Miscarriages Before Giving Birth To Twins by princechurchill(m): 12:35pm
They keep firing we village union on Twitter and Instagram but we won't back down
2 Likes
|Re: Anita Okoye Had 4 Miscarriages Before Giving Birth To Twins by Desire01(f): 1:52pm
|Re: Anita Okoye Had 4 Miscarriages Before Giving Birth To Twins by sholaball: 1:52pm
What should we do now??
|Re: Anita Okoye Had 4 Miscarriages Before Giving Birth To Twins by Daslim180(m): 1:52pm
Ok na God
|Re: Anita Okoye Had 4 Miscarriages Before Giving Birth To Twins by Jesse01(m): 1:52pm
ok so waiting we go do?
|Re: Anita Okoye Had 4 Miscarriages Before Giving Birth To Twins by pointstores(m): 1:52pm
wow never giveup
|Re: Anita Okoye Had 4 Miscarriages Before Giving Birth To Twins by Abbeyme: 1:52pm
This made front page??
1 Like
|Re: Anita Okoye Had 4 Miscarriages Before Giving Birth To Twins by J2381: 1:53pm
Miracles do happen.
|Re: Anita Okoye Had 4 Miscarriages Before Giving Birth To Twins by rattlesnake(m): 1:53pm
So what value does this news add when we dey Shiloh
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Anita Okoye Had 4 Miscarriages Before Giving Birth To Twins by vicstar(m): 1:54pm
♣ • → yea•
God is good•
All the time °°
|Re: Anita Okoye Had 4 Miscarriages Before Giving Birth To Twins by yeyeboi(m): 1:54pm
Na she sabi
1 Like
|Re: Anita Okoye Had 4 Miscarriages Before Giving Birth To Twins by jordanobi73(m): 1:55pm
and what are we supposed to do with this
|Re: Anita Okoye Had 4 Miscarriages Before Giving Birth To Twins by HarkymTheOracle(m): 1:57pm
Thank God for her.
But she should have kept this to her self..
2 Likes
irisola(f): 1:58pm
Dear all well meaning Nairalanders, my name is Oluwaseyi, I humbly appeal for financial assistance to help me complete my tuition.
I am a student of ECWA School of nursing Egbe. I wrote my last exams and RN qualifications exams last month.
Howbeit, my results will not be released to me because i still owe the school
Tuition : 154,000
Any assistance will be deeply appreciated.
Acct no: 3050406158
Name: Ilesanmi Oluwaseyi Funmi
Bank name: First bank.
Thanks
1 Like
|Re: Anita Okoye Had 4 Miscarriages Before Giving Birth To Twins by Cletus77(m): 2:00pm
Press 1
|Re: Anita Okoye Had 4 Miscarriages Before Giving Birth To Twins by Roseey0(f): 2:01pm
Faithful God
|Re: Anita Okoye Had 4 Miscarriages Before Giving Birth To Twins by maklelemakukula(m): 2:03pm
Those of you asking "wetin u want make we do" need serious help cos yall are sick humans
1 Like
|Re: Anita Okoye Had 4 Miscarriages Before Giving Birth To Twins by Yungkid101(m): 2:07pm
Wow God is good oooo
2 Likes
|Re: Anita Okoye Had 4 Miscarriages Before Giving Birth To Twins by thatsincerechic(f): 2:17pm
This is how you draw attention to yourself.
Next time simply thank God for your bundle of joy and forget stories.
It is a wicked world we live in.
|Re: Anita Okoye Had 4 Miscarriages Before Giving Birth To Twins by oshe111(m): 2:17pm
She had to make it public jst to remind us of paul's failing career....
Well Thank God for her
|Re: Anita Okoye Had 4 Miscarriages Before Giving Birth To Twins by Damoche10: 2:21pm
The poster of this message is a re**tard! Wetin concern us and how e take affect me?
|Re: Anita Okoye Had 4 Miscarriages Before Giving Birth To Twins by Tanmusparties: 2:28pm
May her testimony be permanent in Jesus name
www.facebook.com/kiddiesparadise.ng. For your kid's party needs
|Re: Anita Okoye Had 4 Miscarriages Before Giving Birth To Twins by Blessgj(f): 2:28pm
Eyaa but all thanks to Almighty God for making her a mother finally
|Re: Anita Okoye Had 4 Miscarriages Before Giving Birth To Twins by steppin: 2:29pm
I suspect that old witch called Lola. That kind of eyes doesn't belong anywhere except the flying kingdom.
Nne, her plans finally failed.
Glory be to God.
1 Like
|Re: Anita Okoye Had 4 Miscarriages Before Giving Birth To Twins by BigIyanga: 2:34pm
$$$ can buy them the best fertility specislist/IVF
|Re: Anita Okoye Had 4 Miscarriages Before Giving Birth To Twins by franugo(m): 2:38pm
SMH....when u were having the miscarriages, where was God?? Why do we have to assign every good thing as God's work?
poo happens...good things also happen, that's how life works ma
|Re: Anita Okoye Had 4 Miscarriages Before Giving Birth To Twins by franugo(m): 2:39pm
steppin:
typical nigerian stewpidity...smh
