Source; A driver who specializes in defrauding unsuspecting victims has been apprehended in Ibadan, Oyo state. According to reports gathered, the man who pretends to be taking his passengers to their destination - will look for a distraction in order to scam his victim during the course of the journey.The man was nabbed after he defrauded a woman of N65,000 while travelling to see her child schooling at the Federal University of Technology, Akure in Ondo state...After boarding the bus in Ibadan, the woman was taken to another place where the driver and others scammed her of N65,000 ..She had to resort to begging for transport money to travel before the man was caught.Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/12/driver-nabbed-defrauding-woman-n65000-ibadan-photos.html