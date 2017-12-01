₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Driver Defrauds Woman Of N65,000 In Ibadan, Apprehended (Photos) by dainformant(m): 1:11pm
A driver who specializes in defrauding unsuspecting victims has been apprehended in Ibadan, Oyo state. According to reports gathered, the man who pretends to be taking his passengers to their destination - will look for a distraction in order to scam his victim during the course of the journey.
The man was nabbed after he defrauded a woman of N65,000 while travelling to see her child schooling at the Federal University of Technology, Akure in Ondo state...
After boarding the bus in Ibadan, the woman was taken to another place where the driver and others scammed her of N65,000 ..
She had to resort to begging for transport money to travel before the man was caught.
Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/12/driver-nabbed-defrauding-woman-n65000-ibadan-photos.html
|Re: Driver Defrauds Woman Of N65,000 In Ibadan, Apprehended (Photos) by fuckerstard: 1:14pm
We know who to blame for this mess, see his singlet
|Re: Driver Defrauds Woman Of N65,000 In Ibadan, Apprehended (Photos) by Duru1(m): 1:17pm
Sophisticated!!!!
1 Like
|Re: Driver Defrauds Woman Of N65,000 In Ibadan, Apprehended (Photos) by abdelrahman: 1:19pm
Despite all his scams,see how he looks like,flog him first b4 you hand him to police.
|Re: Driver Defrauds Woman Of N65,000 In Ibadan, Apprehended (Photos) by OrestesDante(m): 1:20pm
∆ I now clearly believe that there is no real professional in any field anywhere.
I believe this bad-toothed haggard-looking poverty-shattered old man has been in the game for a long time look at how nemesis became his friend.
Awon Omo Ale Kaaro o jiire....
∆
|Re: Driver Defrauds Woman Of N65,000 In Ibadan, Apprehended (Photos) by Letslive: 1:27pm
Imagine how dirty the city looks
1 Like
|Re: Driver Defrauds Woman Of N65,000 In Ibadan, Apprehended (Photos) by Homeboiy: 1:29pm
By their face and dressing we shall know them
|Re: Driver Defrauds Woman Of N65,000 In Ibadan, Apprehended (Photos) by OrestesDante(m): 1:31pm
Duru1:
∆Technology ∆
|Re: Driver Defrauds Woman Of N65,000 In Ibadan, Apprehended (Photos) by Evablizin(f): 1:35pm
|Re: Driver Defrauds Woman Of N65,000 In Ibadan, Apprehended (Photos) by funlord(m): 1:39pm
What a handsome bastard he is!
|Re: Driver Defrauds Woman Of N65,000 In Ibadan, Apprehended (Photos) by BeeBeeOoh(m): 3:31pm
There's no difference between this man and one president in West Africa who scammed 15m people into believing what he wasn't..
|Re: Driver Defrauds Woman Of N65,000 In Ibadan, Apprehended (Photos) by ChiefPiiko(m): 3:31pm
Na Afonja o na so dem dey be
funlord:
1 Like
|Re: Driver Defrauds Woman Of N65,000 In Ibadan, Apprehended (Photos) by binsanni(m): 3:31pm
jesus see the man teeth self
oga you for kidnap her with the money now
mitchew common sense
|Re: Driver Defrauds Woman Of N65,000 In Ibadan, Apprehended (Photos) by perezzie(m): 3:31pm
i dnt jst understand dis country any longer
|Re: Driver Defrauds Woman Of N65,000 In Ibadan, Apprehended (Photos) by Ningi2020(m): 3:31pm
So many re busy looking for money thru evil ways jst for dis Christmas and new year festive.
|Re: Driver Defrauds Woman Of N65,000 In Ibadan, Apprehended (Photos) by KingRabota: 3:31pm
Chai Chai Chai
Pessin granPapa 0
Shameless Naija
|Re: Driver Defrauds Woman Of N65,000 In Ibadan, Apprehended (Photos) by gerreer51: 3:32pm
amazing
|Re: Driver Defrauds Woman Of N65,000 In Ibadan, Apprehended (Photos) by Talk2Bella(f): 3:32pm
|Re: Driver Defrauds Woman Of N65,000 In Ibadan, Apprehended (Photos) by ebomo79: 3:32pm
I SERIOUSLY BLAME APC FOR THIS MAN'S NEW PROBLEMS... MEANWHILE, UP TRUMP.
|Re: Driver Defrauds Woman Of N65,000 In Ibadan, Apprehended (Photos) by Keneking: 3:33pm
To slap the man dey hungry me
|Re: Driver Defrauds Woman Of N65,000 In Ibadan, Apprehended (Photos) by saydfact(m): 3:34pm
chai.. this one na yahoo
|Re: Driver Defrauds Woman Of N65,000 In Ibadan, Apprehended (Photos) by Archangel15: 3:34pm
Afonja miscreant
1 Like
|Re: Driver Defrauds Woman Of N65,000 In Ibadan, Apprehended (Photos) by Talk2Bella(f): 3:34pm
Letslive:
Ibadan is one of the cleanest cities in the country
|Re: Driver Defrauds Woman Of N65,000 In Ibadan, Apprehended (Photos) by Teewhy2: 3:34pm
|Re: Driver Defrauds Woman Of N65,000 In Ibadan, Apprehended (Photos) by johnstar(m): 3:34pm
Brown roof republic ppl dm
Na der way
|Re: Driver Defrauds Woman Of N65,000 In Ibadan, Apprehended (Photos) by BruncleZuma: 3:35pm
|Re: Driver Defrauds Woman Of N65,000 In Ibadan, Apprehended (Photos) by kaluxy007(m): 3:36pm
k
|Re: Driver Defrauds Woman Of N65,000 In Ibadan, Apprehended (Photos) by ogaJona(m): 3:36pm
g
