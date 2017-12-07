₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,924,186 members, 3,956,234 topics. Date: Thursday, 07 December 2017 at 03:36 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Damishi Sango Kidnapped With His Son On Their Way To PDP Convention (6457 Views)
Full Transcript Of Goodluck Jonathan's Speech At PDP Convention / Lamido, Dankwambo & Fayose Campaign At PDP Convention (Photos) / Goodluck Jonathan Arrives PDP Convention In Abuja (Photos) (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Damishi Sango Kidnapped With His Son On Their Way To PDP Convention by kokozain(m): 1:43pm
Ahead PDP convention: Plateau PDP chair, Damishi Sango, son, four others kidnapped
https://www.google.com.ng/amp/sunnewsonline.com/ahead-pdp-convention-plateau-pdp-chair-damishi-sango-son-four-others-kidnapped/amp/
|Re: Damishi Sango Kidnapped With His Son On Their Way To PDP Convention by Troublemaker007(m): 1:51pm
How authentic is this your news so?
|Re: Damishi Sango Kidnapped With His Son On Their Way To PDP Convention by kokozain(m): 1:57pm
Troublemaker007:Check the source nah
|Re: Damishi Sango Kidnapped With His Son On Their Way To PDP Convention by Keneking: 2:07pm
Politics 2019 would be dirty
2 Likes
|Re: Damishi Sango Kidnapped With His Son On Their Way To PDP Convention by AngelicBeing: 2:20pm
Kidnap all the useless politicians that have crippled the destiny of Nigeria, all those with stolen money, big mansions, looters and thieves, as long as you don't touch the masses, l am cool, next news jare
6 Likes
|Re: Damishi Sango Kidnapped With His Son On Their Way To PDP Convention by princechurchill(m): 2:28pm
El ruffai leave him na
|Re: Damishi Sango Kidnapped With His Son On Their Way To PDP Convention by KingAfo(m): 2:29pm
whats with KADUNA-ABUJA road with kidnapping
|Re: Damishi Sango Kidnapped With His Son On Their Way To PDP Convention by gerreer52: 2:29pm
awesome!!!!!!!!!!
|Re: Damishi Sango Kidnapped With His Son On Their Way To PDP Convention by Abfinest007(m): 2:29pm
i hope they collect a better ramson from him bcus all this polithiefians need to summit some.of d stolen funds
1 Like
|Re: Damishi Sango Kidnapped With His Son On Their Way To PDP Convention by kazmanbanjoko(m): 2:30pm
Dell
|Re: Damishi Sango Kidnapped With His Son On Their Way To PDP Convention by blingxx(m): 2:32pm
But election is still 2019 na... Why the kidnapping now
|Re: Damishi Sango Kidnapped With His Son On Their Way To PDP Convention by kprez: 2:33pm
thief dey kidnap thief lolz
2 Likes
|Re: Damishi Sango Kidnapped With His Son On Their Way To PDP Convention by nwakibe: 2:34pm
Buhari self...
|Re: Damishi Sango Kidnapped With His Son On Their Way To PDP Convention by AgroSeeds: 2:34pm
On days like this, you will never see the Nigerian security doing there jobs.
Are you unemployed and still going around submitting CV while broke? Are you a civil servant and have a plot of land somewhere wasting? Why not become a cucumber farmer and make thousands if not millions planting Cucumber as a side income? I am the most reliable distributor and supplier of the best Cucumber and WaterMelon seeds in Nigeria and I also farm them in sacks making at least 100,000 per month farming cucumber and watermelon.
See testimonies of transactions here.
http://www.nairaland.com/4089413/viable-watermelon-cucumber-seeds-sale
Doubt me at your own loss. This is so because the seeds we deal on are hybrid and are of the best quality. Same day you planted, its same day it germinates. What are you still waiting for? Read the threads below for insight. You can also call me directly 09090907136.
http://www.nairaland.com/2898544/successful-cucumber-sack-farm-kaduna
http://www.nairaland.com/3668537/cucumber-farming-nigeria-how-start
http://www.nairaland.com/3518954/how-plant-24000-seeds-cucumber
http://www.nairaland.com/4089413/viable-watermelon-cucumber-seeds-sale
|Re: Damishi Sango Kidnapped With His Son On Their Way To PDP Convention by BlessMySoul: 2:35pm
Politicians always brutal in their thirst for power. Nawa oo.
25k. Very Much Chilling. 09022321077. Check my profile for other things.
|Re: Damishi Sango Kidnapped With His Son On Their Way To PDP Convention by 2shure: 2:35pm
God punish u bastard
scammer
nobody will help u
nobody
fool
cheap scam
thief
irisola:
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Damishi Sango Kidnapped With His Son On Their Way To PDP Convention by Disneylady(f): 2:36pm
APC sef
|Re: Damishi Sango Kidnapped With His Son On Their Way To PDP Convention by irisola(f): 2:36pm
Thank you.
2shure:
|Re: Damishi Sango Kidnapped With His Son On Their Way To PDP Convention by geometricaxis: 2:36pm
even with orderly them kidnap you?
|Re: Damishi Sango Kidnapped With His Son On Their Way To PDP Convention by Dutchey(m): 2:37pm
happy birthday to me and other celebrants
|Re: Damishi Sango Kidnapped With His Son On Their Way To PDP Convention by Disneylady(f): 2:38pm
2shure:Really? but she posted some of her last results on other threads......just asking oooo
|Re: Damishi Sango Kidnapped With His Son On Their Way To PDP Convention by duduade(m): 2:39pm
Small small let them be tasting the repercussions!!!
1 Like
|Re: Damishi Sango Kidnapped With His Son On Their Way To PDP Convention by enemyofprogress: 2:41pm
Very good news. We are gradually getting there. All those that made us to be where we are today in Nigeria should be looked for and dealt with
1 Like
|Re: Damishi Sango Kidnapped With His Son On Their Way To PDP Convention by enemyofprogress: 2:41pm
duduade:yes o
|Re: Damishi Sango Kidnapped With His Son On Their Way To PDP Convention by RZArecta(m): 2:42pm
Buhari should call his boys to order, nothing must happen to Damishi Sango and his entourage
|Re: Damishi Sango Kidnapped With His Son On Their Way To PDP Convention by basic23111: 2:43pm
For those ladies that swore to get married in 2017, you have four (4) Saturdays left
|Re: Damishi Sango Kidnapped With His Son On Their Way To PDP Convention by alexistaiwo: 2:43pm
A Kidnapped Politician doesn't deserve my sympathy.
When you roll with the pigs.
You are bound to get dirty
|Re: Damishi Sango Kidnapped With His Son On Their Way To PDP Convention by ANTONINEUTRON(m): 2:44pm
geometricaxis:Wonder Shall Never End
|Re: Damishi Sango Kidnapped With His Son On Their Way To PDP Convention by dieBYfire: 2:47pm
APC I officially decamp from your demonic cult and join the good people of Nigeria in supporting ATIKU2019 and am mobilizing 10000 youths too! So if you like kidnap the whole plateau State it won't change the fact that It's a Zombie movement. Am tired of being a zombie so i hereby implore that the other mumus still ranting Sai Baba online should follow suit ! Even the big wigs zombies have shamefully created new monikers to support ATIKU ( just like me )
But if you still wish to join the remaining 47 people left in APC the get ready to die by fire (DBF)
1 Like
|Re: Damishi Sango Kidnapped With His Son On Their Way To PDP Convention by oshe111(m): 2:48pm
APC.....
|Re: Damishi Sango Kidnapped With His Son On Their Way To PDP Convention by adecz: 2:52pm
Ok
Kaduna to Abuja express road is
the kidnap capital highway of Nigeria.
Make sure you don't find yourself on
that highway, anytime from 5pm.
My car jerked to a stop on the dreaded
road, on a Sunday, a few weeks back, I almost piss for
trouser.
Luckily there was a soldier patrol point about
300 meter away.
They called a mechanic & we found my
fuel filter had clogged up with dirt & wasn't
allowing enough fuel into the pump .
Im sure my village ppl were at work, if not
why did it have to stop at that spot??
Satan is a liar. They simply washed the filter &
I zoomed off.....pheeww
What if the civil war in Nigeria was a success? / Jonathan Throws "surprise" Lavish Birthday Party For His Wife, Patience / Equinox Opens African Headquarters In Lagos
Viewing this topic: chuksjuve(m), lipopo, smartkid(m), Fungbadia, Pascakkonsult(m), Kennitrust, TTGIL, learn(f), michaeladesiyan, mmb, olatade(m), olashida, bolinxman, seyiseyi84, missjolacrown(f), obilee007, ziggy247, maballack(m), ojoagba, 1mcomin, zitoray(m) and 52 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 23