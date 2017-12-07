₦airaland Forum

Damishi Sango Kidnapped With His Son On Their Way To PDP Convention

Damishi Sango Kidnapped With His Son On Their Way To PDP Convention by kokozain(m): 1:43pm
Ahead PDP convention: Plateau PDP chair, Damishi Sango, son, four others kidnapped



From: Gyang Bere, Jos

Ahead of the Saturday national convention of the party, the Plateau State Chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) was thrown into mourning, on Thursday, as the chairman, Hon. Damishi Sango was kidnapped with five others along Jere village, Kaduna State.

The Daily Sun gathered that the Sango was kidnapped at about 7:00p.m., on Wednesday, with his son, a chieftain of the party, Chief Emmanuel Mangni, a driver, an Orderly and one other person while travelling to Abuja ahead of the PDP convention.

Secretary of the party, Hon. Emmanuel Tuang, disclosed this in an interview with Daily Sun at the party secretariat, in Jos, and said the party has no formal communication from the abductors.

His words, “We finished a meeting of the State Working Committee of the Party at about 1pm on Wednesday and he left for Abuja in preparation for the PDP convention coming up on Saturday and we spoke with him at about 3 pm.

“We could not communicate until I slept at about 8 pm when his lines were switch off. I woke up this morning with a lot of missed calls and when I called his Personal Assistance, he broke the news that Chairman was kidnapped on his way to Abuja.

“We have send a team to the State Police headquarters to report the matter. We have no communication with the six occupants of the vehicle including the abductors and no ransom has been made.

“When the Personal Assistance to the Chairman called the mobile phone of the Son who was in the vehicle to find out if they had arrived Abuja, the DPO of Jere Police division picked the call and said the phone was found inside an abandoned jeep parked along the road and they suspected that the occupants have been kidnapped.”

State Publicity Secretary of the party, John Akans, said Sango had gone to secure an hotel accommodation for delegates ahead of the Saturday PDP convention in Abuja.

Former Commissioner of Finance in the state, Davou Mang, and PDP supporters, stormed the PDP Secretariat, in Jos, at about 7:00a.m. on Thiursday, expressing grief over the sad incident.

Mang, however, called on the Federal Government to beefed up permanent security post along the route for safety of innocent citizens, particularly during the Saturday PDP convention.

Hon. Sango, a former Minister of Youth and Sport, has vowed that PDP would take over governance in Plateau and Nigeria in 2019.

https://www.google.com.ng/amp/sunnewsonline.com/ahead-pdp-convention-plateau-pdp-chair-damishi-sango-son-four-others-kidnapped/amp/

Re: Damishi Sango Kidnapped With His Son On Their Way To PDP Convention by Troublemaker007(m): 1:51pm
How authentic is this your news so?
Re: Damishi Sango Kidnapped With His Son On Their Way To PDP Convention by kokozain(m): 1:57pm
Troublemaker007:
How authentic is this your news so?
Check the source nah
Re: Damishi Sango Kidnapped With His Son On Their Way To PDP Convention by Keneking: 2:07pm
Politics 2019 would be dirty angry angry

Re: Damishi Sango Kidnapped With His Son On Their Way To PDP Convention by AngelicBeing: 2:20pm
Kidnap all the useless politicians that have crippled the destiny of Nigeria, all those with stolen money, big mansions, looters and thieves, as long as you don't touch the masses, l am cool, next news jare tongue

Re: Damishi Sango Kidnapped With His Son On Their Way To PDP Convention by princechurchill(m): 2:28pm
El ruffai leave him na
Re: Damishi Sango Kidnapped With His Son On Their Way To PDP Convention by KingAfo(m): 2:29pm
whats with KADUNA-ABUJA road with kidnapping
Re: Damishi Sango Kidnapped With His Son On Their Way To PDP Convention by gerreer52: 2:29pm
awesome!!!!!!!!!!

Re: Damishi Sango Kidnapped With His Son On Their Way To PDP Convention by Abfinest007(m): 2:29pm
i hope they collect a better ramson from him bcus all this polithiefians need to summit some.of d stolen funds

Re: Damishi Sango Kidnapped With His Son On Their Way To PDP Convention by kazmanbanjoko(m): 2:30pm
Dell
Re: Damishi Sango Kidnapped With His Son On Their Way To PDP Convention by blingxx(m): 2:32pm
But election is still 2019 na... Why the kidnapping now
Re: Damishi Sango Kidnapped With His Son On Their Way To PDP Convention by kprez: 2:33pm
thief dey kidnap thief lolz

Re: Damishi Sango Kidnapped With His Son On Their Way To PDP Convention by nwakibe: 2:34pm
Buhari self...
Re: Damishi Sango Kidnapped With His Son On Their Way To PDP Convention by AgroSeeds: 2:34pm
On days like this, you will never see the Nigerian security doing there jobs.

Re: Damishi Sango Kidnapped With His Son On Their Way To PDP Convention by BlessMySoul: 2:35pm
Politicians always brutal in their thirst for power. Nawa oo.

Re: Damishi Sango Kidnapped With His Son On Their Way To PDP Convention by 2shure: 2:35pm
Re: Damishi Sango Kidnapped With His Son On Their Way To PDP Convention by Disneylady(f): 2:36pm
APC sef
Re: Damishi Sango Kidnapped With His Son On Their Way To PDP Convention by irisola(f): 2:36pm
Thank you.
2shure:
God punish u bastard
scammer
nobody will help u
nobody
fool
cheap scam
thief
Re: Damishi Sango Kidnapped With His Son On Their Way To PDP Convention by geometricaxis: 2:36pm
even with orderly them kidnap you?
Re: Damishi Sango Kidnapped With His Son On Their Way To PDP Convention by Dutchey(m): 2:37pm
Re: Damishi Sango Kidnapped With His Son On Their Way To PDP Convention by Disneylady(f): 2:38pm
2shure:
God punish u bastard
scammer
nobody will help u
nobody
fool
cheap scam
thief
Really? but she posted some of her last results on other threads......just asking oooo
Re: Damishi Sango Kidnapped With His Son On Their Way To PDP Convention by duduade(m): 2:39pm
Small small let them be tasting the repercussions!!!

Re: Damishi Sango Kidnapped With His Son On Their Way To PDP Convention by enemyofprogress: 2:41pm
Very good news. We are gradually getting there. All those that made us to be where we are today in Nigeria should be looked for and dealt with

Re: Damishi Sango Kidnapped With His Son On Their Way To PDP Convention by enemyofprogress: 2:41pm
duduade:
Small small let them be tasting the repercussions!!!
yes o
Re: Damishi Sango Kidnapped With His Son On Their Way To PDP Convention by RZArecta(m): 2:42pm
Buhari should call his boys to order, nothing must happen to Damishi Sango and his entourage cool
Re: Damishi Sango Kidnapped With His Son On Their Way To PDP Convention by basic23111: 2:43pm
Re: Damishi Sango Kidnapped With His Son On Their Way To PDP Convention by alexistaiwo: 2:43pm
A Kidnapped Politician doesn't deserve my sympathy.


When you roll with the pigs.
You are bound to get dirty
Re: Damishi Sango Kidnapped With His Son On Their Way To PDP Convention by ANTONINEUTRON(m): 2:44pm
geometricaxis:
even with orderly them kidnap you?
Wonder Shall Never End shocked shocked
Re: Damishi Sango Kidnapped With His Son On Their Way To PDP Convention by dieBYfire: 2:47pm
APC I officially decamp from your demonic cult and join the good people of Nigeria in supporting ATIKU2019 and am mobilizing 10000 youths too! So if you like kidnap the whole plateau State it won't change the fact that It's a Zombie movement. Am tired of being a zombie so i hereby implore that the other mumus still ranting Sai Baba online should follow suit ! Even the big wigs zombies have shamefully created new monikers to support ATIKU ( just like me )
But if you still wish to join the remaining 47 people left in APC the get ready to die by fire grin(DBF)

Re: Damishi Sango Kidnapped With His Son On Their Way To PDP Convention by oshe111(m): 2:48pm
APC.....
Re: Damishi Sango Kidnapped With His Son On Their Way To PDP Convention by adecz: 2:52pm
Ok

Kaduna to Abuja express road is
the kidnap capital highway of Nigeria.

Make sure you don't find yourself on
that highway, anytime from 5pm.

My car jerked to a stop on the dreaded
road, on a Sunday, a few weeks back, I almost piss for
trouser.

Luckily there was a soldier patrol point about
300 meter away.

They called a mechanic & we found my
fuel filter had clogged up with dirt & wasn't
allowing enough fuel into the pump .

Im sure my village ppl were at work, if not
why did it have to stop at that spot??

Satan is a liar. They simply washed the filter &
I zoomed off.....pheeww

