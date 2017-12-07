Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Damishi Sango Kidnapped With His Son On Their Way To PDP Convention (6457 Views)

Full Transcript Of Goodluck Jonathan's Speech At PDP Convention / Lamido, Dankwambo & Fayose Campaign At PDP Convention (Photos) / Goodluck Jonathan Arrives PDP Convention In Abuja (Photos)

Ahead PDP convention: Plateau PDP chair, Damishi Sango, son, four others kidnapped







From: Gyang Bere, Jos



Ahead of the Saturday national convention of the party, the Plateau State Chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) was thrown into mourning, on Thursday, as the chairman, Hon. Damishi Sango was kidnapped with five others along Jere village, Kaduna State.



The Daily Sun gathered that the Sango was kidnapped at about 7:00p.m., on Wednesday, with his son, a chieftain of the party, Chief Emmanuel Mangni, a driver, an Orderly and one other person while travelling to Abuja ahead of the PDP convention.



Secretary of the party, Hon. Emmanuel Tuang, disclosed this in an interview with Daily Sun at the party secretariat, in Jos, and said the party has no formal communication from the abductors.



His words, “We finished a meeting of the State Working Committee of the Party at about 1pm on Wednesday and he left for Abuja in preparation for the PDP convention coming up on Saturday and we spoke with him at about 3 pm.



“We could not communicate until I slept at about 8 pm when his lines were switch off. I woke up this morning with a lot of missed calls and when I called his Personal Assistance, he broke the news that Chairman was kidnapped on his way to Abuja.



“We have send a team to the State Police headquarters to report the matter. We have no communication with the six occupants of the vehicle including the abductors and no ransom has been made.



“When the Personal Assistance to the Chairman called the mobile phone of the Son who was in the vehicle to find out if they had arrived Abuja, the DPO of Jere Police division picked the call and said the phone was found inside an abandoned jeep parked along the road and they suspected that the occupants have been kidnapped.”



State Publicity Secretary of the party, John Akans, said Sango had gone to secure an hotel accommodation for delegates ahead of the Saturday PDP convention in Abuja.



Former Commissioner of Finance in the state, Davou Mang, and PDP supporters, stormed the PDP Secretariat, in Jos, at about 7:00a.m. on Thiursday, expressing grief over the sad incident.



Mang, however, called on the Federal Government to beefed up permanent security post along the route for safety of innocent citizens, particularly during the Saturday PDP convention.



Hon. Sango, a former Minister of Youth and Sport, has vowed that PDP would take over governance in Plateau and Nigeria in 2019.



https://www.google.com.ng/amp/sunnewsonline.com/ahead-pdp-convention-plateau-pdp-chair-damishi-sango-son-four-others-kidnapped/amp/

How authentic is this your news so?

Troublemaker007:

How authentic is this your news so? Check the source nah Check the source nah

Politics 2019 would be dirty 2 Likes

Kidnap all the useless politicians that have crippled the destiny of Nigeria, all those with stolen money, big mansions, looters and thieves, as long as you don't touch the masses, l am cool, next news jare 6 Likes

El ruffai leave him na

whats with KADUNA-ABUJA road with kidnapping

awesome!!!!!!!!!!

i hope they collect a better ramson from him bcus all this polithiefians need to summit some.of d stolen funds 1 Like

Dell

But election is still 2019 na... Why the kidnapping now

thief dey kidnap thief lolz 2 Likes

Buhari self...





Politicians always brutal in their thirst for power. Nawa oo.



APC sef



even with orderly them kidnap you?

happy birthday to me and other celebrants

Small small let them be tasting the repercussions!!! 1 Like

Very good news. We are gradually getting there. All those that made us to be where we are today in Nigeria should be looked for and dealt with 1 Like

duduade:

Small small let them be tasting the repercussions!!! yes o yes o

Buhari should call his boys to order, nothing must happen to Damishi Sango and his entourage

A Kidnapped Politician doesn't deserve my sympathy.





When you roll with the pigs.

You are bound to get dirty

geometricaxis:

even with orderly them kidnap you? Wonder Shall Never End Wonder Shall Never End



APC I officially decamp from your demonic cult and join the good people of Nigeria in supporting ATIKU2019 and am mobilizing 10000 youths too! So if you like kidnap the whole plateau State it won't change the fact that It's a Zombie movement. Am tired of being a zombie so i hereby implore that the other mumus still ranting Sai Baba online should follow suit ! Even the big wigs zombies have shamefully created new monikers to support ATIKU ( just like me )But if you still wish to join the remaining 47 people left in APC the get ready to die by fire(DBF)

APC.....