Ebonyi Women Arrested For Protesting For The Release Of Their Husbands(photos) by Wisdomkosi(m): 3:35pm
By Wisdom Nwedene
Information reaching 9news Nigeria indicates that women of Amagu Community, Abakaliki Local Government Area of Ebonyi were allegedly arrested by the Nigerian police for protesting in the day time against the mass arrest of their husbands and sons.
9News Nigeria learnt that the community is involved in crisis over mineral deposit. All our efforts to get in touch with the community leader of the community proved abortive at the time of filing this report.
Details later
Source : http://www.9newsng.com/ebonyi-women-allegedly-arrested-for-protesting-for-the-release-of-their-husbands-photos/
Re: Ebonyi Women Arrested For Protesting For The Release Of Their Husbands(photos) by Wisdomkosi(m): 3:36pm
Cc Lalasticlala
Re: Ebonyi Women Arrested For Protesting For The Release Of Their Husbands(photos) by Pavore9: 3:39pm
Arrested and loaded up in the trucks?
Re: Ebonyi Women Arrested For Protesting For The Release Of Their Husbands(photos) by okachie1(m): 5:43pm
Nigeria is currently polarized! #Endsars
Re: Ebonyi Women Arrested For Protesting For The Release Of Their Husbands(photos) by TheHistorian(m): 6:15pm
FAQ--- Why were they arrested?
Answer---- They didn't seek NPF approval before staging the protest.
Simple.Case closed.
Re: Ebonyi Women Arrested For Protesting For The Release Of Their Husbands(photos) by ibori1: 6:15pm
der is fire on d mantin der is fire on d mantin
Re: Ebonyi Women Arrested For Protesting For The Release Of Their Husbands(photos) by OneKinGuy(m): 6:15pm
Re: Ebonyi Women Arrested For Protesting For The Release Of Their Husbands(photos) by OneKinGuy(m): 6:15pm
Re: Ebonyi Women Arrested For Protesting For The Release Of Their Husbands(photos) by OneKinGuy(m): 6:16pm
Re: Ebonyi Women Arrested For Protesting For The Release Of Their Husbands(photos) by Zohobouy(m): 6:16pm
THIS IS INSANE,NIGERIAN POLICE ARE CAUSING MORE HARM THESE DAYS..
THE END SARS TREND HAVE BEEN ON FOR DAYS NOW..FUEL SCARCITY , A LOT OF ISSUES GOING ON YET THE PRESIDENCY HAVE NOT SAID ANYTHING IN REGARDS TO ALL THESE.
IS THIS SAME PERSON WE WOULD PUT IN POWER FOR ANOTHER 4 YRS??
ANYWAY ITS NAIJA ANYTHING GOES..I WONT BE SUPRISE
Re: Ebonyi Women Arrested For Protesting For The Release Of Their Husbands(photos) by Desire01(f): 6:17pm
Re: Ebonyi Women Arrested For Protesting For The Release Of Their Husbands(photos) by oshe111(m): 6:17pm
Why were dey arrested
Re: Ebonyi Women Arrested For Protesting For The Release Of Their Husbands(photos) by noblealuu: 6:17pm
Very vague news... To what use is this?
Re: Ebonyi Women Arrested For Protesting For The Release Of Their Husbands(photos) by blackaxe78: 6:18pm
Good one by the Nigerian Police Force
People should be taught on how to respect law and order.
They should be made to face the law with there husbands
Re: Ebonyi Women Arrested For Protesting For The Release Of Their Husbands(photos) by Alexgeneration(m): 6:18pm
With the multitude I'm seeing in those trucks, I guess that should be the whole women in that community.
There are better ways to salvage the situation, rather than packing these women like sardines to the police station.
Re: Ebonyi Women Arrested For Protesting For The Release Of Their Husbands(photos) by careytommy7(m): 6:18pm
#Chain-ge
Sai bubu
Re: Ebonyi Women Arrested For Protesting For The Release Of Their Husbands(photos) by kennygee(f): 6:18pm
Only in Nigeria will citizens be treated like cargos.
What's the difference between these ones and the ones in Libya, both have no rights.
Re: Ebonyi Women Arrested For Protesting For The Release Of Their Husbands(photos) by Thisis2raw(m): 6:19pm
Such a painful sight to see. Are they arresting them for protesting in a peace manner or what?
Re: Ebonyi Women Arrested For Protesting For The Release Of Their Husbands(photos) by GavelSlam: 6:20pm
The police are simply enforcing the law which is their remit.
The women would be released anyway.
Be good to know why their husbands were arrested in the first place.
Re: Ebonyi Women Arrested For Protesting For The Release Of Their Husbands(photos) by IRockALot(m): 6:20pm
We really have the worse police institution and system in the world.
Re: Ebonyi Women Arrested For Protesting For The Release Of Their Husbands(photos) by KingSango(m): 6:22pm
Greetings,
I don't understand, what the whole town is arrested? ??
What is the dispute about? And how come it can't be settled peacefully? Was it already settled and this is the aftermath because some do not like the decision?
Re: Ebonyi Women Arrested For Protesting For The Release Of Their Husbands(photos) by minasota(f): 6:23pm
Nigerian police againnnnnn one week one bad news against police
Re: Ebonyi Women Arrested For Protesting For The Release Of Their Husbands(photos) by dahunsy(m): 6:23pm
Coughs***clears throat# I had first hand experience in npuma apatapata in Eboyin 3yrs ago.......illegal mining is the other of the day in DAT axis ....u dare not bring any mining law nonsense to all those part. If u value ur life..even mines inspectorate officers avoid those places like plague ...amagu,eyingba,npuma,ihoto etc
Re: Ebonyi Women Arrested For Protesting For The Release Of Their Husbands(photos) by yomislim: 6:25pm
Dumb people
Re: Ebonyi Women Arrested For Protesting For The Release Of Their Husbands(photos) by bedspread: 6:27pm
Zohobouy:@ Bolden : I Heard Oga Lai Has Put The Blame for The Fuel Scarcity on WINTER!!!!
Re: Ebonyi Women Arrested For Protesting For The Release Of Their Husbands(photos) by Archangel15: 6:29pm
TheHistorian:
You have to seek the consent of the police before exercising your fundamental human right.
Re: Ebonyi Women Arrested For Protesting For The Release Of Their Husbands(photos) by Edu3Again: 6:30pm
TheHistorian:.
How many fulani herdsmen have they arrested ?
Didn't Buhari set Boko Haram members free??
Re: Ebonyi Women Arrested For Protesting For The Release Of Their Husbands(photos) by Follysho707: 6:31pm
...and you'll imagine the miscreants from these regions are the ones that cry 'Afonja' dis, 'Afonja' dat... They yell and scream like they're progressive group... TARDS, indeed! Just see their place sef! Oh God of mercy!
Re: Ebonyi Women Arrested For Protesting For The Release Of Their Husbands(photos) by Zohobouy(m): 6:31pm
LMAOOO FULISH MAN
bedspread:
Re: Ebonyi Women Arrested For Protesting For The Release Of Their Husbands(photos) by thedondada(m): 6:31pm
Bring back our joysticks
Re: Ebonyi Women Arrested For Protesting For The Release Of Their Husbands(photos) by Archangel15: 6:31pm
GavelSlam:
Enforcing which law?
