Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Ebonyi Women Arrested For Protesting For The Release Of Their Husbands(photos) (5156 Views)

Photo Of Men Locked Up For Protesting Against Fulani Killings In Benue State / Niger Delta Women At EFCC Rivers Office Protesting For Patience Jonathan (Photos / Obama Wife Protesting For Biafrans Raw Photos (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)



Information reaching 9news Nigeria indicates that women of Amagu Community, Abakaliki Local Government Area of Ebonyi were allegedly arrested by the Nigerian police for protesting in the day time against the mass arrest of their husbands and sons.



9News Nigeria learnt that the community is involved in crisis over mineral deposit. All our efforts to get in touch with the community leader of the community proved abortive at the time of filing this report.

Details later



Source : By Wisdom NwedeneInformation reaching 9news Nigeria indicates that women of Amagu Community, Abakaliki Local Government Area of Ebonyi were allegedly arrested by the Nigerian police for protesting in the day time against the mass arrest of their husbands and sons.9News Nigeria learnt that the community is involved in crisis over mineral deposit. All our efforts to get in touch with the community leader of the community proved abortive at the time of filing this report.Details laterSource : http://www.9newsng.com/ebonyi-women-allegedly-arrested-for-protesting-for-the-release-of-their-husbands-photos/ 1 Like

Cc Lalasticlala

Arrested and loaded up in the trucks?

Nigeria is currently polarized! #Endsars 4 Likes

FAQ--- Why were they arrested?



Answer---- They didn't seek NPF approval before staging the protest.



Simple.Case closed. 1 Like

der is fire on d mantin der is fire on d mantin der is fire on d mantinder is fire on d mantin

thd

xz

xdj

THIS IS INSANE,NIGERIAN POLICE ARE CAUSING MORE HARM THESE DAYS..











THE END SARS TREND HAVE BEEN ON FOR DAYS NOW..FUEL SCARCITY , A LOT OF ISSUES GOING ON YET THE PRESIDENCY HAVE NOT SAID ANYTHING IN REGARDS TO ALL THESE.





IS THIS SAME PERSON WE WOULD PUT IN POWER FOR ANOTHER 4 YRS??





ANYWAY ITS NAIJA ANYTHING GOES..I WONT BE SUPRISE 3 Likes

Why were dey arrested

Very vague news... To what use is this? 1 Like

Good one by the Nigerian Police Force





People should be taught on how to respect law and order.





They should be made to face the law with there husbands 2 Likes

With the multitude I'm seeing in those trucks, I guess that should be the whole women in that community.







There are better ways to salvage the situation, rather than packing these women like sardines to the police station.

#Chain-ge

Sai bubu

Only in Nigeria will citizens be treated like cargos.



What's the difference between these ones and the ones in Libya, both have no rights.

Such a painful sight to see. Are they arresting them for protesting in a peace manner or what?

The police are simply enforcing the law which is their remit.



The women would be released anyway.



Be good to know why their husbands were arrested in the first place.



We really have the worse police institution and system in the world.





I don't understand, what the whole town is arrested? ??



What is the dispute about? And how come it can't be settled peacefully? Was it already settled and this is the aftermath because some do not like the decision? Greetings,I don't understand, what the whole town is arrested???What is the dispute about? And how come it can't be settled peacefully? Was it already settled and this is the aftermath because some do not like the decision?

Nigerian police againnnnnn one week one bad news against police

Coughs***clears throat# I had first hand experience in npuma apatapata in Eboyin 3yrs ago.......illegal mining is the other of the day in DAT axis ....u dare not bring any mining law nonsense to all those part. If u value ur life..even mines inspectorate officers avoid those places like plague ...amagu,eyingba,npuma,ihoto etc

Dumb people

Zohobouy:

THIS IS INSANE,NIGERIAN POLICE ARE CAUSING MORE HARM THESE DAYS..











THE END SARS TREND HAVE BEEN ON FOR DAYS NOW..FUELSCARCITY , A LOT OF ISSUES GOING ON YET THE PRESIDENCY HAVE NOT SAID ANYTHING IN REGARDS TO ALL THESE.





IS THIS SAME PERSON WE WOULD PUT IN POWER FOR ANOTHER 4 YRS??





ANYWAY ITS NAIJA ANYTHING GOES..I WONT BE SUPRISE @ Bolden : I Heard Oga Lai Has Put The Blame for The Fuel Scarcity on WINTER!!!! @ Bolden : I Heard Oga Lai Has Put The Blame for The Fuel Scarcity on WINTER!!!!

TheHistorian:

FAQ--- Why were they arrested?



Answer---- They didn't seek NPF approval before staging the protest.



Simple.Case closed.



You have to seek the consent of the police before exercising your fundamental human right. You have to seek the consent of the police before exercising your fundamental human right.

TheHistorian:

FAQ--- Why were they arrested?



Answer---- They didn't seek NPF approval before staging the protest.



Simple.Case closed. .

How many fulani herdsmen have they arrested ?

Didn't Buhari set Boko Haram members free?? How many fulani herdsmen have they arrested ?Didn't Buhari set Boko Haram members free??

...and you'll imagine the miscreants from these regions are the ones that cry 'Afonja' dis, 'Afonja' dat... They yell and scream like they're progressive group... TARDS, indeed! Just see their place sef! Oh God of mercy!

bedspread:

@ Bolden : I Heard Oga Lai Has Put The Blame for The Fuel Scarcity on WINTER!!!! LMAOOO FULISH MAN

Bring back our joysticks