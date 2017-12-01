₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Governor Almakura Gives Car & Money To Physically Challenged Lady Without Legs by stephenduru: 4:12pm
His excellency UMARU TANKO ALMAKURA has fulfilled his pledge to Fatima Musa by presenting her with a beautiful car and cash to fuel the car.
Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/12/governor-umaru-tanko-buys-car-for.html?m=1
|Re: Governor Almakura Gives Car & Money To Physically Challenged Lady Without Legs by DOUBLEWAHALA: 4:30pm
which one did they gave him barrow or car
|Re: Governor Almakura Gives Car & Money To Physically Challenged Lady Without Legs by sunnysunny69(m): 4:31pm
This is nice, now he should extend the good gesture to all the physically challenged in his state (free education, housing etc) not just this one.
|Re: Governor Almakura Gives Car & Money To Physically Challenged Lady Without Legs by TheHistorian(m): 6:26pm
Okay.
I think this is an act of benevolence taking a wrong approach.
Firstly,I don't want to believe She is the only crippled person in that state,making this act a form of an imbalance favour as She did practically 'nothing' spectacular to own this car unless if we all want "luck" to decide for us in this Country over "merit".
Secondly,A Car is not the next thing in life of a crippled woman without a sustainable source of income.Does the Governor intend to fuel the car for lifetime?...In no short time,She will be left with no option than to sell that car to sustain her living.
And lastly,Why not use a part of the money purchase her a sizeable wheelchair(not necessary though),Then,invest the remaining part in small scale farming of tomatoes.Then see if she won't be donating wheelchairs to people who suffer same fate with her in years to come.
Once again...Wrong Approach at benevolence.
|Re: Governor Almakura Gives Car & Money To Physically Challenged Lady Without Legs by RichThug(m): 6:26pm
how she wan drive am? Govt and their irrelevant gift is like Fulani herdsmen and violence Let her just sell the car.
|Re: Governor Almakura Gives Car & Money To Physically Challenged Lady Without Legs by Keneking: 6:27pm
Fairly used car
Any fuel allowance?
And driver?
And stipend
Useless APC gov
|Re: Governor Almakura Gives Car & Money To Physically Challenged Lady Without Legs by Pebcak: 6:27pm
Though the gift is commendable don't get me wrong but in my own personal opinion which i don't need anyone to agree to why gift that old ll say 2005 corolla, if the govs child want a car gift will she be getting this old beat up...... IMO it shows how much they care about US.
But the gift is still commendable and i don't see any need for the publicity for the state gov if this is coming from that channel. Peoples welfare is part of his duty
|Re: Governor Almakura Gives Car & Money To Physically Challenged Lady Without Legs by nittroboy(m): 6:27pm
|Re: Governor Almakura Gives Car & Money To Physically Challenged Lady Without Legs by bugidon(m): 6:27pm
|Re: Governor Almakura Gives Car & Money To Physically Challenged Lady Without Legs by Samirana360(m): 6:27pm
dats gud
|Re: Governor Almakura Gives Car & Money To Physically Challenged Lady Without Legs by Manzip(m): 6:27pm
Nice, but the money go finish na
|Re: Governor Almakura Gives Car & Money To Physically Challenged Lady Without Legs by Mattins(m): 6:27pm
Keneking:bad bele
|Re: Governor Almakura Gives Car & Money To Physically Challenged Lady Without Legs by alexistaiwo: 6:28pm
What's the sense in giving a broke and handicapped person a car
Substantial financial aid to start a petty trade will have been better.
Then again
I expected nothing more from an APC governor
|Re: Governor Almakura Gives Car & Money To Physically Challenged Lady Without Legs by manutdrichie(m): 6:28pm
|Re: Governor Almakura Gives Car & Money To Physically Challenged Lady Without Legs by moticonquer(m): 6:28pm
í ½í¸í ½í¸í ½í¸
what shan't we see in Nigeria
|Re: Governor Almakura Gives Car & Money To Physically Challenged Lady Without Legs by DLondonboiy: 6:29pm
Why didn't the governor provide a driver for her?
Useless governor. Maybe he's trying to mock the girl..
|Re: Governor Almakura Gives Car & Money To Physically Challenged Lady Without Legs by miteolu(m): 6:29pm
Lord! I thank you.
|Re: Governor Almakura Gives Car & Money To Physically Challenged Lady Without Legs by ibori1: 6:29pm
|Re: Governor Almakura Gives Car & Money To Physically Challenged Lady Without Legs by chuksanambra: 6:29pm
Keneking:
Stop talking nonsense and disgracing your lineage.
Obiano in Anambra gave empty jerry cans and Okorocha in Imo is building statues. Yet, you are talking down a Governor who gave an handicapped citizen a car. Won't it aid her movement?
Can you mention one single Eastern Governor who gave a car to an handicapped citizen? Just this week, Okoroawusa banned tricycles making movement difficult for even able-bodied citizens and you've been deaf and dumb on that.
A lot of you illiterates in the East just display your foolishness here and embarrass sensible Igbos. Please travel out and go to civilised places to observe how they treat their disabled citizens.
Next time, before typing nonsense online, always remember that life doesn't end at the palmwine joint where you're typing your nonsense from.
|Re: Governor Almakura Gives Car & Money To Physically Challenged Lady Without Legs by miteolu(m): 6:29pm
Tphoto1:
How many people have you helped today?
|Re: Governor Almakura Gives Car & Money To Physically Challenged Lady Without Legs by oshe111(m): 6:29pm
How she go take drive am.......
Na U go pay the driver n also fuel am
Car when she go still sell
|Re: Governor Almakura Gives Car & Money To Physically Challenged Lady Without Legs by Tphoto1(f): 6:30pm
If this is the car, then m disappointed.
|Re: Governor Almakura Gives Car & Money To Physically Challenged Lady Without Legs by herdekunley9ja(m): 6:31pm
Empowerment would b better ....pray she won't later sell the car to feed herself But kudos to d Governor sha
|Re: Governor Almakura Gives Car & Money To Physically Challenged Lady Without Legs by Ahmed0336(m): 6:31pm
Tphoto1:at all at all na im bad pass.
DLondonboiy:What if he didn't help her?
sunnysunny69:Bros make we happy for d small one him don do how many governors don dash disabled car wey u sabi?
|Re: Governor Almakura Gives Car & Money To Physically Challenged Lady Without Legs by Nonnyflex(m): 6:32pm
This government can never cease to amaze me a medical doc commisioner for housing and engr comm for health a lawyer comm for agric, someone who has no legs is empowered with taxi, people who are able you give them wheelchair... In fact I will leave this country to my village straight
|Re: Governor Almakura Gives Car & Money To Physically Challenged Lady Without Legs by Neoteny(m): 6:32pm
I didn't read all through but.....
How the fukk is she supposed to drive this shiit?
|Re: Governor Almakura Gives Car & Money To Physically Challenged Lady Without Legs by Kaxmytex(m): 6:33pm
call picked...
no dial again o...
Baba God, na my number dey show so.... jux press d green button, no tym to check tym coz rapture don dey show
|Re: Governor Almakura Gives Car & Money To Physically Challenged Lady Without Legs by Desire01(f): 6:34pm
I hope they also give her a driver
|Re: Governor Almakura Gives Car & Money To Physically Challenged Lady Without Legs by Citizen99: 6:36pm
Keneking:
The lady was in that same state during the previous government and yet nothing was done for her....which one do you now consider useless? The governor that did something or the previous one that didn't do anything for the lady? Please talk with sense whenever you want to post comments and stop being sentiment[b][/b][i][/i]
|Re: Governor Almakura Gives Car & Money To Physically Challenged Lady Without Legs by Naijaaccountwiz: 6:36pm
sunnysunny69:
|Re: Governor Almakura Gives Car & Money To Physically Challenged Lady Without Legs by chuksanambra: 6:37pm
Tphoto1:
If this is the most intelligent post you could come up with, I'm also disappointed.
|Re: Governor Almakura Gives Car & Money To Physically Challenged Lady Without Legs by chuksanambra: 6:37pm
Naijaaccountwiz:
Professor of english grammar , remember to put full stops behind your sentences.
Ajimobi Girls [nuff Said] / Bomb Threat Forces Change Of Venue For Call To Bar / Black Man Makes Racist KKK Member Piss In His Pants.(pic)
