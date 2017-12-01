Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Governor Almakura Gives Car & Money To Physically Challenged Lady Without Legs (4872 Views)

Source: His excellency UMARU TANKO ALMAKURA has fulfilled his pledge to Fatima Musa by presenting her with a beautiful car and cash to fuel the car.

which one did they gave him barrow or car

This is nice, now he should extend the good gesture to all the physically challenged in his state (free education, housing etc) not just this one. 1 Like

I think this is an act of benevolence taking a wrong approach.



Firstly,I don't want to believe She is the only crippled person in that state,making this act a form of an imbalance favour as She did practically 'nothing' spectacular to own this car unless if we all want "luck" to decide for us in this Country over "merit".



Secondly,A Car is not the next thing in life of a crippled woman without a sustainable source of income.Does the Governor intend to fuel the car for lifetime?...In no short time,She will be left with no option than to sell that car to sustain her living.



And lastly,Why not use a part of the money purchase her a sizeable wheelchair(not necessary though),Then,invest the remaining part in small scale farming of tomatoes.Then see if she won't be donating wheelchairs to people who suffer same fate with her in years to come.



Once again...Wrong Approach at benevolence.

Let her just sell the car. how she wan drive am? Govt and their irrelevant gift is like Fulani herdsmen and violenceLet her just sell the car. 2 Likes



Any fuel allowance?

And driver?

And stipend



Fairly used car
Any fuel allowance?
And driver?
And stipend
Useless APC gov



Though the gift is commendable don't get me wrong but in my own personal opinion which i don't need anyone to agree to why gift that old ll say 2005 corolla, if the govs child want a car gift will she be getting this old beat up...... IMO it shows how much they care about US.

But the gift is still commendable and i don't see any need for the publicity for the state gov if this is coming from that channel. Peoples welfare is part of his duty Though the gift is commendable don't get me wrong but in my own personal opinion which i don't need anyone to agree to why gift that old ll say 2005 corolla, if the govs child want a car gift will she be getting this old beat up...... IMO it shows how much they care about US.But the gift is still commendable and i don't see any need for the publicity for the state gov if this is coming from that channel. Peoples welfare is part of his duty

Nice, but the money go finish na

Substantial financial aid to start a petty trade will have been better.



I expected nothing more from an APC governor What's the sense in giving a broke and handicapped person a carSubstantial financial aid to start a petty trade will have been better.Then againI expected nothing more from an APC governor

what shan't we see in Nigeria

Why didn't the governor provide a driver for her?



Useless governor. Maybe he's trying to mock the girl..

Fairly used car

Any fuel allowance?

And driver?

And stipend



Useless APC gov

Stop talking nonsense and disgracing your lineage.



Obiano in Anambra gave empty jerry cans and Okorocha in Imo is building statues. Yet, you are talking down a Governor who gave an handicapped citizen a car. Won't it aid her movement?



Can you mention one single Eastern Governor who gave a car to an handicapped citizen? Just this week, Okoroawusa banned tricycles making movement difficult for even able-bodied citizens and you've been deaf and dumb on that.



A lot of you illiterates in the East just display your foolishness here and embarrass sensible Igbos. Please travel out and go to civilised places to observe how they treat their disabled citizens.



Stop talking nonsense and disgracing your lineage.

Obiano in Anambra gave empty jerry cans and Okorocha in Imo is building statues. Yet, you are talking down a Governor who gave an handicapped citizen a car. Won't it aid her movement?

Can you mention one single Eastern Governor who gave a car to an handicapped citizen? Just this week, Okoroawusa banned tricycles making movement difficult for even able-bodied citizens and you've been deaf and dumb on that.

A lot of you illiterates in the East just display your foolishness here and embarrass sensible Igbos. Please travel out and go to civilised places to observe how they treat their disabled citizens.

Next time, before typing nonsense online, always remember that life doesn't end at the palmwine joint where you're typing your nonsense from.

If this is the car, then m disappointed.

How many people have you helped today?





Na U go pay the driver n also fuel am



Car when she go still sell How she go take drive am.......Na U go pay the driver n also fuel amCar when she go still sell

If this is the car, then m disappointed.

Empowerment would b better ....pray she won't later sell the car to feed herself But kudos to d Governor sha

at all at all na im bad pass.

Why didn't the governor provide a driver for her?



Useless governor. Maybe he's trying to mock the girl.. What if he didn't help her?

What if he didn't help her?
Bros make we happy for d small one him don do how many governors don dash disabled car wey u sabi?

This government can never cease to amaze me a medical doc commisioner for housing and engr comm for health a lawyer comm for agric, someone who has no legs is empowered with taxi, people who are able you give them wheelchair... In fact I will leave this country to my village straight

How the fukk is she supposed to drive this shiit?

I hope they also give her a driver I hope they also give her a driver

Fairly used car

Any fuel allowance?

And driver?

And stipend



Useless APC gov

The lady was in that same state during the previous government and yet nothing was done for her....which one do you now consider useless? The governor that did something or the previous one that didn't do anything for the lady? Please talk with sense whenever you want to post comments and stop being sentiment

This is nice, now he should extend the good gesture to all the physically challenged in his state (free education, housing etc) not just this one.

If this is the car, then m disappointed.

If this is the most intelligent post you could come up with, I'm also disappointed. If this is the most intelligent post you could come up with, I'm also disappointed.