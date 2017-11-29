Veteran Nigerian filmmaker, Yibokoko who has been off the scene for a while now recently showed off his giant,human size dog,a Russian Terrier. Not only was many fans awed by the size of the dog,but also the gloomy back color of the dog. Below are photos...

Once upon a time, a security guard told a story of his experience working in a very, very rich man's house. This man has got dogs which WHOLE CHICKENS are roasted for every day to eat, JARS OF MILK to drink and e.t.c. The moral of his story is that he as a HUMAN BEING was treated far less than a dog. Not just him but people generally who sought for help from the very rich man. He was been paid so little, fed with so small a piece of meat which graces mostly his plate of rice unlike the dogs. IN TRUTH, THE WHOLE DOG THING IS A SHOW OF STATUS, MOST TIMES RIDICULOUS, WHEN YOU COMPARE HOW THESE PEOPLE TREAT THEIR FELLOW HUMANS COMPARED TO THEIR DOGS. 40 Likes 5 Shares