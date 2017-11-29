₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|YiboKoko Poses With His Human-Sized Dog (Photos) by NEHLIVE: 5:16pm
Veteran Nigerian filmmaker, Yibokoko who has been off the scene for a while now recently showed off his giant,human size dog,a Russian Terrier. Not only was many fans awed by the size of the dog,but also the gloomy back color of the dog. Below are photos...
http://m.af1234.com/Af1234/details/veteran-filmmaker-yibokoko-shocks-fans-with-his-human-size-dog-photos
4 Likes
|Re: YiboKoko Poses With His Human-Sized Dog (Photos) by NEHLIVE: 5:16pm
SEE ALL THE SHOCKING PHOTOS HERE>> http://m.af1234.com/Af1234/details/veteran-filmmaker-yibokoko-shocks-fans-with-his-human-size-dog-photos
1 Like
|Re: YiboKoko Poses With His Human-Sized Dog (Photos) by madridguy(m): 5:22pm
Which kind dog be this with jerry curl?
42 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: YiboKoko Poses With His Human-Sized Dog (Photos) by alexialin: 5:24pm
Wow
So black and hairy
1 Like
|Re: YiboKoko Poses With His Human-Sized Dog (Photos) by lefulefu(m): 5:24pm
madridguy:na russian dog oo
6 Likes
|Re: YiboKoko Poses With His Human-Sized Dog (Photos) by madridguy(m): 5:27pm
Thanks.
lefulefu:
4 Likes
|Re: YiboKoko Poses With His Human-Sized Dog (Photos) by Tosinex(m): 5:28pm
Nice and cute dogs
|Re: YiboKoko Poses With His Human-Sized Dog (Photos) by bujebudanu1(m): 5:28pm
Those are water dogs
American Water Spaniel
|Re: YiboKoko Poses With His Human-Sized Dog (Photos) by Homeboiy: 5:30pm
I get this type nah
If u won see am come my house
3 Likes
|Re: YiboKoko Poses With His Human-Sized Dog (Photos) by ufuosman(m): 5:32pm
I no fit stay near those dogs oh, me wen dey fear dog even small one come be dis one. I go piss sheet with tear for my eyes
5 Likes 1 Share
|Re: YiboKoko Poses With His Human-Sized Dog (Photos) by StrawberryGloss(f): 5:32pm
Awe that's a Russian terrier
6 Likes
|Re: YiboKoko Poses With His Human-Sized Dog (Photos) by nittroboy(m): 5:38pm
.
|Re: YiboKoko Poses With His Human-Sized Dog (Photos) by nittroboy(m): 5:39pm
Buhari dog
|Re: YiboKoko Poses With His Human-Sized Dog (Photos) by AlexCk: 5:49pm
Imagine ur dog stand, con tall pass u, ur dog go be like, 'oboi u short o'
1 Like
|Re: YiboKoko Poses With His Human-Sized Dog (Photos) by dollytino4real(f): 6:01pm
am i readingdreaming or is it real?
|Re: YiboKoko Poses With His Human-Sized Dog (Photos) by IAMSASHY(f): 6:13pm
Ehh, we actually no d type u get 4 house
Homeboiy:
34 Likes 1 Share
|Re: YiboKoko Poses With His Human-Sized Dog (Photos) by Keneking: 8:08pm
But where is Justwise sef
Farano ohhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhh
Seun nnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnn
This guy go don register these dogs with HMO
|Re: YiboKoko Poses With His Human-Sized Dog (Photos) by muller101(m): 8:11pm
Why is it on romance section. Is he sleeping with the dog?
|Re: YiboKoko Poses With His Human-Sized Dog (Photos) by WORDWORLD: 8:21pm
Once upon a time, a security guard told a story of his experience working in a very, very rich man's house. This man has got dogs which WHOLE CHICKENS are roasted for every day to eat, JARS OF MILK to drink and e.t.c. The moral of his story is that he as a HUMAN BEING was treated far less than a dog. Not just him but people generally who sought for help from the very rich man. He was been paid so little, fed with so small a piece of meat which graces mostly his plate of rice unlike the dogs. IN TRUTH, THE WHOLE DOG THING IS A SHOW OF STATUS, MOST TIMES RIDICULOUS, WHEN YOU COMPARE HOW THESE PEOPLE TREAT THEIR FELLOW HUMANS COMPARED TO THEIR DOGS.
40 Likes 5 Shares
|Re: YiboKoko Poses With His Human-Sized Dog (Photos) by stillondmatter: 8:30pm
K
|Re: YiboKoko Poses With His Human-Sized Dog (Photos) by stillondmatter: 8:35pm
This is cool
|Re: YiboKoko Poses With His Human-Sized Dog (Photos) by DeadRat(m): 8:38pm
StrawberryGloss:op already Said The Name... Be Doing As If You Know It before
64 Likes 1 Share
|Re: YiboKoko Poses With His Human-Sized Dog (Photos) by RickandMorty: 8:39pm
I'm in love.
|Re: YiboKoko Poses With His Human-Sized Dog (Photos) by jericco1(m): 8:50pm
lovely dogs.
|Re: YiboKoko Poses With His Human-Sized Dog (Photos) by obaataaokpaewu: 8:52pm
These ones no go fit do security
|Re: YiboKoko Poses With His Human-Sized Dog (Photos) by Henitan24(f): 9:03pm
How I wish I can have one #justlovedog
|Re: YiboKoko Poses With His Human-Sized Dog (Photos) by BruncleZuma: 9:09pm
This kind people no dey complain about government...nah who get change dey buy pussy cat.
1 Like
|Re: YiboKoko Poses With His Human-Sized Dog (Photos) by tayo200(m): 9:10pm
my dog is bigger than this...what's d hype for?
|Re: YiboKoko Poses With His Human-Sized Dog (Photos) by donblade85555(m): 9:10pm
Jesus, this dog na die oh.
With dis dog in your house, even village people nor go feat attack u
Jesus, this dog na die oh.
With dis dog in your house, even village people nor go feat attack u
|Re: YiboKoko Poses With His Human-Sized Dog (Photos) by Generalkaycee(m): 9:11pm
Putin Dog
|Re: YiboKoko Poses With His Human-Sized Dog (Photos) by baddosky1: 9:11pm
The dogs are on a "wavy level"
1 Like
|Re: YiboKoko Poses With His Human-Sized Dog (Photos) by Krafty006: 9:11pm
cute......
