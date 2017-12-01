₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Atiku Abubakar Visits Ibrahim Babangida In Minna (Photo) by 247frolic(m): 5:22pm
Ahead of the December 9 National Convention of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), former Vice President and Chieftain of the Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, on Thursday, visited former President Ibrahim Babangida.
Atiku was welcomed at the Minna International Airport by Niger state Deputy Governor, Ahmed Ketso and the State PDP Chairman, Barrister Tanko Beji, among other dignitaries.
His visit comes barely a day after Babangida said there is nothing wrong with the former vice-president dumping the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) for the People Democratic Party (PDP), insisting that constitution allows it.
IBB said: “Atiku is a Nigerian, he is allowed to go to any party and our constitution allows it, so, it is not new and there is nothing wrong for politician to move from one party to another.”
http://www.newshelmng.com/2017/12/photo-atiku-visits-ibb-in-minna.html
|Re: Atiku Abubakar Visits Ibrahim Babangida In Minna (Photo) by madridguy(m): 5:23pm
Atiku should wait till 2023.
|Re: Atiku Abubakar Visits Ibrahim Babangida In Minna (Photo) by 989900: 5:26pm
. . . with love, from one bitch to another.
|Re: Atiku Abubakar Visits Ibrahim Babangida In Minna (Photo) by ufuosman(m): 5:26pm
Atiku the big fish
|Re: Atiku Abubakar Visits Ibrahim Babangida In Minna (Photo) by Homeboiy: 5:27pm
Atiku your ambition is DOA
|Re: Atiku Abubakar Visits Ibrahim Babangida In Minna (Photo) by nittroboy(m): 5:33pm
|Re: Atiku Abubakar Visits Ibrahim Babangida In Minna (Photo) by nittroboy(m): 5:34pm
|Re: Atiku Abubakar Visits Ibrahim Babangida In Minna (Photo) by manci(m): 5:35pm
|Re: Atiku Abubakar Visits Ibrahim Babangida In Minna (Photo) by manci(m): 5:36pm
|Re: Atiku Abubakar Visits Ibrahim Babangida In Minna (Photo) by TheDokita(m): 6:11pm
Is Niger state deputy governor not APC?
|Re: Atiku Abubakar Visits Ibrahim Babangida In Minna (Photo) by osazeeblue01: 6:28pm
Atiku 2019......100%
|Re: Atiku Abubakar Visits Ibrahim Babangida In Minna (Photo) by Udmaster(m): 6:29pm
Many people are not sleeping well now because of atiku.
Both him and buhari are incompetent.
|Re: Atiku Abubakar Visits Ibrahim Babangida In Minna (Photo) by manutdrichie(m): 6:33pm
TheDokita:
Both the governor are all Atiku boy boy
He sponsored all of them
|Re: Atiku Abubakar Visits Ibrahim Babangida In Minna (Photo) by dotcomnamename: 6:47pm
He should visit all he want, he will never be Nigerian President
|Re: Atiku Abubakar Visits Ibrahim Babangida In Minna (Photo) by siraj1402(m): 6:47pm
Hummmmm Yeyenatu, na that one be America wey you go go. Go America, go tell Trump say you don't go back P D Pigs
|Re: Atiku Abubakar Visits Ibrahim Babangida In Minna (Photo) by BruncleZuma: 6:47pm
Micro-Ajala
|Re: Atiku Abubakar Visits Ibrahim Babangida In Minna (Photo) by Desire01(f): 6:48pm
dotcomnamename:ur such a Savage
|Re: Atiku Abubakar Visits Ibrahim Babangida In Minna (Photo) by dotcomnamename: 6:48pm
madridguy:
I swear, he's too desperate..
|Re: Atiku Abubakar Visits Ibrahim Babangida In Minna (Photo) by mmb: 6:48pm
Click 'like' for Buhari. and 'Share' for Atiku
|Re: Atiku Abubakar Visits Ibrahim Babangida In Minna (Photo) by sotall(m): 6:48pm
|Re: Atiku Abubakar Visits Ibrahim Babangida In Minna (Photo) by DLondonboiy: 6:48pm
Our Atiku..
The next Prsident of Nigeria...
|Re: Atiku Abubakar Visits Ibrahim Babangida In Minna (Photo) by Ahmed0336(m): 6:49pm
dotcomnamename:even though i no dey support atiku but mind you you re not GOD
|Re: Atiku Abubakar Visits Ibrahim Babangida In Minna (Photo) by djlawex02(m): 6:50pm
Atikulating
|Re: Atiku Abubakar Visits Ibrahim Babangida In Minna (Photo) by loneatar: 6:51pm
Desire01:dear why are angry?
|Re: Atiku Abubakar Visits Ibrahim Babangida In Minna (Photo) by Kobicove(m): 6:55pm
Desperado!
|Re: Atiku Abubakar Visits Ibrahim Babangida In Minna (Photo) by Kasguy(m): 6:56pm
Atikulation no shaking!!!!!!
|Re: Atiku Abubakar Visits Ibrahim Babangida In Minna (Photo) by Meritocracy: 6:58pm
madridguy:No party will zone president to North in 2023 after 8yrs ruling. This is Atiku last chance.
|Re: Atiku Abubakar Visits Ibrahim Babangida In Minna (Photo) by ChiefPiiko(m): 6:58pm
If only Atiku can defeat Pastor Chinedu at the primaries, he will go far
|Re: Atiku Abubakar Visits Ibrahim Babangida In Minna (Photo) by Oxenomy: 7:00pm
Apart from any other thing, I don't want Atiku to get the PDP ticket come 2019, at least let him suffer for the chaos he instigated in PDP towards the build up of 2015 election. If PDP knows what's good for them, they should hand over the ticket to Hassan Dankwambo, current governor of Gombe State and maybe Prof. Soludo or Peter Obi as VP.
|Re: Atiku Abubakar Visits Ibrahim Babangida In Minna (Photo) by lost24: 7:04pm
Pls let think well ooo
North again 4 president I will like baba bahuri to finish is 8year n go. So that south west or south south I also av dey chance ooo.
Atiku does not deserve it atall. If we vote 4 him northern will do 12year on presidential. Is not dem only
|Re: Atiku Abubakar Visits Ibrahim Babangida In Minna (Photo) by Made1414(m): 7:04pm
Homeboiy:
lies...Opinion of a sheep does not matter to the lions...Atiku must atikulate to chase out this dullard you have as president come 2019
|Re: Atiku Abubakar Visits Ibrahim Babangida In Minna (Photo) by Wyclefniranz(m): 7:07pm
Where is Babangida picture with atiku
