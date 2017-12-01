Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Atiku Abubakar Visits Ibrahim Babangida In Minna (Photo) (4885 Views)

Atiku was welcomed at the Minna International Airport by Niger state Deputy Governor, Ahmed Ketso and the State PDP Chairman, Barrister Tanko Beji, among other dignitaries.







His visit comes barely a day after Babangida said there is nothing wrong with the former vice-president dumping the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) for the People Democratic Party (PDP), insisting that constitution allows it.







IBB said: “Atiku is a Nigerian, he is allowed to go to any party and our constitution allows it, so, it is not new and there is nothing wrong for politician to move from one party to another.”





Atiku should wait till 2023. 8 Likes 2 Shares

Atiku the big fish 1 Like

Atiku your ambition is DOA 8 Likes

Is Niger state deputy governor not APC?

Atiku 2019......100% 4 Likes

Many people are not sleeping well now because of atiku.

Both him and buhari are incompetent.

Both the governor are all Atiku boy boy



He sponsored all of them Both the governor are all Atiku boy boyHe sponsored all of them

He should visit all he want, he will never be Nigerian President 7 Likes 1 Share

Hummmmm Yeyenatu, na that one be America wey you go go. Go America, go tell Trump say you don't go back P D Pigs





He should visit all he want, he will never be Nigerian President ur such a Savage ur such a Savage

Atiku should wait till 2023.

I swear, he's too desperate..

Click 'like' for Buhari. and 'Share' for Atiku 8 Likes 6 Shares

Our Atiku..



The next Prsident of Nigeria... 5 Likes 1 Share

He should visit all he want, he will never be Nigerian President even though i no dey support atiku but mind you you re not GOD even though i no dey support atiku but mind you you re not GOD 1 Like

Atikulating 2 Likes

ur such a Savage dear why are angry? dear why are angry?

Desperado!

Atikulation no shaking!!!!!! 1 Like

Atiku should wait till 2023. No party will zone president to North in 2023 after 8yrs ruling. This is Atiku last chance. No party will zone president to North in 2023 after 8yrs ruling. This is Atiku last chance.

If only Atiku can defeat Pastor Chinedu at the primaries, he will go far

Apart from any other thing, I don't want Atiku to get the PDP ticket come 2019, at least let him suffer for the chaos he instigated in PDP towards the build up of 2015 election. If PDP knows what's good for them, they should hand over the ticket to Hassan Dankwambo, current governor of Gombe State and maybe Prof. Soludo or Peter Obi as VP.

Pls let think well ooo

North again 4 president I will like baba bahuri to finish is 8year n go. So that south west or south south I also av dey chance ooo.



Atiku does not deserve it atall. If we vote 4 him northern will do 12year on presidential. Is not dem only

Atiku your ambition is DOA



lies...Opinion of a sheep does not matter to the lions...Atiku must atikulate to chase out this dullard you have as president come 2019 lies...Opinion of a sheep does not matter to the lions...Atiku must atikulate to chase out this dullard you have as president come 2019