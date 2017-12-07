Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Update: Fuel Supply Situation Nationwide (7513 Views)

Update on the fuel supply situation nationwide. 1 Like 1 Share

Thanks for the update. 3 Likes

Lies Situation in Lagos is worse today than yesterday sef .. 12 Likes

Meanwhile whats the sitrep on electricity supply which is at an all time low where i get just 3 hours a day 9 Likes



I thought they said it was caused by the cabals

Meanwhile whats the sitrep on electricity supply which is at an all time low where i get just 3 hours a day

Must you always lie? Are you sure, you are gainfully employed? Always bitter with progress of the country!



Tufiakwaa! Must you always lie? Are you sure, you are gainfully employed? Always bitter with progress of the country!Tufiakwaa!

Must you always lie? Are you sure, you are gainfully employed? Always bitter with progress of the country!Tufiakwaa!



Tufiakwaa!

Where is the progress I am still looking for it? Where is the progress I am still looking for it? 38 Likes

It's beginning to subside here in Lagos. 2 Likes 1 Share

oga nnpc abi buhari price don increase to 150 for some filling station, those wey no increase price dey short us seriously. last last price for depot is 143.30 as at this morning. if u like dey blow grammer, dey use bullet point 3 Likes

Must you always lie? Are you sure, you are gainfully employed? Always bitter with progress of the country!



see who is asking another if he is gainfully employed. three naira per post nigga

Must you always lie? Are you sure, you are gainfully employed? Always bitter with progress of the country!



Tufiakwaa! Shattap! I've not had light for days on end!

Shattap! I've not had light for days on end!Se won se pe si ota e ni?

Meanwhile whats the sitrep on electricity supply which is at an all time low where i get just 3 hours a day my brother stop lying please electricity has really improved. my brother stop lying please electricity has really improved. 3 Likes

Shattap! I've not had light for days on end!

Se won se pe si ota e ni?

ppl dey vex oooo





Since you guys are no longer subsidising fuel where is the 1trillion naira Jonathan used to pay for subsidy



Can't that money build a refinery?



Since you guys are no longer subsidising fuel where is the 1trillion naira Jonathan used to pay for subsidy. Can't that money build a refinery? Not that there is any palliative like we had Sure-P during GEJ

Atiku effect 4 Likes

at N145, there should not have been even a 'hint' of scarcity... or isn't that why the price almost doubled?





useless administration.

my brother stop lying please electricity has really improved.

so how come my house hasnt gotten single electricity today ... You are the liar so how come my house hasnt gotten single electricity today ... You are the liar 6 Likes

Nonsense and I had to buy petrol at N160 today 4 Likes

Hopefully things get better commuting is really hard.

Starting to think this is a well calculated and orchestrated scheme aimed at frustrating and EXTORTING certain people.

This is the fourth (4th) time there has been fuel scarcity in December CONSECUTIVELY. My reasons are well founded on 2 things I have learnt working in a PPMC depot. If you have ever worked in a depot PPMC,NIPCO etc you should be well familiar with the term "ROGER" and the season in which it occurs. . . given that there is large migrations during this period. With all I have mentioned one is forced to wonder why over the last four years it has moved to early to mid January. The answer is simple.



1, The scarcity is man made by markets (Major / IPMAN), PTD and some big players to frustrate, extort and "maybe" discourage travelers.

2, The scarcity was made to unjustly double profit (Prices and demand go up during scarcity, leading to excessive profiteering, but wait it doesn't stop there. . . . remember the "ROGER" period wasn't replaced by the man made scarcity, it was only moved to the period when the scarcity ends. . . . So, guess what?. . . Yup, more money being made. 3 Likes

Those refilling stations that keep there fuel as and expecting increase in fuel rate will be crying now..... Lol







In other words



Atiku effect

hahaha...abi oh. They know that one major c.oc.k up between now and 2019 and its curtains. When democracy has equal and opposite forces the country benefits. No more being taken for a donkey ride.

Lies Situation in Lagos is worse today than yesterday sef ..

at N145, there should not have been even a 'hint' of scarcity... or isn't that why the price almost doubled?





useless administration.



Calm down bros. The report came after the stakeholders' meeting this afternoon.





Double check the tweet or the reports elsewhere, you would see where it says "queues expected to thin out completely in the next few days.



Calm down bros. The report came after the stakeholders' meeting this afternoon. Double check the tweet or the reports elsewhere, you would see where it says "queues expected to thin out completely in the next few days. Come to think of it, the scarcity is consciously created by citizens (like you and I) who feels they are very privileged and see it fit to take advantage of the system to rake millions at the expense of the masses.

The Question Is, Who's Presidency? 2 Likes

Lies Situation in Lagos is worse today than yesterday sef .. Bloody lie



May be you're not in same Lagos.



Ikeja(kudirat abiola way, mobolaji bank Anthony, Oba Akran)

Lagos island

Ikoyi

VI

Lekki

Egbe

Lagos Abeokuta expressway

Lasu



Bloody lie. May be you're not in same Lagos. Ikeja(kudirat abiola way, mobolaji bank Anthony, Oba Akran), Lagos island, Ikoyi, VI, Lekki, Egbe, Lagos Abeokuta expressway, Lasu. Things were better in virtually all parts of the state

Calm down bro. The report came after the stakeholders' meeting this afternoon.





Double check the tweet or the reports elsewhere, you would see where it says "queues expected to thin out completely in the next few days.



Come to think of it, the scarcity is consciously created by citizens (like you and I) who feels they are very privileged and see it fit to take advantage of the system to rake millions at the expense of the masses.

You are sounding like the fillinag stations are selling but people are panic buying but in reality thats not the case , the truth is that the filling stations dont have fuel at to even selll

