|Update: Fuel Supply Situation Nationwide by presidency: 5:22pm
Update on the fuel supply situation nationwide.
|Re: Update: Fuel Supply Situation Nationwide by madridguy(m): 5:23pm
Thanks for the update.
|Re: Update: Fuel Supply Situation Nationwide by SalamRushdie: 5:26pm
Lies Situation in Lagos is worse today than yesterday sef ..
|Re: Update: Fuel Supply Situation Nationwide by SalamRushdie: 5:28pm
Meanwhile whats the sitrep on electricity supply which is at an all time low where i get just 3 hours a day
|Re: Update: Fuel Supply Situation Nationwide by nittroboy(m): 5:30pm
What happening to d fuel op
Bcuz am not longer in Nigeria
|Re: Update: Fuel Supply Situation Nationwide by MicheyJ1: 5:43pm
I thought they said it was caused by the cabals
|Re: Update: Fuel Supply Situation Nationwide by NgeneUkwenu(f): 5:46pm
SalamRushdie:
Must you always lie? Are you sure, you are gainfully employed? Always bitter with progress of the country!
Tufiakwaa!
|Re: Update: Fuel Supply Situation Nationwide by SalamRushdie: 5:47pm
NgeneUkwenu:
Where is the progress I am still looking for it?
|Re: Update: Fuel Supply Situation Nationwide by wristbangle(m): 5:55pm
It's beginning to subside here in Lagos.
|Re: Update: Fuel Supply Situation Nationwide by nedu666: 5:58pm
oga nnpc abi buhari price don increase to 150 for some filling station, those wey no increase price dey short us seriously. last last price for depot is 143.30 as at this morning. if u like dey blow grammer, dey use bullet point
|Re: Update: Fuel Supply Situation Nationwide by nedu666: 5:59pm
NgeneUkwenu:see who is asking another if he is gainfully employed. three naira per post nigga
|Re: Update: Fuel Supply Situation Nationwide by AuroraB(f): 6:07pm
NgeneUkwenu:Shattap! I've not had light for days on end!
Se won se pe si ota e ni?
|Re: Update: Fuel Supply Situation Nationwide by amaco13: 6:09pm
SalamRushdie:my brother stop lying please electricity has really improved.
|Re: Update: Fuel Supply Situation Nationwide by onatisi(m): 6:10pm
AuroraB:
ppl dey vex oooo
|Re: Update: Fuel Supply Situation Nationwide by manutdrichie(m): 6:11pm
Since you guys are no longer subsidising fuel where is the 1trillion naira Jonathan used to pay for subsidy
Can't that money build a refinery?
Not that there is any palliative like we had Sure-P during GEJ
|Re: Update: Fuel Supply Situation Nationwide by Keneking: 6:19pm
Atiku effect
|Re: Update: Fuel Supply Situation Nationwide by ivandragon: 6:20pm
at N145, there should not have been even a 'hint' of scarcity... or isn't that why the price almost doubled?
useless administration.
|Re: Update: Fuel Supply Situation Nationwide by SalamRushdie: 8:07pm
amaco13:
so how come my house hasnt gotten single electricity today ... You are the liar
|Re: Update: Fuel Supply Situation Nationwide by enny09: 8:49pm
Nonsense and I had to buy petrol at N160 today
|Re: Update: Fuel Supply Situation Nationwide by donblade85555(m): 9:24pm
tenkz 4 updating us oh
|Re: Update: Fuel Supply Situation Nationwide by BruncleZuma: 9:25pm
But we have twitter nah...what's with the copy and paste.
|Re: Update: Fuel Supply Situation Nationwide by ChiefPiiko(m): 9:27pm
Hopefully things get better commuting is really hard.
|Re: Update: Fuel Supply Situation Nationwide by EmmaLege: 9:28pm
Hmmm
|Re: Update: Fuel Supply Situation Nationwide by phreakabit(m): 9:28pm
Starting to think this is a well calculated and orchestrated scheme aimed at frustrating and EXTORTING certain people.
This is the fourth (4th) time there has been fuel scarcity in December CONSECUTIVELY. My reasons are well founded on 2 things I have learnt working in a PPMC depot. If you have ever worked in a depot PPMC,NIPCO etc you should be well familiar with the term "ROGER" and the season in which it occurs. . . given that there is large migrations during this period. With all I have mentioned one is forced to wonder why over the last four years it has moved to early to mid January. The answer is simple.
1, The scarcity is man made by markets (Major / IPMAN), PTD and some big players to frustrate, extort and "maybe" discourage travelers.
2, The scarcity was made to unjustly double profit (Prices and demand go up during scarcity, leading to excessive profiteering, but wait it doesn't stop there. . . . remember the "ROGER" period wasn't replaced by the man made scarcity, it was only moved to the period when the scarcity ends. . . . So, guess what?. . . Yup, more money being made.
|Re: Update: Fuel Supply Situation Nationwide by agricbusines(m): 9:30pm
Those refilling stations that keep there fuel as and expecting increase in fuel rate will be crying now..... Lol
In other words
Contact for your pure and healthy rabbit or enquiries on how to start rabbit farm, run a successful rabbit farm
we deliver to various city in Nigeria
Contact on my signature
|Re: Update: Fuel Supply Situation Nationwide by Reference(m): 9:30pm
Keneking:
hahaha...abi oh. They know that one major c.oc.k up between now and 2019 and its curtains. When democracy has equal and opposite forces the country benefits. No more being taken for a donkey ride.
|Re: Update: Fuel Supply Situation Nationwide by Koolking(m): 9:30pm
SalamRushdie:
ivandragon:
Calm down bros. The report came after the stakeholders' meeting this afternoon.
Double check the tweet or the reports elsewhere, you would see where it says "queues expected to thin out completely in the next few days.
Come to think of it, the scarcity is consciously created by citizens (like you and I) who feels they are very privileged and see it fit to take advantage of the system to rake millions at the expense of the masses.
|Re: Update: Fuel Supply Situation Nationwide by castrokins(m): 9:30pm
The Question Is, Who's Presidency?
|Re: Update: Fuel Supply Situation Nationwide by davodyguy: 9:31pm
SalamRushdie:Bloody lie
May be you're not in same Lagos.
Ikeja(kudirat abiola way, mobolaji bank Anthony, Oba Akran)
Lagos island
Ikoyi
VI
Lekki
Egbe
Lagos Abeokuta expressway
Lasu
Things were better in virtually all parts of the state
|Re: Update: Fuel Supply Situation Nationwide by SalamRushdie: 9:32pm
Koolking:
You are sounding like the fillinag stations are selling but people are panic buying but in reality thats not the case , the truth is that the filling stations dont have fuel at to even selll
|Re: Update: Fuel Supply Situation Nationwide by kay29000(m): 9:32pm
Hmm
|Re: Update: Fuel Supply Situation Nationwide by Arysexy(m): 9:33pm
The subsidy they claimed to have stopped paying, where is it? Relooted? Where is d refinery they said they will build on yearly basis?
Amadioha in collabo with sango punish all APC members and supporters including buhari and lieing moreHarmMade
