Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Buhari: Kano Crowd Not Reflection Of 2019 — PDP (6376 Views)

(1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)

“The crowd that supposedly welcomed President Muhammadu Buhari is not a reflection of what will happen in 2019.



Make no mistake about it. “Governments come and go all over the world. For the President to continue to blame the PDP for his failure to perform almost three years into his mandate, shows how ill-prepared he is for the leadership of this great country.



“They were not elected to blame but to serve the people. What project have they commissioned since they came into power? Nigerians are aware of what the PDP was able to do but can we say the same thing of the APC?”



The president, who was received by Emir Muhammad Sanusi II, said he was determined to do the needful, even as he called for patience on the fact that there is a difference between a military regime and a democratic administration.





He was accompanied by his host, Governor Ganduje, Governor Badaru Abubakar of Jigawa State and the deputy governor of Zamfara State, Alhaji Ibrahim Wakala.



Buhari said: “When I was military head of state, I arrested many people and jailed them for alleged corruption and in the end, I also ended in jail.



“Since I joined politics in 2003, I contested for president three times but I could not get it right until the fourth attempt in 2015. “I was in court for 30 months challenging the 2007 election and in 2011, I also spent 16 months in court.” He lamented that from 1999 to 2014, Nigeria earned so much money which, according to him, was frittered by preceding administrations.



“The country’s wealth was squandered by those that ruled the nation at that period of time due to corruption and when we came, we said things must change for the better,” the President said.



Buhari, however, assured that his administration will not relent in its people-oriented projects. “We are determined to better the life of our people,” he stated, as he commended the Kano Emirate which he said consistently supported him in all the public offices he occupied. “I am commending this royal house, for there was nothing I became without consulting the royal house



Read more at: Reacting, yesterday, to the president’s seeming inclination, Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, spokesman, Prince Dayo Adeyeye said:Make no mistake about it. “Governments come and go all over the world. For the President to continue to blame the PDP for his failure to perform almost three years into his mandate, shows how ill-prepared he is for the leadership of this great country.“They were not elected to blame but to serve the people. What project have they commissioned since they came into power? Nigerians are aware of what the PDP was able to do but can we say the same thing of the APC?”The president, who was received by Emir Muhammad Sanusi II, said he was determined to do the needful, even as he called for patience on the fact that there is a difference between a military regime and a democratic administration.He was accompanied by his host, Governor Ganduje, Governor Badaru Abubakar of Jigawa State and the deputy governor of Zamfara State, Alhaji Ibrahim Wakala.Buhari said: “When I was military head of state, I arrested many people and jailed them for alleged corruption and in the end, I also ended in jail.“Since I joined politics in 2003, I contested for president three times but I could not get it right until the fourth attempt in 2015. “I was in court for 30 months challenging the 2007 election and in 2011, I also spent 16 months in court.” He lamented that from 1999 to 2014, Nigeria earned so much money which, according to him, was frittered by preceding administrations.“The country’s wealth was squandered by those that ruled the nation at that period of time due to corruption and when we came, we said things must change for the better,” the President said.Buhari, however, assured that his administration will not relent in its people-oriented projects. “We are determined to better the life of our people,” he stated, as he commended the Kano Emirate which he said consistently supported him in all the public offices he occupied. “I am commending this royal house, for there was nothing I became without consulting the royal houseRead more at: https://www.vanguardngr.com/2017/12/ill-win-2019-buhari/ 7 Likes 1 Share

PDP IS DEAD and 1 Million Atiku cannot see half time draw against Sai Baba. According to a poster here in another thread, he said and I quote " PDP is the dead but some hungry members of the party need Atikuchukwu to foot their bill " since he has some cash to throw away.



Sai Baba anyday anytime. 27 Likes 4 Shares

PDP making effort to remain afloat. 15 Likes

Ok

The Kano Crowd is already a referendum on the Buhari led APC govt.







And PDP, the pro-Igbo party presently dominated by lPOB Sympathizers are just wasting their time. 16 Likes

All Atiku just needs to do is to steal some votes from Buhari in the core northern states and he's good to go. 7 Likes

wrong usage of English PDP CRYS OUT 2 Likes 1 Share

Afam4eva:

All Atiku just needs to do is to steal some votes from Buhari in the core northern states and he's good to go.



Athiefcrook will have to undergo PDP Returnee Tutelage for one year, before anything else. 6 Likes

Ordinary working visit don cause confusion. 14 Likes 1 Share

NgeneUkwuezi give us IPOB Anthem 1 Like

NgeneUkwenu:

Ok Give us IPOB Anthem Give us IPOB Anthem

Afam4eva:

All Atiku just needs to do is to steal some votes from Buhari in the core northern states and he's good to go. that is what ppl dont understand

many are still sitting down saying tinubu will deliver the south west and buhari will win the north

they have forgotten that the dynamics of 2015 is no longer there

south west will be split ,same with the north , i doubt if the south east will give apc their bloc votes .

atiku may get the ticket and he may not

but one thing is certain, any northerner presented by pdp will definitely have a lot of sympathy votes.

many things are happening underground and consultations are really ongoing.

the pdp convention is what everyone is waiting for to see the outcome that is what ppl dont understandmany are still sitting down saying tinubu will deliver the south west and buhari will win the norththey have forgotten that the dynamics of 2015 is no longer theresouth west will be split ,same with the north , i doubt if the south east will give apc their bloc votes .atiku may get the ticket and he may notbut one thing is certain, any northerner presented by pdp will definitely have a lot of sympathy votes.many things are happening underground and consultations are really ongoing.the pdp convention is what everyone is waiting for to see the outcome 6 Likes

python1:

PDP making effort to remain afloat. another three naira earned per post. another three naira earned per post. 1 Like

Buhari claims to have Kano in his pocket. It's not a surprise that the same Kano is the epitome of what is wrong with the North: illiteracy and almajiri. 4 Likes

Afam4eva...amazing comment....



I repeat ..SS, SE gone 100% (Atiku)

I repeat ...NC, NE ( Atiku 50%)

I maintain ...SW (Atiku 40%...mostly from Lagos & Ogun)

Balance .the current person 2 Likes

NgeneUkwenu:

Ok come oga abi madam i hope u are taking records of those posting, because salary is per post. stalwet, prowaker , python, yyeske have made the most post today. when u are tired hand over to dummy abi domelo or madridguy. last last its three naira a post. five naira for openin thread come oga abi madam i hope u are taking records of those posting, because salary is per post. stalwet, prowaker , python, yyeske have made the most post today. when u are tired hand over to dummy abi domelo or madridguy. last last its three naira a post. five naira for openin thread

nedu666:

come oga abi madam i hope u are taking records of those posting, because salary is per post. stalwet, prowaker , python, yyeske have made the most post today. when u are tired hand over to dummy abi domelo or madridguy. last last its three naira a post. five naira for openin thread



And you are posting for Athiefkuchukwu free of charge, shame on you.. And you are posting for Athiefkuchukwu free of charge, shame on you.. 1 Like

onatisi:



that is what ppl dont understand

many are still sitting down saying tinubu will deliver the south west and buhari will win the north

they have forgotten that the dynamics of 2015 is no longer there

south west will be split ,same with the north , i doubt if the south east will give apc their bloc votes .

atiku may get the ticket and he may not

but one thing is certain, any northerner presented by pdp will definitely have a lot of sympathy votes.

many things are happening underground and consultations are really ongoing.

the pdp convention is what everyone is waiting for to see the outcome Buhari and his advisers are not particularly smart. Despite the fact that Buhari got votes from non traditional areas and instead of him to use that opportunity to consolidate his popularity, he chose to plat ethnic and religious politics thereby not only losing millions of his 2015 supporters but also making sure that the SS and SE never even considers voting for him. He thinks the core North can win him the election despite failing on numerous occasions where he depended solely on the north to win. Buhari and his advisers are not particularly smart. Despite the fact that Buhari got votes from non traditional areas and instead of him to use that opportunity to consolidate his popularity, he chose to plat ethnic and religious politics thereby not only losing millions of his 2015 supporters but also making sure that the SS and SE never even considers voting for him. He thinks the core North can win him the election despite failing on numerous occasions where he depended solely on the north to win. 2 Likes

nedu666:

come oga abi madam i hope u are taking records of those posting, because salary is per post. stalwet, prowaker , python, yyeske have made the most post today. when u are tired hand over to dummy abi domelo or madridguy. last last its three naira a post. five naira for openin thread No be 30k again? In the beginning, they said it was 300k, later, it became 250k, again, it changed to 30k, now na 3 naira. How did you come to know all these? Abi na wetin una dey experience be dat? No be 30k again? In the beginning, they said it was 300k, later, it became 250k, again, it changed to 30k, now na 3 naira. How did you come to know all these? Abi na wetin una dey experience be dat? 4 Likes

Buhari will win 2019 by nothing less than 70%. Mark my word. 3 Likes

Afam4eva:



Buhari and his advisers are not particularly smart. Despite the fact that Buhari got votes from non traditional areas and instead of him to use that opportunity to consolidate his popularity, he chose to plat ethnic and religious politics thereby not only losing millions of his 2015 supporters but also making sure that the SS and SE never even considers voting for him. He thinks the core North can win him the election despite failing on numerous occasions where he depended solely on the north to win.



Cry cry baby, I want to see Nnamdi Kanu Cry cry baby, I want to see Nnamdi Kanu 2 Likes

python1:



No be 30k again? In the beginning, they said it was 300k, later, it became 250k, again, it changed to 30k, now na 3 naira. How did you come to know all these? Abi na wetin una dey experience be dat? who will pay a u 300k for ordinary post abi does fg look like halliburton to u. who will pay a u 300k for ordinary post abi does fg look like halliburton to u.

Afam4eva:



Buhari and his advisers are not particularly smart. Despite the fact that Buhari got votes from non traditional areas and instead of him to use that opportunity to consolidate his popularity, he chose to plat ethnic and religious politics thereby not only losing millions of his 2015 supporters but also making sure that the SS and SE never even considers voting for him. He thinks the core North can win him the election despite failing on numerous occasions where he depended solely on the north to win. the problem ppl in power have is that nobody tells them the truth about the reality on ground . this was exactly what happened to gej .

even now , orji kalu and co are bragging that they will deliver the south east to him basically because they want to control the funds for the south east presidential campaign .

pdp in the south west is gradually getting their grips back and with shambolic performance of some of their governors in the south west , it wont be surprising if pdp clinches at least 3 states from the south west . the problem ppl in power have is that nobody tells them the truth about the reality on ground . this was exactly what happened to gej .even now , orji kalu and co are bragging that they will deliver the south east to him basically because they want to control the funds for the south east presidential campaign .pdp in the south west is gradually getting their grips back and with shambolic performance of some of their governors in the south west , it wont be surprising if pdp clinches at least 3 states from the south west . 2 Likes

NgeneUkwenu:

[s][/s]



And you are posting for Athiefkuchukwu free of charge, shame on you.. Can't stop laughing � . So you've finally owned up to it? Lol Can't stop laughing �. So you've finally owned up to it? Lol 1 Like

This thread has been infested with zombies...



Tufiakwa!! 1 Like

NgeneUkwenu:

[s][/s]



Cry cry baby, I want to see Nnamdi Kanu i see u hve copied me, oya repeat cry cry baby, lgbo dis lgbo dat, lgbo collect my customer, collect my gf, collect my destiny, cry cry baby i see u hve copied me, oya repeat cry cry baby, lgbo dis lgbo dat, lgbo collect my customer, collect my gf, collect my destiny, cry cry baby

nedu666:

who will pay a u 300k for ordinary post abi does fg look like halliburton to u. Okay, how much? Okay, how much?

NgeneUkwenu:

[s][/s]



And you are posting for Athiefkuchukwu free of charge, shame on you.. atiku cant pay me, buhari cant pay me, but atiku can pay u, buhari can pay u three naira per post. atiku cant pay me, buhari cant pay me, but atiku can pay u, buhari can pay u three naira per post.

nedu666:

atiku cant pay me, buhari cant pay me, but atiku can pay u, buhari can pay u three naira per post.

Hungry man! Hungry man!

python1:



Okay, how much? three naira per post, five naira per thread, if u want to earn 300k, pls apply to halliburton, chevy, or total three naira per post, five naira per thread, if u want to earn 300k, pls apply to halliburton, chevy, or total

NgeneUkwenu:





Hungry man! hungry man does not work in total or halliburt, cry cry baby hungry man does not work in total or halliburt, cry cry baby